Jan. 21, 2023
Synthesis and Culture Paradigm Debates, Fardin Ayar.pdf

Jan. 21, 2023
Social Media

The discussion on geo-cultural theory has underscored the urgency for us to re-examine the way cultural differences are handled in academic discourse. Boundaries need to be drawn, because European universality neglects cultural and also paradigm differences.
The critique of Euro–American centrism in communication theories has in recent years led to calls for Afrocentric/Asiacentric approaches to research, and the emergence of geo-cultural theories.
Therefore, boundaries need to be drawn, because the problem with European universality is not merely a matter of neglecting cultural, but paradigm differences as well.

The discussion on geo-cultural theory has underscored the urgency for us to re-examine the way cultural differences are handled in academic discourse. Boundaries need to be drawn, because European universality neglects cultural and also paradigm differences.
The critique of Euro–American centrism in communication theories has in recent years led to calls for Afrocentric/Asiacentric approaches to research, and the emergence of geo-cultural theories.
Therefore, boundaries need to be drawn, because the problem with European universality is not merely a matter of neglecting cultural, but paradigm differences as well.

Synthesis and Culture Paradigm Debates, Fardin Ayar.pdf

  1. 1. Culture, Paradigm, and Communication Theory ▪ Week 16, Part 1, Leading Discussion ▪ Fardin Ayar, Ph.D. Student ▪ 2022/Dec/27
  2. 2. Contents 1 Culture, Paradigm, and Communication Theory 2 3 4 5 What is Culture Geo-cultural theories and Underlying modern research What is the yin and yang paradigm? Incommensurability
  3. 3. Contents 6 Mediatization As A Problematic 7 The Shortcomings of Science And Systems 8 The Dilemma Of Desiring Metatheory 9 Over view about the paper 10 Class Discussion questions and videos session
  4. 4. ▪ The discussion on geo-cultural theory has underscored the urgency for us to re-examine the way cultural differences are handled in academic discourse. Boundaries need to be drawn, because European universality neglects cultural and also paradigm differences. ▪ The critique of Euro–American centrism in communication theories has in recent years led to calls for Afrocentric/Asiacentric approaches to research, and the emergence of geo-cultural theories. ▪ Therefore, boundaries need to be drawn, because the problem with European universality is not merely a matter of neglecting cultural, but paradigm differences as well. Culture, Paradigm, and Communication Theory
  5. 5. What they are What differences they have made What barriers stand in the way of further development This article will first briefly review the literature on geo-cultural theories
  6. 6. ▪ Borrowing from the following three concepts, the author has proposed a methodological framework in which comparability and incomparability (C/I) are seen as a pair of symbiotic and interactive concepts. ▪ The article compares this methodological framework and the universality/particularity model (the U/P model), gives examples to illustrate the areas of possible applications. Culture, paradigm methodological framework Kuhnian concept of incommensurability Chinese yin/yang worldview Hermeneutic notion of interpretation
  7. 7. ▪ By way of explaining irreconcilable differences between knowledge paradigms and cultural traditions, the concepts make it possible for us to develop theoretical discussions on the basis of similarities, rather than commonality (Wang, 2011a). Paradigms Knowledge paradigms Cultural traditions
  8. 8. ▪ Culture is the greatest need of human society and the main factor of dynamism, vitality and continuity of life and societies. Today, the issues of culture as the most important factor in the economic, social, political, human and moral development of a country have been in the focus of attention of experts, thinkers and elites. ▪ Culture is not merely a piece of mysterious academic literature, but a resource through which we can consciously react to the world around us and perhaps choose the right option and achieve a higher level of nobility and mastery. What is Culture
  9. 9. ▪ Yin and Yang represent the opposite poles of the world. Yin and Yang, like night and day or winter and summer, are part of the cycle of existence. The Yin/Yang paradigm dates back to 1059 BC in China. ▪ Yin and Yang are respectively the names of the female and male complementary principles or forces of the world in the philosophy of women and Taoism, which includes all aspects of life. Yin literally means the shaded side of the hill and Yang is the sunny side. What is the yin and yang paradigm?
