Evolución del sistema económico venezolano desde la colonia hasta nuestros días.

Ensayo

Published in: Economy & Finance
Evolución del sistema económico venezolano desde la colonia hasta nuestros días.

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior Instituto Universitario Jesús Obrero Barquisimeto Estado Lara EVOLUCION DEL SISTEMA ECONOMICO VENEZOLANO DESDE LA COLONIA HASTA NUESTROS DIAS. ESTUDIANTE: CÉDULA: MATERIA: CARRERA: DOCENTE: Stephany Escalona 28.595.063 Fundamentos económicos Contaduría Prof. Williams Jesus Mujica Gonzales BARQUISIMETO, OCTUBRE DE 2020
  2. 2. En la etapa colonial Venezuela refleja una actividad económica agro-productiva bastante amplia. Venezuela tiene una economía mixta [orientada a las exportaciones. La principal actividad económica de Venezuela es la explotación y refinación de petróleo para la exportación y consumo interno. Es la quinta economía más grande de América Latina, después de Brasil, México, Argentina, y Colombia según el PIB (PPA) de acuerdo al banco mundial El petróleo en Venezuela es procesado por la industria estatal Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). Desde el Descubrimiento de América, lo que hoy es Venezuela, se caracterizó por tener en la agricultura su mayor riqueza. Fue el cacao, que dio origen a los “Grandes Cacaos” de la época, el principal producto de exportación hacia el viejo continente. Progresivamente se fueron desarrollando otros rubros como el café, la ganadería, la caña de azúcar, que sirvieron para apoyar la economía de este territorio. Su explotación oficial se inicia a partir de 1875, con la participación de la Compañía petrolera de Táchira en la hacienda «La Alquitrana» localizada en el estado Táchira y el reventón del pozo Zumaque en 1914; luego es construida la primera refinería en la cual se procesaban productos como la gasolina, el queroseno y el gasóleo. A partir de 1922 comienza la explotación petrolera a gran escala, coaccionando una gran cantidad de eventos que cambiaron drásticamente el rumbo del país. Mediante iniciativa y participación de Venezuela dentro del mercado petrolero mundial es fundada la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP). En el año 1810 con el comienzo de la guerra de la independencia disminuye la actividad agro-productiva por falta de mano de obra. En el 1830- 1914 en esta etapa de la República agraria, que busca recuperar la producción y alienta el comercio en base al café, cacao, y la ganadería. Sin embargo en el año 1918 Venezuela se convierte en país exportador de petróleo. En el año 1922 se genera la transformación económica nacional, pues Venezuela deja de ser un país agropecuario y se convierte en un país petrolero.
  3. 3. A comienzos del siglo XX, Venezuela era un país rural, con una fuerte tradición agrícola, con una elevada población campesina, que fue cambiando con la llegada de la Enfermedad o Síndrome Holandés una vez que comienza la explotación petrolera, y nos convertimos en el primer país exportador de petróleo del mundo. Los pueblos se fueron vaciando y las ciudades, especialmente las aledañas a los centros de producción petrolera, se fueron llenando de nuevos habitantes en la búsqueda de nuevas y mejores oportunidades de empleo. Aun cuando Venezuela pasa a tener una economía rentista basada sobre su riqueza petrolera, la agricultura se mantuvo, se fue modernizando al ritmo de los avances científicos y tecnológicos, y los gobiernos, en cierta forma, se vieron obligados a darle una mano a la producción agrícola por lo que ello representa en cuanto a ocupación del territorio, fuente de empleos tradicionales, suministro de alimentos para la población y de otros bienes como fibras de origen vegetal y materiales para la construcción. Antes de la invasión española (1492) “Los pueblos originarios de Venezuela poseían un sistema de siembra y recolección comunitario basado en el “conuco”, según Manuel Almeida. Un conuco, en Venezuela, es un pequeño pedazo de tierra, un lugar donde se siembran los alimentos. Además es un espacio de mucha significación porque allí se prepara y siembra la semilla criolla de acuerdo a los períodos de cosecha de alimentos autóctonos, de manera ancestral para varias familias. Cuando predominaba el café todos los recursos que entraban al país dependían de esas ventas, lo mismo pasó con el cacao, así que "eso signó el funcionamiento del agro en toda nuestra existencia". A su vez debido a la renta proveniente del petróleo, se registra un inmediato descenso en los ingresos por vía agrícola. El país fue destinado a los servicios, antes que a la producción. “La industrialización del negocio petrolero, empujó la idea norteamericana del progreso y los gobiernos de turno creyeron que era el momento de impulsar la agro-industria, porque eso nos hizo dependientes". Según el agro-ecólogo venezolano Walterio Lanz. Dependientes, porque la agro-industria
