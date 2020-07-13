Successfully reported this slideshow.
Absorption of drugs Mr. FaizanAhmedM. Pharm., Department ofPharmaceuticalChemistry Royal College of Pharmaceutical Educati...
Contents: 1) Definition of Drug Absorption 2) Factors affecting on absorption of drugs 3) Mechanism of Drug Absorption 4) ...
Absorption? Definition: • The process of movement of drug from its site of administration to the systemic circulation is c...
FACTORS AFFECTING DRUG ABSORPTION: A) Physicochemical Factors : 1.Drug Solubility & Dissolution Rate 2.Particle Size & Eff...
C) Patient Related Factor: 1. Route ofAdministration 2. Gastric emptying time 3. Intestinal transit time 4. Disease States...
A) PHYSICOCHEMICAL FACTORS : 1) Drug Solubility & Dissolution Rate:  The rate determining steps in absorption of orally a...
Solid dosage form Solid drug particles Dissolution is rate limitingstep for lipophilic drugs Drug in solution at absorptio...
2. Particle Size & Effective Surface Area : The absorption of the drug can be increased by increasing the particle surface...
 Particles size plays a major role in drug absprption.  Dissolution rate of solid particles is proportional to surface a...
a)HYDROPHILIC DRUGS :  In hydrophilic drugs the small particles have higher energy than the bulk of the solid resulting i...
Reason for these : 1.The hydrophobic surface of the drugs adsorbed air on to their surface which inhiits their wettability...
3.Polymorphism & amorphism:  Depending upon the internal structure , a sloid can exist either in a crystalline or amorphu...
4.Pseudopolymorphism:  When the solvent molecules are entrapped in the crystalline structure of the polymorph, it is know...
5.Salt form of the drug:  While considering the salt form of drug , pH of the diffusion layer on important not the pH of ...
6.Lipophilicity of the drug: Ideally for optimum absorption, a drug should have sufficient aq solubility to dissolve in fl...
7.pH – partition hypothesis:  The theory states that for drug compounds of molecular weigt more than 100, which are prima...
% drug ionized = 10pH – pKa * 100 1+ 10 pH – pKa For weak base : % drug ionized = 10pH – pKa * 100 1 +10 pH – pKa pH = pKa...
for wak acid : Ra = Cgit / Cplasma = 1 + 10 pH GIT – pKa / 1 + 10 pH plasma- pka for weak base : Rb = Cgit / Cplasma = 1 +...
8.Drug Stability:  A drug for oral use may destabilize either during its shelf life or in the GIT.  Two major stability ...
B) PHARMACEUTICAL FACTORS: 1)Disintegration time :  Rapid disintegration is important to have a rapid absorption so lower...
2)Dissolution time:  Dissolution is a process in which a solid substance solubilises in a given solvent i.e. mass transfe...
4)Pharmaceutical ingredients:  more the number of exicipent in the dosage form, more complex its is & greater the potenti...
c)Binder & granulating agent :  Hydrophillic binder – impact hydrophilic proporties to the granules surface – gives bette...
f)Colorants:  Even low conc of water soluble dye can have an inhibitory effect on dissolution rate.  The dye molecules g...
5)Nature & type of dosage form : • Bioavaibility of a drug from various dosage form is in the following order: • solution>...
6)Product age & Storage condition: • A number of changes, especially in the physicochemical properties of a drug in dosage...
C) PATIENT RELATED FACTOR: 1) Routes of Administration : • Topical: • Depends on lipid solubility – only lipid soluble dru...
• Subcutaneous and Intramuscular: • Drugs directly reach the vicinity of capillaries – passes capillary endothelium and re...
• Oral Route:- 1st pass metabolism Before the drug reaches the systemic circulation, the drug can be metabolized in the li...
Intravenous administration has no absorption phase According to the rate of absorption: Inhalation→Sublingual→Rectal→intra...
2)Gastric emptying time:  The process by which food leaves the stomach and enters the duodenum.  Rapid gastric emptying ...
 The mixing movement of the intestine that occurs due to peristaltic conctraction promotes drugs absorption.,firstly , by...
 Many weak-base drugs that cannot form soluble salt & remain undissolved therefore unabsorbed . Salt forms of these drugs...
6)GIT Content: A)Food –drug interactions: the presence of food in the GI tract can affect the bioavailability of the drug....
7) Presystemic metabolism: the loss of drug through bio-transformation by such eliminating organ during the passage to sys...
Mechanisms of Drug Absorption I) Transcellular / Intracellular transport: A) Passive transport processes: a) Passive diffu...
II) Paracellular / Intercellular transport: A) Permeation through tight junctions of epithelial cells B) Persorption III) ...
