HOME ORAL HYGIENE •Dr. Faizan Ansari •Dept. of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry •PG 1st Year
CONTENTS 1. Introduction 2. Goals 3. Basic steps for maintaining oral hygiene 4. Regular dental checkups 5. Proper diet 6....
INTRODUCTION  Oral hygiene includes all the processes for keeping mouth clean and healthy.  Good oral hygiene is necessa...
 To prevent caries in children, high-risk individuals must be identified at an early age (preferable low socioeconomic ex...
GOALS  Eliminate sources of infection  Stabilize and preserve oral tissues  Restore oral function  Educate patient reg...
BASIC STEPS FOR MAINTAINING ORAL HYGIENE  Brushing your teeth (at least twice a day or after every meal)  Floss your tee...
TOOTH BRUSHES Uses:  Biofilm removal  Application of treatment or preventive agents  Halitosis control  Sanitation of ...
ADA specifications:  Brushing surface 1 to 1.25 inches in length  5/16 to 3/8 inches in width  2-4 rows of bristles  5...
Parts of a toothbrush:  Handle: the part of the brush grasped in the hand during tooth brushing  Head: the working end o...
POWER BRUSH TRIM PROFILES
SONIC TOOTH BRUSHES  Operates at 31,000 brush strokes per minute (260 Hz)  High-speed scrubbing strokes  Cavitational e...
IONIC TOOTH BRUSHES  Works on the principle of changing surface charge of tooth to repel plaque even from inaccessible ar...
BRUSHING  Always use a soft bristled toothbrush  Use anti-cavity fluoride toothpaste  Hold toothbrush at a 45-degree an...
BRUSHING METHOD
INTERDENTAL CLEANING DEVICES They are available as, • Dental floss • Interdental cleaners such as wooden (or) plastic tips...
DENTAL FLOSS Available as,  Multifilament nylon that is either  Twisted (or) non-twisted  Bonded (or) non- bonded  Wax...
PROCEDURE  12-18 inches of length are usually sufficient.  Stretch the floss tightly between the thumb and fore finger (...
TUFTED DENTAL FLOSS  Also called as floss or yarn combination.  Two commercially available variations 1. Super floss 2. ...
Knitting yarn  Yarn is looped through dental floss and floss is drawn through the contact area in the usual manner. Gauze...
 Wooden tips  Tooth pick in holder  Wooden inter dental cleaner
Inter dental brushes  Used in type II gingival embrasure.  Their design is similar to that of bottle brush  Powered int...
DENTIFRICES  A substance used with tooth brush to remove bacterial plaque, material alba, debris from gingiva and teeth f...
USE OF DISCLOSING AGENTS  A preparation in liquid, tablet or lozenge, which contains a dye or coloring agent which is use...
Properties:  Intensity of color: distinct staining of deposits  Duration of intensity: color should not rinse of fast  ...
Agents used for disclosing plaque • Iodine preparations:  skinners iodine solution  diluted tincture of iodine • Mercuro...
 Methods for application: A. Solution for Direct Application (Painting): 1. Have patient rinse to remove food particles a...
B. Rinsing:  A few drops of a concentrated preparation are placed in a paper cup and water is added for the appropriate d...
 Interpretation: A. Clean tooth surfaces do not absorb the coloring agent; when pellicle and dental biofilm are present, ...
TECHNICAL HINTS FOR DISCLOSING AGENTS  Avoid using disclosing or antiseptic solutions on teeth that have tooth-color rest...
 Use small bottles with dropper caps for solutions. Transfer solution to a dappen dish for use.  Do not contaminate the ...
ORAL IRRIGATION DEVICES  Irrigation is targeted application of pulsated stream of water or other irrigants for therapeuti...
 Classification of oral irrigation 1. Supra-gingival irrigation 2. Sub-gingival irrigation  Sub gingival irrigation was ...
AGENTS USED FOR IRRIGATION  Chlorhexidine  Hydrogen peroxide  Water  Saline  Sanguinarine  Stannous fluoride  Povid...
DIET  Avoid foods that are high in sugar content.  Carbonated drinks are more acidic than non carbonated drinks; hence m...
