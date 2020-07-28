Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pelaksanaan Proyek Data Proyek Dasar Pemilihan Crane Gambaran Umum Proyek 1 2 3 Pemilihan Jenis Crane Pemilihan Tower Cran...
Pelaksanaan Proyek
Data proyek Data Tower Crane ❑ Merek dan tipe ❑ Panjang jib ❑ Kondisi dan umur ❑ Kemampuan angkat Data Pekerjaan ❑ Tulanga...
Dasar Pemilihan Crane
Faktor yang diperhatikan mesin pemindah bahan 1. Jenis dan sifat bahan 2. Kapasitas per jam 3. Arah dan jarak perpindahan ...
Gambaran Umum Proyek
Pembangunan Mall dan Apartment Ciputra World Pemindahan Material Pengecoran
Data Proyek
Merek : Comansa Tinggi max : 120 meter Panjang jib : 64 meter Spesifikasi Tower Crane1
TC I terletak pada area mall As 9-10 dan J-K Seperti pada gambar* Letak Tower Crane I2
Permasalahan Tower Crane
Alternatif pemilihan dilakukan dengan Membandingkan tipe dan spesifikasi tower crane Area Mall : 131.102 m2 Diperlukan TC ...
Tipe Panjang Jib LC 2060 64 m MDT 268 65 m MDT 412 65 m MD 600 62.35 m MD 900 62.6 m MD 1400 63.6 m
Crane Proyek
Pemilihan harus secara saksama. Pemborosan akibat perencanaan yang tidak optimal akan berdampak domino kepada biaya Kapasi...
TC I – Proyek World Surabaya Merek : Comansa (tipe LC-2060) Sewa : Rp57.330.000/bulan Harga sewa dibandingkan mobile crane...
Pembangunan Mall dan Apartment Ciputra World Surabaya
  1. 1. Firmansyah D071181003 Kelompok 5 Alvira Syam D071181020 Alifka Annisa R. Wahid D071181301 M.Taufiq.SY D071181303 Dea Calista D071181311 Muhammad Fadil D071181316 A. Siti Hajar Meliani D071181317 Yumna Aiman D071181331 Nailul Autar Lukman D071181505 Kevin Yosia Fernando Toding D071181508 Faridjilham Nur D071181510 Nur Idawati Maulidan D071181511
  2. 2. Pelaksanaan Proyek Data Proyek Dasar Pemilihan Crane Gambaran Umum Proyek 1 2 3 Pemilihan Jenis Crane Pemilihan Tower Crane Permasalahan Tower Crane Crane Proyek 4 5 6
  3. 3. Pelaksanaan Proyek
  4. 4. Data proyek Data Tower Crane ❑ Merek dan tipe ❑ Panjang jib ❑ Kondisi dan umur ❑ Kemampuan angkat Data Pekerjaan ❑ Tulangan kolom, balok dan pelat lantai ❑ Bekisting kolom, balok dan pelat lantai ❑ Pengecoran kolom
  5. 5. Dasar Pemilihan Crane
  6. 6. Faktor yang diperhatikan mesin pemindah bahan 1. Jenis dan sifat bahan 2. Kapasitas per jam 3. Arah dan jarak perpindahan 4. Cara menyusun muatan 5. Karakteristik proses produksi 6. Kondisi lokal spesifik
  7. 7. Gambaran Umum Proyek
  8. 8. Pembangunan Mall dan Apartment Ciputra World Pemindahan Material Pengecoran
  9. 9. Data Proyek
  10. 10. Merek : Comansa Tinggi max : 120 meter Panjang jib : 64 meter Spesifikasi Tower Crane1
  11. 11. TC I terletak pada area mall As 9-10 dan J-K Seperti pada gambar* Letak Tower Crane I2
  12. 12. Permasalahan Tower Crane
  13. 13. Alternatif pemilihan dilakukan dengan Membandingkan tipe dan spesifikasi tower crane Area Mall : 131.102 m2 Diperlukan TC dengan jib panjang untuk menjangkau area mall
  14. 14. Tipe Panjang Jib LC 2060 64 m MDT 268 65 m MDT 412 65 m MD 600 62.35 m MD 900 62.6 m MD 1400 63.6 m
  15. 15. Crane Proyek
  16. 16. Pemilihan harus secara saksama. Pemborosan akibat perencanaan yang tidak optimal akan berdampak domino kepada biaya Kapasitas TC tinggi -> sewa tinggi Kapasitas TC tinggi -> mob-demob lebih besar Ukuran TC besar -> ukuran pondasi lebih besar
  17. 17. TC I – Proyek World Surabaya Merek : Comansa (tipe LC-2060) Sewa : Rp57.330.000/bulan Harga sewa dibandingkan mobile crane Rp61.830.000/bulan Tower Crane (Optimum).