Biological Membrane - image 3 9
Cell Membrane: Structure and Physiology For a drug to be absorbed and distributed into organs and tissues and eliminated f...
The three broad categories of drug transport mechanisms involved in absorption are: I) Transcellular/intracellular transpo...
I) Transcellular / Intracellular transport: It is defined as the passage of drugs across the GI epithelium. It is the most...
Passive transport processes can be further classified into following types:- a) Passive diffusion b) Pore transport c) Ion...
CHARACTERISTICS:-  No energy needed to move molecules across membrane  Common  Depends on lipid solubility  Having no ...
Where , dQ/dt = rate of drug diffusion (amount/time). It also represents the rate of appearance of drug in blood. D = diff...
SIMPLE DIFFUSION:
4 9 REMEMBER The drugs which are Unionized, low polarity and higher lipid solubility are easy to permeate membrane. The ...
Patki PKa of the drug (Dissociation or ionization constant): pH at which half of the substance is ionized & half is unioni...
Drugs exist in two forms ionized (water soluble & nonionized forms (lipid soluble) in equilibrium. Drug ionized + nonioniz...
b) Pore transport: 5 2
5 3 Very small molecules (such as urea, water, and sugars) are able to cross cell membranes rapidly, as if the membrane c...
5 4 c) Ion-pair transport: • Strong electrolyte drugs maintain their charge at all physiologic pH values and penetrate mem...
5 5
d) Facilitated- or mediated-diffusion: It is a carrier-mediated transport system that operates down the concentration grad...
5 7 Facilitated Diffusion Figure:
5 8 Example of Facilitated Diffusion:
B) Active transport processes: (Energy dependent) These transport processes require energy from ATP to move drug molecules...
Active Transport (Uphill Transport) 6 0 ATP Uphill means from low conc. to high conc. and hence energy is required
Characteristics of Active Transport processes:  Occurs against concentration gradient  Requires Carrier & Energy  Speci...
b) Secondary active transport: • In these processes, there is no direct requirement of ATP i.e. it takes advantage of prev...
6 3
Comparison between Active and Passive Process: 6 4
II) Paracellular / Intercellular transport: It is defined as the transport of drugs through the junctions between the GI e...
III) Vesicular / Corpuscular transport (Endocytosis): • Like active transport, these are also energy dependent processes b...
• Vesicular transport of drugs can be classified into two categories:- 1. Pinocytosis (cell eating): adsorptive uptake of ...
Pinocytosis ("cell-drinking") Uptake of fluid solute. A form of endocytosis in which small particles are brought into the ...
First Pass Metabolism first-pass metabolism:- a process in which a drug administered by mouth is absorbed from the gastroi...
The main reason for the decrease in bioavailability of a drug are decreased absorption or first pass metabolism. various e...
• The loss of drug through bio-transformation by eliminating organs during its passage to systemic circulation is called a...
pH-PARTITION HYPOTHESIS: UNIONISED DRUG HIGH ABSORPTION IONISED DRUG LOW ABSORPTION 73
pH-partition Hypothesis • Indicates the interrelationship between pH at • absorption site,dissociation constant & lipid so...
Limitations • A micro climate or virtual pH- determines the drug ionization and absorption, not the luminal pH. • Ionized ...
References 1. “Biopharmaceutics & pharmacokinetics”, D.M. Brahmankar & SunilB.Jaiswal,Vallabhprakashan. PG.NO.5-97 1. www....
