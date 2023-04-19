Irrigation ChX.pptx

1.
IRRIGATION CHLORHEXIDINE
DR KAMRUN NAHAR SHANTA
AVAILABILITY
• Chlorhexidine (CHX) is the most potent of tested bisbiguanides
shows optimal antimicrobial action between pH 5.5 and 7.0.
• 2% concentration used as irrigant
• It has gained increased popularity in endodontics as an irri-
gating solution and as an intracanal medicament.
MODE OF ACTION
• It permeates the cell wall or outer membrane (Gram-negative cells)
and attacks the bacterial cytoplasmic and inner plasma membrane of
the yeast.
• Chlorhexidine is broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent which is due to
its cationic bisbiguanide molecular structure
• Cationic molecule is absorbed to negatively charged microbial cell
wall.(Bacterostatic)
• This alters the cell’s osmotic equilibrium and causes leakage of
intracelular component( bacteriocidal)
• At low concentration, it acts as a bacteriostatic
• In high concentrations, CHX causes coagulation of intracellular
components. precipitation of cytoplasm , acts as bactericidal
• Has property of substantivity (long-term continued effect or
residual effect)- for 72 h or even up to 7 days
5.
ADVANTAGE
1.Broad spectrum anti microbial action:
• CHX is effective against both Gram-positive and Gram-
negative bacteria as well as yeasts.
• Highly effective against Enterococcus Faecalis & Candida
Albicans.
• 2% CHX gel and 5.25% NaOCl showed excellent activity against
E. faecalis.
• 0.2% to 2% CHX killed the E. faecalis cells in 30 seconds
3. CHX doesn’t have bad smell
4. Biocompatible : Not irritating to the periapical tissue.
DISADVANTAGE
• It is unable to dissolve necrotic tissue remnants
• It is less effective on Gram-negative than on Gram-positive
bacteria
• Mycobacteria and bacterial spores are resistant to CHX.
• CHX is not very effective against viruses, its activity is limited to
viruses with a lipid envelope
• Does not show effect on biofilms
NOTE
• CHX lacks the tissue dissolving activity of NaOCl, there have
been efforts to simplify the clinical work by combining the two
solutions to obtain combined benefits from both.
• However, CHX and NaOCl are not soluble in each other and a
brownish-orange precipitat, parachloroaniline (PCA)is formed &
these precipitate prevents clinical use of the mixture.
• Atomic absorption spectrophotometry indicated that the
precipitate contained iron that may be the reason for the color.
• This precipitate occludes the dentinal tubules and may
compromise the seal of the obturated root canal.
• flushing of remaining NaOCl with alcohol or EDTA, before using
CHX.