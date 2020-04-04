Successfully reported this slideshow.
PAIN, INFLAMMATION AND FEVER FARAZA JAVED PH.D PHARMACOLOGY
PAIN Pain is a distressing feeling often caused by intense or damaging stimuli. In medical diagnosis, pain is regarded as ...
The International Association for the Study of Pain widely used definition defines pain as: “an unpleasant sensory and emo...
CLASSIFICATION OF PAIN
BASED ON DURATION 1. Acute Pain 2. Chronic Pain a) Chronic Non Cancer Pain b) Chronic Cancer Pain c) Chronic Episodic Pain
BASED ON LOCATION 1. Headache 2. Back Pain 3. Joint Pain 4. Stomach Pain 5. Cardiac Pain
BASED ON INTENSITY 1. Mild Pain (1 to 3) 2. Moderate Pain (4 to 6) 3. Severe Pain (7 to 10)
PAIN SCALE
BASED ON ETIOLOY 1. Nociceptive Pain a) Somatic b) Visceral 2. Neuropathic Pain a) Peripheral Neuropathic Pain b) Central ...
Pain is usually transitory, lasting only until the noxious stimulus is removed or the underlying damage or pathology has h...
Traditionally, the distinction between acute and chronic pain has relied upon an arbitrary interval of time between onset ...
PSYCHOGENIC PAIN Psychogenic pain is physical pain that is caused, increased, or prolonged by mental, emotional, or behavi...
Headache, back pain, or stomach pain are some of the most common types of psychogenic pain. It may occur in persons with a...
MANAGEMENT OF PAIN Pain van be managed through: 1. Pharmacological Intervention 2. Non Pharmacological Intervention
PHARMACOLOGICAL INTERVENTION Pharmacological therapy is given by analgesics. 1. Analgesics may be Opioids or Non Opioids (...
Adjuvants: Used for analgesic reasons and for sedation and reducing anxiety. 1. Tricyclic Antidepressants 2. Antiepileptic...
WHO Pain Management Ladder
WHO Pain Management Ladder Pain Scale Reading WHO Steps 1-3 Step 1 4-6 Step 2 7-10 Step 3
NON PHARMACOLOGICAL THERAPIES 1. Heat and Cold Application 2. Meditation 3. Distraction 4. Imagery 5. TENS Application
6. Music Therapy 7. Massage 8. Yoga 9. Acupuncture 10.Herbal Therapy e.g. Ginseng
INFLAMMATION
INFLAMMATION Inflammation is part of the complex biological response of body tissues to harmful stimuli, such as pathogens...
The function of inflammation is to eliminate the initial cause of cell injury, clear out necrotic cells and tissues damage...
SIGNS OF INFLAMMATION Cardinal signs are: Heat (Calor) Redness (Rubor) Swelling (Tumor) Pain (Dolor) Loss of Function...
TYPES OF INFLAMMATION 1.Acute 2.Chronic
ACUTE INFLAMMATION Acute inflammation is a short-term process occurring in response to tissue injury, usually appearing wi...
Acute inflammation has two major components: 1. Vascular Changes 2. Cellular Events
VASCULAR CHANGES The process of acute inflammation is initiated by resident immune cells already present in the involved t...
At the onset of an infection, burn, or other injuries, these cells undergo activation (one of the PRRs recognize a PAMP or...
CELLULAR EVENTS The cellular component involves leukocytes, which normally reside in blood and must move into the inflamed...
Acute inflammation may be regarded as the first line of defense against injury. Acute inflammatory response requires const...
INFLAMMATORY MEDIATORS Histamine is the main mediator of inflammation. Released from mast cells and basophils and is the ...
Cytokines are polypeptide products of activated lymphocytes and monocytes. The main cytokines participating in acute infl...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION Chronic inflammation is also referred to as slow, long-term inflammation lasting for prolonged period...
Chronic inflammation is characterized by less swelling but presence of more lymphocytes and fibroblasts, which macrophage ...
Chronic inflammation can result from the following: Failure of eliminating the agent causing an acute inflammation such a...
Recurrent episodes of acute inflammation. However, in some cases, chronic inflammation is an independent response and not...
MANAGEMENT OF INFLAMMATION 1. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) 2. Steroids 3. Antihistamines
FEVER/ PYREXIA
PYREXIA Pyrexia or fever is a physiologic response triggered by aseptic stimuli or infections which result in elevation of...
A fever can be caused by many medical conditions ranging from non-serious to life-threatening. This includes viral, bacte...
Temperature is ultimately regulated in the hypothalamus. A trigger of the fever, called a pyrogen, causes release of pros...
Peripheral vasoconstriction both reduces heat loss through the skin and causes the person to feel cold. Norepinephrine in...
MANAGEMENT OF PYREXIA 1. Conservative Measures (Sponging, Cooling and Proper Hydration) 2. Medication NSAIDs (PCM, Ibuprof...
THANKYOU