RINSING  Regular rinses with a good mouthwash helps to keep your mouth clean, fresh and germ free.  Daily rinses must be...
EXPANDED AND FUTURE USE OF MOUTH RINSES  Prophylaxis for bacterial endocarditis  Aerosol production  Oral candidiasis ...
SIGNS OF GOOD ORAL HYGIENE  Good oral hygiene results in a mouth that looks and smells healthy.  Teeth are clean and fre...
INSTRUCTIONS DURING PREGNANCY  Brush teeth with fluoridated toothpaste twice a day, and floss once a day.  Limit foods c...
GUIDELINES FOR HOME ORAL HYGIENE  Prenatal Counseling:  The goal of prenatal dental counseling is one counseling of educ...
 The infant:  It is generally recommended that parents begin clearing the infant’s mouth by the time first tooth erupts....
 At this age, toothpaste is not necessary and may interfere with visibility for the parent.  Additionally, the infant wi...
 The toddler:  The parent should be totally responsible for oral hygiene of the baby, as for the infant.  Establishing ...
 If adjacent teeth are in contact, parents should also begin to floss these areas.  Although parents still have the resp...
 Parents should, however, be advised that the child’s efforts will be inadequate in thoroughly removing plaque.  Therefo...
 Many of the techniques employed with the infants may also be applied to the baby.  One of the most effective positions ...
 Repeated ingestion of large amount of dentifrice may increase the systemic fluoride intake to undesirable levels.  Thus...
 The Early School Age Child:  Because they are beginning to develop the necessary skill, early school aged children shou...
 The key to the success of an oral hygiene program for the preadolescent child is to encourage parents to reinforce the i...
 The Preadolescent:  During preadolescence, the child will gradually assume more responsibility for his or her own hygie...
 The Adolescent:  The adolescent has generally attained the manual dexterity needed to properly brush and floss without ...
Pre Natal Counseling
 Counseling can be provided in a number of settings, including the office, presentations to parent groups, and community-...
 When the dentist or his staff notice or are informed that a female patient is pregnant, time should be arranged for coun...
Topics to be discussed:  Parents education on dental diseases and oral hygiene.  Change in mother’s diet and oral health...
 The development and importance of the primary teeth.  Teething and possible problems  An explanation of the dental dis...
 The use and selection of a pacifier.  Methods of cleaning the infant's teeth, including stabilization and positioning a...
Influence of Maternal health  Motherhood brings oral changes reflective of the physiologic alterations of pregnancy.  Th...
Post Natal Counseling
Mother’s diet  Lactating mothers must take a balanced diet rich in supplements of minerals and vitamins.  Meals to be ta...
Feeding Practices 1) Breastfeeding:  Breast milk has several advantages over proprietary formulas.  However prolonged an...
Advantages of breastfeeding: Benefits for Mother:  Psychological  Increases mothers’ self-confidence  Increases infant ...
Benefits for Infant:  Nutritional:  The composition and nutrient balance of breast milk provides optimal infant nutritio...
 Reduced infant morbidity  Reduces diarrhea, mumps, influenza virus infections etc.  Lower gastrointestinal and respira...
 AAP policy  Breastfeeding is ideal.  Exclusive breastfeeding should be practiced for the first 6 months.  Iron rich s...
2) Bottle Feeding:  It is frequently used with milk or other sweetened drinks as a pacifier at bedtime that leads to nurs...
DENTAL HOME  The dental home is the ongoing relationship between the dentist and the patient, inclusive of all aspects of...
 A dental home addresses anticipatory guidance and preventive, acute, and comprehensive oral health care and includes ref...
Advantages:  Includes the importance of early intervention with optimal preventive strategies chosen based on risk of pat...
Services Provided by the Dental Home:  Early dental visits at approximately 12 to 18 months of age.  Assess the risk of ...
Conclusion  The key to a healthy smile starts with a good preventive regime from infancy for a better oral health in adul...
References  Pinkham JR, Casamassimo PS, editors. Pediatric dentistry: infancy through adolescence. Saunders; 1999.  Tand...
 Newman MG, Takei HH, Klokkevold PR. Carranza’s clinical periodontology 10th ed. St. Louis: Saunders Elsevier. 2006:1075....
