The National University of Malaysia Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Faculty of Engineering & Built Environment Department of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering
CORRUGATED CARDBOARD Prepared by Siti Farhana binti Fairuz MANUFACTURING PROCESSES KKKM2833 SESSION 2019/2020
Source: https://www.packaginginnovati on.com/packaging- materials/cardboard-packaging- 2/3-benefits-corrugated- cardboard-...
Source: https://www.pgpaper.com/kraft-paper/ [Kraft Paper Supplier, PG Paper Company Ltd.] ● Produced using a chemical con...
What are the flute types used in the construction of corrugated boxes? Source: http://www.corrugated-box-machine- china.to...
Materials and Physical Properties ● Light. ● High compressive strength, resiliency, and shock resistance. ● Convenient to ...
Applications of Cardboard Box ● Cat scratcher cardboard ● Sculpture made from cardboard from CGP Art Lesson blog.
Manufacturing Processes Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HL2yvqSk8Ww [How It’s Made - Cardboard Box by Internationa...
The Corrugator Source: https://www.fefco.org/technical-information/production-process [The Corrugator, FEFCO Corrugated Pa...
Examples of Manufacturing Company in Malaysia
References ● Jake Kirl. (2014, August 07). How Is A Cardboard Box Made? https://www.kitepackaging.co.uk/blog/how-is-a-card...
References ● Anon. (2019, December 03). KDC And Celadon Partner To Reduce Cardboard Waste In North America. https://www.pa...
  1. 1. The National University of Malaysia Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Faculty of Engineering & Built Environment Department of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering Prepared by: Siti Farhana Binti Fairuz
  2. 2. CORRUGATED CARDBOARD Prepared by Siti Farhana binti Fairuz MANUFACTURING PROCESSES KKKM2833 SESSION 2019/2020
  3. 3. Source: https://www.packaginginnovati on.com/packaging- materials/cardboard-packaging- 2/3-benefits-corrugated- cardboard-packaging/ [3 benefits of corrugated cardboard packaging, The Esko Blog] ● Corrugated cardboard is made from arched paper known as ‘fluting’.
  4. 4. Source: https://www.pgpaper.com/kraft-paper/ [Kraft Paper Supplier, PG Paper Company Ltd.] ● Produced using a chemical conversion of wood into wood pulp and separating the lignin and cellulose fibres. ● Celadon uses technology to upcycle mixed paper and old corrugated cardboard into recycled pulp sheets and reusable paper. Source: https://www.packaging-gateway.com/news/kdc-celadon-cardboard-waste/ [KDC and Celadon partner to reduce cardboard waste in North America]
  5. 5. What are the flute types used in the construction of corrugated boxes? Source: http://www.corrugated-box-machine- china.top/specifications-and-flute-types-of- corrugated-box.html [Specifications and Flute Types of Corrugated Box]
  6. 6. Materials and Physical Properties ● Light. ● High compressive strength, resiliency, and shock resistance. ● Convenient to store. ● Attractive design. ● Water resistant. ● Easy to fabricate. ● Reusable. CORRUGATED BOARD Source: https://www.slideshare.net/aniketkulkarni562/corrugated- box-pratik-pourkar [Corrugated Box Pratik Pourkar by Aniket Kulkarni]
  7. 7. Applications of Cardboard Box ● Cat scratcher cardboard ● Sculpture made from cardboard from CGP Art Lesson blog.
  8. 8. Manufacturing Processes Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HL2yvqSk8Ww [How It’s Made - Cardboard Box by International Plastics.] 1. Paper sourced from tree / recycled content. 2. Pulping. 3. Fluting. 4. Production. 5. Storage and distribution. 6. Box delivered to customers.
  9. 9. The Corrugator Source: https://www.fefco.org/technical-information/production-process [The Corrugator, FEFCO Corrugated Packaging]
  10. 10. Examples of Manufacturing Company in Malaysia
  11. 11. References ● Jake Kirl. (2014, August 07). How Is A Cardboard Box Made? https://www.kitepackaging.co.uk/blog/how-is-a-cardboard-box-made/ ● Aniket Kulkarni. (2015, April 21). Advantages of Corrugated Box. Corrugated Box Pratik Pourkar. https://www.slideshare.net/aniketkulkarni562/corrugated-box-pratik-pourkar ● Anon. What Are The Flute Types Used In The Construction Of Corrugated Boxes? Specifications And Flute Types Of Corrugated Box. Hebei Shengli Carton Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. http://www.corrugated-box-machine-china.top/specifications-and-flute-types-of-corrugated- box.html ● Anon. (2014, March 07). Benefits of Corrugated Cardboard Packaging. The Esko Blog. https://www.packaginginnovation.com/packaging-materials/cardboard-packaging-2/3-benefits- corrugated-cardboard-packaging/ ● Anon. Kraft Paper Production. Kraft Paper Supplier. PG Paper Company Ltd. https://www.pgpaper.com/kraft-paper/
  12. 12. References ● Anon. (2019, December 03). KDC And Celadon Partner To Reduce Cardboard Waste In North America. https://www.packaging-gateway.com/news/kdc-celadon-cardboard-waste/ ● Anon. The Corrugator. Production Process. FEFCO Corrugated Packaging. https://www.fefco.org/technical-information/production-process ● Finepac Industries SDN. BHD. http://www.finepac.com.my/ ● Box-Pak (Malaysia) BHD. https://www.boxpak.com.my/

