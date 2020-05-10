WTO Agreements on Agriculture (AOA)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WTO’s Trade Agreements in Food & Agricultural Products Faizah Farook Anupama A
• The World Trade Organization (WTO) is an intergovernmental organization that is concerned with the regulation of interna...
• The Agreement on Agriculture is one of the key agreements within the WTO system. • The Agreement on Agriculture applies ...
The WTO Agriculture Agreement provides a framework for the long-term reform of agricultural trade and domestic policies, w...
I. Domestic Support • The first pillar of the Agreement on Agriculture is "domestic support". • Domestic support means sub...
The WTO Agreement on Agriculture includes the classification of subsidies by "boxes“ .They are  Amber Box (most directly ...
WTO BOX SUBSIDIES GREEN BOX BLUE BOX AMBER BOX DEVELOPMENTAL BOX • Non-trade disorting subsidy • They include environmenta...
II. Market Access • Market access simply means the right which exporters have to access a foreign market. • In practice “m...
• A tariff is a trade barrier that takes the form of a government tax imposed on goods (usually imports and occasionally o...
• A Special Safeguard Mechanism (SSM) would allow developing countries to impose additional safeguard duties in the event ...
III. Export Subsidies • These can be in the form of subsidy on inputs of agriculture, making export cheaper or can be othe...
References: • https://www.wto.org/ • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agreement_on_Agriculture • https://www.youtube.com/watc...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. WTO’s Trade Agreements in Food & Agricultural Products Faizah Farook Anupama A
  2. 2. • The World Trade Organization (WTO) is an intergovernmental organization that is concerned with the regulation of international trade between nations. • The WTO officially commenced on 1 January 1995 under the Marrakesh Agreement, signed by 123 nations on 15 April 1994, replacing the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), which commenced in 1948. • It is the largest international economic organization in the world. • The Agreement on Agriculture (AoA) is an international treaty of the World Trade Organization. • It was negotiated during the Uruguay Round of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, and entered into force with the establishment of the WTO on January 1, 1995.
  3. 3. • The Agreement on Agriculture is one of the key agreements within the WTO system. • The Agreement on Agriculture applies to agricultural products. • Agricultural products are defined in Annex 1 of the Agreement on Agriculture. • The definition of agricultural product covers not only basic agricultural products such as wheat, milk and live animals, but the products derived from them such as bread, butter, oil and meat, as well as all processed agricultural products such as chocolate, yoghurt and sausages. The coverage also includes wines, spirits and tobacco products, fibres such as cotton, wool and silk, and raw animal skins destined for leather production. • The implementation of the Agreement on Agriculture started with effect from 1.1.1995. Agreement on Agriculture
  4. 4. The WTO Agriculture Agreement provides a framework for the long-term reform of agricultural trade and domestic policies, with the aim of leading to fairer competition and a less distorted sector. The Agreement covers: I. Market access — the use of trade restrictions, such as tariffs on imports II. Domestic support — the use of subsidies and other support programmes that directly stimulate production and distort trade III. Export competition — the use of export subsidies and other government support programmes that subsidize exports.
  5. 5. I. Domestic Support • The first pillar of the Agreement on Agriculture is "domestic support". • Domestic support means subsidies. • There are 2 types of domestic support (subsidies): • AoA divides domestic support into two categories:  Direct Support:-Directly stimulate production & trade of agricultural products  Indirect Support:-Don’t affect product & trade directly  trade-distorting  non-trade-distorting (or minimally trade- distorting).
  6. 6. The WTO Agreement on Agriculture includes the classification of subsidies by "boxes“ .They are  Amber Box (most directly linked to production levels)  Blue Box (production-limiting programmes that still distort trade)  Green Box (minimal distortion)  Developmental Box
  7. 7. WTO BOX SUBSIDIES GREEN BOX BLUE BOX AMBER BOX DEVELOPMENTAL BOX • Non-trade disorting subsidy • They include environmental protection and regional developmental programmes • Green box subsidies are allowed without limits • No restiction • They cause minimal distortion • Govt funded • Production limiting subsidies • Non-trade disorting subsidy • Blue box is having an upper limit • No restriction by WTO • These are generally given to farmers of developed countries • No limit for small developing or LDCs • Trade-Disorting subsidy • All domestic support measures considered to distort production and trade • These include measures to support prices or subsidies directly related to production quantities. • Also known as Standard & Differential Box • For developing countries • To promote food security and rural development • For the protection of staple products through exemptions from commitments, higher tariffs • To a prohibition of dumping of farm products by developed countries and the establishment of a food security fund • De-Minimis level • WTO restricts • Beyond a limit subsidies cannot be given
  8. 8. II. Market Access • Market access simply means the right which exporters have to access a foreign market. • In practice “market access” refers to the ways in which that protection can be implemented. • In the WTO framework it is a legalistic term indicating the government-imposed conditions under which a product may enter a country and be released for free circulation within that country under normal conditions.
  9. 9. • A tariff is a trade barrier that takes the form of a government tax imposed on goods (usually imports and occasionally on exports) when they cross borders. • Tariffication is the process of conversion of all non-tariff market protection measures into the tariff equivalent. • The tariff equivalent to a non-tariff barrier is the difference between the average domestic price and the average world market price. • A tariff-rate quota (TRQ) is a two-levelled tariff whereby the tariff rate charged depends on the volume of imports. • TRQs usually generate a “quota rent”. In fact, the right to import within the quota results in a profit over and above the profit available in normal trade.
  10. 10. • A Special Safeguard Mechanism (SSM) would allow developing countries to impose additional safeguard duties in the event of an abnormal surge in imports or the entry of unusually cheap imports. • The special safeguards provisions for agriculture differ from the general safeguards. In agriculture, unlike with normal safeguards: i. higher safeguard duties can be triggered automatically when import volumes rise above a certain level, or if prices fall below a certain level; and ii. it is not necessary to demonstrate that serious injury is being caused to the domestic industry. • The special agricultural safeguards can only be used on products that were tariffied.
  11. 11. III. Export Subsidies • These can be in the form of subsidy on inputs of agriculture, making export cheaper or can be other incentives for exports such as import duty remission. • Food Aid – General and specific commitments to prevent or minimize potential for food aid to displace trade and domestic production. • Export Credit – Export credit guarantee, insurance and reinsurance programs should be self-financing and cover long term operating costs and losses.
  12. 12. References: • https://www.wto.org/ • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agreement_on_Agriculture • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_NNpuCXTog
  13. 13. THANK YOU

