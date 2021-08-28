Successfully reported this slideshow.
Uh Oh, I Need to Talk to the Boss About ROI: Part II Welcome to: With: • Victoria Miller, VP Global Comms & Brand Marketin...
What is the process? How to speak to all boss types Following up on • Lay the foundations – clear goals • Tell them what y...
The language of ROI How to speak to all boss types Following up on • Simplicity is key - bosses are busy! • Align with bus...
How to speak to different boss types And now Tips and tricks for coping with: • The doubter • The lead gen obsessor • The ...
Summary And now Key tips: • Set the foundations and manage expectations – set clear goals aligned with strategy • Simplici...
Look Who's Talking to the Boss About ROI Now: Part II
How many customers did we get from social YoY? Can you make this go viral? How much has social contributed to overall website traffic? Social media can be a revenue driver for your business because it offers a wealth of opportunities to create authentic customer relationships to improve customer acquisition, retention, satisfaction, and increase revenue. All these elements are extremely important to your boss which became abundantly clear in the SMM vs. CMO chat from Day 1. Now, they know the basics and you're better equipped. Effectively communicating how social media can achieve the above business objectives will help you create a compelling argument and ultimately dominate the ROI conversation with your boss. You should walk away from this virtual summit confidently saying "And that ladies and gentlemen is how you convince your boss of the ROI of social media". You'll learn:

Tips for effectively talking, tracking and proving ROI to your boss
How to get more representation without compromising your marketing and yourself
Setting realistic goals with the resources and tools you have as an SMM

Tips for effectively talking, tracking and proving ROI to your boss
How to get more representation without compromising your marketing and yourself
Setting realistic goals with the resources and tools you have as an SMM

Watch On-Demand: https://www.falcon.io/cmp/roi-resources/

Look Who's Talking to the Boss About ROI Now: Part II

  1. 1. Uh Oh, I Need to Talk to the Boss About ROI: Part II Welcome to: With: • Victoria Miller, VP Global Comms & Brand Marketing at Brandwatch • Camilla Christensen, Enterprise Customer Success Manager at Falcon.io
  2. 2. What is the process? How to speak to all boss types Following up on • Lay the foundations – clear goals • Tell them what you’re going to tell them, tell them, tell them what you told them • Be confident in the value you and social provide and how you communicate this • Test, track and tweak on repeat @FalconIO @Brandwatch #MeasuringWhatMatters #growwithsocial
  3. 3. The language of ROI How to speak to all boss types Following up on • Simplicity is key - bosses are busy! • Align with business and wider marketing strategy and objectives • Speak the same language with shared terms and KPIs @FalconIO @Brandwatch #MeasuringWhatMatters #growwithsocial
  4. 4. How to speak to different boss types And now Tips and tricks for coping with: • The doubter • The lead gen obsessor • The expects a lot from social @FalconIO @Brandwatch #MeasuringWhatMatters #growwithsocial
  5. 5. Summary And now Key tips: • Set the foundations and manage expectations – set clear goals aligned with strategy • Simplicity is key • Communicate consistently – track and report • Communicate with confidence – you know your stuff! @FalconIO @Brandwatch #MeasuringWhatMatters #growwithsocial
  6. 6. @FalconIO @Brandwatch #MeasuringWhatMatters #growwithsocial
  7. 7. @falconIO falcon.io events@falcon.io

How many customers did we get from social YoY? Can you make this go viral? How much has social contributed to overall website traffic? Social media can be a revenue driver for your business because it offers a wealth of opportunities to create authentic customer relationships to improve customer acquisition, retention, satisfaction, and increase revenue. All these elements are extremely important to your boss which became abundantly clear in the SMM vs. CMO chat from Day 1. Now, they know the basics and you’re better equipped. Effectively communicating how social media can achieve the above business objectives will help you create a compelling argument and ultimately dominate the ROI conversation with your boss. You should walk away from this virtual summit confidently saying “And that ladies and gentlemen is how you convince your boss of the ROI of social media”. You’ll learn: Tips for effectively talking, tracking and proving ROI to your boss How to get more representation without compromising your marketing and yourself Setting realistic goals with the resources and tools you have as an SMM Watch On-Demand: https://www.falcon.io/cmp/roi-resources/

