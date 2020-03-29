Power Point Materi Penyebaran berita palsu/bohong (Hoax) di Indonesia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Disusun oleh: Sirojudin Fani fadilah Leni oktaviani Margaretha florensi Putri febri yandita
LATAR BELAKANG  Sejak proklamasi 17 Agustus 195, kehidupan bangsa Indonesia tidak luput dari gejolak dan ancaman baik dar...
Menurut Lynda Walsh dalam buku berjudul Sins Against Science, istilah hoax atau kabar bohong, merupakan istilah dalam baha...
Menurut AKP Hariadi menyampaikan definisi berita hoax (bohong atau palsu) dan fake news (berita rekayasa) dari kaca mata k...
1. Pertama adalah pembuang–buang waktu. 2. Kedua adalah sebagai pengalihan isu. 3. Selanjutnya, adalah sebagai penipuan pu...
1. Hati-hati dengan judul provokatif Berita hoax kerapkali membubuhi judul sensasional yang provokatif, misalnya dengan la...
Masyarakat harus kritis dengan melakukan verifikasi dan mencari kebenaran berita yang diterimanya. Literasi sangat pentin...
Penyebaran Berita Palsu/Hoax di Indonesia

  Disusun oleh: Sirojudin Fani fadilah Leni oktaviani Margaretha florensi Putri febri yandita
  LATAR BELAKANG  Sejak proklamasi 17 Agustus 195, kehidupan bangsa Indonesia tidak luput dari gejolak dan ancaman baik dari dalam maupun dari luar negeri yang dapat membahayakan eksistensi Negara Kesatuan Republik Indonesia (NKRI), seperti Agresi Militer Belanda, gerakan Separatis PKI, DI/TII dan lain-lain.  Mengikuti perkembangan zaman masyarakat Indonesia saat ini umumnya senang berbagi informasi. Dibarengi dengan perkembangan teknologi digital yang penetrasinya hingga berbagai kalangan, peredaran informasi menjadi kian sulit terbendung.  Saat ini pemerintah mulai resah adanya berita-berita bohong (hoax) yang ada di media sosial (medsos). Pasalnya masyarakat tekadang lebih mempercayai berita hoax ketimbang yang benar.
  Menurut Lynda Walsh dalam buku berjudul Sins Against Science, istilah hoax atau kabar bohong, merupakan istilah dalam bahasa Inggris yang masuk sejak era industri. Diperkirakan pertama kali muncul pada 1808. Asal kata 'hoax' diyakini ada sejak ratusan tahun sebelumnya, yakni 'hocus' dari mantra 'hocus pocus'. Frasa yang kerap disebut oleh pesulap, serupa 'sim salabim'. Alexander Boese dalam bukunya, Museum of Hoaxes, mencatat hoax pertama yang dipublikasikan adalah almanak atau penanggalan palsu yang dibuat Isaac Bickerstaff alias Jonathan Swift pada 1709. Saat itu, ia meramalkan kematian astrolog John Partridge. Agar meyakinkan publik, ia bahkan membuat obituari palsu tentang Partridge pada hari yang diramal sebagai hari kematiannya. Swift mengarang informasi tersebut untuk mempermalukan Partridge di mata publik. Partridge pun berhenti membuat almanak astrologi hingga enam tahun setelah hoax beredar
  Menurut AKP Hariadi menyampaikan definisi berita hoax (bohong atau palsu) dan fake news (berita rekayasa) dari kaca mata kepolisian adalah berita bohong, berita dimana didalamnya terdapat peristiwa yang sengaja dilebih-lebihkan atau dihilangkan bagian tertentu, bisa merupa tulisan maupun gambar, video yang tidak sesuai keadaan sebenarnya, peristiwa lama yang diposting kembali untuk mendukung isu tertentu serta berita rekayasa dimana faktanya tidak ada. Beliau menambahkan hoax itu juga digunakan untuk mempengaruhi pembaca, penonton maupun pendengar dengan menggunakan jejaring social yang ada saat ini.
  1. Pertama adalah pembuang–buang waktu. 2. Kedua adalah sebagai pengalihan isu. 3. Selanjutnya, adalah sebagai penipuan publik. 4. Berikutnya yang terakhir adalah sebagai pemicu kepanikan publik. Komarudin Hidayat Akademisi Komarudin Hidayat mengatakan momok dari penyebaran berita bohong atau hoax tak ubahnya seperti peredaran narkotik dan pornografi. Bila dibiarkan, kata dia, berita hoax bisa membahayakan dan merugikan masyarakat, hoax itu pembunuhan karakter yang berbeda dengan kritik. Kalau kritik silakan, tapi kalau hoax saya anti, karena merupakan manipulasi, kecurangan, yang dapat menjatuhkan orang lain hoax merupakan tindakan kriminal di wilayah cyber. Dampak Nyata yang dirasakan pada Masyarakat
  1. Hati-hati dengan judul provokatif Berita hoax kerapkali membubuhi judul sensasional yang provokatif, misalnya dengan langsung menudingkan jari ke pihak tertentu. Isinya pun bisa dicomot dari berita media resmi, hanya saja diubah- ubah agar menimbulkan persepsi sesuai yang dikehendaki sang pembuat hoax. 2. Cermati alamat situs Untuk informasi yang diperoleh dari website atau mencantumkan link, cermatilah alamat URL situs dimaksud. Apabila berasal dari situs yang belum terverifikasi sebagai institusi pers resmi -misalnya menggunakan domain blog, maka informasinya bisa dibilang meragukan. 3. Periksa fakta Dari mana berita berasal? Siapa sumbernya? Apakah dari institusi resmi seperti KPK atau Polri? Sebaiknya jangan lekas percaya apabila informasi bersal dari pegiat ormas, tokoh politik, atau pengamat. Perhatikan keberimbangan sumber berita. Jika hanya ada satu sumber, pembaca tidak bisa mendapatkan gambaran yang utuh.
  Masyarakat harus kritis dengan melakukan verifikasi dan mencari kebenaran berita yang diterimanya. Literasi sangat penting dilakukan dalam memberikan pencerahan untuk bijaksana menggunakan media sosial. Masyarakat harus bisa memilah dan memilih informasi itu penting dan informasi itu benar serta informasi itu tidak penting dan informasi itu tidak benar dengan senantiasa melakukan cek dan ricek dalam menerima dan menyebarkan informasi yang ada pada dirinya. Masyarakat dan Pemerintah sama-sama memiliki tanggung jawab untuk menanggulangi penyebaran berita hoax. Mari kita semua berpikir positif demi kemajuan negara ini.

