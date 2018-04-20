Paseo con sofia pdf 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1. Registro Respuesta:  Fecha de expedición  Correo electrónico 3.certicicacion
  2. 2. Respuesta:  Consultar constancia del aprendiz  Certificación del aprendiz 4. Sistema para Gestión de aprendizaje Respuesta:  Secuencia  Foro social  Diligenciar información  Tablero de discusión  enviar
  3. 3. 5. Inscripción Respuesta: 1. lugar de realización 2. titulada regular ¿Qué beneficios nos brinda Sofía PLUS en la gestión académica dentro del proceso de formación? Es de mucha utilidad ya que ayuda a familiarizarse con la tecnología de la información y comunicación, también nos ayudara en nuestra etapa de formación como aprendices, Ingresando en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar en el que podamos contar con una conexión estable.

