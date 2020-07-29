Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Shakespeare and the Divine Feminine Introduction Sixteen years ago I decided to focus on the theme of fossil fuels in lite...
care about an approach centered on an inert material, rather than glorious and ingenious human-centered philosophies and t...
Using digital text searches, I found all the words in Romeo and Juliet which could be associated with coal. These were wor...
really dead (which he does not get), and this play is allegorized by this letter. It was early January, 2010, when I got t...
innocuous words. So, once I knew what Shakespeare’s “game” was, it was not very difficult to examine his other works for s...
spiritually satisfying and loving connection with our fellow creatures. And all of these cruelties depend heavily on one t...
their eyes and they can see. So I realized then that Shakespeare was not just putting in allusions to goddesses just for f...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Shakespeare and the Divine Feminine (Into to my book)

39 views

Published on

This is the introduction to my book "Shakespeare and the Divine Feminine".

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Shakespeare and the Divine Feminine (Into to my book)

  1. 1. Shakespeare and the Divine Feminine Introduction Sixteen years ago I decided to focus on the theme of fossil fuels in literature. By this, I mean that I would examine and investigate the imagery of fossil fuels or vehicles which run on them and discuss how this imagery functioned within the text as a whole. I was not confident that my idea would lead anywhere as I’d never heard of such an approach before. What motivated me was the city I was living in, Tsukuba City in Ibaraki Prefecture, which was losing green space at a startling rate to cars, roads and buildings. I felt that secretly, no one thought these losses of green space were a good idea. Yet everyone, from people in the local government and in construction companies, to my neighbors, friends and family members, to academics I was working with, all seemed to be publicly unable to envision any other way. If someone I knew went away on vacation to the mountains or the sea, they’d return saying “oh there was beautiful nature there!” However, when it came to ordinary towns and cities, people seemed to shut off their feelings and look away from the destruction of nature. They seemed powerless and as if they had given up all hope of combating the economic force of fossil fuels. It seemed like we were all locked in a tragic play where there was no other way of life possible than watching all the green space and nature disappear little by little every day. And this situation was clearly also mirrored not just in Japan but everywhere. And it still is, in Kyoto, where I live now, just as in Tsukuba. I was struck by the hold this little “innocent” simple material, fossil fuels, had on people. Were we humans not supposed to be agents of our own lives, the major intellectual powers of the animal kingdom? How could we be victims of an inert and simple lifeless material? As helpless as everyone else, I couldn’t do anything to change the situation, but even if only to satisfy my own curiosity, I felt that, as I had a background in literature studies, I could at least study one small aspect of it: I would focus on what important writers of fiction had had to say about fossil fuels. I did not have many expectations beyond that because my idea to focus on fossil fuels was so different from the human-centered approaches to literary criticism I’d been exposed to in graduate school just 15 years before. Who would be interested in or
  2. 2. care about an approach centered on an inert material, rather than glorious and ingenious human-centered philosophies and theories? I felt that my idea was freakish, bizarre and even academically laughable. Yet, despite feeling a bit ashamed of my simplistic notions, I couldn’t shake my curiosity or persuade myself to drop my idea. I started with works of fiction which reflected the growth of the North American suburbs. I already had read a complete collection of John Updike’s stories and a few books by Alice Munro, and it was probably partly due to my budding awareness of the authors’ hidden criticisms of fossil fuels and cars, that I took up my research theme in the first place. I found a few short stories that seemed to explore the impact of fossil fuels on society in the 1960s. I was quite satisfied with my research endeavors and I had no particular plans to change anything, but then one evening in March 2009, I was reading a textbook I’d used in college: The Riverside Shakespeare. Turning to Romeo and Juliet, I suddenly noticed that the first line of the first scene of the first act mentioned fossil fuels: “Gregory, on my word, we won’t carry coals”. I had read this play before, in high school, college and graduate school, but now I paused and gave this line, which I’d overlooked before, some deep thought. Why had Shakespeare mentioned coals? What did he know about coal? What role had coal played in London during his lifetime? These questions were difficult for me to answer. No one had mentioned these practical matters in all my years of education. I puzzled over the line for some months, then I bought and read Coal: A Human History, by Barbara Freese. From this book, I learned that coal production and consumption had increased tremendously over the years spanning Shakespeare’s life and moreover, coal smoke pollution had been a serious problem. I discovered that due to the foul smell of its smoke, coal had not been terribly popular, but simply it was much cheaper than wood, and so, with forests disappearing and the human population in England increasing rapidly, people had no choice but to use coal for fuel. During these months of 2009, while I was still wondering about this, I recalled how in my one year of graduate school, back in 1989, I had noticed that Romeo and Juliet were always alone together in the scenes they shared. There were five scenes in which they appeared together: the party scene, the balcony scene, the wedding scene, the farewell scene and the tomb scene. I had wondered why the couple was always alone when they were together, yet I hadn’t been able to make any sense of this phenomenon. But what was the connection of coal to Romeo and Juliet?
