Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Root canal irrigation.pptx

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
pulp therapy of primary teeth
pulp therapy of primary teeth
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

LIFE PROCESSES.pptx
vanitha n
Presentation Capacity Test.ppt
AustineEze
DERMATOMYOSITIS.pptx
khurshidkhan46
MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM.pptx
ChinjuJoseSajith
Management of impacted canines 2.pptx
Aimee319723
MLA-content-map-_pdf-85707770.pdf
ArchieDuque2
SKELETAL-SYSTEM-1.pptx
AltheaSalvador6
Debusche.pdf
Catarina Maia
1 of 30 Ad

Root canal irrigation.pptx

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Root canal Irrigation

Root canal Irrigation

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

pulp therapy of primary teeth
FaizaTabassum6
2 views
240 slides
1._Access_cavity.pdf
FaizaTabassum6
3 views
24 slides
Different Tooth Movement.pptx
FaizaTabassum6
4 views
75 slides
tumor-1.pdf
FaizaTabassum6
3 views
11 slides
11.2018BiologicWidthJAMDSR1.pdf
FaizaTabassum6
4 views
4 slides
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.6k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.6k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

LIFE PROCESSES.pptx
vanitha n
0 views
Presentation Capacity Test.ppt
AustineEze
0 views
DERMATOMYOSITIS.pptx
khurshidkhan46
0 views
MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM.pptx
ChinjuJoseSajith
0 views
Management of impacted canines 2.pptx
Aimee319723
0 views
MLA-content-map-_pdf-85707770.pdf
ArchieDuque2
0 views
SKELETAL-SYSTEM-1.pptx
AltheaSalvador6
0 views
Debusche.pdf
Catarina Maia
0 views
radiographic errors.ppt
DrMeghaBahal
0 views
indicatorsofhealth-150603070513-lva1-app6892.pdf
RAEHASIDDIQUI1
0 views
How to strengthen financing mechanisms to promote care for people with MM.pdf
Catarina Maia
0 views
Family Planning & Responsible Parenthood.pptx
MYTHELDEPAULA1
0 views
Prof._Moushira_DNA replication.pdf
SohailaGoda
0 views
JADE Study - SUs.pptx
AmeetRathod3
0 views
MRI Abnormalities.pptx
Narvin S
0 views
TB CASE STUDY.pptx
DhanrajCanchiBhoopal
0 views
miscellaneous antiarrhythmic drugs.pptx
GeorgeLester5
0 views
RESPIRATORY SYSTEM PHAR KABSOM.ppt
GeorgeLester5
0 views
Ankle injuries - Copy.pptx
SwetaUpadhyay18
0 views
katrinaandkamiljonifpritajikistancovid19slides20201201final-201202164748.pdf
LalitaDhyawana
0 views
LIFE PROCESSES.pptx
vanitha n
0 views
129 slides
Presentation Capacity Test.ppt
AustineEze
0 views
8 slides
DERMATOMYOSITIS.pptx
khurshidkhan46
0 views
21 slides
MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM.pptx
ChinjuJoseSajith
0 views
30 slides
Management of impacted canines 2.pptx
Aimee319723
0 views
30 slides
MLA-content-map-_pdf-85707770.pdf
ArchieDuque2
0 views
39 slides

Featured (20)

CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.3k views
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.5k views
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.7k views
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
997 views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.2k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.4k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.8k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.3k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.5k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.7k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
997 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.2k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
Advertisement