  10. 10. ▪ Nothing is completely yin or completely yang. For example, cold water is yin in contrast to boiling water, but ice is yang in contrast. ▪ Yin and Yang are completely interdependent and neither can exist without the other. Light has no meaning without darkness. ▪ Yin and yang can be divided into yin and yang: for example, warm versus cold is yang, but warm is divided into hot (yang) and lukewarm (yin), and cold is divided into cool (yang) and very cold (yin). Yin and Ynag Polarities
  11. 11. ▪ Geo-cultural theory is generally understood as the product of culture-specific, to indigenizing communication research, versus universal theory that is the goal of culture-general, or the etic, approach (Huang, 2010; Jahoda, 1977; Wang, 2011a). ▪ The culture-specific approach expects geo-cultural theory to explain and predict only those phenomena that fall within a certain geographic or cultural boundary, whereas the culture- general approach does not specify such limitations. Geo-cultural theories
  12. 12. ▪ The collection of research, mostly based in Asia, has offered Three models: Asia culture paradigm model First The Sadharanikaran model of communication and conflict resolution that was based on classical Hindu poetics (Adhikary, 2010; Dissanayake, 2009; Yadava, 1998). Second The Muslim cultural and media theory anchored in the analysis of Qur’an and Hadith (Pasha, 1993). Third The metatheory of global mediatization built on the Buddhist doctrine.
  13. 13. ▪ Underlying modern research is the European dialectic method that seeks to find universal and objective truth by way of argumentation—a form of rational debate that requires. What is Underlying modern research 1 • Critical thinking 2 • Logical reasoning 3 • Empirical evidence
  14. 14. ▪ Knowledge paradigms entail specific ways of prioritizing, organizing, and navigating thoughts and ideas. Identifying East–West similarities and/or differences, or pointing out potential areas of research are necessary steps for academic exchanges across knowledge paradigms. ▪ Knowledge encourages us to be self‐aware. According to Cohen, distinguishing science from non- science is possible through paradigm. Paradigm organizes research traditions and activities of scientists in a field of science. Knowledge paradigms
  15. 15. ▪ Researchers advocating the culture-specific approach argue that the existence of heterogeneity within a culture does not rule out the existence of core values and shared experiences. ▪ In contrast to the culture-specific approach, the ultimate goal for the culture-general approach is to produce theories through integrating thoughts and ideas from different paradigms and traditions (e.g., Gunaratne, 2013; Huang, 2010; Kim, 2007; Lee, 2002; Wallerstein, 2006; Wang & Shen, 2000). Culture-specific approach
  16. 16. ▪ Paradigms are not theories, rules, or models but rather reflect the worldview and the landscape that the body of knowledge as a whole reveal .Paradigms also serve as an indication of the fundamental nature of what is studied (Lang, 2013). ▪ The Western academic tradition is, therefore, not homogeneous, and the mechanistic worldview is not the only option it paradigm offers. The paradigm challenge
  17. 17. ▪ If paradigms are not theories, laws or models, but reflect a worldview and vision and reveal the whole knowledge, then how is it possible to create a worldview and expand science with paradigms? Discussion
  18. 18. ▪ This way of explaining incommensurability has three important implications to our discussion. Bridging incommensurable differences Incommensurability First, the key to commensurability is similarity, not commonality. Secondly, to be incommensurable does not mean incomparable. Thirdly, commensurability can be, achieved through hermeneutic interpretation of the incommensurable.