  3. 3. Using digital text searches, I found all the words in Romeo and Juliet which could be associated with coal. These were words like “fume”, “smoke”, and “gall”. I noticed how that were clustered in Act One, before Juliet appears, and moreover, they appeared to be in connection with the unsatisfying love Romeo feels towards Rosalind (“Love is a smoke made with the fume of sighs…..a choking gall”(I.i.190)). I’d read Shakespeare’s sonnets extensively and I knew how much the sonnets depended on a literary technique called “a conceit”, an extended metaphor. I wondered if Rosalind represented coal, and Romeo’s unrequited love for her was Shakespeare’s way of expressing mankind’s unpleasant dependence on coal. If so, I thought, then who was Juliet? The answer hit me: “Juliet is the sun”. Suddenly, what I had noticed in graduate school, the strange way the lovers were always alone when they were together made sense: Shakespeare had designed a history of man and the sun. The party scene, where the lovers use the language of religion, depicts the first phase of man’s relationship to the sun (and nature): we worshiped it with pagan spiritual ceremonies. The famous balcony scene shows Juliet somewhat apart from Romeo as Christianity and monotheism separated people from nature worship. The fourth scene is the “farewell” scene, where Romeo says to Juliet “I must be gone and live or stay and die”, and this line captures the knotty predicament people had fallen into, by the late 1500s, with coal. They had to keep burning it, more and more, to live. To return to the sun/organic economy would be to cause many people to die from want of fuel. The last scene is the tomb scene, where Romeo notices how alive Juliet still appears: “ah, dear Juliet, art thou yet so fair?” This scene allegorizes the return of people to an economy without fossil fuels. As the first line of the play (“Gregory, on my word, we won’t carry coals”) predicts, a time will come when fossil fuels cannot be economically produced any longer or there will be a lack of interest in them. Man will return to renewable energy. The sun will appear dead although the sun shines just as bright as before. I suppose it points to economic restructuring in a very big way, as you can no doubt imagine. The third scene, coming exactly between the first two scenes and the last two scenes with the lovers, is the very brief wedding scene, where Shakespeare shows himself (allegorized by the character of Friar Lawrence) bringing “man” and “the sun” together. This was Shakespeare’s constant project, as I’ll show in my discussions of his other plays. Friar Lawrence also sends a letter to Romeo telling him that Juliet is not
  4. 4. really dead (which he does not get), and this play is allegorized by this letter. It was early January, 2010, when I got this idea. I don’t remember the exact date, but I like to think it was Twelfth Night. After I had finally arrived at this interpretation, I realized that Shakespeare knew much more about the sun’s energy and the correct structure of the solar system than was common among ordinary people of his day―and also I realized that he knew much more about these things than he was letting on. Information on the correct structure of the solar system was available in Shakespeare’s day, but only literate and educated people would have known it. Copernicus’ theory had been published in 1538, but during Shakespeare’s lifetime, it was only Giordano Bruno (1548-1600), executed in Rome for heresy in 1600 by the Roman Inquisition, who had written books (and had them published in London) about the thermodynamic implications of Copernicus’ theories. So I knew, then, that the somewhat outré theory (which was particularly discussed by German critics in the 1800s) that Shakespeare had been influenced by Giordano Bruno was absolutely correct. But what I discovered was that “influence” is not a strong enough word to describe how Giordano Bruno affected Shakespeare. From the bitter and sarcastic parody of the religious inquisition that Malvolio is subjected to in Twelfth Night, to the wronged “Hero”, falsely accused of betrayal in Much Ado About Nothing, to the ‘moralizing’ Continental philosopher Jaques who cries over a mortally wounded deer (Bruno used Acateon as a symbol of his Heroic Lover in Gli Eroici Furori) in As You Like It, the very spirit of Bruno can be said to reside, quite alive, within Shakespeare’s works. You can see Bruno best, maybe, in the skull of Yorick in Hamlet. Yorick is the dead man who makes Hamlet pause and reverently delight in a moment of memorial, the man who has carried Hamlet (Shakespeare) on his back (provided philosophical and scientific foundations), through his heretical and cosmic works. Shakespeare belonged to the Mannerist school, which is characterized by its virtuosic, artificial and exaggerated qualities. Mannerism has a certain tension: Juliet’s identity is revealed (“Juliet is the sun”) and concealed at the same time (in the metaphor “It is the east and Juliet is the sun” and in the play in general). There is often this idea of a game or a sport occurring that underlies many plays: Hamlet talks about putting on an antic disposition to mislead the others, Puck and Oberon take pride in their abilities to lead the mortals astray; Berowne also takes pride in his ability to trick his friends. Shakespeare himself felt a virtuosic pride in his ability to skate nearer and nearer to revealing his heretical ideas all the while appearing to use
