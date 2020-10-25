Nephroticsyndrome-paediatrics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NEPHROTIC SYNDROME paediatrics
Nephrotic syndrome is characterised by , ● Heavy proteinurea >3.5g/m/day – in adult >1g/m/day- in children ● Hypoalbuminem...
Etiology I. Primary nephrotic syndrome / Idiopathic ● Minimal change disease (MCNS) ● Focal segmental glomerular nephrosis...
II. Secondary nephrotic syndrome 1. Infections Post-streptococcal Malaria Filaria Syphilis Leprosy Hepatitis B,C HIV
2. Connective tissue disorders SLE Rheumatoid arthritis 3. Vasculitis Wegener’s granulomatosis Goodpastures syndrome 4. Ne...
5. Drugs Li, Au , Hg Captopril Penicillamine Contaminated Heroin 6. Metabolic DM Amyloidosis 7. Pregnancy Toxaemia of preg...
Reduced plasma oncotic pressure Shift of water and electrolytes from intravascular space to interstitial space Reduction o...
Pathogenesis of MCNSPathogenesis of MCNS Injury to the glomerular visceral epithelial cell (Podocyte) foot processes. Norm...
Clinical Features ● More prevalent in children between 1 1/2 and 4 yrs ● Heavy proteinurea ● Hypoalbuminemia ● Edema – Sof...
● Severe muscle wasting after loss of edema ● Increased chances of Infections due to loss of immunoglobulin and compliment...
● Microcytic hypochromic anaemia – Due to loss of transferin ● Vitamin D deficiency - Loss of cholecalciferol ● Lipiduria ...
Investigations ➢ Urine examination shows: -Heavy proteinuria 3 – 4+ -Gross /persistent microscopic hematuria -Hyaline and ...
➢ Blood level of IgG – low ➢ Blood level of IgM – elevated ➢ Normal level of C3 ➢ CBC ➢ Tuberculine test
Depending on clinical and laboratory findings, the following additionaltests may be required : ➢ C3 and Anti-streptolysin ...
➢ Renal biopsy Not required to confirm the diagnosis of MCNS prior to starting treatment. Biopsy is recommented in childre...
If a kidney biopsy shows little or no damage under a regular microscope , then diagnosis of MCNS may be made if other symp...
Subsequent course ● Remission : Urine albumin nil or trace (proteinuria <4 mg/m2/hr) for 3 consecutive early morning speci...
Management ● Management of initial episode ● Parent education ● Management of relapse ● Management of frequent relapse and...
Management of initial episode ● High protein diet ● Salt is restricted to the amount in usual cooking ● Diuretics,only if ...
Parent education ● They are taught to examine urine for protein ● Examination of urine for protein is done periodically to...
Management of relapse ● Prednisolone 60 mg / m2 / day until protein is -ve or trace for 3 consecutive days ● Then on alter...
Management of frequent relapses and steroid dependence Long-term Alternate Day Prednisolone ➢ Dose of prednisolone is tape...
Complications 1.Edema 2.Infections 3.Thrombotic complications 4.Hypovolemia and Acute renal failure 5.Steroid Toxicity
Edema ● Edema is controlled with salt restriction and oral hydro chlorothiazide or frusemide for a few days. ● Salt must n...
Infections ● Essential P Nephrotic syndrome and steroid therapy render children susceptible to infections. ● Infections wi...
Thrombotic complications ● Patients with nephrotic syndrome are at risk for thrombosis is involving renal, pulmonary and c...
Hypovolemia and Acute Renal Failure ● Hypovolemia may occur during a severe disease relapse or following administration of...
Steroid Toxicity ● Repeated and prolonged course of steroids often result in significant toxicity ● Characterized by cushi...
Thank you