  19. 19. ▪ In Kuhn’s discussion on scientific revolution and paradigm shift, the term “incommensurability” was used to describe “irreconcilable differences”. ▪ For the study of communication and social sciences, it is however a step forward: No two human beings or cultures and societies are “the same” at any moment, in any way. ▪ Studies on Chinese media’s agenda-setting function were criticized as pretentious (Huang, 2013, p. 48), because media in China were part of a propaganda machine that not only tells people “what to think about,” but also “what to think.” Scientific revolution and paradigm shift
  20. 20. Discussion session • How does geo-cultural theory research contrast from cultural studies? (Megan) Discussion 1 • How does geo-culture play a role in the formation of different cultures and connects nations together? Discussion 2
  21. 21. Commensurability and the dynamic worldview in the yin/yang paradigm The first and most important feature of the Taoist world is its fluid and changing nature. Unlike the mechanistic world, it is not stable. A second feature, one that is closely related to the ideal of a dynamic world, is that yin and yang are opposite, but not dichotomous nor exclusive to one another.
  22. 22. ▪ incommensurability not only paves the way for commensurability, but can be the source of inspiration commensurable theories. ▪ A dynamic paradigm such as yin/yang therefore opens up a range of possibilities for the C/I model, in which two opposite concepts may freely interact. ▪ Therefore, instead of ruling out thoughts and ideas from different knowledge paradigms, their richness is taken full advantage of through the interpretation of incommensurable differences. Incommensurability
  23. 23. 1. There seems to be less discussion on geo-cultural theories in the African and Latin American research community. In Africa there have been concerns about the absence of Afrocentric studies in communication. While Latin America, is home to the participatory pedagogy to communication studies, and is credited for the development of the dependency theory. 2. Geo-cultural theories have taken an important step for the Local Self to reassert itself by underscoring differences and local particularities. 3. However, Geo-cultural theories have been challenged, from a dialectic perspective. Conclusion
  24. 24. ▪ During the past centuries, Europe has been considered as the main place of modernity. ▪ What is sometimes overlooked is that the rise of modernity was developed on the basis of Europe’s unprecedented and unrivaled knowledge and understanding of the rest of the world (Said, 1994). ▪ During the same period of time, the Ottoman and the Mughal empire, and the Chin Dynasty (Wang, 2011b), all mighty military and political powers dominating vast territories in the Orient, showed very little interest in the world beyond their control. ▪ Therefore, The C/I framework aims at facilitating exchanges and communication across paradigmatic boundaries and theory development following a dynamic paradigm. Conclusion
  25. 25. WORLDVIEWS AND MEDIATIZATION Fatema Amin Discussion Leader Shanghai Jiao Tong University 27 Dec 2022 Second Part
  26. 26. WORLDVIEWS AND MEDIATIZATION: IN SEARCH OFA METATHEORY LANA F. RAKOW
  27. 27.  Shelton Gunaratna argues that Western science, the dominant tool of the social sciences, is inadequate for the task of explaining mediatization.  He proposes that Eastern philosophies can correct the shortcomings of science and provide a more accurate understanding and a universally acceptable metatheory of this process of change, demonstrating his point by fleshing out a Buddhist and Daoist analysis as an alternative explanation. INTRODUCTION
  28. 28. MEDIATIZATION AS A PROBLEMATIC  Citing Lilleker (2008), he says ‘Mediatization, in the sense used by communication scholars, is a concept that argues that the media shape and frame the processes and discourse of political communication as well as the society in which that communication takes place.’
  29. 29. THE SHORTCOMINGS OF SCIENCE AND SYSTEMS  Gunaratne’s biggest issue with science, however, is its domination of social theory and its Western worldview, excluding other, especially Eastern, frameworks and explanations.
  30. 30. THE DILEMMA OF DESIRING METATHEORY I want to ask a different question: what are the implications of attempting to create a ‘universally acceptable’ metatheory? How would we assess its ‘accuracy’ and acceptability? On what grounds would we accept or reject it? Is such a theory possible through a reconciliation of Western science and Eastern philosophy, one that begins with the seemingly innocuous charge to ‘go east, young man’?
