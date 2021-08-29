Look who's talking to the boss about roi now part ii

How many customers did we get from social YoY? Can you make this go viral? How much has social contributed to overall website traffic? Social media can be a revenue driver for your business because it offers a wealth of opportunities to create authentic customer relationships to improve customer acquisition, retention, satisfaction, and increase revenue. All these elements are extremely important to your boss which became abundantly clear in the SMM vs. CMO chat from Day 1. Now, they know the basics and you’re better equipped. Effectively communicating how social media can achieve the above business objectives will help you create a compelling argument and ultimately dominate the ROI conversation with your boss. You should walk away from this virtual summit confidently saying “And that ladies and gentlemen is how you convince your boss of the ROI of social media”. You’ll learn: - Tips for effectively talking, tracking and proving ROI to your boss - How to get more representation without compromising your marketing and yourself - Setting realistic goals with the resources and tools you have as an SMM