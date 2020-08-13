Successfully reported this slideshow.
Course Code: Econ 5201 Foreign Sector and Balance of Payments Presented to Faria Farzana Assistant Professor Presented by ...
Topics 2  Balance of payment  Balance of payment and LM Curve  Balance of payment adjustment policy with fixed and flex...
The Balance of Payments (BoP) 3  Balance of Payment (BOP) is a systematic record of all transactions between the economic...
The Balance of Payments Account 4 Balance of Payments Current Account Net Export Exports - Imports Net Transfers from Abro...
Balance of Payment Equilibrium: The BP Curve Introduction  The BP curve gives the combinations of i and Y that yield bala...
The BP Curve: Derivation  Figure 13.4 illustrates the derivation of the BP curve.  The lower panel of the figure shows a...
The BP Curve: Derivation  The CS line is downward sloping because as income increases, domestic imports increase and the ...
The BP Curve: Equilibrium  Equilibrium occurs when the current account surplus equals the capital account deficit, so tha...
The BP Curve: Equilibrium  At the old income level YA, the current account surplus will exceed the capital account defici...
Shifting the BP Curve  In deriving the BP curve, we assumed that higher interest rates in the domestic economy would attr...
Shifting the BP Curve  Therefore, the BP curve becomes perfectly horizontal in the case of perfectly mobile capital. If f...
Shifting the BP Curve  It is also important to realize that the BP curve can shift whether it is upward sloping or horizo...
The current account and product Market equilibrium The Current Account  The current account of a country consists of good...
The current account and product Market equilibrium The Product Market Equilibrium (continued)  The product market equilib...
Impact of net export on product market equilibrium (under flexible exchange rate)  First , the economy is in the initial ...
Impact of net export on product market equilibrium (under flexible exchange rate)  First, the economy is in the equilibri...
17  Monetary policy under fixed Exchange Rate Adjustment of Balance of Payment and LM Curve
18 Adjustment of Balance of Payment and LM Curve • Under fixed exchange rate, the domestic central bank has not such scope...
Adjustment of Balance of Payment and LM Curve 19  Fiscal Policy under fixed Exchange Rate • Under a fixed exchange rate, ...
Adjustment of Balance of Payment and LM Curve 20 Monetary policy under floating exchange rate • Under floating exchange ra...
21 Adjustment of Balance of Payment and LM Curve Fiscal policy under floating exchange rate • An expansionary fiscal polic...
Balance of payment adjustment policy with fixed exchange rate  Suppose that the initial set of curve is IS1, LM1, and BP1...
Balance of payment adjustment policy with fixed exchange rate With price stability  If the price level remained stable wi...
Balance of payment adjustment policy with fixed exchange rate • Adjustment in the case of deficit balance of payment: • IS...
Balance of payment adjustment policy with flexible exchange rate Adjustment in the case of surplus balance of payment: •In...
Balance of payment adjustment policy with flexible exchange rate  There is external disequilibrium specially balance of p...
Exchange rate determination  Exchange rates are the amount of one currency that can be exchanged for another. Example: Th...
Exchange rate determination under flexible exchange rate There are two methods of foreign exchange rate determination.  T...
Demand-supply approach of foreign exchange rate determination  The equilibrium exchange rate is determined at that point ...
Demand-supply approach of foreign exchange rate determination  Shift of demand  Shift of supply If the national income i...
Exchange rate determination under fixed exchange rate  Under this system, the central bank first announces a fixed exchan...
Internal and External Equilibrium  Internal Equilibrium Internal equilibrium or balance is a state in which a country mai...
Open Economy under Fixed Exchange Rates  Let’s consider an open economy with no capital mobility. Therefore, the balance ...
Internal And External Balance  Suppose that external balance occurs at lower level of output than internal balance  In t...
Policy Options in Area III Policy Options in Area II Policy Options in Area II Economy is experiencing an inflationary gap...
Policy Options in Area II: Impact of Tariff Policy Options in Area II: Impact of a devaluation The solution then is to fin...
