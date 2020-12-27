Best self help books

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: 30th Anniversary Edition New York Times best seller–over 40 millioncopies sold Th...
The seven habits have become famous and are integrated into everyday thinking by millions and millions of people. Why? Bec...
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life In this generation-defining self-he...
dose of raw, refreshing, honest truth that is sorely lacking today. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck is his antidote to...
How to Win Friends & Influence People You can go after the job you want…and get it! You can take the job you have…and impr...
For over 60 years the rock-solid, time-tested advice in this audiobook has carried thousands of now-famous people up the l...
Dark Psychology Secrets and Body Language: Use Manipulation to Gain Self Confidence, Learn How to Analyze and Influence Pe...
provide you with the necessary skills and tools to become an expert in manipulation, persuasion, mind control, and so on! ...
Bare: A 7-Week Program to Transform Your Body, Get More Energy, Feel Amazing, and Become the Bravest, Most Unstoppable Ver...
In her second book, Bare, Susan Hyatt presents an empowering approach to transforming your body and your life. Inside this...
Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-Love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness Number one Sunday Times best seller. Join the ...
Vex overcame adversity to become a source of hope for thousands of young people and now draws from his personal experience...
Manifest Now Manifest Now provides a step-by-step guide with tools, techniques, and proven strategies to raise your freque...
Everything in your life will begin to shift as you begin to realize you are a conscious creator. What’s inside? The inner ...
Think it: 35 powerful thoughts to keep you energized, focused, and excited to manifest. Affirm it: 100 affirmations that w...
Walk-On Warrior: Drive, Discipline, and the Will to Win A season at Marquette. A summer with Rick Majerus. An inspiring qu...
skill set but how he lives his life. Both heartfelt and funny, Walk-On Warrior takes you into the mind of an athlete from ...
Get out of Your Own Way: Overcoming Self-Defeating Behavior Practical, proven self-help steps show how to transform 40 com...
Declutter Your Mind: How to Stop Worrying, Relieve Anxiety, and Eliminate Negative Thinking Feel overwhelmed by your thoug...
You will learn:  Four causes of mental clutter  How to reframe all your negative thoughts  Four strategies to improve (...
  1. 1. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: 30th Anniversary Edition New York Times best seller–over 40 millioncopies sold The Number One Most Influential Business Book of the 20th Century One of the most inspiring and impactful books ever written, The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People has captivated people for nearly three decades. Ithas transformed the lives of presidents and CEOs, educators, and parents – millions of people of all ages and occupations. Now, this 30th anniversary edition of the timeless classic commemorates the wisdomof the seven habits with modern additions fromSean Covey.
  The seven habits have become famous and are integrated into everyday thinking by millions and millions of people. Why? Because they work! With Sean Covey's added takeaways on how the habits can be used in our modern age, the wisdomof the seven habits will be refreshed for a new generation of leaders. They include: Habit one: Be proactive Habit two: Begin with the end in mind Habit three: Putfirst things first Habit four: Think win/win Habit five: Seek firstto understand, then to be understood Habit six: Synergize Habit seven: Sharpen the saw This beloved classic presents a principle-centered approach for solving both personaland professionalproblems. With penetrating insights and practical anecdotes, Stephen R. Covey reveals a step-by-step pathway for living with fairness, integrity, honesty, and human dignity – principles that give us the security to adapt to changeand the wisdomand power to take advantageof the opportunities that change creates.
  3. 3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life In this generation-defining self-help guide, a superstar blogger cuts through the crap to show us how to stop trying to be positive all the time so that we can truly become better, happier people. For decades we’ve been told that positive thinking is the key to a happy, rich life. “F*ck positivity,” Mark Manson says. “Let’s be honest, shit is f*cked, and we have to live with it.” In his wildly popular Internet blog, Manson doesn’t sugarcoat or equivocate. He tells it like it is – a
  dose of raw, refreshing, honest truth that is sorely lacking today. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck is his antidote to the coddling, let's-all- feel-good mind-set that has infected modern society and spoiled a generation, rewarding them with gold medals just for showing up. Manson makes the argument, backed by both academic research and well-timed poop jokes, that improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade but on learning to stomach lemons better. Human beings are flawed and limited – "not everybody can be extraordinary; there are winners and losers in society, and some of it is not fair or your fault". Manson advises us to get to know our limitations and accept them. Once we embrace our fears, faults, and uncertainties, once we stop running and avoiding and start confronting painful truths, we can begin to find the courage, perseverance, honesty, responsibility, curiosity, and forgiveness we seek. There are only so many things we can give a f*ck about, so we need to figure out which ones really matter, Manson makes clear. While money is nice, caring about what you do with your life is better, because true wealth is about experience. A much-needed grab-you-by-the- shoulders-and-look-you-in-the-eye moment of real talk, filled with entertaining stories and profane, ruthless humor, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck is a refreshing slap for a generation to help them lead contented, grounded lives.
