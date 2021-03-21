Ragam bahasa indonesia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modul ke: Fakultas Program Studi MATA KULIAH BAHASA INDONESIA RAGAM BAHASA BAHASA INDONESIA
Tujuan Perkuliahan: Mahasiswa Dapat: 1. Menjelaskan arti ragam Bahasa. 2. Menjelaskan jenis-jenis ragam Bahasa. 3. Menjela...
Pengertian • Ragam bahasa adalah variasi bahasa yang terjadi karena pemakaian bahasa. • Ragam bahasa adalah variasi bahasa...
Ragam bahasa Formal • Ragam bahasa formal adalah ragam bahasa yang digunakan dalam lingkungan resmi, formal, dan kedinasan...
Ciri-ciri ragam formal: 1. Menggunakan gramatikal secara eksplisit dan konsisten. 2. Menggunakan imbuhan secara lengkap. 3...
• Ragam bahasa nonformal ragam bahasa yang digunakan dalam situasi yang tidak resmi, dalam situasi yang santai, sehingga m...
Ragam Bahasa Berdasarkan media 1. Ragam Lisan Ragam bahasa Lisan adalah ragam bahasa yang diungkapkan dengan media lisan. ...
• Kita dapat menemukan ragam lisan yang standar, misalnya pada saat orang berpidato atau memberi sambutan, dalam situasi p...
Ragam Bahasa Berdasarkan media 2. Ragam Tulis Ragam bahasa tulis adalah variasi bahasa yang dipergunakan dengan media tuli...
• Ragam tulis standar kita temukan dalam buku-buku pelajaran, teks, majalah, surat kabar, kita juga dapat menemukan ragam ...
Ciri–ciri Ragam Bahasa Tulis Resmi 1. penyajian materi/pesan bersifat mulia dan kebenaran yang bersifat universal, 2. peng...
Perbedaan Ragam Lisan Ragam Tulis 1. menghendaki adanya orang kedua, teman berbicara yang berada di depan pembicara, 2. un...
Keunggulan dan kelemahan Cara berkomunikasi lisan • Keunggulan • Kelemahan 1. berlangsung cepat 2. sering dapat berlangsun...
Keunggulan berkomunikasi secara Tertulis • Keunggulan • Kelemahan 1. mempunyai bukti autentik (berupa tulisan) 2. dasar hu...
Pemakaian Ragam • Non Formal Lisan • Formal Lisan 1. Berbicara sehari-hari di rumah 2. Bergunjing 3. Bercerita 4. mengobro...
Pemakaian Ragam • Nonformal Tulis • Formal Tulis 1. menulis surat kepada kerabat 2. menulis surat kepada teman 3. menulis ...
Ragam Sosial dan Fungsional • Ragam sosial dapat didefinisikan sebagai ragam yang sebagaian norma dan kaidahnya didasarkan...
Ragam Bahasa Berdasarkan Pesan Komunikasi 1. Ragam bahasa ilmiah adalah sarana verbal yang efektif, efisien, baik, dan ben...
Ragam Bahasa Ilmiah Ciri-ciri ragam bahasa ilmiah 1.struktur kalimat jelas dan bermakna lugas. 2.struktur wacana bersifat ...
Ciri-ciri ragam bahasa ilmiah 4. cermat dan konsisten menggunakan penalaran dari penentuan topik, pendahuluan, deskripsi t...
Ragam Pidato Ilmiah Pidato ilmiah terdiri beberapa jenis, antara lain presentasi: 1. makalah ilmiah, 2. tugas akhir, 3. sk...
Ragam Pidato Resmi Kata resmi mempunyai beberapa pengertian. 1. resmi karena situasinya, misalnya pidato kenegaraan oleh p...
Ragam Bahasa berdasarkan waktu • Ragam bahasa lama lazim digunakan dalam penulisan naskah-naskah lama (kuno). • Ragam baha...
Dipandang dari Jumlah Penutur Ada dua bahasa di Indonesia, yaitu Bahasa Indonesia dan bahasa Daerah. Bahasa Indonesia lahi...
Dipandang dari luas persebaran • Penutur bahasa Indonesia tersebar dalam daerah yang luas, yaitu dari Sabang sampai Merauk...
Ragam Baku dan Ragam Tidak Baku • Ragam baku adalah ragam yang dilembagakan dan diakui oleh sebagian besar warga masyaraka...
Ragam baku tulis dan Ragam Baku Lisan Ragam Baku Tulis adalah ragam yang dipakai dengan resmi dalam buku-buku pelajaran at...