Balance of Payment, Exchange rate Determination, Internal and External Equilibrium

Foreign Sector and Balance of Payment

Balance of Payment, Exchange rate Determination, Internal and External Equilibrium

  1. 1. Course Code: Econ 5201 Foreign Sector and Balance of Payments Presented to Faria Farzana Assistant Professor Presented by Group B Sabrina Akter- MSS 171542 Ehsun Newaz-MSS 171544 Farhana Afroj- MSS 171546 Md. Bayazid- MSS 171559 Rezoan Shikder-MSS 171562 Md. Mehadi Hasan-MSS 171554 1 Economics Discipline, Khulna University Course Title: Advanced Macroeconomics
  2. 2. Topics 2  Balance of payment  Balance of payment and LM Curve  Balance of payment adjustment policy with fixed and flexible exchange rate  Determination of Exchange rate  Internal and External Equilibrium
  3. 3. The Balance of Payments (BoP) 3  Balance of Payment (BOP) is a systematic record of all transactions between the economic units ( Household, Government, and Companies) of a country and the rest of the world during a period of time, which is usually a year.  Inflows of foreign currency are counted as a positive entry (e.g. exports sold overseas).  Outflows of foreign currency are counted as a negative entry (e.g. imported goods and services)  The current account of the balance of payments is the main measure of external trade performance  The capital account measures inflows and outflows of financial capital across national boundaries
  4. 4. The Balance of Payments Account 4 Balance of Payments Current Account Net Export Exports - Imports Net Transfers from Abroad Transfers -> Remittance -> Gifts -> Foreign Aid Investment Income -> Profits -> Interests -> Dividends Capital Account Capital Inflow Capital Outflow Foreign Investment -> FDI -> FII Loans -> External assistance -> Commercial borrowing
  5. 5. Balance of Payment Equilibrium: The BP Curve Introduction  The BP curve gives the combinations of i and Y that yield balance of payments equilibrium.  New tools of analysis take the form of three curves:  IS curve, showing all points at which the goods market is in Equilibrium  LM curve , showing equilibrium in the money market  BP curve, showing equilibrium in the balance of payments  The final curve portrayed in Figure 13.1 is the BP curve.  Equilibrium occurs when the current account surplus is equal to the capital account deficit. If there is a current account deficit, then it has to be financed by a capital account surplus. 5 13.1 The BP curve
  6. 6. The BP Curve: Derivation  Figure 13.4 illustrates the derivation of the BP curve.  The lower panel of the figure shows a CS line, representing the current account surplus, and a CD line, representing the capital account deficit.  Realistically, the current account surplus may be negative, which would indicate a deficit. Similarly, the capital account deficit may be negative, indicating a surplus. 6 Figure 13.4 the derivation of the BP curve.
  7. 7. The BP Curve: Derivation  The CS line is downward sloping because as income increases, domestic imports increase and the current account surplus falls.  The capital account is assumed to be a function of the interest rate and is, therefore, independent of income and a horizontal line. 7 Figure 13.4 the derivation of the BP curve.
  8. 8. The BP Curve: Equilibrium  Equilibrium occurs when the current account surplus equals the capital account deficit, so that the official settlements balance of payments is zero.  Initially, equilibrium occurs at point A with income level YA and interest rate iA.  If the interest rate increases, then domestic financial assets are more attractive to foreign buyers and the capital account deficit falls to CD'. 8 Figure 13.4 the derivation of the BP curve.
  9. 9. The BP Curve: Equilibrium  At the old income level YA, the current account surplus will exceed the capital account deficit, and income must increase to YB to provide a new equilibrium at point B.  Points A and B on the BP curve in Figure 13.4 illustrate that, as i increases, Y must also increase to maintain equilibrium.  Only an upward-sloping BP curve will provide combinations of i and Y consistent with equilibrium. 9 Figure 13.4 the derivation of the BP curve.
  10. 10. Shifting the BP Curve  In deriving the BP curve, we assumed that higher interest rates in the domestic economy would attract foreign investors and decrease the capital account deficit.  If capital is perfectly mobile for any income level, then any deviation of the domestic interest rate from the foreign rate would cause investors to attempt to hold only the high return assets. 10 Figure 13.5 Slope of the BP Curve
  11. 11. Shifting the BP Curve  Therefore, the BP curve becomes perfectly horizontal in the case of perfectly mobile capital. If foreign capital is not perfectly available then the BP curve will be upward sloping.  If there are many restrictions to capital mobility then the BP curve will become close to vertical. Figure 13.5 illustrates a perfectly horizontal BP curve, and an upward-sloping BP curve. 11 Figure 13.5 Slope of the BP Curve
  12. 12. Shifting the BP Curve  It is also important to realize that the BP curve can shift whether it is upward sloping or horizontal. For example, a changing foreign perception of the substitutability shifts the BP curve. This is an intercept change, and thus the entire schedule shifts.  For example, in Figure 13.6 one can see how an increase in the perception of riskiness of a country’s assets causes the BP curve to shift upward.  Thus, interest rates are not equal across countries even with perfect capital mobility.  For example, Indonesia may have a positive risk premium, so that investors demand a certain added premium for financing Indonesia’s trade deficits.  However, as long as that particular risk premium is paid, investors are willing to finance the trade deficit. 12 Figure 13.6 Shifts in the BP curve.
