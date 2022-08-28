Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
Science

Science

Darwin_Lamarck.pptx

  1. 1. Darwin “Natural Selection”
  2. 2. Natural Selection: •The process by which individuals that are better adapted to their environment are more likely to survive and reproduce than other members of the same species. •AKA: “Survival of the Fittest”
  3. 3. Darwin’s Theory • 1. Organisms have changed over time. • 2. There was a variation in a population • 3. Certain traits helped organisms survive and reproduce better than other organisms with out those traits. • 4. The environment had something to do with why organisms change.
  4. 4. • 5. Parents are able to pass on at least some of their traits to their offspring • 6. Parents are only able to pass on traits they were born with. • 7. Organisms are still changing.
  5. 5. Lamarck “Acquired Characteristics”
  6. 6. Acquired Characteristics: •Desired changes that occurred during a parents lifetime were passed onto offspring •Example: Parents that developed large muscles through exercise were thought to pass on large muscles to offspring.
  7. 7. Lamarck’s Theory: • 1. Organisms changed because they wanted to survive • 2. Organisms have change over time • 3. Organisms can never become extinct • 4. The environment had something to do with why organisms changed
  8. 8. • 5. Parents are able to pass on at least some of their traits to their offspring. • 6. Organisms could decide to change something about their body and pass on that change to their offspring. • 7. Organisms are still changing.