Sifat-sifat Ragam Baku 1. Mantap, artinya sesuai dengan kaidah bahasa. Contoh: Rasa + pe- akan terbentuk perasa. 2. Dinami...
Laras Bahasa • Laras Bahasa adalah kesesuaian antara bahasa yang dipakai dengan fungsi pemakaian bahasa. • Bahasa yang dif...
Ragam Bahasa Berita • Ragam bahasa berita lazim digunakan dalam pemberitaan: media elektronik (televisi, radio), media cet...
Ragam Bahasa Sastra • Ragam ini mengutamakan unsur-unsur keindahan seni, penulis cenderung menekankan gaya pengungkapan si...
Bahasa Yang Baik dan Benar 1.Bahasa yang benar adalah bahasa bahasa yang menerapkan kaidah dengan konsisten. Bahasa yang b...
Bahasa Yang Baik dan Benar • Bahasa yang yang baik adalah ketepatan memilih ragam bahasa yang sesuai dengan peristiwa atau...
Contoh berbahasa yang baik tetapi tidak benar Percakapan terjadi di kantin A: Bu, nasi satu dibungkus. B: Pakai sambel ? C...
Contoh berbahasa yang baik dan benar Percakapan terjadi di dalam rapat A : Kami belum dapat memberi keputusan karena kami ...
• Jadi bahasa yang baik dan benar adalah bahasa yang maknanya dapat dipahami dan sesuai dengan situasi pemakaiannya serta ...
• Yang perlu dicatat dan dipahami oleh pemakai bahasa adalah kewajiban memper-timbangkan situasi sebelum menetapkan piliha...
Kaidah Bahasa Kaidah Bahasa meliputi 5 aspek yaitu: 1. Morfologi (tata bentuk) 2. Fonologi (tata bunyi) 3. Sintaksis (tata...
  1. 1. Modul ke: Fakultas Program Studi MATA KULIAH BAHASA INDONESIA RAGAM BAHASA BAHASA INDONESIA
  2. 2. Tujuan Perkuliahan: Mahasiswa Dapat: 1. Menjelaskan arti ragam Bahasa. 2. Menjelaskan jenis-jenis ragam Bahasa. 3. Menjelaskan perbedaan ragam lisan dan ragam tulis. 4. Menjelaskan ciri-ciri ragam tulis. 5. Menjelaskan ciri-ciri ragam lisan. 6. Menjelaskan bahasa yang baik dan yang benar.
  3. 3. Pengertian • Ragam bahasa adalah variasi bahasa yang terjadi karena pemakaian bahasa. • Ragam bahasa adalah variasi bahasa menurut pemakaian, yang berbeda-beda menurut topik yang dibicarakan, menurut hubungan pembicara, kawan bicara, dan orang yang dibicarakan, dan menurut medium pembicaraan.
  4. 4. Ragam bahasa Formal • Ragam bahasa formal adalah ragam bahasa yang digunakan dalam lingkungan resmi, formal, dan kedinasan. • Lingkungan kedinasan adalah lembaga- lembaga pemerintahan, lembaga-lembaga pendidikan, perusahaan-perusahaan, dan sebagainya.
  5. 5. Ciri-ciri ragam formal: 1. Menggunakan gramatikal secara eksplisit dan konsisten. 2. Menggunakan imbuhan secara lengkap. 3. Menggunakan kata ganti resmi 4. Menggunakan kata baku 5. Menggunakan Ejaan Bahasa Indonesia (EBI) 6. Menghindari unsur kedaerahan.
  6. 6. • Ragam bahasa nonformal ragam bahasa yang digunakan dalam situasi yang tidak resmi, dalam situasi yang santai, sehingga menimbulkan keakraban antara para pemakai bahasa (komunikator dan komunikan). • Hal yang penting dalam komunikasi nonformal adalah yang penting komunikatif, saling memahami dan tidak terjadi kesalahan komunikasi.
  7. 7. Ragam Bahasa Berdasarkan media 1. Ragam Lisan Ragam bahasa Lisan adalah ragam bahasa yang diungkapkan dengan media lisan. Ragam lisan adalah bahasa yang diujarkan oleh pemakai bahasa. CIRI-CIRI RAGAM LISAN 1. Memerlukan kehadiran orang lain 2. Unsur gramatikal tidak diungkapkan secara lengkap 3. Terikat ruang dan waktu 4. Dipengaruhi oleh intonasi suara
  8. 8. • Kita dapat menemukan ragam lisan yang standar, misalnya pada saat orang berpidato atau memberi sambutan, dalam situasi perkuliahan, ceramah, sedangakan, ragam lisan non standar misalnya dalam percakapan antar teman, di pasar, atau dalam kesempatan non formal lainnya.
