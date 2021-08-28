Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Don’t Play Marketing Detective: Here's an ROI Toolkit Welcome to: With: • Dino Kuckovic, Director of Community & Events ...
Agenda Over the next 30 minutes we will: • Recap the main learnings of the last 3 days • Closing
Day 1 Strong Community Management Strategy
Key Takeaways Day 1 Session 1: Talking to the Boss I • 3 types of managers: the doubter, the ten lead obsessed, the so...
Day 2 Measuring & Reporting in Action
Key Takeaways Day 2 Session 1: Paid & Organic • Get paid and organic to play nice – shared purpose, di ff erent goals....
Day 3 Driving Results & Showing Impact
Key Takeaways Day 3 Session 1: Ford Spotlight • Force alignment on the working level for social. • Unify how and whe...
August 31st - Die Do's and Don'ts des In fl uencer Marketing (German) September 23rd - E ff ective Tips to Get More Eyeb...
@falconIO falcon.io events@falcon.io
Don’t Play Marketing Detective: Here's an ROI Toolkit
Don’t Play Marketing Detective: Here's an ROI Toolkit
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Social Media
Aug. 28, 2021
24 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Don’t Play Marketing Detective: Here's an ROI Toolkit

Download to read offline

Social Media
Aug. 28, 2021
24 views

Measuring social media ROI is more than just understanding where your investment is going. By knowing your ROI you can assess and tweak your social media strategy. Continually tracking and adjusting your content will help you adapt to your audience and successfully leverage your social media presence. With the virtual summit almost over, you have all the necessary pieces to complete your social media ROI puzzle. While tracking ROI isn’t always simple, knowing the impact of your choices will help you better advocate for your social media efforts. To start tracking and reporting your own efforts, we’ll huddle to provide you with the key takeaways gathered across three days of learning and networking with marketers from around the globe. Welcome to a new level of social awareness! You'll get:

Key takeaways from the 3-day virtual summit summarized
Goal setting, overarching strategy and metrics
Networks, audience profiling and content strategy

Watch On-Demand: https://www.falcon.io/cmp/roi-resources/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Find It Fast: Extracting Expert Information from Social Networks, Big Data, Tweets, and More Robert Berkman
(3/5)
Free
Make Noise: A Creator's Guide to Podcasting and Great Audio Storytelling Eric Nuzum
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Internet Riches: The Simple Money-Making Secrets of Online Millionaires Scott Fox
(4/5)
Free
Exploding Data: Reclaiming Our Cyber Security in the Digital Age Michael Chertoff
(4/5)
Free
Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President—What We Don't, Can't, and Do Know Kathleen Hall Jamieson
(3/5)
Free
Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: The Many Faces of Anonymous Gabriella Coleman
(4/5)
Free
The Secret Life: Three True Stories of the Digital Age Andrew O'Hagan
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Stop Checking Your Likes: Shake Off the Need for Approval and Live an Incredible Life Susie Moore
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Instagram for Business for Dummies: 2nd Edition Jenn Herman
(0/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
This Machine Kills Secrets: How Wikileakers, Cypherpunks, and Hacktivists Aim to Free the World's Information Andy Greenberg
(3/5)
Free
It Came from Something Awful: How a Toxic Troll Army Accidentally Memed Donald Trump into Office Dale Beran
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Don’t Play Marketing Detective: Here's an ROI Toolkit