  1. 1. Absorption of drugs Mr. FaizanAhmedM. Pharm., Department ofPharmaceuticalChemistry Royal College of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Malegaon 1
  2. 2. Contents: 1) Definition of Drug Absorption 2) Factors affecting on absorption of drugs 3) Mechanism of Drug Absorption 4) First Pass Effect 5) pH Partition Hypothesis 2
  3. 3. Absorption? Definition: • The process of movement of drug from its site of administration to the systemic circulation is called as absorption. • Theprocessof movement of unchanged drug from the site of administration to systemic circulation. • Absorption is the movement of the drug into the blood stream. • Absorption of drug is the passage of drug through cell membranes to reach its site of action. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. FACTORS AFFECTING DRUG ABSORPTION: A) Physicochemical Factors : 1.Drug Solubility & Dissolution Rate 2.Particle Size & Effective SurfaceArea 3.Polymorphism & amorphism 4.Pseudopolymorphism 5.Salt form of the drug 6.Lipophilicity of drug 7.pH – partition hypothesis 8.Drug Stability B) Pharmaceutical Factors: 1.Disintegration time 2.Dissolution time 3.Manufacturing variables 4.Pharmaceutical Ingredients 5.Nature & type of dosage form 6.Product age & storage conditions 5
  6. 6. C) Patient Related Factor: 1. Route ofAdministration 2. Gastric emptying time 3. Intestinal transit time 4. Disease States 5. Blood Flow Through the GIT 6. GI Contents a)food –drug interaction b)fluids c)other normal GI contents 7. Presystemic metabolism by a) Luminal enzymes b) Gut-wall enzymes c) Bacterial enzymes d) Hepatic enzymes 6
  7. 7. A) PHYSICOCHEMICAL FACTORS : 1) Drug Solubility & Dissolution Rate:  The rate determining steps in absorption of orally administered drugs are: a)Rate of dissolution b)Rate of drug permeation through the biomembrane.  Dissolution is rate determining step for hydrophobic & poorly aqueous soluble drugs. E.g.Griesiofulvin & Spironolactone.  Permeation is the rate determining step for hydrophilic & high aqueous soluble drugs. E.g.Cromolyn sodium OR Neomycin.  Prerequisite for the absorption of a drug is that it must be present in aqueous solution & this is depend on drugs aqueous solubility & its dissolution rate. 7
  8. 8. Solid dosage form Solid drug particles Dissolution is rate limitingstep for lipophilic drugs Drug in solution at absorption site Permeation is rate limitingsteps for hydrophilic drug drug in the body. 8
  9. 9. 2. Particle Size & Effective Surface Area : The absorption of the drug can be increased by increasing the particle surface area by micronization. Smaller the drug particle Greater the surface area 9
  10. 10.  Particles size plays a major role in drug absprption.  Dissolution rate of solid particles is proportional to surface area.  Smaller particle size , greater surface area then higher will be dissolution rate , because dissolution is thought to take place at the surface area of the solute(drug).  Particle size redution has been used to increase the absorption of a large number of poorly soluble drugs..  E.g.Bishydroxycoumarin,digoxin .  Two types of surface area 1)Absolute surface area 2)Effective surface area  To increase the effective surface area,we have to reduce the size of paticle up to 0.1 micron. So these can be achieved by “Micronisation process”.  But in these case one most important thing to be keep in mind that which type of drug is micronised it is : a) Hydrophilic b)Hydrophobic 1 0
  11. 11. a)HYDROPHILIC DRUGS :  In hydrophilic drugs the small particles have higher energy than the bulk of the solid resulting in an incresed interaction with the solvent.  E.g. 1.Griesiofulvin – dose reduced to half due to micronisation. 2.Digoxin – the bioavailability was found to be 100% in micronized tablets.  After micronisation it was found that the absorption efficiency was highly increased. b)HYDROPHOBIC DRUGS:  In this micronisation techniqies result in decreased effective surface area & thus fall in dissolution rate. 1 1
  12. 12. Reason for these : 1.The hydrophobic surface of the drugs adsorbed air on to their surface which inhiits their wettability. 2.The particles reaggregates to form large particles due to their surface free energy , which either float on the surface on the bottom of the dissolution medium.  Such hydrophobic drugs can be converted to their effective surface area a) use of surfactant as a wetting agent . b)add hydropilic diluent like PEG , PVP, dextrose etc. 1 2
  13. 13. 3.Polymorphism & amorphism:  Depending upon the internal structure , a sloid can exist either in a crystalline or amorphus form. When a substance exist in more than one crystalline form,the different forms are designated as polymorphs ,and the phenomenon as polymorphism.  Polymorphs are of two types : 1.Enantiotropic polymorph is the one which can be reversibly changed into another form by altering the temp or pressure. E.g. Sulfur. 2. Monotropic polymorph is the one which is unstable at all the temp & pressure. E.g. glyceryl stearates.  The polymorphs differ from each other with respect to their physical properties such as solubility , melting point, density, hardness and compression characteristics . Thus , these change in physical properties and hence the absorption.  AMORPHISM :some drugs can exist in amorphous form (i.e.having no internal crystal struture). Such drugs represent the highest energy states.  They have greater aqueous solubility than the crystalline form because a energy required to transfer a molecule from the crystal lattice is greater than that required for non-crystalline. 1 3