  5. 5. How to Win Friends & Influence People You can go after the job you want…and get it! You can take the job you have…and improve it! You can take any situation you’re in…and make it work for you! Simon & Schuster Audio is proud to present one of the best-selling books of all time, Dale Carnegie’s perennial classic How to Win Friends and Influence People, presented here in its entirety.
  For over 60 years the rock-solid, time-tested advice in this audiobook has carried thousands of now-famous people up the ladder of success in their business and personal lives. With this truly phenomenal audiobook, learn: The six ways to make people like you The twelve ways to win people to your way of thinking The nine ways to change people without arousing resentment And much, much more! There is room at the top, when you know…How to Win Friends and Influence People.
  7. 7. Dark Psychology Secrets and Body Language: Use Manipulation to Gain Self Confidence, Learn How to Analyze and Influence People and Win Over Friends Through NLP, Persuasion, Mind Control and Hypnosis Learn the many secrets of dark psychology and body language with our amazing audiobook! Gain self-confidence you always needed and influence people in your favor! Do you wish to master psychological manipulation and use it to your advantage? Would you like to be able to read someone’s body language and respond/react appropriately? Have you heard about Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and its various benefits in day-to-day activities? If so, then keep on listening! This audiobook is perfect for anyone looking to discover the many secrets of dark psychology. The human mind is extremely difficult to navigate, read, or influence. But you shouldn’t worry! This amazing guide will
  provide you with the necessary skills and tools to become an expert in manipulation, persuasion, mind control, and so on! Here's what you can learn from our amazing audiobook on dark psychology and body language:  Uncover the many secrets in the dark psychology field  Master different manipulation techniques and learn how to influence people  Discover how hypnosis is connected to dark psychology  Work on your self-confidence and your presentation  How to control someone's mind using NLP  And many more! This amazing guide includes everything you need to master dark psychology. It will also provide you with useful information, tools, and techniques that will help you successfully analyze someone's body language and turn every situation to your advantage. Are you ready to uncover the many secrets of dark psychology and start working on yourself?
  9. 9. Bare: A 7-Week Program to Transform Your Body, Get More Energy, Feel Amazing, and Become the Bravest, Most Unstoppable Version of You You are a badass whole woman with big dreams, big feelings, and big potential. What are you hiding behind that shield of overeating? Who do you want to be when you put down the shield and take on life’s battles bare?
  In her second book, Bare, Susan Hyatt presents an empowering approach to transforming your body and your life. Inside this book, you'll learn how to accomplish the following: Treat your body with care, love, and respect – not hateful criticism Shed everything that's weighing you down, physically and mentally Distress at the end of the day without relying on excessive food, alcohol, Netflix binging, or other habits that clog up your mind and drain your energy Stop obsessing about your body and focus on the priorities that really matter in life – like dominating in your career, writing your novel, learning a foreign language, contributing to your community, or otherwise making your mark on the world This is the perfect book if you want to take excellent care of yourself, upgrade your mental and physical health, build confidence, conquer your goals, crush the patriarchy, and look and feel damn good while doing it. Bare is not a weight-loss plan. It's a life-gain plan.
  11. 11. Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-Love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness Number one Sunday Times best seller. Join the self-love revolution with Instagram visionary Vex King. This audiobook features inspirational messages and universal wisdom to help you manifest positive vibes.
  Vex overcame adversity to become a source of hope for thousands of young people and now draws from his personal experience and his intuitive wisdom to inspire you to: Practice self-care, overcome toxic energy, and prioritize your well-being Cultivate positive lifestyle habits, including mindfulness and meditation Change your beliefs to invite great opportunities into your life Manifest your goals using tried-and-tested techniques Overcome fear and flow with the universe Find your higher purpose and become a shining light for others With additional messages, this new version of the Good Vibes, Good Life audiobook is read by popular content creator and Vex King's wife, Kaushal (@kaushal on Instagram). It will empower and inspire you to change the way you feel, think, speak, act, and live your life.
