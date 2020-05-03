Rice Field Predictor Using Object Detection Algorithm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Employing SSD Object Detection Algorithm to Predict Rice Field in Banyuwangi Region FARIS DZIKRUR RAHMAN // APRIL 2020 RIC...
Presentation Highlights Executive Summary Purpose, How It's Done, Project Question, Benefit to Policy Maker 01 Workflow Co...
Executive Summary Background | Purpose�| How It's Done | Project Question | Benefit to Policy Maker
PROJECT BACKGROUND Agrarian Society Indonesian people is widely known as an agrarian society. Important economic foundatio...
Purpose Automatically understand the proportion of rice field in one village / area 01 Using satellite imagery to know how...
Location of the Analysis Why Banyuwangi? Balance proportion between object of four classes Constitute of rice field, house...
Train sample HOW IT'S DONE Create label for 4 classes� Predict
Project Question Proportion of each classes Model performance
BENEFIT TO POLICY MAKER Insight on proportion of rice field in particular region Comparison with previous year Understand ...
Workflow Collecting Training Data | Preparing The Data | Exporting Training Data | Training Model
Methods Used arcgis.learn Training data could be fed directly to deep neural network Adopt state of the art research in de...
Save data as image chips to a folder COLLECTING TRAINING DATA Use Label Objects for Deep Learning Tool
COLLECTING TRAINING DATA (2)
PREPARING THE DATA Object must be surrounded inside bounding box Bounding box must include raster layer containing informa...
TRAIN THE MODEL Build SSD Model 01 Determine learning rate 02 Fit the model 03 Visualize in validation set 04
BUILD SSD MODEL Backbone model SSD head ResNet Additional Convolutional layer
DETERMINING LEARNING RATE Use lr.find() method from arcgis.learn control how many change should be made by model to tackle...
FIT THE MODEL loss graphloss table model.fit(epochs = 30, lr = 0.006)
MODEL PRECISION SCORE Rice Field = 81% Houses = 34% Trees = 55% Roads = 53% Precision is how precise/accurate your model i...
show the prediction result hand in hand with the ground truth, so that we could get the picture on how our model perform c...
Conclusion Fair result of precision on rice field class Good comparison between ground truth and prediction Can be used by...
THANK YOU https://medium.com/@dzelrahman https://dzelrahman.github.io/ dzelrahman@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rice Field Predictor Using Object Detection Algorithm

29 views

Published on

Slide deck for my mini project on predicting rice field location in Indonesian region by combining the power of Python and ArcGIS Pro.

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rice Field Predictor Using Object Detection Algorithm

  1. 1. Employing SSD Object Detection Algorithm to Predict Rice Field in Banyuwangi Region FARIS DZIKRUR RAHMAN // APRIL 2020 RICE FIELD PREDICTOR
  2. 2. Presentation Highlights Executive Summary Purpose, How It's Done, Project Question, Benefit to Policy Maker 01 Workflow Collecting training data, preparing the data, exporting training data, training model 02 Conclusion Accuracy, comparison, insight to policy maker 03
  3. 3. Executive Summary Background | Purpose�| How It's Done | Project Question | Benefit to Policy Maker
  4. 4. PROJECT BACKGROUND Agrarian Society Indonesian people is widely known as an agrarian society. Important economic foundation Many people still rely on rice field as their main financial source and most precious assets. Massive Development Massive development of buildings and roads make people start losing their own rice field.
  5. 5. Purpose Automatically understand the proportion of rice field in one village / area 01 Using satellite imagery to know how many rice field that cover each area 02 Utilize object detection deep learning algorithm03 Automate the work of counting and detecting rice field in one area 04 05 Combining the power of ArcGIS Pro and Python 3 to build the model
  6. 6. Location of the Analysis Why Banyuwangi? Balance proportion between object of four classes Constitute of rice field, houses, roads, and trees
  7. 7. Train sample HOW IT'S DONE Create label for 4 classes� Predict
  8. 8. Project Question Proportion of each classes Model performance
  9. 9. BENEFIT TO POLICY MAKER Insight on proportion of rice field in particular region Comparison with previous year Understand density of housing condition Ease the process of analysing satelite imagery to extract information
  10. 10. Workflow Collecting Training Data | Preparing The Data | Exporting Training Data | Training Model
  11. 11. Methods Used arcgis.learn Training data could be fed directly to deep neural network Adopt state of the art research in deep learning subject (fine tuning) Adopt fast.ai framework to know learning rate before fitting the model Integration with ArcGIS platform
  12. 12. Save data as image chips to a folder COLLECTING TRAINING DATA Use Label Objects for Deep Learning Tool
  13. 13. COLLECTING TRAINING DATA (2)
  14. 14. PREPARING THE DATA Object must be surrounded inside bounding box Bounding box must include raster layer containing information of pixel and band
  15. 15. TRAIN THE MODEL Build SSD Model 01 Determine learning rate 02 Fit the model 03 Visualize in validation set 04
  16. 16. BUILD SSD MODEL Backbone model SSD head ResNet Additional Convolutional layer
  17. 17. DETERMINING LEARNING RATE Use lr.find() method from arcgis.learn control how many change should be made by model to tackle the error everytime model weights are updated The most important part of hyperparameter tuning learning rate = 0.006
  18. 18. FIT THE MODEL loss graphloss table model.fit(epochs = 30, lr = 0.006)
  19. 19. MODEL PRECISION SCORE Rice Field = 81% Houses = 34% Trees = 55% Roads = 53% Precision is how precise/accurate your model is out of those predicted positive, how many of them are actual positive. Rice field shows pretty fair result of precision due to the amount of data that is collected Other class seems to lack in precision due to the insufficient sample data
  20. 20. show the prediction result hand in hand with the ground truth, so that we could get the picture on how our model perform compared to ground truth. VISUALIZE IN VALIDATION SET
  21. 21. Conclusion Fair result of precision on rice field class Good comparison between ground truth and prediction Can be used by policy maker to leverage the well being of society
  22. 22. THANK YOU https://medium.com/@dzelrahman https://dzelrahman.github.io/ dzelrahman@gmail.com

×