Dr.farooq tareen livestock balochistan prospects-initiative1 (1)

Livestock & Dairy Development in Balochistan prospects and initiatives Dr.Farooq Tareen 0092 3337807464
Prospects Animal Health Genetic Improvement Veterinary Education Food Security Poverty Alleviation
Plans /Initiatives  Prevention and Control of Animal Diseases.  Eradication of Viral Diseases.  Awareness about Zoonoti...
 First Veterinary Unit was established by the British Empire, in 1884 at Tehsil Duki  Thereafter, Veterinary Units / Dis...
History of Livestock Census 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Year 1955 Year 1972 Year 1976 Year 1986 Year 1996 Year 2006 Year 2013 2....
Land of Balochistan  Best for goat, sheep and camel rearing  Rangelands 93% (40% grazing area 53% Barren)  Fair to Good...
Animal Production Systems in Balochistan Sedentary • Have single base • No seasonal movement • Possess land for agricultur...
Rangelands of Balochistan  Total rangelands of Pakistan: 52.2 million hectare  Rangelands in Balochistan: 27.4 million (...
Land distribution of Balochistan Agri/Forest 7% Barren 53% Ranges 40%
Rangelands of Balochistan
Rangelands of Balochistan
# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % Sibi Ka la...
Livestock Potential of Balochistan Province has 48% of Sheep Population of the Country 22% of Goat population of the Co...
Livestock Census Balochistan Animal species Livestock Census Pakistan 2006 census Balochistan Actual Percentage of Livesto...
Present Status of Livestock Animal species 2013 census Balochistan (Projected) Estimated Average Rate Per Head in Rupees E...
Dairy Industry Total Cattle Population in Province is 2.93 million (8%) Smallholder dairy production accounts for over 7...
Mutton Industry (Sheep and Goat) Significant portion of sheep population i.e. 12, 804,217 (48 %) of the country Goats- 1...
Beef Production Meat from Local Breeds including Bhag- Nari has Good export potential. The production can be stimulated ...
Camel Production  Total Camel Population in Province 0.42 million (41% of the Country)  Good potential for camel rearing...
CAMEL Eco-system of Balochistan support for camel survival and production. Many breeds, like Kharani, Kohi, Raigi, Lassi, ...
Poultry Industry Commercial Poultry, Broiler & Layer farming is progressing. Rural Poultry is being reared by Rural wome...
Contribution of Livestock Sector in Provincial Economy Vegetable, 12% Fisheries, 1% Livestock, 47% Field Crops, 14% Fruit ...
Contribution of Livestock Sector  Contribution of Livestock Sector Balochistan to National GDP is 11% and in Agriculture ...
Land of opportunities Natural resources Oil, Gas, Minerals Livestock Orchids and Agriculture
Departmental Set up  Directorate General  Directorate of Research and Supplies  Directorate of Farms & Feed Resources ...
Directorate of Research Livestock Research has multifold task, including conservation of breeds, animal genetics, breeding...
Achievement of Research Wing Balochistan Nari Master First ever Beef-Breed in Pakistan developed at Beef Research Center S...
Balochistan Nari Master (BNM) Drought MasterBhag Nari Nari Master
Chiltan & Zarghoon Sheep At Karakul Sheep Research Station Maslekh a cross breed of sheep i.e. Chilton & Zarghoon develope...
Directorate of Farms & Feed Resources  Government Poultry Farms 12  Government Dairy Farms 10  Government Cattle Farms ...
Directorate of Animal Health & Production Extension  Veterinary Services throughout the province including Treatment, Vac...
Directorate of Animal Health & Production Extension  Semen Production unit at Quetta  Animal Science Institute, Quetta ...
Veterinary Services provided 2013-14  Animal treated = (5.153) Million  Vaccinated = (6.388) Million  A.I Services Prov...
Development Schemes (PSDP-Ongoing) S.# Name of the Scheme App. Cost All. 2014-15 Rel. 2014-15 Progress 1) Provision of Mod...
