Apr. 19, 2023
Irrigation ChX.pptx

Apr. 19, 2023
Health & Medicine

Irrigation endodontics chlorhexidine

Irrigation endodontics chlorhexidine

Health & Medicine
  1. 1. IRRIGATION CHLORHEXIDINE DR KAMRUN NAHAR SHANTA
  2. 2. AVAILABILITY • Chlorhexidine (CHX) is the most potent of tested bisbiguanides shows optimal antimicrobial action between pH 5.5 and 7.0. • 2% concentration used as irrigant • It has gained increased popularity in endodontics as an irri- gating solution and as an intracanal medicament.
  3. 3. MODE OF ACTION • It permeates the cell wall or outer membrane (Gram-negative cells) and attacks the bacterial cytoplasmic and inner plasma membrane of the yeast. • Chlorhexidine is broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent which is due to its cationic bisbiguanide molecular structure • Cationic molecule is absorbed to negatively charged microbial cell wall.(Bacterostatic) • This alters the cell’s osmotic equilibrium and causes leakage of intracelular component( bacteriocidal)
  4. 4. • At low concentration, it acts as a bacteriostatic • In high concentrations, CHX causes coagulation of intracellular components. precipitation of cytoplasm , acts as bactericidal • Has property of substantivity (long-term continued effect or residual effect)- for 72 h or even up to 7 days
  5. 5. ADVANTAGE 1.Broad spectrum anti microbial action: • CHX is effective against both Gram-positive and Gram- negative bacteria as well as yeasts. • Highly effective against Enterococcus Faecalis & Candida Albicans. • 2% CHX gel and 5.25% NaOCl showed excellent activity against E. faecalis. • 0.2% to 2% CHX killed the E. faecalis cells in 30 seconds
  6. 6. 2. Has property of substantivity (long-term continued effect or residual effect)- for 72 h or even up to 7 days 3. CHX doesn’t have bad smell 4. Biocompatible : Not irritating to the periapical tissue.
  7. 7. DISADVANTAGE • It is unable to dissolve necrotic tissue remnants • It is less effective on Gram-negative than on Gram-positive bacteria • Mycobacteria and bacterial spores are resistant to CHX. • CHX is not very effective against viruses, its activity is limited to viruses with a lipid envelope • Does not show effect on biofilms
  8. 8. NOTE • CHX lacks the tissue dissolving activity of NaOCl, there have been efforts to simplify the clinical work by combining the two solutions to obtain combined benefits from both. • However, CHX and NaOCl are not soluble in each other and a brownish-orange precipitat, parachloroaniline (PCA)is formed & these precipitate prevents clinical use of the mixture.
  9. 9. • Atomic absorption spectrophotometry indicated that the precipitate contained iron that may be the reason for the color. • This precipitate occludes the dentinal tubules and may compromise the seal of the obturated root canal. • flushing of remaining NaOCl with alcohol or EDTA, before using CHX.

