Amazon Web Services in Bangladesh

XactIdea Ltd. provides an amazon web service in Bangladesh.
Check our service details: http://www.xactidea.com/cloud-services/

Amazon Web Services in Bangladesh

  1. 1. Amazon web Services in Bangladesh
  2. 2. What is Amazon Web Services? Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 175 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.
  3. 3. What Amazon Web Services do? Amazon Web Services (AWS) isasecure cloud services platform, offering compute power, databasestorage, content delivery and other functionality to help businessesscale andgrow. ... Deliver static anddynamic files quickly around the world using a Content Delivery Network (CDN). Send bulk email to your customers.
  4. 4. HOW MANY AMAZON WEB SERVICES ARE THERE? As of 2020, AWS comprises more than 175 products and services including computing, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, mobile, developer tools, and tools for the Internet of Things.
  5. 5. Amazon Web Services in Bangladesh 1. AMAZON ELASTIC CLOUD COMPUTE (EC2) THE AMAZON EC2 SERVICE COMES UNDER THE COMPUTE DOMAIN AND IT PROVIDES SERVICES THAT HELP TO COMPUTE WORKLOADS. AMAZON EC2 WEB INTERFACE IS USED TO REDUCE THE EXPENSIVE PHYSICAL SERVERS BY CREATING VIRTUAL MACHINES. ALSO, THEY HELP IN MANAGING DIFFERENT FEATURES OF THE VIRTUAL SERVERS SUCH AS SECURITY, PORTS, AND STORAGE. 2. AMAZON S3(SIPLE STORAGE SERVICE) AMAZON S3 IS CATEGORIZED UNDER STORAGE DOMAIN THAT PROVIDES DATA STORAGE OVER THE INTERNET SERVICES. PRIMARILY, S3 STORES DATA OVER THE CLOUD IN THE FORM OF OBJECTS. AMAZON S3 STORES THE DATA WITH HIGH SECURITY BECAUSE OF ITS IMPROVED INFRASTRUCTURE. 03 . AMAZON RELATIONAL DATABASE SERVICES AMAZON RDS COMES UNDER THE DATABASE DOMAIN OF AMAZON WEB SERVICES AND IS USED TO HANDLE DATABASERELATED WORKLOADS. THE RDS HELPS THE USERS TO DESIGN AND MANAGE THE RELATIONAL DATABASEIN THE CLOUD WHICH STORES THE COMPLEX DATA OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE.
  6. 6. Amazon Web Service Providers in Bangladesh THERE ARE MANY COMPNIES THAT ARE PROVIDING THESE SERVICES. XACTIDEA LTD IS ONE OF THE BEST OF THEM. THIS COMPANY HAS BEEN PROVIDING AMAZON WEB SERVICES TO IT'S CLINT WITH EXPERTIES.
  7. 7. CONTACT INFORMATION OF XACTIDEA LTD. WEBSITE: HTTP://WWW.XACTIDEA.COM PHONE:+8801844525200 EMAIL: INFO@XACTIDEA.COM, SUPPORT@XACTIDEA.COM