Parallel Line Projects (Funded and Executed by World Bank and FAO) Progressive Control of Foot and Mouth Disease througho...
New Proposed Schemes for PSDP 2015-16 S.# Name of the Scheme Est. Cost 1 Establishment of Livestock Market at Zhob, Khuzda...
ISSUES Low Priority in Provincial PSDP Lack of Facilities to combat emergency disasters like Drought, Floods, Zoonotic D...
CONSTRAINTS  MOBILITY, Mostly old Vehicles, minimal funding for repair.  VACCINE PRODUCTION LABORATORY Was given to Balo...
Handing over of VRI (CASVAB) Back to Department  Handing over of VRI (CASVAB) Back to Department  In 2005 VRI was handed...
Future Plans  Establishment of Livestock Research Institute  Establishment of Modern Slaughter House with Meat Processin...
Cont’ Formation of Livestock Policy and legislation Implementation of Four tier Service Structure. Improvement in fundi...
Conclusion Improved Livestock Sector could bring change in the lives of 70% people in Balochistan
Dr.farooq tareen livestock balochistan prospects-initiative1 (1)

livestock in Balochistan

Health & Medicine
Dr.farooq tareen livestock balochistan prospects-initiative1 (1)

  1. 1. Livestock & Dairy Development in Balochistan prospects and initiatives Dr.Farooq Tareen 0092 3337807464
  2. 2. Prospects Animal Health Genetic Improvement Veterinary Education Food Security Poverty Alleviation
  3. 3. Plans /Initiatives  Prevention and Control of Animal Diseases.  Eradication of Viral Diseases.  Awareness about Zoonotic Diseases  Conservation & Genetic improvement of Pure Breeds  Development of Dairy Industry  Promotion of Poultry farming  Research & Evaluation in livestock sector  Women Empowerment through :  Rural Poultry Production,  Veterinary Services  Para Veterinary Courses and Training
  4. 4.  First Veterinary Unit was established by the British Empire, in 1884 at Tehsil Duki  Thereafter, Veterinary Units / Dispensaries were established at Barkhan, Duki and Pishin in 1904, the name of the Department was Civil Veterinary Department. Which was administered through Director residing at Bombay (India) with Deputy Director for Sindh and Balochistan at Karachi  Rapid Development was started in 1958, 1st five-year plan was implemented for establishing poultry, sheep, goats and cattle farms. Disease diagnostic facility and animal health coverage was started at mass scale. As a result number of livestock were increased rapidly.  During 1982-85, 1000 Friesian Cows were imported from Denmark for increasing Milk Production in the area through ADB Loan. History of Livestock Balochistan
  5. 5. History of Livestock Census 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Year 1955 Year 1972 Year 1976 Year 1986 Year 1996 Year 2006 Year 2013 2.61 5.48 9.16 12.67 23.68 27.12 33.2 LIVESTOCK HEAD IN BALOCHISTAN SINCE 1955 (M)
  6. 6. Land of Balochistan  Best for goat, sheep and camel rearing  Rangelands 93% (40% grazing area 53% Barren)  Fair to Good Grazing area is 28%  Balochistan, ecologically arid & semi arid.  Livestock is financial security.  Livestock Rearing Systems are Nomadic, Sedentary & Transhumant.
