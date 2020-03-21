Tax lawyers in peshawar

Kakakhel Law Associates



Peshawar, Pakistan



Full Service International Law Firm in Pakistan



Phone +92 91 5250412



Kakakhel Law Associates is an international law firm of lawyers and jurists of eminence and repute providing legal services in all cities of Pakistan and around the world. Formed by its founder, Mian Muhibullah Kakakhel, a former Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, is providing legal...



Law Firm in Pakistan, Advocates in Pakistan, Lawyers in Pakistan, Advocates in Peshawar, Lawyers in Peshawar, Advocates in Islamabad, Lawyers in Islamabad, Advocates in Lahore, Lawyers in Lahore, Advocates in Karachi, Lawyers in Karachi, Law Firm in Peshawar, Law Firm in Islamabad