  14. 14. 4.Pseudopolymorphism:  When the solvent molecules are entrapped in the crystalline structure of the polymorph, it is known as pseudo-polymorphism.  SOLVATES: the stoichiometrics type of adducts where the solvent molecles are incorporated in the crystal lattice of the solid are called as the solvates , and the trapped solvent as solvent of crystallization .  HYDRATES:when the solvent in association with the drugs is water , the solvates in known as a hydrates.  Hydrate are pseudo-polymorphs where hydrates are less soluble and solvent are more soluble and thus affect the absorption accordingly. 1 4
  15. 15. 5.Salt form of the drug:  While considering the salt form of drug , pH of the diffusion layer on important not the pH of the bulk of the solution .  Example of salt of weak acid : It increases the pH of the diffusion layer , which promotes the solubility the dissolution of a weak acid and absorption is bound to be rapid.  Other approach to enhance the dissolution ad absorption rate of certain drugs is the formation of in-situ salt formation i.e. increasing in pH of microenvironment of drug by incorporates of a buffering agent.E.g. Aspirin.  But sometimes more soluble salt form of drug may result in poor absorption. E.g.sodium salt of phenobarbitone , its tablet swells and did not get disintegrates , thus dissolved slowly and result in poor absorption. 1 5
  16. 16. 6.Lipophilicity of the drug: Ideally for optimum absorption, a drug should have sufficient aq solubility to dissolve in fluids at absorption site and lipid solubility (Ko/w) high enough to facilitate the partitioning of the drug in the lipoidal biomembrane i.e. drug should have perfect HLB for optimum Bioavailability. Ko/w = Distribution of drug in organic phase (octanol) / Distribution of drug in aq phase As Ko/w i.e. lipid solubility, i.e. partition coefficient increases percentage drug absorbed increases. Lipophilicity and drug absorption: 1 6
  17. 17. 7.pH – partition hypothesis:  The theory states that for drug compounds of molecular weigt more than 100, which are primarily transported across the biomembrane by passive diffusion , the process of absorption is governed by, 1.the dissociation constant pka pf the drug. 2.the lipid solubility of the un-ionized drug. 3.the pH at the absorption site. A) Drug pKa and GI pH: Amount of drug thst exit in un-ionised form and ionized form is function of pKa of drug & pH of the fluid at the absorption site and it can be determined by Handerson – Hasselbatch eq : For weak acid pH = pKa + log [ ionized ] [ unionized ] 1 7
  18. 18. % drug ionized = 10pH – pKa * 100 1+ 10 pH – pKa For weak base : % drug ionized = 10pH – pKa * 100 1 +10 pH – pKa pH = pKa + log [ unionized ] [ ionized ] if there is a membrane barrier that separate the aqueous solution of different pH such as the GIT and the plasma , then the theoreticalratio R of drug conc on either side of thr membrane can be given by following eq : 1 8
  19. 19. for wak acid : Ra = Cgit / Cplasma = 1 + 10 pH GIT – pKa / 1 + 10 pH plasma- pka for weak base : Rb = Cgit / Cplasma = 1 + 10 pka – pH GIT/ 1 + 10pKa- pH plasma B ) Lipophilicity and drug absorption : The lipid solubility of thr drug is determined form its oil / water partitionco- efficient ( ko/w) value , whereby the increase in this value indicate the increase in percentage drug absorbed . 1 9
  20. 20. 8.Drug Stability:  A drug for oral use may destabilize either during its shelf life or in the GIT.  Two major stability problems resulting in poor bioavailability of an orally administered drug are degradation of the drug into inactive form and interaction with one or more different component either of the doage form or those present in the GIT to form a complex that is poorly soluble or is unabsorbable. 2 0
  21. 21. B) PHARMACEUTICAL FACTORS: 1)Disintegration time :  Rapid disintegration is important to have a rapid absorption so lower disintegration time is required.  Disintegration time of tablet is directly proportional to amount of binder & compression force.  In vitro disintegration test gives no means of a guarantee of drugs bioavailability bacause if the disintegrated drug particles do not dissolve then absorption is not possible.  E.g.Coated Tablet :they have long disintegration time. Fast dispersible tablet have short disintegration time. 2 1
  22. 22. 2)Dissolution time:  Dissolution is a process in which a solid substance solubilises in a given solvent i.e. mass transfer from the solid surface to the liquid phase.  Dissolution time is also an important factor which affect the drug absorption. 3)Manufactuing varibles:  Several manufacturing processes influence drug dissolution from solid dosage forms.  E.g.For tablet its  -method of granulation  -compression force 2 2
  23. 23. 4)Pharmaceutical ingredients:  more the number of exicipent in the dosage form, more complex its is & greater the potential for absorption and bioavailability problems. a)Vehicles:  Rate of absorption – depend on its miscibility with biological fluid.  Miscible vehicles causes rapid absorption e.g.propylene glycol.  Immiscible vechicle – Absorption depend on its partitioning from oil phase to aqueous body fluid. b)Diluent:  Hydrophilic diluent – impact Absorption  Hydrophobic diluent – Retards Absorption  Also , there is a drug diluent interaction , forming insoluble complex and retards the absorption . 2 3
