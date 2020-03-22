Unconscious bias in Workplace

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unconscious Bias in the Workplace.
Unconscious Bias: • prejudice or judgment in favor or against one thing, person or group over another, generally considere...
Root of Unconscious Bias: stereotypes that are automatic, unintentional, deeply rooted in our beliefs, universal and capab...
foreign workers will not understand English enough to be able to do the job. only men are suitable for the job. Unconsciou...
How Biasness Impact the Workplace brings irrelevant factors into the decision-making process. can interfere with diversity...
Mitigations for Bias There are five steps included: • Set Expectations & Gather Feedback • Encourage Elective Participatio...
Set Expectations & Gather Feedback: Set the expectation that mitigation will be a priority when announcing the entire comp...
• Encourage Elective Participation: Threats do not create champions, they create silent rebels. They increase existing pre...
Build Bias Awareness: Another way to raise awareness about bias is to "step back." In other words, taking a perspective me...
Reduce Opportunities for Bias Through Structure
Continued…. • Focusing on procedures that reduce the effect of bias helps eliminate it at the structural level. • Rethinki...
Measure & Experiment: set measurable goals your goals should not be related to demographics or management representation
How does out brain make decisions based on our unconscious bias: • Prejudices distort and violate the objective considerat...
The most common cognitive biases are •affirmation • attachment • a halo effect • excessive self-confidence.
Continued….. There are two systems that work in our brain. System 1: works automatically and quickly, almost effortlessly ...
System 2: • It focuses on the mental actions, including complex calculations. System 2 operations are often associated wit...
Examples for unconscious bias • 1- Prefer candidates with specific names. • 2- Effects of halo effects. • 3- Similarity bi...
How do we discover our own bias? Lets discuss types of biasness • Confirmation bias Confirmation bias is the tendency to s...
Perception bias: It is a change of perception
Halo effect bias •occurs when we perceive a great thing about a person and allow that halo to shine on that one thing, col...
Attribution bias •Attribution bias affects the way we value others and their achievements. This can be particularly effect...
Negativity bias •psychological state and processes as neutral or positive things.
Horns effect bias: the opposite of the Halo effect and occurs when a negative trait is unduly influenced by someone's perc...
Affinity bias: • The dependence on privacy encourages us to focus on those with whom we feel connected or similar
Conformity bias: • occurs when their opinions influence others' opinions too much. This is because we all seek the agreeme...
It is clearly defining about unconscious biases in the workplace

  1. 1. Unconscious Bias in the Workplace.
  2. 2. Unconscious Bias: • prejudice or judgment in favor or against one thing, person or group over another, generally considered unfair. • some people benefit, while others are punished.
  3. 3. Root of Unconscious Bias: stereotypes that are automatic, unintentional, deeply rooted in our beliefs, universal and capable of influencing our behavior.
  4. 4. foreign workers will not understand English enough to be able to do the job. only men are suitable for the job. Unconscious Prejudice in Workplace
  5. 5. How Biasness Impact the Workplace brings irrelevant factors into the decision-making process. can interfere with diversity, recruitment and retention efforts can skew talent and performance assessments. affects hired, promoted and developed, and unintentionally undermines the culture of the organization.
  6. 6. Mitigations for Bias There are five steps included: • Set Expectations & Gather Feedback • Encourage Elective Participation • Build Bias Awareness • Reduce Opportunities for Bias Through Structure • Measure & Experiment
  7. 7. Set Expectations & Gather Feedback: Set the expectation that mitigation will be a priority when announcing the entire company. Continuous feedback from the employees
  8. 8. • Encourage Elective Participation: Threats do not create champions, they create silent rebels. They increase existing prejudices and even create hostility towards the groups to which the training is intended.
  9. 9. Build Bias Awareness: Another way to raise awareness about bias is to "step back." In other words, taking a perspective means that you are putting yourself in someone else's place and focusing on how your experience in this situation will be different from yours. • a
  10. 10. Reduce Opportunities for Bias Through Structure
  11. 11. Continued…. • Focusing on procedures that reduce the effect of bias helps eliminate it at the structural level. • Rethinking self-esteem: • Formalization of tutoring • Create opportunities for intergroup contacts • Expand the network when writing
  12. 12. Measure & Experiment: set measurable goals your goals should not be related to demographics or management representation
  13. 13. How does out brain make decisions based on our unconscious bias: • Prejudices distort and violate the objective consideration of the problem, contributing to the decision- making process
  14. 14. The most common cognitive biases are •affirmation • attachment • a halo effect • excessive self-confidence.
  15. 15. Continued….. There are two systems that work in our brain. System 1: works automatically and quickly, almost effortlessly and without feeling of deliberate control.
  16. 16. System 2: • It focuses on the mental actions, including complex calculations. System 2 operations are often associated with subjective experience, choice and agency focus. How, for example, to make hiring decisions?
  17. 17. Examples for unconscious bias • 1- Prefer candidates with specific names. • 2- Effects of halo effects. • 3- Similarity bias • 4- Bigot prejudice. • 5- Confirmation of bi bias.
  18. 18. How do we discover our own bias? Lets discuss types of biasness • Confirmation bias Confirmation bias is the tendency to seek, interpret, focus and memorize information that is consistent with our biased opinions.
  19. 19. Perception bias: It is a change of perception
  20. 20. Halo effect bias •occurs when we perceive a great thing about a person and allow that halo to shine on that one thing, coloring our opinion on the rest of that person.
  21. 21. Attribution bias •Attribution bias affects the way we value others and their achievements. This can be particularly effective during numbering
  22. 22. Negativity bias •psychological state and processes as neutral or positive things.
  23. 23. Horns effect bias: the opposite of the Halo effect and occurs when a negative trait is unduly influenced by someone's perception
  24. 24. Affinity bias: • The dependence on privacy encourages us to focus on those with whom we feel connected or similar
  25. 25. Conformity bias: • occurs when their opinions influence others' opinions too much. This is because we all seek the agreement of others

