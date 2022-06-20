HOW TO FIND THE BEST STABILITY FOR YOUR WARDROBE!

Although 2022 has just begun, it is not necessary to dress up every day, and it is also impossible to be on vacation forever. So daily comfort and casual dressing is their first need. Our recommendations are on the most stable investments for your wardrobe.



TOPS

If you often browse clothing websites, you will find that the updating of new styles has slowed down, or there are fewer new styles this year. So what should we do? Basic Styles are the answer. For example, Summer must-haves such as tops, the basic style is the best choice, or you can also invest in classic styles such as patchwork or leopard print.



SHIRTS AND BLOUSES

Even in Summer, shirts and blouses are indispensable for working women in their daily lives. At the same time, the temperature is rising slowly this year, so shirts can also be used as coats in early Summer. And when comes to Autumn, it's shirts season all around, so it's absolutely the right time to start stocking up.



DRESSES

Dresses of daily casual style are not as glamour as those of vacation or party style, but they address concerns about having more comfort. Loose shapes with detail design or trendy elements, such as floral, ruffles or tiered style, will keep you comfortable but not bored.



BOTTOMS

Denim wear is the most versatile item all year round. In Summer, you can choose ripped jeans or denim shorts. Rompers are also a big hit in Summer. According to the search data on Google Trends, romper has been on the rising list for 3 weeks.



