Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
� � � Read ebooks Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4)
�
"'There will be three tasks, spaced throughout the school year, and they will test the champions in many different ways......
Hermione, he might just make it through - alive! Listening Length: 21 hours and 12 minutes
q q q q q q Author : J.K. Rowling Pages : 22 pages Publisher : Pottermore from J.K. Rowling Language : eng ISBN-10 : B017V...
�
Read ebooks Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4) � � � �
�
"'There will be three tasks, spaced throughout the school year, and they will test the champions in many different ways......
Hermione, he might just make it through - alive! Listening Length: 21 hours and 12 minutes
q q q q q q Author : J.K. Rowling Pages : 22 pages Publisher : Pottermore from J.K. Rowling Language : eng ISBN-10 : B017V...
�
RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ � THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER � �
� READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
� THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE � �
� READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE
� FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND � �
� READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND
� THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT � �
� READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
� ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB � �
� READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
� CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA � �
� READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
� A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER � �
� READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
� DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO � �
� READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO
� � � Read ebooks Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4) �
�
"'There will be three tasks, spaced throughout the school year, and they will test the champions in many different ways......
Hermione, he might just make it through - alive! Listening Length: 21 hours and 12 minutes
q q q q q q Author : J.K. Rowling Pages : 22 pages Publisher : Pottermore from J.K. Rowling Language : eng ISBN-10 : B017V...
�
Read ebooks Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4) � � � �
�
"'There will be three tasks, spaced throughout the school year, and they will test the champions in many different ways......
Hermione, he might just make it through - alive! Listening Length: 21 hours and 12 minutes
q q q q q q Author : J.K. Rowling Pages : 22 pages Publisher : Pottermore from J.K. Rowling Language : eng ISBN-10 : B017V...
�
RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ � THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER � �
� READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
� THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE � �
� READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE
� FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND � �
� READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND
� THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT � �
� READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
� ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB � �
� READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
� CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA � �
� READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
� A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER � �
� READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
� DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO � �
� READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bucher herunterladen Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4)

16 views

Published on

Leggi libro Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4)

Books descriptions : The fourth book in the beloved Harry Potter series, now illustrated in glorious full color by award-winning artist Jim Kay.Harry Potter wants to get away from the pernicious Dursleys and go to the International Quidditch Cup with Hermione, Ron, and the Weasleys. He wants to dream about Cho Chang, his crush (and maybe do more than dream). He wants to find out about the mysterious event involving two other rival schools of magic, and a competition that hasn't happened for a hundred years. He wants to be a normal, fourteen-year-old wizard. Unfortunately for Harry Potter, he's not normal - even by wizarding standards. And in this case, different can be deadly.With dazzling illustrations from Jim Kay, this new fully illustrated edition of the complete and unabridged text of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is sure to delight fans and first-time readers alike.

Get Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4) Full Page ,
You Can Get this for trial periode .
Please Visit this : 0545791421

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bucher herunterladen Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4)