  31. 31. THE ORTHODOX CONSENSUS AND THE EMERGING SYNTHESIS ANTHONY GIDDENS
  32. 32. CONTENT LIST PRESENTATION 01 Orthodox Consensus 02 The Emerging Synthesis 03 The Nature Of Scientific Endeavor 04 Conceptions Of Human Agents 05 Generalization In The Social Sciences 06 Practical Connotations
  33. 33.  There are three main elements that characterize the preexisting mainstream mode of social science, or what I have sometimes called the "orthodox consensus. INTRODUCTION ANTHONY GIDDENS
  34. 34.  The model of Naturalism  The model of Social causation  The model of Functionalism ORTHODOX CONSENSUS
  35. 35. THE EMERGING SYNTHESIS It’s a new phase where we will deal with these question:  What the social sciences are about?  What their objectives are?  What their conclusions can be said to generate in the way of knowledge? There are three main traits which are fundamentally defective :  The nature of scientific endeavor  Conception of human agents  Generalization in the social sciences
  36. 36. THE NATURE OF SCIENTIFIC ENDEAVOR  The model of natural science that informed the orthodox consensus was essentially an empiricist model of science: seeing the highest aspirations of science as the creation of a deductive system of laws.  Natural science, as it clearly demonstrated in the post-Kuhnian philosophy of science, is a hermeneutic or interpretive endeavor.
  37. 37. 1- Giddens mentions the unintended consequences of human action. Does this mean that some facets of social science can only explain things in retrospective? Does this lessen the practical value of social science input? (Ana) 2- Why do some scholars seek out a universally accepted metatheory while others seek to indigenize communication research? As communication students, which direction do you lean towards and why? (Megan) Discussion session
  38. 38. CONCEPTIONS OF HUMAN AGENTS  What we have to do in social theory is to recover a notion of what I describe as the "knowledgeable human agent. " By the knowledgeable human agent, I mean that the social sciences must emphasize phenomena that in our everyday lives we acknowledge to be primary features of human action-but that, as social scientists, we tend to forget all about.  This recovery has to be based around the idea of what I call practical consciousness. By practical consciousness, I mean a notion that has been "discovered" in a number of newer traditions of thought.  Practical consciousness is fundamental to the recovery of the way in which we make the social world predictable.
  39. 39. There are two types of generalizations that exist in social science. They can be called "laws" if one likes; but each differs from laws in natural science.  "Generalizations of type one" are those depending upon the knowledgeable observance of rules or convention on the part of social actors.  Generalizations of type two clearly can be discovered in the social sciences- indeed their uncovering has to be a basic ambition of social scientific work. GENERALIZATION IN THE SOCIAL SCIENCES
  40. 40. ABC ENLIGHTENMENT FROM SOCIAL SCIENCE
  41. 41. PRACTICAL CONNOTATIONS  Mainstream social science tended to operate with a defective view of the corrigibility of common sense. Common sense here refers to propositional beliefs that actors hold about social life and the conditions of social reproduction.  The invention of the discourse of political science helped constitute what the modern state is. Thinkers were not just describing an independently given world.  The discourse of economics was extremely influential in the nineteenth century and provides a second example.  Communication studies is absolutely central to what social theory is about and to what social science is about. Each of the components that I identified as taking us away from the orthodox consensus in- volves an inevitable stress upon the centrality of communication.
  42. 42. Group Discussion Discussion Leader: Doreen Assistance: Fatema and Fardin 27.12.2022 Third Part
  43. 43. What would an adequate Philosophy of social science look like? ▪ Brian Fay, Philosophy, Wesleyan University J. Donald Moon, Government Wesleyan University
  44. 44. Introduction J. Donald Moon, Wesleyan University ▪ Brian Fay, Philosophy, Wesleyan University
  45. 45. Over view about the paper ▪ “What would an adequate Philosophy of social science look like?” ▪ In this eassy they have not tired to set out a philosophical account of social science, but they showed that neither of the two prevailing accounts was adequate. ▪ An adequate philosophy of social science must be capable of answering the three questions which were discussed. ▪ 1. What is the relationship between interpretation and expalanation? ▪ 2. What is the nature of social scientific theory? ▪ 3. What is the role of critique in social science?