  9. 9. Ragam Bahasa Berdasarkan media 2. Ragam Tulis Ragam bahasa tulis adalah variasi bahasa yang dipergunakan dengan media tulisan dan sampai kepada sasaran secara visual. • Ragam tulis adalah ragam bahasa yang ditulis atau tercetak. Ciri-ciri ragam bahasa tulis: 1. Tidak memerlukan kehadiran orang lain 2. Unsur gramatikal dihadirkan secara lengkap 3. Tidak terikat oleh ruang dan waktu 4. Dipengaruhi oleh tanda baca dan ejaan
  10. 10. • Ragam tulis standar kita temukan dalam buku-buku pelajaran, teks, majalah, surat kabar, kita juga dapat menemukan ragam tulis nonstandar dalam majalah remaja, poster atau iklan.
  11. 11. Ciri–ciri Ragam Bahasa Tulis Resmi 1. penyajian materi/pesan bersifat mulia dan kebenaran yang bersifat universal, 2. penggunaan fungsi-fungsi gramatikal secara eksplisit dan konsisten, 3. penggunaan bentuk lengkap, bentuk tidak disingkat, 4. penggunaan imbuhan secara eksplisit dan konsisten penggunaan kata ganti resmi dan menghindari penggunaan kata ganti tidak resmi, 5. penggunaan pola frasa yang baku, 6. penggunaan ejaan yang baku pada bahasa tulis, dan lafal yang baku pada bahasa lisan, 7. tidak menggunakan unsur tidak baku, misalnya unsur kedaerahan dan asing.
  12. 12. Perbedaan Ragam Lisan Ragam Tulis 1. menghendaki adanya orang kedua, teman berbicara yang berada di depan pembicara, 2. unsur-unsur gramatikal seperti subjek, predikat, dan objek tidak selalu dinyatakan 3. sangat terikat pada kondisi, situasi, ruang dan waktu. 4. dipengaruhi oleh tinggi rendahnya dan panjang pendeknya suara, 1. tidak mengharuskan adanya teman bicara berada di depan. 2. perlu lebih terang dan lebih lengkap. 3. tidak terikat oleh situasi, kondisi, ruang, dan waktu. 4. dilengkapi dengan tanda baca, huruf besar, dan huruf miring.
  13. 13. Keunggulan dan kelemahan Cara berkomunikasi lisan • Keunggulan • Kelemahan 1. berlangsung cepat 2. sering dapat berlangsung tanpa alat bantu 3. kesalahan dapat langsung dikoreksi 4. dapat dibantu dengan gerak tubuh dan mimik muka 1. tidak selalu mempunyai bukti autentik (mis. Rekaman) 2. dasar hukumnya lemah 3. sulit disajikan secara matang/bersih 4. mudah dimanipulasi
  14. 14. Keunggulan berkomunikasi secara Tertulis • Keunggulan • Kelemahan 1. mempunyai bukti autentik (berupa tulisan) 2. dasar hukumnya kuat 3. dapat disajikan lebih matang/bersih 4. lebih sulit dimanipulasi 1. berlangsung lambat 2. selalu memakai alat bantu 3. kesalahan tidak dapat langsung dikoreksi 4. tidak dapat dibantu dengan gerak tubuh
  15. 15. Pemakaian Ragam • Non Formal Lisan • Formal Lisan 1. Berbicara sehari-hari di rumah 2. Bergunjing 3. Bercerita 4. mengobrol 1. berceramah ilmiah 2. berpidato resmi 3. berceramah ilmiah 4. berpidato resmi 5. diskusi formal 6. berdebat resmi
  16. 16. Pemakaian Ragam • Nonformal Tulis • Formal Tulis 1. menulis surat kepada kerabat 2. menulis surat kepada teman 3. menulis surat kepada pacar 4. menulis catatan harian 1. menulis surat resmi 2. menulis makalah, artikel 3. menulis proposal 4. mnulis laporan formal
  17. 17. Ragam Sosial dan Fungsional • Ragam sosial dapat didefinisikan sebagai ragam yang sebagaian norma dan kaidahnya didasarkan atas kesepakatan bersama lingkungan sosial yang lebih kecil dalam masyarakat. • Ragam fungsional sering juga disebut ragam professional merupakan ragam bahasa yang dikaitkan dengan profesi, lembaga, lingkungan kerja, atau kegiatan tertentu lainnya. • Sebagai contoh, yaitu ragam keagamaan, ragam kedokteran, ragam teknologi, bisnis dll.
