Feb. 06, 2022
Business

The world's workforce is becoming more freelance. It is liberty; you have the flexibility to choose your own work hours and may earn an endless amount of money. Everyone wishes to work for themselves. Who doesn't want to be their own boss and work hard to develop a stable profession that allows them to be financially self-sufficient?

Buyers visit Fiverr, search for what they need, and browse through various Gigs. When customers like a Gig, which is essentially a service with appealing visuals, a detailed explanation, a price, and a timeframe, they purchase it by placing an order. The freelancer whose service is purchased fulfils the request and receives payment.

Fiverr is one of the largest Freelance marketplaces in the world. Getting orders on Fiverr is based on developing a visually appealing GIG that receives orders. When freelancers fail to pay attention to tiny aspects while designing a GIG, they question if it is worthwhile to spend time on Fiverr. If you're a struggling freelancer on Fiverr and wondering why you're not receiving orders, here's what you could be doing wrong.
___________________________________________________

Follow up with me at:
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/ahmedfarhanraja
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ahmedfarhanraja
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ahmedfarhanraja
Twitter https://twitter.com/ahmedfarhanraja

  1. 1. Here’s Why You’re Not Getting Orders On Fiverr ahmedfarhanraja
  2. 2. ahmedfarhanraja A native English speaker is just not going to hire you for anything that requires English ability. Your gig cannot have serious English blunders like: • “I am delivering a top quality working with 100% accuracy.” • “I have worked 200+ projects in other marketplace. So don’t confuse about my skills.” • “Before Ordering, please contact me and brief your task details” Difficulty with English
  3. 3. ahmedfarhanraja Your pricing doesn’t make sense. $5 for 2 hours—that’s $2.50 per hour. $50 for 10 hours—that’s $5 per hour. The larger the order, the more you’re charging per hour. That’s not attractive pricing. Gig Pricing
  4. 4. ahmedfarhanraja You’ve written your gig about yourself, not about the customer’s needs. Your gig is filled with “I, I, I.” • “I am excited to work with you!” • “I am highly interested and waiting for your response.” • “I’m new on Fiverr, But I have over 5 years experience in the freelance career.” Instead, explain the benefits to a potential buyer. The only place you try to do this is in your headline: “I Will Be A VA to Your Business Growth.” But that’s not very clear, and it’s in poor English Self Praising
  5. 5. Thanks for Reading ahmedfarhanraja Follow Up