  24. 24. c)Binder & granulating agent :  Hydrophillic binder – impact hydrophilic proporties to the granules surface – gives better dissolution proporties . E.g.Starch, Gelatin.  More amount of binder increase the hardness of the tablet and retard the absorption rate. d)Disintegrants:  Mostly hydrophilic in nature,  Decrease in amount of disintegrant – significantly lowers bioavailability. e)Suspending agent :  Stabilized the solid drug particles and thus affect drug absorption.  Macromolecular gum forms un-absorbable complex with drug. 2 4
  25. 25. f)Colorants:  Even low conc of water soluble dye can have an inhibitory effect on dissolution rate.  The dye molecules get absorbed onto the crystal faces and inhibit the drugs dissolution.  E.g. Brilliant blue retards dissolution of sulfathiazole. g)Complexing agent:  Complex formation has been used to alter the physicochemicals & biopharmaceutical proporties of a drug.  E.g. 1.Enhanced dissolution through formation of a soluble complex. 2.Enhanced lipophilicity for better membrane permeability. 2 5
  26. 26. 5)Nature & type of dosage form : • Bioavaibility of a drug from various dosage form is in the following order: • solution>emulsion>suspension>Capsules >tablets>coated tablets>enteric coated tablet>sustained release tablet 2 6
  27. 27. 6)Product age & Storage condition: • A number of changes, especially in the physicochemical properties of a drug in dosage form, can result due to aging and alterations in storage conditions which can adversely affect bioavailability. • With solution dosage form, precipitation of drug due to altered solubility, especially due to conversion of metastable into poorly soluble, stable polymorph can occur during the shelf-life of the product. • In case of solid dosage forms, especially tablets, disintegration and dissolution rates are greatly affected dur to aging and storage conditions. 2 7
  28. 28. C) PATIENT RELATED FACTOR: 1) Routes of Administration : • Topical: • Depends on lipid solubility – only lipid soluble drugs are penetrate intact skin – only few drugs are used therapeutically • Examples – GTN, Hyoscine, Fentanyl, Nicotine, testosterone and estradiol • Organophosphorous compounds – systemic toxicity • Cornea permeable to lipid soluble drugs • Mucus membranes of mouth, rectum, vagina etc, are permeable to lipophillic drugs 2 8
  29. 29. • Subcutaneous and Intramuscular: • Drugs directly reach the vicinity of capillaries – passes capillary endothelium and reach circulation • Passes through the large paracellular pores • Faster and more predictable than oral absorption • Exercise and heat – increase absorption • Adrenaline – decrease absorption 2 9
  30. 30. • Oral Route:- 1st pass metabolism Before the drug reaches the systemic circulation, the drug can be metabolized in the liver or intestine. As a Result, the concentration of drug in the systemic circulation will be reduced. 3 0
  31. 31. Intravenous administration has no absorption phase According to the rate of absorption: Inhalation→Sublingual→Rectal→intramuscular →subcutaneous→oral→transdermal Example – Nitroglycerine: IV effect – immediate, SL – 1 to 3 min and per rectal – 40 to 60 minute 3 1
  32. 32. 2)Gastric emptying time:  The process by which food leaves the stomach and enters the duodenum.  Rapid gastric emptying is required when the drug is best absorbed from distal part of the small intestine.  Delayed gastric emptying is required when drugs are absorbed from proxinal part of the small intestine and prolonged drug absorption site contact is desired.  Gastric emptying is a first order process.  Gastric emptying rate : is the speed at which the stomach content empty into the intestine.  Gastric emptying time : is the time required for the gastric content to the Small Intestine. 3)Intestinal transit time:  Major site of absorption of most of drugs. 3 2
  33. 33.  The mixing movement of the intestine that occurs due to peristaltic conctraction promotes drugs absorption.,firstly , by increasing the drug intestinal membrane contact and secondly by enhancing drug dissolution of especially of poorly soluble drug through induced agitation.  Delayed intestinal transit is desirable for 1.Drugs that dissolve or release slowly from their dosage form. 2.Drugs that dissolve only in intestine 3.drug absorbed from specific sites in the intestine.  Intestinal transit time is influenced by various factors such as food , diseases and drug. 4)Disease states: a)Gastric disease: they may not hve adequate production of acid in the stomach , stomach acid is essential for solubilizing insoluble free bases. 3 3
  34. 34.  Many weak-base drugs that cannot form soluble salt & remain undissolved therefore unabsorbed . Salt forms of these drugs cannot be prepared because the free base readily precipitats out.  E.g. Dapsone, Itraconazole. b)Cardio-vascular diseases: decreased blood flow to the GIT and gastric emptying rate and altered GI pH, secreation and microbial flora. 5)Blood flow through the GIT:  maintain the conc gradient across the epithelial membrane.  GIT os extensively supplied by blood capillary network.  Blood flow is imp for actively absorption of drugs.  Absorption of polar molecules doesn’t depend on the blood flow but lipid soluble molecules highy depend on the blood flow. 3 4
  35. 35. 6)GIT Content: A)Food –drug interactions: the presence of food in the GI tract can affect the bioavailability of the drug.  Digested foods contain amino acid , fatty acidand many nutrient that may affect intestinal pH and solubility of drugs.  Some effect of food on the bioavailibility of a drugs from a drug product include: Delay in gastric emptying , Stimulation of bile flow , A change in the pH of the GI tract , An increase in splanchnic blood flow. B)Fluid volume: Large fluid volume result in better dissoluton , rapid gastric emptying and enhanced absorption. E.g Erythromycin is better absorbed when taken with a glass of water fasing condition than when taken with meals, C)Interaction of drug with normal GI constituents:The GIT contain a number of normal constituents such as mucin which is a protective mucopolysaccharides that lies the GI mucosa , interact with streptomycin. 3 5