  1. 1. Don’t Play Marketing Detective: Here's an ROI Toolkit Welcome to: With: • Dino Kuckovic, Director of Community & Events at Falcon.io • Roberto Lago Mortensen, Senior Community Marketing Manager at Falcon.io
  2. 2. Agenda Over the next 30 minutes we will: • Recap the main learnings of the last 3 days • Closing
  3. 3. Day 1 Strong Community Management Strategy
  4. 4. Key Takeaways Day 1 Session 1: Talking to the Boss I • 3 types of managers: the doubter, the ten lead obsessed, the social is our savior one • Your task: enlighten Session 2: Why ROI? • Social often an afterthought • Social not just monetary value • Essential to conduct an audit for benchmarking • 46% of attendees said “we don’t know what to measure” • 65% benchmark own performance, 25% competitors • Time is money: social media management tools can help Session 3: How to Calculate ROI • Catch your audience’s attention • Rule of 7: It takes ~7 touchpoints for a consumer to become loyal. • Business goals ARE social media goals. • Content is queen Session 4: Budgets • Map user fl ows to save time • Ad spend calculators go a long way • Companies spend an avg. 5-40% revenue on marketing • Focus on CRO Session 5: No Guesswork • You can measure ROI beyond commercial success • Only 30% of attendees worked on in fl uencer campaigns • 5 types of in fl uencers: Nano, micro, mid-tier, macro, mega • Best ROI: nano & micro • Kill them with data
  5. 5. Day 2 Measuring & Reporting in Action
  6. 6. Key Takeaways Day 2 Session 1: Paid & Organic • Get paid and organic to play nice – shared purpose, di ff erent goals. • Focus on the right places. • Find the best time & type of post. • 47% of attendees said brand awareness is worth investing in paid social. Session 2: Organic Overview • 5-6% of people only see your organic posts on Facebook. • Empathy, and being on topic / trend is when organic engagement fl ourishes. • Learn to predict what’s interesting for your audience, this will help with algorithms. • Take on anything once! Session 3: Organic Masterclass • Nail your framework & map business goals to social e ff orts. • Use metrics which show value in both Paid & Organic. • Conversions are happening everywhere. • There’s nothing wrong with starting slowly. • Choose tools that make reporting (and life) easier. • Ask questions of your data & experiment. Session 4: Paid Overview • Twitter trend takeovers generate 3x more e ff ective message association & 9x more e ff ective favorability metrics. • LinkedIn event ads still allow you to get in front of the right audience. • FB & IG are your seamless path to purchasing in- platform. • TikTok doesn’t like your copy/paste approach. Session 5: Paid Masterclass • Whatever gets measured, gets optimized. • The most challenging part of the attendees’ jobs:  • 33% structuring your audience • 29% working with retargeting • 38% making meaning out of your data
  7. 7. Day 3 Driving Results & Showing Impact
  8. 8. Key Takeaways Day 3 Session 1: Ford Spotlight • Force alignment on the working level for social. • Unify how and when you tell your story. • Audience & their behaviors should drive the content & your publishing strategy. • Educate teams that social is a piece of a larger pie. • 65% of attendee’s social structure is marketing-led, 24% marketing & PR combo. • 72% of attendees share the same content adapted for each channel. Session 2: UPS Spotlight • How to fi nd your niche in the social conversation use storytelling to resonate with your audience. • How to proactively steer the conversation through curated authentic content. • How organic social is still relevant to overall strategy objectives. Session 4: Talking to the Boss II • Be con fi dent, open, and transparent in your communication and here’s how: • Speak the same language with shared terminology • Align with wider objectives and strategy • Test, track and tweak on repeat - let the data back you up Session 3: Agency Spotlight • Measure your organic results in comparison to your paid e ff orts. • Consistent hard work & gently nudging the brand perception pays o ff . • Testing is key to yielding results. • Agencies should treat their own communications like they would treat those of one of their clients.
  9. 9. August 31st - Die Do's and Don'ts des In fl uencer Marketing (German) September 23rd - E ff ective Tips to Get More Eyeballs on Your Tweets @Falcon.io #MeasureWhatMatters #growwithsocial
  10. 10. @falconIO falcon.io events@falcon.io

    Be the first to comment

Measuring social media ROI is more than just understanding where your investment is going. By knowing your ROI you can assess and tweak your social media strategy. Continually tracking and adjusting your content will help you adapt to your audience and successfully leverage your social media presence. With the virtual summit almost over, you have all the necessary pieces to complete your social media ROI puzzle. While tracking ROI isn’t always simple, knowing the impact of your choices will help you better advocate for your social media efforts. To start tracking and reporting your own efforts, we’ll huddle to provide you with the key takeaways gathered across three days of learning and networking with marketers from around the globe. Welcome to a new level of social awareness! You'll get: Key takeaways from the 3-day virtual summit summarized Goal setting, overarching strategy and metrics Networks, audience profiling and content strategy Watch On-Demand: https://www.falcon.io/cmp/roi-resources/

Views

Total views

24

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×