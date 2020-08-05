Dyeing fault causes and remedies

Dyeing Fault:

Uneven dyeing:

Causes

•Due to improper pretreatment.

• Very rapid addition of dyes and chemicals.

• Lack of controlling dyeing parameters



Remedies

•Check addition of dyes and chemicals are at a steadily

increasing rate.

•Proper pretreatments.

•Check the rope turnover time.

•Proper washing after dyeing.

Running shade:

Causes

•Machine loading is higher.

•Running at lower nozzle pressure.

•High bath draining temperature.

Remedies

•Proper cycle time should be ensured.

•Nozzle pressure should be accurate.

•Bath draining temperature should be moderate.