  4. 4. "necesitaba de tractores, y ciertas maquinarias que en Venezuela no estaban disponibles en dicho momento. El impacto de la transformación de la Venezuela agrícola y pecuaria a la Venezuela petrolera en la economía. Fue un cambio muy significativo que marco consigo una serie de ventajas y desventajas, algunas ventajas que ocurrieron fueron las siguientes: Venezuela durante sus primeras décadas como país independiente se caracterizó por tener una economía basada en la agricultura, donde principalmente exportaba cacao, en ese sentido fue una fuente de ingresos importantes, incluso para hacer frente a compromisos financieros con otras naciones, el petróleo “oro negro” Propicia con su aparición el desarrollo industrial Venezolano, y la modernización tecnológica. La influencia extranjera de las compañías petroleras implantan los sueldos en dinero constante y sonante, beneficios sociales como atención en salud, seguro y vivienda, que no ocurría en la Venezuela rural, Se produce el desarrollo del sector comercial y de servicios, por el auge económico y la circulación de capital, y el éxodo campesino, se desarrolla el transporte, servicios eléctricos, vías de circulación, entre otros, el petróleo mejora las relaciones políticas y diplomáticas con nuestros socios en beneficio del país, a su vez es fuente de empleo y, capacitación universitaria y técnica del más alto nivel. Ahora bien que hemos nombrado algunas ventajas de esta transformación, es momento de nombrar las desventajas más relevantes entre ellas están: La distribución de la tierra fue muy desigual, el desarrollo agrícola nunca fue sostenible. La aparición del petróleo desboca la llamada crisis del café de 1920, que deja al país en un vacío económico, se produce el gran éxodo a la ciudad en busca de oportunidades, ocurre el abandono de los campos y se produce la llamada explosión demográfica, se cuadriplicó la población nacional durante el año (1950). Venezuela se convierte en un país monoproductor y mono exportador y no se desarrolla armónicamente, se crea la dependencia de productos elaborados.
  5. 5. De igual modo se convierte en un país rentista: De los ingresos del petróleo toda la inversión de los diversos sectores de la vida nacional dependen de la renta del petróleo. La Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo más conocida como la “OPEP” tiene entre sus objetivos: Estabilizar los precios del petróleo en los mercados internacionales, salvaguardar los intereses de los Estados productores, abastecer de forma eficiente y segura a los países consumidores, procurar una ganancia justa a los inversores en la industria del petróleo. En el año 1994 se genera la crisis bancaria donde varios bancos se declaran en quiebra, lo que hace que en el año 1995-1998 se realicen grandes esfuerzos financieros, la crisis bancarias dejo extenuadas las finanzas públicas, lo que originó un nuevo pacto con el FMI, que trajo consigo un nuevo plan de ajustes llamado “agenda Venezuela”, en 1999 Se reformula la ley de emergencia financiera y la del impuesto sobre la renta (ISRL), creando el tributo al débito cambiario y reformula el IVA . Después en el año 2000 Venezuela logra que la OPEP rompa barreras y se establezca el precio del petróleo en $100 por barril, en los próximos anos 2002- 2003 se genera el paro de la principal industria (PDVSA) lo que suscito escasez de productos básicos, alimento y derivados del petróleo, generando atrasos económicos a la nación. Por otro lado en el 2003 comenzó el control de capitales, lo que ha originado varias devaluaciones a la moneda nacional. En el año 2004-2013 Se presentan cifras positivas producto de la exportación petrolera pero los controles de precios, expropiaciones y otras políticas económicas han generado gran escasez de bienes y servicios o el cierre total de entidades económicamente activas, por otra parte en el año 2013-2015 se desencadena la caída de los precios del petróleo y comienza lo que es llamado por el gobierno “Guerra económica” que no es otra cosa que la acentuación de la crisis económica producto de las políticas erróneas en materia de economía. Se tiene la taza de inflación más alta del mundo superando los 100%.
  6. 6. En la actualidad se da a conocer el “Decreto de Emergencia Económica Nacional” que pretende garantizar el bienestar y minimizar la crisis financiera con medidas que ayuden a cambiar el modelo rentístico al modelo productivo y diverso.

