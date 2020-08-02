Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manajemen Waktu: Menentukan Prioritas
PERHATIKAN PERCOBAAN DI BAWAH INI
v i d e o SEBUAHTOPLESYANG SEMULA KOSONG DIISI BATU-BATU BESAR
APAKAH SUDAH PENUH?
BELUM PENUH. MAKA KITA ISI DENGAN KERIKIL.
APAKAH SUDAH PENUH?
BELUM PENUH. MAKA KITA ISI DENGAN PASIR.
APAKAH SUDAH PENUH?
BELUM JUGA PENUH. MAKA KITA ISI DENGAN AIR.
OKE. SEKARANG SUDAH PENUH.
SEKARANG BAYANGKAN JIKATOPLES ITU ADALAH WAKTU KITA. DENGAN APA SAJA KITA ISI WAKTU KITA?
Pertanyaan Diskusi 1. Kapankah toples itu bisa dikatakan sudah penuh? 2. Jika dikaitkan dengan penggunaan waktu sehari-har...
Media Manajemen Waktu
×