Root canal irrigation.pptx

  1. 1. IRRIGATION DR SHANTA
  2. 2. IRRIGATION
  3. 3. COMPLEX INTERNAL ANATOMY
  4. 4. THE GOAL OF ENDODONTIC TREATMENT • The goal is prevention or elimination of a microbial infection in the root canal system • success is dependent on successful infection control and/or preserving the structural strength of the tooth. • Planktonic microorganisms in the pulp cavity and coronalroot canal may be readily killed by irrigants
  5. 5. IDEAL REQUIREMENTS FOR AN IRRIGANT ◆ Be an effective germicide and fungicide ◆ Be nonirritating to the periapical tissues ◆ Remain stable in solution ◆ Have a prolonged antimicrobial effect ◆ Be active in the presence of blood, serum, and protein derivativesof tissue
  6. 6. ◆ Have low surface tension ◆ Not interfere with repair of periapical tissues ◆ Not stain tooth structure ◆ Be capable of inactivation in a culture medium ◆ Not induce a cell-mediated immune response ◆ Be able to completely remove the smear layer, and be able todisinfect the underlying dentin and its tubules
  7. 7. ◆ Be nonantigenic, nontoxic, and noncarcinogenic to tissue cellssurrounding the tooth ◆ Have no adverse effects on the physical properties of exposeddentin ◆ Have no adverse effects on the sealing ability of filling materials ◆ Have a convenient application ◆ Be relatively inexpensive
  8. 8. • ‰ Not weaken the tooth structure • ‰ Be easily available • ‰ Be cost-effective • ‰ Be easy to use • ‰ Have adequate shelf life
  9. 9. • In addition to these properties, if endodontic irrigants come in contact with vital tissue, these should be systemically nontoxic, noncaustic to the periodontal tissue and have little potential to cause an anaphylactic reaction
  10. 10. FUNCTIONS OF IRRIGANTS • ‰ Irrigants perform physical and biologic functions. They remove dentin shavings from canals and thus prevent blockage of canal apex • ‰ Efficiencyofinstrumentsincreasesinwetcanalsandthey are less likely to break in lubricated canals • ‰ Irrigants act as a solvent of necrotic tissue, so they loosen debris, pulp tissue and microorganisms from irregular dentinal walls
  11. 11. • ‰ Irrigants help in removing the debris from fins, anasto- mosis, accessory and lateral canals where instruments cannot reach • ‰ Most irrigants are germicidal and have antibacterial action • ‰ Bleaching action of irrigants lighten the teeth discoloreddue to trauma or extensive silver restorations
  12. 12. FACTORS THAT MODIFY ACTIVITYOF IRRIGATING SOLUTIONS
  13. 13. COMMONLY USED IRRIGATING SOLUTIONS Chemical Agents Natural Agents Tissue Dissolving Eg: NaOCl, ClO2 Antibacterial Agents Eg : Green Tea, Triphala Antibacterial 1.Bactericidal (eg: CHX) 2.Bacterostatic(eg: MTAD) Chelating 1. Mild Ph(eg: HEBP) 2. Strong ph(eg: EDTA)
  14. 14. NORMAL SALINE • Advantages: It is biocompatible in nature. No adverse reaction even if extruded periapically because osmotic pressure of normal saline is same as that of the blood. • Disadvantages: 1. Does not possess dissolution and disinfecting properties 2. Too mild to thoroughly clean the canals 3. Cannot clear microbial flora from inaccessible areas like acces-sory canal 4. Does not possess antimicrobial activity 5. Does not remove smear layer
  15. 15. SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE • NaOCl is clear, pale, green yellow liquid with strong odor of chlorine • NaOCl is the most commonly used irrigating solution because of its an antibacterial capacity and the ability to dis-solve necrotic tissue, vital pulp tissue, and the organic components of dentin and biofilms in a fast manner • first produced in 1789 in France • Dakinrecommended NaOCl as a buffered 0.5% solution for the irrigation of wounds during World War I • 1919 Coolidge introduced NaOCl to endodontics an intracanal irrigation solution
  16. 16. AVAILABILITY • NaOCl is used in concentrations varying from 0.5% to 8%. • ‰ Unbuffered at pH 11 at conc. 0.5% to 5% • ‰ Buffered with bicarbonate at pH 9.0 as 0.5% or 1% solution • Between pH 4 and 7, chlorine exists predominantly as HClO, the active moiety, whereas above pH 9, OCl– predominates.
  17. 17. MECHANISM OF ACTION OF SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE At body temperature, reactive chlorine in aqueous solu- tion exists in two forms • Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) • Hypochlorite (OCl)