  1. 1. � � � Read ebooks Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4)
  2. 2.
  3. 3. "'There will be three tasks, spaced throughout the school year, and they will test the champions in many different ways...their magical prowess - their daring - their powers of deduction - and, of course, their ability to cope with danger.'" The Triwizard Tournament is to be held at Hogwarts. Only wizards who are over seventeen are allowed to enter - but that doesn't stop Harry dreaming that he will win the competition. Then at Hallowe'en, when the Goblet of Fire makes its selection, Harry is amazed to find his name is one of those that the magical cup picks out. He will face death-defying tasks, dragons and Dark wizards, but with the help of his best friends, Ron and �
  4. 4. Hermione, he might just make it through - alive! Listening Length: 21 hours and 12 minutes
  5. 5. q q q q q q Author : J.K. Rowling Pages : 22 pages Publisher : Pottermore from J.K. Rowling Language : eng ISBN-10 : B017V4NQGM ISBN-13 : �
  6. 6.
  7. 7. Read ebooks Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4) � � � �
  8. 8.
  9. 9. "'There will be three tasks, spaced throughout the school year, and they will test the champions in many different ways...their magical prowess - their daring - their powers of deduction - and, of course, their ability to cope with danger.'" The Triwizard Tournament is to be held at Hogwarts. Only wizards who are over seventeen are allowed to enter - but that doesn't stop Harry dreaming that he will win the competition. Then at Hallowe'en, when the Goblet of Fire makes its selection, Harry is amazed to find his name is one of those that the magical cup picks out. He will face death-defying tasks, dragons and Dark wizards, but with the help of his best friends, Ron and �
  10. 10. Hermione, he might just make it through - alive! Listening Length: 21 hours and 12 minutes
  11. 11. q q q q q q Author : J.K. Rowling Pages : 22 pages Publisher : Pottermore from J.K. Rowling Language : eng ISBN-10 : B017V4NQGM ISBN-13 : �
  12. 12.
  13. 13. RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ � THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER � �
  14. 14. � READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
  15. 15. � THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE � �
  16. 16. � READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE
  17. 17. � FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND � �
  18. 18. � READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND
  19. 19. � THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT � �
  20. 20. � READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
  21. 21. � ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB � �
  22. 22. � READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
  23. 23. � CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA � �
  24. 24. � READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
  25. 25. � A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER � �
  26. 26. � READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
  27. 27. � DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO � �
  28. 28. � READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO
  29. 29. � � � Read ebooks Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4) �
  30. 30.
  31. 31. "'There will be three tasks, spaced throughout the school year, and they will test the champions in many different ways...their magical prowess - their daring - their powers of deduction - and, of course, their ability to cope with danger.'" The Triwizard Tournament is to be held at Hogwarts. Only wizards who are over seventeen are allowed to enter - but that doesn't stop Harry dreaming that he will win the competition. Then at Hallowe'en, when the Goblet of Fire makes its selection, Harry is amazed to find his name is one of those that the magical cup picks out. He will face death-defying tasks, dragons and Dark wizards, but with the help of his best friends, Ron and �
  32. 32. Hermione, he might just make it through - alive! Listening Length: 21 hours and 12 minutes
  33. 33. q q q q q q Author : J.K. Rowling Pages : 22 pages Publisher : Pottermore from J.K. Rowling Language : eng ISBN-10 : B017V4NQGM ISBN-13 : �
  34. 34.
  35. 35. Read ebooks Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Harry Potter, #4) � � � �
  36. 36.
  37. 37. "'There will be three tasks, spaced throughout the school year, and they will test the champions in many different ways...their magical prowess - their daring - their powers of deduction - and, of course, their ability to cope with danger.'" The Triwizard Tournament is to be held at Hogwarts. Only wizards who are over seventeen are allowed to enter - but that doesn't stop Harry dreaming that he will win the competition. Then at Hallowe'en, when the Goblet of Fire makes its selection, Harry is amazed to find his name is one of those that the magical cup picks out. He will face death-defying tasks, dragons and Dark wizards, but with the help of his best friends, Ron and �
  38. 38. Hermione, he might just make it through - alive! Listening Length: 21 hours and 12 minutes
  39. 39. q q q q q q Author : J.K. Rowling Pages : 22 pages Publisher : Pottermore from J.K. Rowling Language : eng ISBN-10 : B017V4NQGM ISBN-13 : �
  40. 40.
  41. 41. RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ � THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER � �
  42. 42. � READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
  43. 43. � THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE � �
  44. 44. � READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE
  45. 45. � FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND � �
  46. 46. � READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND
  47. 47. � THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT � �
  48. 48. � READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
  49. 49. � ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB � �
  50. 50. � READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
  51. 51. � CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA � �
  52. 52. � READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
  53. 53. � A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER � �
  54. 54. � READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
  55. 55. � DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO � �
  56. 56. � READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO

×