  18. 18. Ragam Bahasa Berdasarkan Pesan Komunikasi 1. Ragam bahasa ilmiah adalah sarana verbal yang efektif, efisien, baik, dan benar. 2. Ragam bahasa pidato adalah ragam lisan yang dipakai dalam situasi dan keperluan yang amat penting.
  19. 19. Ragam Bahasa Ilmiah Ciri-ciri ragam bahasa ilmiah 1.struktur kalimat jelas dan bermakna lugas. 2.struktur wacana bersifat formal, mengacu pada standar konvensi naskah, 3.singkat, berisi analisis dan pembuktian menyajikan konsep secara lengkap. 4.cermat dalam menggunakan unsur baku istilah/kata, ejaan, bentuk kata, kalimat, paragraf, wacana.
  20. 20. Ciri-ciri ragam bahasa ilmiah 4. cermat dan konsisten menggunakan penalaran dari penentuan topik, pendahuluan, deskripsi teori, deskripsi data, analisis data, hasil analisis sampai dengan kesimpulan dan saran. 5. menggunakan istilah khusus yang bersifat teknis dalam bidang ilmu tertentu 6. Objektif dapat diukur kebenarannya secara terbuka oleh umum, menghindarkan bentuk persona dan ungkapan subjektif 7. konsisten dalam pembahasan topik, sudut pandang, pendahuluan, landasan teori, deskripsi data, analisis data, hasil analisis, sampai kesimpulan dan saran.
  21. 21. Ragam Pidato Ilmiah Pidato ilmiah terdiri beberapa jenis, antara lain presentasi: 1. makalah ilmiah, 2. tugas akhir, 3. skripsi, 4. tesis, 5. disertasi, 6. dan pidato pengukuhan guru besar.
  22. 22. Ragam Pidato Resmi Kata resmi mempunyai beberapa pengertian. 1. resmi karena situasinya, misalnya pidato kenegaraan oleh pejabat negara, 2. resmi karena kemuliaan isi dan situasinya, misalnya kotbah jumat di masjid. 3. resmi karena informasi dan kekidmatan situasi penyampaian dalam suatu upacara, misalnya pidato akad nikah/perkawinan. 4. resmi karena isi atau materi mengandung kebenaran universal dan disampaikan untuk mewakili suatu negara.
  23. 23. Ragam Bahasa berdasarkan waktu • Ragam bahasa lama lazim digunakan dalam penulisan naskah-naskah lama (kuno). • Ragam bahasa baru (modern) ditandai dengan penggunaan kata-kata baku, Ejaan yang disempurnakan, dan mengekspresikan ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi modern, misalnya internet, jaringan, dan seluler.
  24. 24. Dipandang dari Jumlah Penutur Ada dua bahasa di Indonesia, yaitu Bahasa Indonesia dan bahasa Daerah. Bahasa Indonesia lahir sebagai bahasa kedua bagi sebagian besar warga bangsa Indonesia. Yang pertama kali muncul atas diri seseorang adalah bahasa daerah (“bahasa ibu”)
  25. 25. Dipandang dari luas persebaran • Penutur bahasa Indonesia tersebar dalam daerah yang luas, yaitu dari Sabang sampai Merauke. • Banyak Universitas yang membuka jurusan bahasa Indonesia sebagi salah satu jurusan.
  26. 26. Ragam Baku dan Ragam Tidak Baku • Ragam baku adalah ragam yang dilembagakan dan diakui oleh sebagian besar warga masyarakat pemakainya sebagai bahasa resmi dan sebagai kerangka rujukan norma bahasa dalam penggunaanya. • Ragam tidak baku adalah ragam yang tidak dilembagakan dan ditandai oleh ciri- ciri yang menyimpang dari norma.
  27. 27. Ragam baku tulis dan Ragam Baku Lisan Ragam Baku Tulis adalah ragam yang dipakai dengan resmi dalam buku-buku pelajaran atau buku-buku ilmiah lainnya. Ragam baku lisan bergantung pada besar atau kecilnya ragam daerah yang terdengar dalam ucapan.
