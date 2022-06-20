Successfully reported this slideshow.

Current Fashion Trends Blog - Back To Casual

0

Share

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What's Trending - Party
What's Trending - Party
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14
1 of 14

Current Fashion Trends Blog - Back To Casual

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 2 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Lifestyle

HOW TO FIND THE BEST STABILITY FOR YOUR WARDROBE!
Although 2022 has just begun, it is not necessary to dress up every day, and it is also impossible to be on vacation forever. So daily comfort and casual dressing is their first need. Our recommendations are on the most stable investments for your wardrobe.

TOPS
If you often browse clothing websites, you will find that the updating of new styles has slowed down, or there are fewer new styles this year. So what should we do? Basic Styles are the answer. For example, Summer must-haves such as tops, the basic style is the best choice, or you can also invest in classic styles such as patchwork or leopard print.

SHIRTS AND BLOUSES
Even in Summer, shirts and blouses are indispensable for working women in their daily lives. At the same time, the temperature is rising slowly this year, so shirts can also be used as coats in early Summer. And when comes to Autumn, it's shirts season all around, so it's absolutely the right time to start stocking up.

DRESSES
Dresses of daily casual style are not as glamour as those of vacation or party style, but they address concerns about having more comfort. Loose shapes with detail design or trendy elements, such as floral, ruffles or tiered style, will keep you comfortable but not bored.

BOTTOMS
Denim wear is the most versatile item all year round. In Summer, you can choose ripped jeans or denim shorts. Rompers are also a big hit in Summer. According to the search data on Google Trends, romper has been on the rising list for 3 weeks.

You can see all of our blogs and stay up to date through our official store at www.fashion-colab.com

#content #fashion #fashionable #fashionblogger #fashionista #fashioninnovation #fashionweek #fashionaddict #fashionbloggers #fashiongram #fashionstyle #fashiondesigner #fashionindustry #fashionlovers #fashiondesign #fashionevent #fashionshow #fashionbrands #fashionbrand #fashionphotographer #women #womenatwork #womeninbusiness #womenempowerment #clothingbrand #clothing #clothingbrands #clothingstore #clothingsupplier #clothingcompany #clothingdesign #clothingmanufacturer #clothingmanufacturers #clothingapparel #clothinglabel #clothingboutique #dress #dresstoimpress #dresses #suits #blazer #jumpsuit #sweaters #sweater #sweaterweather #loungewear #activewear #activewearfashion #swimwear #bikini #swimsuit

HOW TO FIND THE BEST STABILITY FOR YOUR WARDROBE!
Although 2022 has just begun, it is not necessary to dress up every day, and it is also impossible to be on vacation forever. So daily comfort and casual dressing is their first need. Our recommendations are on the most stable investments for your wardrobe.

TOPS
If you often browse clothing websites, you will find that the updating of new styles has slowed down, or there are fewer new styles this year. So what should we do? Basic Styles are the answer. For example, Summer must-haves such as tops, the basic style is the best choice, or you can also invest in classic styles such as patchwork or leopard print.

SHIRTS AND BLOUSES
Even in Summer, shirts and blouses are indispensable for working women in their daily lives. At the same time, the temperature is rising slowly this year, so shirts can also be used as coats in early Summer. And when comes to Autumn, it's shirts season all around, so it's absolutely the right time to start stocking up.

DRESSES
Dresses of daily casual style are not as glamour as those of vacation or party style, but they address concerns about having more comfort. Loose shapes with detail design or trendy elements, such as floral, ruffles or tiered style, will keep you comfortable but not bored.

BOTTOMS
Denim wear is the most versatile item all year round. In Summer, you can choose ripped jeans or denim shorts. Rompers are also a big hit in Summer. According to the search data on Google Trends, romper has been on the rising list for 3 weeks.

You can see all of our blogs and stay up to date through our official store at www.fashion-colab.com

#content #fashion #fashionable #fashionblogger #fashionista #fashioninnovation #fashionweek #fashionaddict #fashionbloggers #fashiongram #fashionstyle #fashiondesigner #fashionindustry #fashionlovers #fashiondesign #fashionevent #fashionshow #fashionbrands #fashionbrand #fashionphotographer #women #womenatwork #womeninbusiness #womenempowerment #clothingbrand #clothing #clothingbrands #clothingstore #clothingsupplier #clothingcompany #clothingdesign #clothingmanufacturer #clothingmanufacturers #clothingapparel #clothinglabel #clothingboutique #dress #dresstoimpress #dresses #suits #blazer #jumpsuit #sweaters #sweater #sweaterweather #loungewear #activewear #activewearfashion #swimwear #bikini #swimsuit

Lifestyle

Recommended

More Related Content

More from Fashion Colab

Fashion Trends - Blouses And Shirts
Fashion Colab
Fashion Trends - Blazers
Fashion Colab
Fashion Trends — Into The Wild
Fashion Colab
Fashion Trends - Stunning Hit
Fashion Colab
Fashion Trends - Fluff And Fuzz
Fashion Colab
Fashion Trends - Padded Out
Fashion Colab
Fashion Trends - Suit Back
Fashion Colab
Fashion Trends - Jumbo Jeans
Fashion Colab
Fashion Trends - Knit Together
Fashion Colab
Fashion Trends — Y2K
Fashion Colab
Fashion Trends - Cut It Out
Fashion Colab

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brene Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
(5/5)
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
(5/5)
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
(0/5)
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
(5/5)
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
(3/5)
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
(4.5/5)
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
(5/5)
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
(5/5)
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
(4/5)
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
(4/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Master of Information: Skills for Lifelong Learning and Resisting Misinformation Meredith Butts
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Host a Viking Funeral: The Case for Burning Your Regrets, Chasing Your Crazy Ideas, and Becoming the Person You're Meant to Be Kyle Scheele
(5/5)
Free

Current Fashion Trends Blog - Back To Casual

  1. 1. VOL 056 BACK TO CASUAL FASHION COLAB I N S P I R I N G W O M E N + R E S T O R I N G N A T U R E WHATS TRENDING FASHION BLOG
  2. 2. TOPS
  3. 3. TOPS If you often browse clothing websites, you will find that the updating of new styles has slowed down, or there are fewer new styles this year. So what should we do?
  4. 4. TOPS Basic Styles are the answer. For example, Summer must-haves such as tops, the basic style is the best choice, or you can also invest in classic styles such as patchwork or leopard print.
  5. 5. SHIRTS AND BLOUSES
  6. 6. SHIRTS AND BLOUSES Even in Summer, shirts and blouses are indispensable for working women in their daily lives. At the same time, the temperature is rising slowly this year, so shirts can also be used as coats in early Summer.
  7. 7. SHIRTS AND BLOUSES And when comes to Autumn, it's shirts season all around, so it's absolutely the right time to start stocking up.
  8. 8. DRESSES
  9. 9. DRESSES Dresses of daily casual style are not as glamour as those of vacation or party style, but theyaddress concerns about having more comfort.
  10. 10. DRESSES Loose shapes with detail design or trendy elements, such as floral, ruffles or tiered style, will keep you comfortable but not bored.
  11. 11. BOTTOMS
  12. 12. BOTTOMS Denim wear is the most versatile item all year round. In Summer, you can choose ripped jeans or denim shorts. Rompers are also a big hit in Summer.
  13. 13. BOTTOMS According to the search data on Google Trends, romper has been on the rising list for 3 weeks.
  14. 14. I N S P I R I N G W O M E N + R E S T O R I N G N A T U R E FASHION COLAB You can read all our blogs and stay up to date at www.fashion-colab.com

×