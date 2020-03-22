Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Corona and sport - The important players in football effects with corona Corona Virus has wrought havoc across the globe
Football players who're infected with Corona Elite Soccer in the UK has been put on hold until Apr 4, with many other foot...
So far these players had been reported test positive for Corona Virus. Italy's ...
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes the 1​st player from Premier League to effect with the virus. The Blue's full sq...
corona and football and importants players who infected with covid 19 from over the word

  Corona and sport - The important players in football effects with corona Corona Virus has wrought havoc across the globe and unsurprisingly, soccer game has not escaped the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak. Competitions and leagues everywhere have been forced to postpone games, while doubts linger on the future of this year's Euro Cup 2020 as European GOVTs battle to slow the spread. The Coronavirus doesn't discriminate and football players, despite being amazingly fit players, are just as susceptible to getting the virus as anybody else. 
  Football players who're infected with Corona Elite Soccer in the UK has been put on hold until Apr 4, with many other football events across Europe also being postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The disease, which originally broke out in Wuhan, China has infected more than 219k people globally and caused over 9000 deaths.
  So far these players had been reported test positive for Corona Virus. Italy's top flight is shutdown until three April, with the complete country is lockdown following the outbreak. Juventus center-back Daniele Rugani became the 1​st player in the league to affect with the virus. After that players form Fiorentian and Sampdoria have also been tested positive. Fiorentina has confirmed that Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella, and Dusan Vlahovic have also effected with the coronavirus.Sampdoria stars Omar Colley, Manolo Gabbiadini, Antonio La Gumina, Albin Ekdal, Fabio Depaoli and Morten Thorsby have also been affected by the virus outbreak. Rugani's Juve team-mate Blaise Matuidi is the newest player to test positive for the outbreak.
  Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes the 1​st player from Premier League to effect with the virus. The Blue's full squad has gone into self-isolation but the team management says he is doing well. Paderborn defender Luca Kilian became the 1​st​ soccer player in the Bundesliga to be effected with the coronavirus.