  36. 36. 7) Presystemic metabolism: the loss of drug through bio-transformation by such eliminating organ during the passage to systemic circulation is called as first-pass or pre-systemic metabolism. A)Lumenal Enzymes: the primary enzyme found in gastric juice is pepsin . Lipases , amylases and proteses are secreted from the pancreas into the small intestine in response to ingestion of food. Pepsins and the proteases are responsible for the degradation of protein and peptide drugs in the lumen. B)Gut wall enzymes: these also called mucosal enzymes , they are present in stomach , intestine and colon. Alcohol dehydroginase (ADH) is an enzyme of stomach mucosa that inactivates ethanol. C)Bacterial enzymes: which are localized within the colonic region of the GIT , also secrete enzymes which are capable of a range of reactions. D)Hepatic enzymes: several drugs undergo first –pass hepatic metabolism the highly extracted ones being Isoprenaline , propanolol , diltiazem. 3 6
  37. 37. Mechanisms of Drug Absorption I) Transcellular / Intracellular transport: A) Passive transport processes: a) Passive diffusion b) Pore transport c) Ion-pair transport d) Facilitated or mediated diffusion B) Active transport processes: a) Primary active transport b) Secondary active transport i) Symport (Co-transport) ii) Antiport (Counter-transport) 3 7
  38. 38. II) Paracellular / Intercellular transport: A) Permeation through tight junctions of epithelial cells B) Persorption III) Vesicular / Corpuscular transport (Endocytosis): A) Pinocytosis B) Phagocytosis 3 8
  39. 39. Biological Membrane - image 3 9
  40. 40. 4 0
  41. 41. 4 1
  42. 42. Cell Membrane: Structure and Physiology For a drug to be absorbed and distributed into organs and tissues and eliminated from the body, it must pass through one or more biological membranes/barriers at various locations. Such a movement of drug across the membrane is called as drug transport. The basic structure of cell membrane is shown earlier. 4 2
  43. 43. The three broad categories of drug transport mechanisms involved in absorption are: I) Transcellular/intracellular transport II) Paracellular/intercellular transport III)Vesicular transport 4 3
  44. 44. I) Transcellular / Intracellular transport: It is defined as the passage of drugs across the GI epithelium. It is the most common pathway for drug transport. The 3 steps involved in transcellular transport of drugs are: i) Permeation of GI epithelial cell membrane, a lipoidal barrier-this is the major obstacle to drug absorption. ii) Movement across the intracellular space (cytosol). iii) Permeation of lateral or basolateral membrane. The various transcellular transport processes involved in drug absorption are:- A) Passive transport processes: These transport processes do NOT require energy other than that of molecular motion to pass through the lipid bilayer. 4 4
  45. 45. Passive transport processes can be further classified into following types:- a) Passive diffusion b) Pore transport c) Ion-pair transport d) Facilitated- or mediated-diffusion a) Passive diffusion: • Major processes for absorption of more than 90% of drugs. Diffusion follows Fick’s law. • Majority of drugs diffuses across the membrane in the direction of concentration gradient. • No active role of the membrane • Proportional to lipid : water partition coefficient • Lipid soluble drugs diffuse by dissolving in the lipoidal matrix of the membrane. 4 5
  46. 46. CHARACTERISTICS:-  No energy needed to move molecules across membrane  Common  Depends on lipid solubility  Having no saturation  Having no carriers  Not resisting competitive inhibition Passive diffusion is best expressed by Fick’s first law of diffusion – the drug molecules diffuse from a region of higher concentration to one of lower concentration until equilibrium is attained and the rate of diffusion is directly proportional to the concentration gradient across the membrane. 4 6
  47. 47. Where , dQ/dt = rate of drug diffusion (amount/time). It also represents the rate of appearance of drug in blood. D = diffusion coefficient of the drug through the membrane (Area/time). A = surface area of the absorbing membrane for drug diffusion (area). Km/w = partition coefficient of the drug between the lipoidal membrane & aqueous GI fluid (no units). (CGIT- C) = difference in concentration of drug in the GI fluids and the plasma, called as concentration gradient. (amount/volume) h = thickness of the membrane. 4 7
  48. 48. SIMPLE DIFFUSION:
  49. 49. 4 9 REMEMBER The drugs which are Unionized, low polarity and higher lipid solubility are easy to permeate membrane. The drugs which are ionized, high polarity and lower lipid solubility are difficult to permeate membrane.  water soluble drug (ionized or polar) is readily absorbed via aqueous channels or pores in cell membrane.  Lipid soluble drug (non-ionized or non polar) is readily absorbed via cell membrane itself. Simple or Passive Diffusion:
  50. 50. Patki PKa of the drug (Dissociation or ionization constant): pH at which half of the substance is ionized & half is unionized. pH of the medium Affects ionization of drugs. – Weak acids  best absorbed instomach. – Weak bases  best absorbed in intestine.