  46. 46. The questions arise because of the conjuction of two important features of social science 1. These sciences are social, which is to say that the phenomena they study are intentional phenomena. 2. These sciences are sciences, in the sense that they try to develop systematic theories. 3. These philosophical metatheories are partical realizations of the task of giving an account of social science. ▪ Indeed as they suggested throughout the analyisis, these two positions can be reformulated in such away as to render them compitable and their insights complemnentary.
  47. 47. How Adequate is Fay and Moon’s Philosophy of Social Sciences? ▪ Brian Fay and Donald Moon rejected the two traditional approaches in philosophy of social sciences such as the humanism and the naturalism. ▪ The rejection was based on the claim that these two approaches are narrow and one- sided. Fay and Moon then argue that an adequate philosophy of social sciences must be a synthesis of the two approaches. ▪ For them, this hybrid position is capable of meeting the requirements for adequacy for philosophy of social sciences.
  48. 48. A Critical Assessment of Fay and Moon’s Monistic Approach ▪ Is the synthesised model defended by Fay and Moon adequate as a compelling account of social sciences? We return a negative answer because there are several sorts of worry about this move. These constraints are discussed in this section.
  49. 49. Humanism and the Requirements for Adequacy: ▪ The question here is that can the humanist meet the requirements for adequacy? ▪ Fay and Moon supplied a negative answer. The reason is that this approach is one-sided. (Fay and Moon, 227).
  50. 50. Naturalism and the Requirements for Adequacy: ▪ The question here is that can naturalism meet the requirements for adequacy? ▪ The answer for Fay and Moon is that it did not meet the requirement. The same reason for humanism was also advanced for naturalism. The reason is that this approach is one-sided. (Fay and Moon, 227). In other words, the problem with this model is that it mainly focuses on a single aspect of social phenomena without paying attention to the other aspect of social reality.
  51. 51. Discussion session How cultural discourses creates other metatheory? (Fatema)
  52. 52. The Synthesised approach and the Requirements for Adequacy: ▪ Does this new approach have what it takes to meet the requirements for adequacy? ▪ Fay and Moon return a positive answer. For the duo, this approach is capable of meeting the requirements for adequacy for the following reasons. ▪ (i) This approach is not one-sided like the other two ▪ (ii) this approach can answer the three fundamental questions that science of man raises that the earlier traditional dualist approach could not answer.
  53. 53. The ‘Three Questions’Argument ▪ Does answering the three questions identified above guarantee adequacy? ▪ Contrary to Fay and Moon’s claim, we argue that apart from Q.1 which is the question about the relationship between interpretation and explanation in social science, Q.2 which is the question about the nature of social scientific theory, and Q.3 which is a question about the role of critique in social sciences, there is another essential question that must be addressed by any compelling account of social sciences.
  54. 54. The Adequacy Argument ▪ The argument here is not parallel to the previous one. Considering Fay and Moon’s claim that an adequate philosophy of social science must be (capable of answering the three questions that we have discussed, let us import argument II from the introduction above for a proper summary of the claim. ▪ Premise1. An approach will be an adequate approach in social sciences if and only if such an approach is capable of answering the three questions that the idea of a social science raises. ▪ Premise 2. A monistic approach which is a synthesis of humanism and naturalism approaches is capable of answering these three questions ▪ Therefore, A monistic approach which is a synthesis of humanism and naturalism approaches can provide an adequate philosophy of social sciences.
  55. 55. Discharging the Failure Argument against Humanist and the Naturalist ▪ The argument here is that the humanists and naturalists will neither accept the failure argument that Fay and Moon attributed to their positions nor will they appreciate the move that their positions should be reduced to one synthesised model. ▪ The challenge here is that we need clarification to establish whether the humanist and naturalist on the one hand, and Fay and Moon on the other hand are addressing the same question. From literatures available, it is not established that the humanist, the naturalist and Fay and Moon are responding to the same questions. ▪ The humanists and the naturalists are responding to the questions about the nature and appropriate methodology for social sciences, (Fay and Moon, 209), meanwhile, Fay and Moon are responding to the questions about the requirements for an adequate philosophy of social sciences. (Fay and Moon, 209).
