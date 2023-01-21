Synthesis and Culture Paradigm Debates, Fardin Ayar.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The discussion on geo-cultural theory has underscored the urgency for us to re-examine the way cultural differences are handled in academic discourse. Boundaries need to be drawn, because European universality neglects cultural and also paradigm differences.
The critique of Euro–American centrism in communication theories has in recent years led to calls for Afrocentric/Asiacentric approaches to research, and the emergence of geo-cultural theories.
Therefore, boundaries need to be drawn, because the problem with European universality is not merely a matter of neglecting cultural, but paradigm differences as well.