  5. 5. innocuous words. So, once I knew what Shakespeare’s “game” was, it was not very difficult to examine his other works for similar strategies, patterns and meanings. And I found them. It was just a matter of following the imagery. The 10 years from that moment in early January have brought a lot of changes to my life, both in terms of my research and my job situation. In terms of research, I more or less stopped investigating modern literature for fossil fuel imagery and I decided to focus on Shakespeare more or less exclusively. It was just a spontaneous decision based on my own curiosity, as all my research decisions have always been. I wanted to know more about what he had been thinking. I gradually found that the man-and-the-sun allegory was simply the beginning, an organic and yet simple foundation, for the vast and profound idea that our material earth and cosmos should be sacred. Because we as material are not any different from the cosmos. Material flows through us and we flow through material. As untold numbers of internet memes state, “we are star stuff” and so forth, so it’s common knowledge at this point. We humans aspire to be special, and that is all right as long as we honestly acknowledge that it is all special and treat it accordingly. This is a more modern, kind, balanced, practical and useful spirituality than the west has been used to, I’m afraid. That’s why the title of this book is Shakespeare and the Divine Feminine. The Goddess, or the Divine Feminine, is the material world as a sacred being. Practically speaking, this means paganism and nature worship. Shakespeare was absolutely for these things, as this book shows many times. He was militantly opposed to Christianity and monotheism in general, which unhealthily privilege male over female, and which place the spirit over the body and the human over the other-than- human. His works are basically fighting against Christianity, colonialism, white privilege, male privilege, speciesism and the patriarchy (this list is not exhaustive). Therefore Shakespeare’s works can be said to be very relevant to the #resistance and the #antifa fighters out there heroically trying to combat racism, sexism and capitalism. Also these fighters are bravely attempting to bring government policies that will address climate change and plastic waste. We must stop inflicting cruelty on other-than-human species. Commercial whale hunting, trawling with large fishing nets, factory farms, and the US military’s Live Tissue Training, an unbearably cruel program where goats, pigs and dogs are shot repeatedly and kept alive and suffering horribly before being shot again and again: these things are a sign of our hubris. They are not helping people to establish a
  6. 6. spiritually satisfying and loving connection with our fellow creatures. And all of these cruelties depend heavily on one thing: fossil fuels. Shakespeare focused on fossil fuels (“coals”) again and again (not just in Romeo and Juliet but in many other plays as well) because he recognized how they were central to giving people the wherewithal to abuse their own environment and fellow creatures on a massive scale. In Romeo and Juliet, Friar Lawrence even speaks about how a substance (“stones” indicates coals) can be used in a way that becomes an “abuse”: O, mickle is the powerful grace that lies In plants, herbs, stones, and their true qualities; For nought so vile that on the earth doth live But to the earth some special good doth give; Nor aught so good, but, strain’d from that fair use, Revolts from true birth, stumbling on abuse. I recently discovered that over the past few decades (since the mid 1990s), research in the humanities has taken a turn toward the material and has adopted a post-human perspective. It was a strange thing for me to realize that my own decision to focus on fossil fuels back in 2004 was in line with this ‘material’ turn. Even while I was feeling so self-conscious about my freakish idea, ironically I was actually just one of many humanities researchers going in this direction. The chapters in this book are 14 of my published articles. I put the ones I wrote earliest at the end of the book because I feel that while they are important, they lack the full vision of the Divine Feminine I later found in Shakespeare. Actually how I found Her one night is a strange little story. Back in October, 2017, I was investigating the play Love’s Labor’s Lost and I suddenly realized, due to all the images of blind eyes and then eyes that can see, plus the words “goddess” and “nine” appearing repetitively here and there, and the rough scheme of the team of all- male philosophers, that what I was looking at was a play that was one long allusion to Bruno’s anecdote of the nymph and the nine blind philosophers from Gli Heroici Furori. The basic message of that anecdote is that all-male philosophies and religions, that is to say, ones without a goddess, are hopeless and that people following them may as well be blind. In Bruno’s story, these philosophers are crying and miserable too, because of their blindness, and they must remain blind until someone opens a magical jar of water they are carrying around. Finally they find a special river nymph (i.e. a female spirit) who opens the jar without difficulty and splashes the water on
  7. 7. their eyes and they can see. So I realized then that Shakespeare was not just putting in allusions to goddesses just for fun, but that he was very seriously following Bruno in his heretical path. It was very late that night and just as I had this realization, I wondered what time it was. I looked at my clock: I saw that it was 12:03 am, already Halloween! I’m sure, if you are a witch, that you know what this means. This is Samhain, a magical and liminal time, when the boundary between this world and the otherworld can more easily be crossed. That was a magical night for me. The Goddess came striding out from my Riverside Shakespeare. And she has never looked back. Marianne Kimura Kyoto, Japan 2020

×