  13. 13. The current account and product Market equilibrium The Current Account  The current account of a country consists of goods balance (GB), service balance (SB), net income receipts (NIR) and net international transfers (IT).  So, the current account of a country can be calculated as (GB +SB + NIR +IT) Here, (GB + SB) = Trade balance = Export-Import So, Current account = (Export-Import) + NIR + IT In the current account, when the receipts are more than the payments then it is in the surplus and vice versa. The Product Market Equilibrium In the closed economy, the product market is in the equilibrium when, Y = C (Y-T) + I + G But in the open economy when the country has trade with the foreign countries, the net export will be included in the product market equilibrium. So here the product market equilibrium is Y = C (Y-T) + I + G + NX [ here NX = Export-Import] 13
  14. 14. The current account and product Market equilibrium The Product Market Equilibrium (continued)  The product market equilibrium can be shown by the IS curve. So here we can write that IS curve: Y = C (Y-T) + I + G + NX Here the investment of a country depends on the interest rate i and the income y. The NX depends on the exchange rate e. So the product market equilibrium can be written as Y = C (Y-T) + I (i, y) + G + NX (e) Current Account and Product Market Equilibrium Based on the Mundell-Fleming Model we can write that Current Account (CA) = Export-Import CA = (X-M) or NX [ in the Mundell-Fleming Model it is considered that NX is the sole component of the current account] 14
  15. 15. Impact of net export on product market equilibrium (under flexible exchange rate)  First , the economy is in the initial level of equilibrium E, when the output is Y0 and the interest rate is i.  For the increase in net export the IS curve shifts to the IS’ increasing the national output and interest.  But this will not sustain in the long run. It will be automatically adjusted under the flexible exchange rate.  For the increase in the interest rate, there will be the increase of the capital inflow in the home currency. As a result the domestic currency will appreciates against the foreign currency.  So now the export will be expensive and the import will cheaper. There will be the fall of NX and it will automatically adjusts to the initial level of equilibrium. Impact of increase in the “Net Export” on Product Market Equilibrium 15
  16. 16. Impact of net export on product market equilibrium (under flexible exchange rate)  First, the economy is in the equilibrium level E, where the output is Y0 and the domestic interest rate is i.  When there is the fall of export, then the net export NX will decrease. The IS will shift to the IS’ and the new equilibrium is E’.  In this new equilibrium, both the output and interest rate decrease. Since, interest falls, there is the decrease of capital inflow leading to the depreciation of the domestic currency against foreign currency.  As a result, the net export will fall and the economy will adjust to the initial equilibrium. Impact of decrease in the “Net Export” on Product Market Equilibrium 16
  17. 17. 17  Monetary policy under fixed Exchange Rate Adjustment of Balance of Payment and LM Curve
  18. 18. 18 Adjustment of Balance of Payment and LM Curve • Under fixed exchange rate, the domestic central bank has not such scope to conduct monetary policy independently. • Suppose that, central bank increase the money supply that shift the LM curve to LM* create a new equilibrium point e* • At new equilibrium point, the domestic interest rate is lowered down occurred large capital outflow and increase capital deficit. • To maintain fixed exchange rate, the central bank intervene in the market and sell foreign currency to get domestic currency. • This intervention reduces the money supply that ultimately get back the LM curve to the previous position and set the equilibrium to the initial stage (e).
  19. 19. Adjustment of Balance of Payment and LM Curve 19  Fiscal Policy under fixed Exchange Rate • Under a fixed exchange rate, perfect asset substitutability and perfect capital mobility; there have been increased the government spending that shift the IS curve to IS*. • This made a new equilibrium (e*) where there occur domestic currency appreciation and large capital inflows. • To stop the appreciation of domestic currency, central bank increase the supply of money that shift the LM curve to the right at LM*. • This create a new equilibrium (e**) that is on the same level of the previous equilibrium position (e*).
  20. 20. Adjustment of Balance of Payment and LM Curve 20 Monetary policy under floating exchange rate • Under floating exchange rate, the central bank is not obliged to intervene in the market to support a particular exchange rate. • As there is no intervention to fix the exchange rate, the money supply can change to any level desired by the monetary authorities. • The expansionary monetary policy increase the money supply shift the LM curve to the rightward (LM*) • This make a new equilibrium (e*) that create a large deficit of capital account • In order to reduce the deficit, there have made a rightward shift of IS curve to (IS*) as there are floating exchange rate. • This make a new equilibrium (e**) which is on the position of previous equilibrium point (e), increased the income and the domestic interest rate is equal to the foreign interest rate.