  51. 51. Drugs exist in two forms ionized (water soluble & nonionized forms (lipid soluble) in equilibrium. Drug ionized + nonionized • Only nonionized form is absorbable. • Nonionized / ionized fraction is determined by pH and pKa according to Henderson- Hasselbach pKa- pH= log protonated / non-protonated Patki
  52. 52. b) Pore transport: 5 2
  53. 53. 5 3 Very small molecules (such as urea, water, and sugars) are able to cross cell membranes rapidly, as if the membrane contained channels or pores. The model of drug permeation through aqueous pores is used to explain renal excretion of drugs and the uptake of drugs into the liver. A certain type of protein called a transport protein may form an open channel across the lipid membrane of the cell. Small molecules including drugs move through the channel by diffusion more rapidly than at other parts of the membrane.
  54. 54. 5 4 c) Ion-pair transport: • Strong electrolyte drugs maintain their charge at all physiologic pH values and penetrate membranes poorly. • When the ionized drug is linked up with an oppositely charged ion, an ion pair is formed in which the overall charge of the pair is neutral. • This neutral drug complex diffuses more easily across the membrane. For example, the formation of ion pairs to facilitate drug absorption has been demonstrated for propranolol, a basic drug that forms an ion pair with oleic acid, and quinine, which forms ion pair with hexylsalicylate . • An interesting application of ion pairs is the complexation of amphotericin B and DSPG (disteroylphosphatidylglycerol) in some amphotericin B/liposome products. • Ion pairing may transiently alter distribution, reduce high plasma free drug concentration, and reduce renal toxicity.
  55. 55. 5 5
  56. 56. d) Facilitated- or mediated-diffusion: It is a carrier-mediated transport system that operates down the concentration gradient (downhill transport) BUT at much faster rate than simple passive diffusion. The driving force is concentration gradient (hence a passive process). Facilitated diffusion is of limited importance in the absorption of drugs. Examples of such a transport system include entry of glucose into RBCs and intestinal absorption of vitamins B1 & B2. Characteristics:  Occurs along concentration gradient  Requires Carriers  No energy is required  Selective  Saturable 5 6
  57. 57. 5 7 Facilitated Diffusion Figure:
  58. 58. 5 8 Example of Facilitated Diffusion:
  59. 59. B) Active transport processes: (Energy dependent) These transport processes require energy from ATP to move drug molecules from extracellular to intracellular milieu. Active transport mechanisms are further subdivided into:- a) Primary active transport: In this process, there is direct ATP requirement. Moreover, the process transfers only one ion or molecule and in only one direction, and hence called as uniporter. E.g. Absorption of glucose. Carrier proteins involved in primary active transport are of two types:- i) Ion transporters ii) ABC (ATP-Binding Cassette) transporters 5 9
  60. 60. Active Transport (Uphill Transport) 6 0 ATP Uphill means from low conc. to high conc. and hence energy is required
  61. 61. Characteristics of Active Transport processes:  Occurs against concentration gradient  Requires Carrier & Energy  Specific  Saturable  Iron absorption  Primary active transport generates energy themselves (ATP hydrolysis) 6 1
  62. 62. b) Secondary active transport: • In these processes, there is no direct requirement of ATP i.e. it takes advantage of previously existing concentration gradient. • The energy required in transporting an ion aids transport of another ion or molecule (co-transport or counter transport) either in the same direction or in the opposite direction. • Accordingly, this process is further subdivided into:- i) Symport (co-transport):- it involves movement of both the molecules in the same direction e.g. Na+ concentration gradient to move glucose against its concentration gradient . ii) Antiport (counter-transport):- it involves movement of molecules in the opposite direction e.g. expulsion of H+ ions using the Na+ gradient in the kidneys. 6 2
  63. 63. 6 3
  64. 64. Comparison between Active and Passive Process: 6 4
