Apr. 13, 2022
Apr. 13, 2022
Health & Medicine

Health & Medicine

Allergic Reaction .pdf

  1. 1. Allergic Reaction Faiza Waseem
  2. 2. Body Immune reaction due to re-sensitization by an antigen Sensitization : Allergen-------Enter into body-----Produce antibodies--No reaction Re-sensitization : Allergen----Enter into body for second time---Antigen antibody reaction
  3. 3. Types of Allergic Reation
  4. 4. Types of Allergic Reation
  5. 5. Causes of allergic reaction pet dander, such as the kind from a cat or dog bee stings or bites from other insects certain foods, including nuts and shellfish certain medications, such as penicillin and aspirin certain plants pollen mold dust mites The reasons why allergies develop are unclear, but some substances are known to commonly cause an allergic reaction. People who have allergies are typically allergic to one or more of the following:
  6. 6. symptoms of an allergic reaction hives, or itchy red spots on the skin rash itching allergic rhinitis, which may lead to symptoms such as nasal congestion or sneezing scratchy throat watery or itchy eyes Mild reaction Symptoms of a mild allergic reaction can include:
  7. 7. symptoms of an allergic reaction abdominal cramping or pain diarrhea nausea or vomiting pain or tightness in the chest difficulty swallowing difficulty breathing wheezing fear or anxiety heart palpitations flushing of the face swelling of the face, eyes, or tongue dizziness or vertigo weakness and unconsciousness Severe reaction Severe allergic reactions (usually to foods, insect stings, and medications) can cause the following symptoms:
  8. 8. symptoms of an allergic reaction A severe and sudden allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis can develop just seconds after exposure to an allergen. This type of reaction results in life threatening symptoms, including: swelling of the airway ,an inability to breathe a sudden and severe drop in blood pressure If you experience anaphylaxis, seek immediate emergency help. Without treatment, anaphylaxis can result in death. Anaphylaxis
  9. 9. How is an allergic reaction diagnosed? A primary care physician or an allergist can diagnose allergic reactions. skin tests challenge (elimination-type) tests blood tests The doctor may want to order tests to determine what’s causing your allergy. The most commonly ordered types of allergy tests are:
  10. 10. Drug used in Allergic Reation
  11. 11. Role OF Histamine Receptors
  12. 12. Corticosteroid