  21. 21. 21 Adjustment of Balance of Payment and LM Curve Fiscal policy under floating exchange rate • An expansionary fiscal policy shifts the IS curve right from IS to IS*. • This make a new equilibrium (e*) where the interest rate is higher than the previous level causes a great surplus of current account and reduced capital deficit. • There occur appreciation of domestic currency that leads to decrease domestic exports and increased imports. • As net exports fall, the IS curve shift left (IS*) set it to the initial equilibrium position (e) restored equilibrium at all markets. • Under this circumstances, expansionary fiscal policy is not effective create crowding out situation.
  22. 22. Balance of payment adjustment policy with fixed exchange rate  Suppose that the initial set of curve is IS1, LM1, and BP1  Adjustment in the case of surplus balance of payment: • IS1 and LM1 interaction shows internal equilibrium • There is external disequilibrium specially balance of payment surplus. That is quantities of foreign currencies received exceeds the amount of foreign currencies payment • To attain balance of payment equilibrium, the central bank will increase the currency supply and the nominal money supply held by the public. This will cause the LM curve to shift right.22
  23. 23. Balance of payment adjustment policy with fixed exchange rate With price stability  If the price level remained stable with expanding money supply, there would elimination of surplus and achieve equilibrium solely through shift from LM1 to LM3. So the LM3, IS1 and BP1 curve all intersects at Y3and r3. Without price stability  Now if price level increases by expansion of money supply, it decrease in exports and increase in imports. This cause shift from IS1 to IS2 and BP1 to BP2..  With a rise in prices, the shift in LM needed to achieve equilibrium is less than the shift from LM1 to LM3.  Equilibrium is achieved with whatever expansion of money supply is required to shift from LM1 to LM2. IS2, LM2 and BP2 intersect at Y2, r2 and equilibrium is established 23
  24. 24. Balance of payment adjustment policy with fixed exchange rate • Adjustment in the case of deficit balance of payment: • IS1 and LM1 interaction shows internal equilibrium • There is external disequilibrium specially balance of payment deficit. • To maintain a stable exchange value, central bank sell foreign currencies to buy up the excess supply of its own currency. • This reduces the amount of its currency or the nominal money supply • If price level remain same in response to the decrease in money supply, equilibrium could be achieved at Y3, r3 by a leftward shift in the LM curve from LM1 to LM3 • However with a decrease in price level, there is a smaller leftward shift in the LM curve and a rightward shift in both the IS and BP curves. Equilibrium occurs at Y2, r2 where IS2, LM2 and BP2 intersect.24
  25. 25. Balance of payment adjustment policy with flexible exchange rate Adjustment in the case of surplus balance of payment: •Initial curve IS1, LM, and BP1. There is balance of payment surplus as Y1 and r1 interaction lies above or left of the BP. •So quantities of foreign currencies received exceeds the amount of foreign currencies payment •Under the flexible exchange rate system, central bank intervention can’t stabilize the foreign exchange value of economy’s currency. By the forces of supply and demand in the free market, it stabilize at its own. •So excess supply of foreign currency will cause appreciation of domestic economy currency. •This discourages export and encourages imports. Consequently, both BP and IS functions shift from IS1 to IS2 and BP1 to BP2. With these two shifts IS, LM and BP functions all intersect at Y2, r2. At this income level and interest rate, there is both internal and external equilibrium. 25
  26. 26. Balance of payment adjustment policy with flexible exchange rate  There is external disequilibrium specially balance of payment deficit  It causes depreciation of domestic currency.  So the prices of foreign currencies will increasers and domestic currency will depreciate. This will encourages export and discourages imports. • Adjustment in the case of deficit balance of payment: •BP and IS functions both shift rightward from IS1 to IS2 and BP1 to BP2. After this IS, LM and BP functions all intersect at Y2, r2. At this income level and interest rate, there is both internal and external equilibrium.26
  27. 27. Exchange rate determination  Exchange rates are the amount of one currency that can be exchanged for another. Example: The dollar’s exchange rate tells how much a dollar is worth in a foreign currency. Types of exchange rate: There are three types of exchange rate systems.  Floating exchange rate: The currency price of a nation is set by the foreign exchange market based on supply and demand relative to other currencies.  Fixed exchange rate: The government entirely or predominantly determines the exchange rate.  Pegged float exchange rate: a currency system that fixes an exchange rate around a certain values, but still allows fluctuations, usually within certain values to occur. 27
  28. 28. Exchange rate determination under flexible exchange rate There are two methods of foreign exchange rate determination.  The classical gold standard mechanism.  The classical paper currency system. Today the classical gold standard mechanism is not used. The classical paper currency system is used. Under this system there are two methods of exchange rate determination.  Purchasing power parity theory and  Demand-supply theory or balance of payments theory. Today there is no believer of purchasing power parity theory. So demand-supply approach to foreign exchange rate determination has been discussed. 28