  65. 65. II) Paracellular / Intercellular transport: It is defined as the transport of drugs through the junctions between the GI epithelial cells. This pathway is of minor importance in drug absorption. The two paracellular transport mechanisms involved in drug absorption are :- 1. Permeation through tight junctions of epithelial cells:- This process basically occurs through openings which are little bigger than the aqueous pores. Compounds such as insulin and cardiac glycosides are taken up by this mechanism. 2. Persorption:- It is permeation of drug through temporary openings formed by shedding of two neighbouring epithelial cells into the lumen. 6 5
  66. 66. III) Vesicular / Corpuscular transport (Endocytosis): • Like active transport, these are also energy dependent processes but involve transport of substances within vehicles into a cell. • Is the process of engulfing particle or dissolved material by the cell. Pinocytosis & phagocytosis are form of vesicular transport that differ by the type of material ingested. • Pinocytosis refer to the engulfment of small solute or fluid & phagocytosis refer to the engulfment of larger particle or macro molecule , generally by macrophages. • Endocytosis & exocytosis are the processes of moving specific macrophages into & out of cell. 6 6
  67. 67. • Vesicular transport of drugs can be classified into two categories:- 1. Pinocytosis (cell eating): adsorptive uptake of solid particulates. 2. Phagocytosis (cell drinking): uptake of fluid solute. 6 7
  68. 68. Pinocytosis ("cell-drinking") Uptake of fluid solute. A form of endocytosis in which small particles are brought into the cell in the form of small vesicles which subsequently fuse with lysosomes to hydrolyze, or to break down, the particles. This process requires energy in the form of (ATP). Polio vaccine and large protein molecules are absorbed by pinocytosis 6 8
  69. 69. 6 9
  70. 70. First Pass Metabolism first-pass metabolism:- a process in which a drug administered by mouth is absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract and transported via the portal vein to the liver, where it is metabolized. As a result, in some cases only a small proportion of the active drug reaches the systemic circulation and its intended target tissue. First-pass metabolism can be bypassed by giving the drug via sublingual or buccal routes. The four primary systems that affect the first pass effect of a drug are the enzymes of the gastrointestinal lumen, gut wall enzymes, bacterial enzymes, and hepatic enzymes. • In drug design, drug candidates may have good drug likeness but fail on first-pass metabolism, because it is biochemically selective. 7 0
  71. 71. The main reason for the decrease in bioavailability of a drug are decreased absorption or first pass metabolism. various enzyme that affect presystemic metabolism of drugs are : -gutwall enzyme -hepatic enzyme -bacterial enzyme. 7 1
  72. 72. • The loss of drug through bio-transformation by eliminating organs during its passage to systemic circulation is called as first-pass or presystemic metabolism. • Digestiveenzymes: Hydrolyses- cloramphenicol palmitate – chloramphenicol • Bacterial enzymes: • Gut-wall enzymes: Alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) • Hepatic enzymes: Isoprenalin, propranolol, alprenolol, diltiazem, nifedipine. 7 2
  73. 73. pH-PARTITION HYPOTHESIS: UNIONISED DRUG HIGH ABSORPTION IONISED DRUG LOW ABSORPTION 73
  74. 74. pH-partition Hypothesis • Indicates the interrelationship between pH at • absorption site,dissociation constant & lipid solubility. • According to this theory, the GI barrier acts like a lipid barrier towards weak electrolyte drug. • This barrier is impermeable to the ionized drugs(poorly lipid soluble drugs). The greater the fraction drug in non-ionized form at a given site, the faster the absorption. • E.g. a solution of the weak acid aspirin(pKa-3.5) in the stomach at the pH 1, > 99% of the drug in non- ionized form. 7 4
  75. 75. Limitations • A micro climate or virtual pH- determines the drug ionization and absorption, not the luminal pH. • Ionized drug with low lipid solubility & poor permeability are also absorbed across the membrane. • Irrespective of GI pH & degree of ionization, acidic , basic drugs are absorbed more rapidally due to long residence time. In GI tract.
  76. 76. References 1. “Biopharmaceutics & pharmacokinetics”, D.M. Brahmankar & SunilB.Jaiswal,Vallabhprakashan. PG.NO.5-97 1. www.google.com 7 6
  77. 77. 7 7

×