  7. 7. Animal Production Systems in Balochistan Sedentary • Have single base • No seasonal movement • Possess land for agriculture and have common grazing lands around villages • Mostly practiced in plain areas of the Balochistan Transhumant • Have permanent base, however, migrate during cold weather from hilly areas to plains • Possess land for agriculture in their permanent base/area Nomads • Have no permanent base • No possession of agricultural land • Movement through out year for the search of grazing from hilly areas to plain and vice versa
  8. 8. Rangelands of Balochistan  Total rangelands of Pakistan: 52.2 million hectare  Rangelands in Balochistan: 27.4 million (50%) Rangelandsof Balochistan Excellent toVeryGood(250to280Kg/Ha) LEGEND } VeryGoodtoGood(200to240Kg/Ha) GoodtoFair (170t o190Kg/Ha) Poor toFair (60to160Kg/Ha) Poor (30to50Kg/Ha) Non-grazable(<30Kg/Ha)
  9. 9. Land distribution of Balochistan Agri/Forest 7% Barren 53% Ranges 40%
  10. 10. Rangelands of Balochistan
  11. 11. Rangelands of Balochistan
  12. 12. # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % Sibi Ka la t Kohlu Uthal Turba t (Kech) Awa ran Quetta Pishin Kh aran Ziara t Nushki (C hag ai) Dhadar (Kachhi) Kh uzdar Pa njgur Lora lai Mastu ng Dera Bugti Qila Abd ullah Qila Saifu llah D.M . Jam ali (Nasirabad) Gw ada r Zhob N (Mean Annual Rainfall) B a l o c h i s t a n P r o v i n c e Scale:- 1:7 ,000,000 Precipitatio n > 50 50 - 100 100 - 15 0 150 - 20 0 200 - 25 0 250 - 30 0 300 - 35 0 District Bou ndaries % District H eadquarters L E G E N D 100 0 100 200 Kilom eters Precipitatio n 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 Source : Meteorological Department
  13. 13. Livestock Potential of Balochistan Province has 48% of Sheep Population of the Country 22% of Goat population of the Country. 41% of Camel population of the Country Balochistan Drought Master (First Ever Beef Breed of the Country) Friesians Cows, acclimatized and reared in cold areas showing excellent performance for milk production.
  14. 14. Livestock Census Balochistan Animal species Livestock Census Pakistan 2006 census Balochistan Actual Percentage of Livestock Balochistan 2013 census Balochistan (Projected) Growth % Sheep 26.49 12.80 48 % 14.50 1.8% Goat 53.79 11.78 22 % 14.09 2.6% Cattle 29.56 2.25 8 % 3.57 6.8% Buffalos 27.33 0.320 1 % 0.62 9.9% Camel 0.92 0.380 41 % 0.42 1.5% Total 138.09 27.54 20.01 33.20 11.27 In Millions
  15. 15. Present Status of Livestock Animal species 2013 census Balochistan (Projected) Estimated Average Rate Per Head in Rupees Economics (Estimated) in Billion PKR Sheep 14.50 7000 99.75 Goat 14.09 7000 96.18 Cattle 3.57 45,000 150.30 Buffaloes 0.62 50000 28.00 Camel 0.42 48,000 20.16 Total 33.20 394.39
  16. 16. Dairy Industry Total Cattle Population in Province is 2.93 million (8%) Smallholder dairy production accounts for over 70 to 80% of the total milk production An estimated 84% of total milk production is consumed in raw form, whereas 16% is processed indigenously During 1982-85, 1000 Friesian Cows were imported from Denmark for increasing Milk Production
  17. 17. Mutton Industry (Sheep and Goat) Significant portion of sheep population i.e. 12, 804,217 (48 %) of the country Goats- 11,784,711 (22 %) of the country Meat is palatable with unique taste having high value in gulf region Sheep and Goat are high potential enterprises for meat export.
  18. 18. Beef Production Meat from Local Breeds including Bhag- Nari has Good export potential. The production can be stimulated if international market is searched. The Newly evolved Beef Breed (BNM) will be propagated in low lands. Beef industry will generate employment & improve socio-economic conditions.
  19. 19. Camel Production  Total Camel Population in Province 0.42 million (41% of the Country)  Good potential for camel rearing on Arid and Semi Arid Land  Can survive, produce & reproduce on low quality forage  They are source of milk and meat, which is consumed locally.  Milk of Camel has high medicinal value
  20. 20. CAMEL Eco-system of Balochistan support for camel survival and production. Many breeds, like Kharani, Kohi, Raigi, Lassi, and Jathansal etc are present in Balochistan. We have deserts’ camel, plain lands’ camel and mountainous’ camel, Like Kohe Suleiman for mountainous camel (Kohi) Pat of Kachhi region for Jathansal Rakhshan for Kharani camel Kakar Khurasan for Raigi camel The pastoral people of the region depend on camel milk in harsh and hostile environment where other domestic species even hard to survive. Camel produces milk in the dry seasons with a very low input system. The region masses one of the highest milk yielding camel breed called as Kharani which is well known globally. Unfortunately, camel rearing culture is under threat because of many sad man made situations.