  29. 29. Demand-supply approach of foreign exchange rate determination  The equilibrium exchange rate is determined at that point where demand for foreign exchange equals supply of foreign exchange. The foreign exchange rate thus determined is OP.  If the current exchange rate OP exceeds the equilibrium rate of exchange, there will be the excess supply of dollar by the amount ‘ab’. Due to the increase in the dollar price, the demand of dollar will fall and consequently will adjust to the initial equilibrium.  If the exchange rate falls below OP, the demand for dollar currency will exceed its supply. As a result the price of dollar will increase and will adjust to the initial equilibrium. 29
  30. 30. Demand-supply approach of foreign exchange rate determination  Shift of demand  Shift of supply If the national income increases then the demand for import will increase. As a result demand for dollar will rise ( D1 shift to D2). The exchange rate rises. If the export of the economy increases, for example the import of US increases, then the supply of dollar in Indian economy will increase. The dollar will depreciate against the domestic currency. As a result the exchange rate will fall.30
  31. 31. Exchange rate determination under fixed exchange rate  Under this system, the central bank first announces a fixed exchange-rate for the currency and then agrees to buy and sell the domestic currency at this value.  The government fixes the exchange value of the currency. For example, the Europian central bank (ECB) may fix its exchange rate at €1 = $1 (assuming that the euro follows the fixed exchange-rate). This is the central value or par value of the euro. Upper and lower limits for the movement of the currency are imposed, beyond which variations in the exchange rate are not permitted. The "band" or "spread" in this figure is €0.6 (from €1.2 to €1.8). 31
  32. 32. Internal and External Equilibrium  Internal Equilibrium Internal equilibrium or balance is a state in which a country maintains full employment and price level stability. Symbolically: Internal Balance (Yfe) = C + I + G + CA (NX + net primary income + net cash flows)  External Equilibrium External balance signifies a condition in which the country's current account, its exports minus imports, is neither too far in surplus nor in deficit.Alternatively, when the foreign sector is in equilibrium, that is, when Balance of Payment (BP) is 0, we say that there is external balance. 32
  33. 33. Open Economy under Fixed Exchange Rates  Let’s consider an open economy with no capital mobility. Therefore, the balance of payments is equal to the balance in the current account. That is, when CF = 0, BP = CA = 0.  In this case, the current account is in equilibrium at a unique level of income Y0  However, since we are assuming a fixed exchange rate, the balance of payments need not be in equilibrium at the economy’s equilibrium income (Y*)  Indeed, at the economy’s equilibrium income, the balance of payments could show a deficit or a surplus  A deficit is financed by the central bank running down its foreign exchange reserves and a surplus is financed by the central bank building up reserves  The Economy and the Balance of Trade Equilibrium 33
  34. 34. Internal And External Balance  Suppose that external balance occurs at lower level of output than internal balance  In this case, equilibrium output could occur in three different areas: 1. at a level below the external balance 2. at a level between the internal and external balance 3. At a level above the internal balance Policy Options in Area I Economy is experiencing unemployment problem and a trade surplus. Expansionary policy should implement to reduce the recessionary gap and the trade surplus. 34
  35. 35. Policy Options in Area III Policy Options in Area II Policy Options in Area II Economy is experiencing an inflationary gap/ over employment and a trade deficit. Contractionary fiscal should be taken to reduce the inflationary gap and the trade deficit. In area II we have a policy dilemma. Expansionary policy will achieve internal balance, but the trade deficit will increase. On the other hand, contractionary policy will achieve external balance, but the recessionary gap will increase. , suppose that the government first implements expansionary policy to achieve internal balance, thus further increasing the deficit in the external sector. 35
  36. 36. Policy Options in Area II: Impact of Tariff Policy Options in Area II: Impact of a devaluation The solution then is to find another policy instrument that would increase net exports at each level of income. Introduction of a tariff reduces imports at each level of income and shift demand from imports to domestic goods shifting Q to Q/ and thus the IS curve shifts from IS to IS/ . Now, a further contractionary policy is required to avoid the over employment equilibrium at the interaction of IS/ and LM. The devaluation of the domestic_currency reduces import and increases exports at each level of income, that is, it causes the X curve to shift up and then Q curve to shift down to the right. and thus the IS curve shifts from IS to IS/ . Now, a further contractionary policy is required to avoid the over employment equilibrium at the interaction of IS/ and LM.36
  37. 37. Thank You 37