  13. 13. Manifest Now Manifest Now provides a step-by-step guide with tools, techniques, and proven strategies to raise your frequency and create the reality you want. This audiobook is designed to guide you through the mental, physical, and spiritual aspects of manifesting and creating all that your heart desires. You’ll learn how to start removing mental and emotional blocks so you can rediscover that manifesting is your natural birthright. You’ll feel more confident, reconnected, and powerful as you listen.
  14. 14. Everything in your life will begin to shift as you begin to realize you are a conscious creator. What’s inside? The inner love flow: A reminder of your deepest, most innate connection to the source that provides you unconditional love. The inner love flow will help you remember it all starts with you and that you are never alone. You are divinely guided and connected at all times. The flow of love is constantly pouring into you, and this wisdom will free you from ever needing to play any games to lower your frequency. You’ll activate your divine love, which will raise your frequency to create a healthier relationship with yourself and others. You will feel so full of the inner love flow that all you’ll want to do is give unconditional love without ever seeking or trying so hard to receive it back. This section will also teach you how to heal your heart from any past pains, form a deeper connection with your partner, and even manifest a new relationship. Once you love yourself, the universe begins to open up for you and starts to work in your favor. Manifest now technique: A speed manifestation technique that you’ll apply on daily basis to get magnificent results. You’ll set intentions, follow particular instructions, and stay focused. You’ll start to manifest right away. Things will start to shift in your favor. You’ll start to notice you’re happier, excited, and more connected with your inner self. This technique is meant to help you open your heart and mind so you can elevate past all the noise that’s distracting you from your real potential. Once you use the manifest now technique, you will realize how powerful you are, and never again will you doubt what lies within you. Release it: 10 powerful techniques you can use on a daily basis to release any mental, physical, or emotional blocks that hinder your manifesting powers.
  Think it: 35 powerful thoughts to keep you energized, focused, and excited to manifest. Affirm it: 100 affirmations that will help you start speaking, feeling, and commanding greatness, abundance, happiness, and financial freedom into your life right now. Magnetic money mind-set: Tools that help you discover your purpose, tap into your creative genius, do what you love, and attract financial freedom along the way.
  16. 16. Walk-On Warrior: Drive, Discipline, and the Will to Win A season at Marquette. A summer with Rick Majerus. An inspiring quest to stay connected to the game. Small town. Undersized. Not enough talent. John Willkom heard it all as a young basketball player growing up in rural Wisconsin. Despite the odds, John dedicated his life to the game, an arduous journey that challenged the very core of even the most disciplined. As John’s hard work lands him amongst basketball’s elite, it is the workouts, the people, and the behind-the-scenes interactions that not only change his
  skill set but how he lives his life. Both heartfelt and funny, Walk-On Warrior takes you into the mind of an athlete from John's perspective. Take a journey that will reignite your passion for life, challenge your perspectives on toughness and fear, and ultimately, inspire you to maximize your talent.
  Get out of Your Own Way: Overcoming Self-Defeating Behavior Practical, proven self-help steps show how to transform 40 common self-defeating behaviors, including procrastination, envy, obsession, anger, self-pity, compulsion, neediness, guilt, rebellion, inaction, and more.
  19. 19. Declutter Your Mind: How to Stop Worrying, Relieve Anxiety, and Eliminate Negative Thinking Feel overwhelmed by your thoughts? Struggling with anxiety about your daily tasks? Or do you want to stop worrying about life? The truth is we all experience the occasional negative thought. But if you always feel overwhelmed, then you need to closely examine how these thoughts are negatively impacting your lifestyle. The solution is to practice specific mindfulness techniques that create more "space" in your mind to enjoy inner peace and happiness. With these habits, you'll have the clarity to prioritize what's most important in your life, what no longer serves your goals, and how you want to live on a daily basis. And that's what you'll learn in declutter your mind. The goal of this book is simple: We will teach you the habits, actions, and mindsets to clean up the mental clutter that's holding you back from living a meaningful life.
  You will learn:  Four causes of mental clutter  How to reframe all your negative thoughts  Four strategies to improve (or eliminate) bad relationships  The importance of decluttering the distractions that cause anxiety  A simple strategy to discover what's important to you  400 words that help identify your values  The benefit of meditation and focused deep breathing (and how to do both)  How to create goals that connect to your passions Declutter Your Mind is full of exercises that will have an immediate, positive impact on your mindset. Instead of just telling you to do something, we provide practical, science- backed actions that can create real and lasting change if practiced regularly