  28. 28. Sifat-sifat Ragam Baku 1. Mantap, artinya sesuai dengan kaidah bahasa. Contoh: Rasa + pe- akan terbentuk perasa. 2. Dinamis, artinya tidak statis, tidak kaku 3. Cendekia, ragam baku bersifat cendeka karena ragam baku dipakai pada tempat-tempat resmi. Pewujud ragam baku ini adah orang-orang terpelajar. 4. Seragam. Proses pembakuan bahasa ialah proses penyeragaman bahasa.
  29. 29. Laras Bahasa • Laras Bahasa adalah kesesuaian antara bahasa yang dipakai dengan fungsi pemakaian bahasa. • Bahasa yang difungsikan untuk menulis karangan ilmiah disebut laras ilmiah. • Bahasa yang difungsikan untuk karya sastra disebut laras sastra.
  30. 30. Ragam Bahasa Berita • Ragam bahasa berita lazim digunakan dalam pemberitaan: media elektronik (televisi, radio), media cetak (majalah, surat kabar), dan jurnal. • Bahasa berita menyajikan fakta secara utuh dan objektif.
  31. 31. Ragam Bahasa Sastra • Ragam ini mengutamakan unsur-unsur keindahan seni, penulis cenderung menekankan gaya pengungkapan simbolik dangan memadukan unsur intrinsik dan ekstrinsik, misalnya dalam roman, novel, cerita pendek, dan lain-lain
  32. 32. Bahasa Yang Baik dan Benar 1.Bahasa yang benar adalah bahasa bahasa yang menerapkan kaidah dengan konsisten. Bahasa yang benar adalah bahasa dengan ragam formal yang taat pada kaidah bahasa baku. Contoh bahasa yang dipakai: perkuliahan, rapat formal, sidang pengadilan, seminar, siaran berita radio/televisi. 2. Bahasa yang baik adalah bahasa yang mempunyai nilai rasa yang tepat dan sesuai dengan situasi pemakaiannya
  33. 33. Bahasa Yang Baik dan Benar • Bahasa yang yang baik adalah ketepatan memilih ragam bahasa yang sesuai dengan peristiwa atau keadaan yang dihadapi. • Bahasa yang benar dengan sendirinya tergolong baik jika sesuai dengan situasi pemakaiannya. • Bahasa yang benar pun menjadi tidak baik kalau tidak sesuai dengan situasi pemakaiannya (misalnya sesama teman dalam suasana santai memakai ragam formal).
  34. 34. Contoh berbahasa yang baik tetapi tidak benar Percakapan terjadi di kantin A: Bu, nasi satu dibungkus. B: Pakai sambel ? C: Ndak usah Contoh berbahasa yang benar tetapi tidak baik Percakapan terjadi di pasar A : Ibu, berapakah harga satu kilo daging sapi ? B : 100 ribu. A : Bolehkah saya menawar 85 ribu ?
  35. 35. Contoh berbahasa yang baik dan benar Percakapan terjadi di dalam rapat A : Kami belum dapat memberi keputusan karena kami harus melaporkan terlebih dahulu masalah itu kepada pimpinan. B : Kalau demikian kami akan menunggu keputusan dari tim Bapak. Contoh berbahasa yang tidak baik dan tidak benar Percakapan terjadi di dalam rapat A : Gue belum dapat berikan laporan karena gue mesti laporan dulu sama pimpinan B. Oke, gue tunggu
  36. 36. • Jadi bahasa yang baik dan benar adalah bahasa yang maknanya dapat dipahami dan sesuai dengan situasi pemakaiannya serta tidak menyimpang dari kaidah bahasa baku.
  37. 37. • Yang perlu dicatat dan dipahami oleh pemakai bahasa adalah kewajiban memper-timbangkan situasi sebelum menetapkan pilihan ragam bahasa yang dipakai. Selanjutnya, ragam bahasa akan menghasilkan bahasa Anda tergolong baik saja, benar saja, atau baik dan juga benar. Orang yang mahir memilih ragam bahasa dianggap berbahasa dengan baik. Bahasanya membuahkan efek atau hasil karena sesuai dengan tuntutan situasi.
  38. 38. Kaidah Bahasa Kaidah Bahasa meliputi 5 aspek yaitu: 1. Morfologi (tata bentuk) 2. Fonologi (tata bunyi) 3. Sintaksis (tata kalimat) 4. Semantik (tata makna) 5. Ejaan Bahasa Indonesia (tata tulis)