  56. 56. The Identity Problem ▪ The challenge is that with this new approach, would social sciences still be “scientific” in the same way that the natural sciences are? If the answer is yes, the worry is that what happens to the humanist’s elements/features in this model? And if the answer is no, what then is the identity of this new synthesis given its humanistic and naturalistic commitment? These questions are germane because; (i) Fay and Moon failed to tell us what the identity of this approach will be, (ii) we need to know what will be the role of intention, motive action and meaning that the humanist defended. ▪ Arising from the point (i) above, will the new hybrid approach be a genuinely distinct approach? Or will it appear as a naturalist approach at one time since the naturalist argues that they share the same methodology with the natural sciences, and appear as the humanist position at another? What motivated these questions is the obvious fact that the factors that the new synthesis appeal to will be some combination of both humanism features and naturalism features. The failure to provide sufficient explanation on this is worrisome.
  57. 57. The Identity Problem ▪ Also, Fay and Moon failed to explain how this new approach will be able to accommodate the possibility of clash between the two synthesised approaches. We should be reminded that Fay and Moon had earlier argued that social phenomena require both interpretation (humanism feature) and explanation (naturalism feature). It is equally noteworthy that the general attempt to balance interpretation with explanation may not always be practicable. This is due to the fact that there are instances when interpretation and explanation will be in conflict especially with this new synthesis. Now the question is that in case of clash between explanation and interpretation in social sciences, how would this approach address this possible problem? Thus, it is not clear whether this reconciliatory approach will always be successful. ▪ On the positive side, if Fay and Moon attempt to combine both the naturalist’ and the humanist’ approaches in the same workable synthesis to form a new approach is as successful as they claim, then the following implications hold (i) there is no factual disagreement between the two approaches, (ii) the gap that scholars claim that exists between the two approaches is not as wide as they claim. However, this does not remove the fact that this new approach is not also problem free.
  58. 58. Conclusion ▪ The paper concludes that though the requirements for the monistic/hybrid approach are necessary, they are not sufficient in providing an adequate account of the philosophy of social sciences. ▪ In “What Would an Adequate Philosophy of Social Science Look Like?” Fay and Moon had assisted us to understand the nature of social sciences better.
  59. 59. Class Discussion 1. What is meant by philosophy of social science? 2. What is explanation in philosophy of social science? 3. What are the views of philosophy of science? 4. What is the importance of social science and philosophy?
  60. 60. 04. Video Session
  61. 61. 05. Quick Quiz (Provide the answers in the chat box) 1. The concept of cross-cultural communication refers to: A. Analyzing recipients culture to gain acceptance of information B. Transferring information across cultures C. Communicating information in-depth and with style D. Understanding different culture 2. All of the following aspects can be lost in a translation that uses basic or simplified English except: A. Cultural sensitivity B. Codified rules C. Nuances D. Style
  62. 62. 05. Quick Quiz (Provide the answers in the chat box) 3. All of these are some of the objective elements of a culture, except: A. Metaphors and word semantics B. Syntax and paragraph structure C. Reading habits and attitude D. Norms and values 4. All of the following are some of the subjective aspects of culture except: A. Values B. Belief C. Language D. Attitude
  63. 63. 05. Quick Quiz (Provide the answers in the chat box) 5. Word semantics, metaphors, sentence and paragraph structure, syntax, and context are all part of: A. The linguistic features analyzed in any text before translation. B. The subjective elements of culture affecting text translation C. The extra-linguistic features to be considered before translation. D. None of these 6. Reading habits and how people argue are aspects that are unnecessary to analyze when adapting a text to different cultures. A. True B. False
  64. 64. 06. Conclusion ▪ ANTHONY GIDDENS – YouTube
  65. 65. Q. A
  66. 66. Thanks for attention

