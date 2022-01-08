Tata kelola jurnal menuju akreditasi sinta 2

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
ENAM ASPEK PENTING DALAM TATA KELOLA JURNAL MENUJU AKREDITASI NASIONAL
1. Author Guidelines/Gaya Selingkung.
2. Penyediaan Template Artikel & Konsistensi
3. Diversity of Reviewers, Editors & Authors dan bukti unggahan di OJS Web
4. Publication Ethics sesuai dengan COPE
5. Jumlah Sitasi/Citedness di Google Scholar, Scopus dan WoS
6. Pastikan DOI-nya aktif, bukan Broken link.
Click here for download: https://zenodo.org/record/5831120#.Ydn1U1kxXIU