  21. 21. Poultry Industry Commercial Poultry, Broiler & Layer farming is progressing. Rural Poultry is being reared by Rural women which still needs attention of the government This industry is gender based involving women in rearing poultry birds
  22. 22. Contribution of Livestock Sector in Provincial Economy Vegetable, 12% Fisheries, 1% Livestock, 47% Field Crops, 14% Fruit crops, 26%
  23. 23. Contribution of Livestock Sector  Contribution of Livestock Sector Balochistan to National GDP is 11% and in Agriculture GDP is 55%. even Balochistan, is ecologically arid and semi arid province It’s contribution to the economy of Balochistan is more than 47%  Livestock Sector Contributes /provides Milk, mutton, beef, chicken, eggs, cream, butter, cheese, yogurt, Desi ghee, raw material for the production of many vital medicine, like gelatin, guts and blood, also provide raw material to leather industry, wool industry, manure not only for agriculture purposes but also for biogas (Energy) production.  It contribute in earning livelihood for million of the people from private business of poultry, dairy and sheep/goat raising.  Animal is a mobile bank for the Livestock Farmers. Livestock is considered to be a financial security in case of crop failure
  24. 24. Land of opportunities Natural resources Oil, Gas, Minerals Livestock Orchids and Agriculture
  25. 25. Departmental Set up  Directorate General  Directorate of Research and Supplies  Directorate of Farms & Feed Resources  Directorate of Animal Health, Production Extension  Divisional Directors (6)
  26. 26. Directorate of Research Livestock Research has multifold task, including conservation of breeds, animal genetics, breeding and biological research etc.  Beef Production Research Centre Sibi.  Multipurpose Sheep Research Station Yet-abad, (Balochi, Bevregh, Rukhshni and Harnai).  Karakul Sheep Breeding Farm Maslakh.  Cross Bred, Farm, Turbat (Sahiwal x Friesian)  Cross Bred, Farm, Kharan (Sahiwal x Friesian)  Cross Bred, Farm, Dera Bugti (Sahiwal x Friesian)  Poultry Farms at Dera Bugti, Ziarat, Kalat , Turbat and Kharan  Rural Poultry Development  Wool Research Centre Mastung
  27. 27. Achievement of Research Wing Balochistan Nari Master First ever Beef-Breed in Pakistan developed at Beef Research Center Sibi, after 20 years of research through a Cross of Australian Drought Master Cattle and Baghnari Cattle. The F-3 Generation of this breed has been developed. 1. Balochistan Nari Master 2. Chiltan & Zarghoon Sheep Development of New Breeds
  28. 28. Balochistan Nari Master (BNM) Drought MasterBhag Nari Nari Master
  29. 29. Chiltan & Zarghoon Sheep At Karakul Sheep Research Station Maslekh a cross breed of sheep i.e. Chilton & Zarghoon developed by crossing of Balochi x Karakul & Rakshani x Karakul sheep Balochi
  30. 30. Directorate of Farms & Feed Resources  Government Poultry Farms 12  Government Dairy Farms 10  Government Cattle Farms 02  Feed Analysis Lab 01  Small Scale Feed Mill 01
  31. 31. Directorate of Animal Health & Production Extension  Veterinary Services throughout the province including Treatment, Vaccination and Ecto - Endo Parasite control  Animal Breeding Program through Artificial Insemination  Production of quality Semen  To Combat with zoonotic diseases like Congo Fever, Avian Influenza Tuberculoses , Rabies, and Brucellosis
  32. 32. Directorate of Animal Health & Production Extension  Semen Production unit at Quetta  Animal Science Institute, Quetta  Disease Investigation Laboratory  Civil Veterinary Hospitals (110 Nos.)  Civil Veterinary Dispensaries (841 Nos.)  Artificial Insemination Centers (64 Nos.)
