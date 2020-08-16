Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nama : Fani rahman raihan Kelas : XII Kuliner 4 Pastry and bakery Kd. 3.12 Menerapkan Roti Tawar
Pengertian • Roti adalah makanan berbahan dasar utama tepung terigu dan air, yang difermentasikan dengan ragi, tetapi ada ...
Sejarah • Roti adalah makanan olahan tertua di dunia. Bukti dari 30.000 tahun lalu di Eropa memperlihatkan residu tepung d...
Bahan bahan • 500 gr tepung terigu berprotein tinggi • 3 sendok makan susu bubuk • 1 butir telur ayam • 3 sendok makan men...
Alat • Bowl • Spoon • Loyang • Rolling Pin • Scale • Oven • Measuring glass
Teknik persiapan • Siapkan bahan bahan yang akan digunakan • Siapkan alat alat yang akan di gunakan • Ukur / timbang bahan...
Teknik pengolahan • Campurkan tepung terigu, susu bubuk, gula pasir, garam dan ragi instan, lalu aduk rata. • Masukkan tel...
Faktor keberhasilan • Adonan mengembang dengan baik • Perbandingan yang tepat antara tepung dan cairan • Pengukuran bahan ...
Faktor kegagalan • Adonan kurang mengembang disebabkan oleh ragi tidak aktif • Hasil roti keriput terjadi karena fermentas...
Kriteria hasil yang baik • Volume volume roti merupakan suatu yang penting bagi konsumen. makin besar volume, makin lembut...
Resep dasar • 500 gr tepung terigu berprotein tinggi • 3 sendok makan susu bubuk • 1 butir telur ayam • 3 sendok makan men...
Pastry and Bakery kd 3.12 menerapkan roti tawar