  18. 18. On coming in contact with organic tissues: 1. It forms- glycerol and fatty acid salts (saponification reac- tion), resulting in surface tension of the solution. 2. It causes Amino acid neutralization reaction resulting in formation of salt and water. pH decreases due to release of hydroxyl ions. 3. When hypochlorous acid comes in contact with organic tissue, it releases chlorine which combines with amino acids forming chloramines. This chloramination reaction between chlorine and amino acids causes interference in cell metabolism.
  19. 19. • Together these three reactions that occur in presence of organic tissues lead to tissue dissolution and antibacterial effect.
  20. 20. METHODS TO INCREASE THE EFFICACY OF SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE
  21. 21. PRECAUTIONS TO BE TAKEN WHILE USING SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE SOLUTION • sodium hypochlorite is nontoxic during intracanal use but 5.25% NaOCl can cause serious damage to tissue if injected periapically • If sodium hypochlorite gets extruded into periapical tissues, it causes 1. excruciating pain, 2. periapical bleeding and 3. swelling.
  22. 22. • As potential for spread of infection is related to tissue destruction, medication like antibiotics, analgesics, anti- histamine should be prescribed accordingly. • In addition to these, reassurance to the patient is the prime consideration
  23. 23. • Therefore, to avoid accidental extrusion of hypochlorite, care should be taken to do passive irrigation especially in cases with large apical openings.
  24. 24. ADVANTAGES • Causes tissue dissolution • Remove organic portion of dentin for deeper penetration ofmedicament • Removes biofilm • Causes dissolution of pulp and necrotic tissue • Shows antibacterial and bleaching action • Causes lubrication of canals • Economical & Easily available
  25. 25. DISADVANTAGES • Because of high surface tension, its ability to wet dentin is less • Irritant to tissues, if extruded periapically, it can cause tissuedamage • If comes in contact, it cause inflammation of gingiva becauseof its caustic nature • It can bleach the clothes, if spillage occurs • It has bad odor and taste
  26. 26. • Vapors of sodium hypochlorite can irritate the eyes • It can be corrosive to instruments • It is unable to remove inorganic components of smear layer • Long time of contact with dentin has determined effect onflexural strength of dentin • Exudate and microbial biomass inactivates NaOCl. So, continu- ous irrigation and time are important when irrigation is done with NaOCl
  27. 27. HYPOCHLORITE ACCIDENT • Hypochlorite accident occurs when sodium hypochlorite gets extruded beyond tooth apex. • It manifests a combination of symptoms like severe pain, swelling, and profuse bleeding both through the tooth and interstitial tissues. • Clinical Features: • Edema, ecchymosis along with tissue necrosis, paresthesia, and secondary injection are commonly seen after hypochlo- rite accident. Mostly patients recover within 7–10 days, but scarring and paresthesia may take a long time to heal.
  28. 28. MANAGEMENT • ‰ Immediate aspiration and application of icepacks • ‰ Since infection because of tissue destruction can spread, prescribe antibiotics, analgesics, and antihistaminics • ‰ In severe cases, steroids and hospitalization for surgical wound debridement is also indicated • ‰ Home care instructions are given to patients like cold compresses to minimize pain and swelling followed by warm compresses (after 24 h) to encourage healing
  29. 29. PREVENTION • ‰ Use needles with closed end and lateral vents • ‰ Tip of needle should be 1–2 mm short of the apex • ‰ Never bind the needle in the canal, it should allow backflow of the irrigant • ‰ Oscillate the needle in the canal • ‰ Do not force the irrigant in the canal

Editor's Notes

  • Ph:
    If NaOCl is diluted, its tissue dissolving property decreases.
    In aqueous solution, hypochlorous acid
    (HOCl) dissociates into hypochlorite( OCl).
    HOCl ↔ H+ + OCl-

    HOCl is stronger oxidant than hypochlorite ion, i.e.

    HOCl is responsible for strong chlorination, oxidizing action and
    tissue dissolution.

    This dissociation of HOCl to OCl depends on pH. At pH 10, OCl form exists and at pH of 4.5, HOCl form dominates. So, antibacterial properties of hypochlorite are more in acidic pH.

×