  33. 33. Veterinary Services provided 2013-14  Animal treated = (5.153) Million  Vaccinated = (6.388) Million  A.I Services Provided = (12875) (Artificial Insemination)  Trainings provided = (1552)
  34. 34. Development Schemes (PSDP-Ongoing) S.# Name of the Scheme App. Cost All. 2014-15 Rel. 2014-15 Progress 1) Provision of Modern Health Equipment at Six veterinary hospitals 65.290 5.00 0.00 Rs. 28.290 million was expended (Revised PC-1 has been submitted for approval) 2) Construction of Research Centre for Dairy Development at Lasbela. 61.437 5.00 0.00 Rs. 13.731 million was expended over construction, 3) Completion of in Complete Scheme (Construction of Veterinary Hospitals) 500.00 90.00 0.00 Rs. 372.217 millions were released to C&W department during 2013-14. completion report of completed schemes are still awaited Rs. In Million
  35. 35. Parallel Line Projects (Funded and Executed by World Bank and FAO) Progressive Control of Foot and Mouth Disease throughout Pakistan (FAO) [Vaccination against FMD, Trainings and Sampling and Serotyping are in progress] Control of PPR (Peste des Petits) disease in Sheep and Goat (FAO) [Training, Vaccination, and Sero-Surveillance]
  36. 36. New Proposed Schemes for PSDP 2015-16 S.# Name of the Scheme Est. Cost 1 Establishment of Livestock Market at Zhob, Khuzdar, Turbat, Sibi, Jaffarabad and Killa-Abdullah 262.68 2 Milking Machine for all Dairy Farms in the province 45.00 3 Mobile Animal Health Services in Balochistan 175.00 4 Poverty Alleviation Program through Sustainable Rural Poultry Support in Balochistan 260.00 5 Establishment of Livestock Training Institute at Divisional Level. 837.00 6 Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) Control Program 195.00 7 Establishment Semen Production at Sibi 17.50 Rs. In Million
  37. 37. ISSUES Low Priority in Provincial PSDP Lack of Facilities to combat emergency disasters like Drought, Floods, Zoonotic Diseases etc. Service Structure (Slow Promotion to Higher Scale) Smuggling of live animals Illegal Occupation of land at different places by mafia
  38. 38. CONSTRAINTS  MOBILITY, Mostly old Vehicles, minimal funding for repair.  VACCINE PRODUCTION LABORATORY Was given to Balochistan University become CASVAB. Department has no facility to produce vaccines.  BUDGETARY CONSTRAINTS IN  Medicine/Vaccine Rs. 24.00 million for 33.00 million animals (0.73 paisa per animal per annum)  Feed and Fodder  Purchase of Equipment  Repair of Old Buildings
  39. 39. Handing over of VRI (CASVAB) Back to Department  Handing over of VRI (CASVAB) Back to Department  In 2005 VRI was handed over to University of Balochistan on certain terms and conditions  The CASVAB failed to meet even single objective as per commitment  The department processed the case with Governor Secretariat and he has very kindly approved the proposal by cancelling the agreement.  The department is processing case for the retrieval of VRI.
  40. 40. Future Plans  Establishment of Livestock Research Institute  Establishment of Modern Slaughter House with Meat Processing Unit at Quetta  Export of Processed Organic Meat of Sheep, Cattle and Camel to the Gulf and other countries  Dissemination and Propagation of Balochistan Nari Master (Beef Breed)  Province has major share in camels in the country. Therefore it is proposed to establish “Camel Research Institute” / “Camel Farm”.
  41. 41. Cont’ Formation of Livestock Policy and legislation Implementation of Four tier Service Structure. Improvement in funding for problem oriented field research. Genetic improvement in indigenous breeds through selective breeding.
  42. 42. Conclusion Improved Livestock Sector could bring change in the lives of 70% people in Balochistan

