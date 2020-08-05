Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dyeing Fault causes and remedies Presented by: Md: Fahimuzzaman Department of Textile Engineering Mawlana Bhashani Science...
Uneven dyeing Causes •Due to improper pretreatment. • Very rapid addition of dyes and chemicals. • Lack of controlling dye...
Causes •Machine loading is higher. •Running at lower nozzle pressure. •High bath draining temperature. Remedies •Proper cy...
Causes •Excessive loading of fabric during dyeing. •Sudden change in temperature during cooling. •Due to lack of synchroni...
Causes •Due to presence of traces of Fe+ and Cu+ ions in the process bath. •If soda dosing is done at high temperature the...
Causes •Improper mixing and dissolving of dyestuff. •Dye bath hardness. Remedies •Mixing and dosing of dyestuffs should be...
Causes •If soaping start before wash •CaCO3 or MgCO3 in soaping bath •Quick soda dosing Remedies •Soda particles should be...
Causes •If dye is mixed in the dyeing floor then flying dust particles may come in contact with the dissolved dyestuffs. •...
Causes •Different types of yarns used in fabric and trims. •Dye lot is different for trims and body. •Improper recipe sett...
Causes •If pH is not maintained •Poor emulsification of softener applied •Inferior quality of softener Remedies •Ensure th...
Causes •High yarn tension •Count variation •Mixing of the yarn lots Remedies •Ensure uniform yarn tension to all the feede...
Causes • This is because, dye class is not same for all ropes in a batch or when collar/cuff is dyed using dyes from one l...
Causes •Use of harsh metal chemicals for processing. •Insufficient softeners application in dyeing machine. Remedies • It ...
Dyeing fault causes and remedies
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dyeing fault causes and remedies

32 views

Published on

Dyeing fault causes and remedies
Dyeing Fault:
Uneven dyeing:
Causes
•Due to improper pretreatment.
• Very rapid addition of dyes and chemicals.
• Lack of controlling dyeing parameters

Remedies
•Check addition of dyes and chemicals are at a steadily
increasing rate.
•Proper pretreatments.
•Check the rope turnover time.
•Proper washing after dyeing.
Running shade:
Causes
•Machine loading is higher.
•Running at lower nozzle pressure.
•High bath draining temperature.
Remedies
•Proper cycle time should be ensured.
•Nozzle pressure should be accurate.
•Bath draining temperature should be moderate.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Dyeing fault causes and remedies

  1. 1. Dyeing Fault causes and remedies Presented by: Md: Fahimuzzaman Department of Textile Engineering Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology university
  2. 2. Uneven dyeing Causes •Due to improper pretreatment. • Very rapid addition of dyes and chemicals. • Lack of controlling dyeing parameters Remedies •Check addition of dyes and chemicals are at a steadily increasing rate. •Proper pretreatments. •Check the rope turnover time. •Proper washing after dyeing. Fig: Uneven Dyeing
  3. 3. Causes •Machine loading is higher. •Running at lower nozzle pressure. •High bath draining temperature. Remedies •Proper cycle time should be ensured. •Nozzle pressure should be accurate. •Bath draining temperature should be moderate. Running shade Fig: Running Shade
  4. 4. Causes •Excessive loading of fabric during dyeing. •Sudden change in temperature during cooling. •Due to lack of synchronization of winch speed and pump pressure. Remedies •Follow the temperature gradation during the whole cycle of dyeing. •Fabric must be loaded according to loop length. •Maintaining the proper synchronization between the winch speed and pump pressure. Crease mark: Fig: Crease mark
  5. 5. Causes •Due to presence of traces of Fe+ and Cu+ ions in the process bath. •If soda dosing is done at high temperature then in presence of oxygen pin hole is created. •Inadequate amount of stabilizer in H2O2 bleaching. Remedies •The water used in dyeing should be free from water hardness. • Soda dosing should be done at low temperature (not more than 600C) Pin hole Fig: Pin hole
  6. 6. Causes •Improper mixing and dissolving of dyestuff. •Dye bath hardness. Remedies •Mixing and dosing of dyestuffs should be done properly. •Water of dye bath should hardness free. Dye spot: Fig: Dye Spot
  7. 7. Causes •If soaping start before wash •CaCO3 or MgCO3 in soaping bath •Quick soda dosing Remedies •Soda particles should be dissolved properly. •After pre-treatment and dyeing, proper neutralization should be done. Soda spot Fig: Soda Spot
  8. 8. Causes •If dye is mixed in the dyeing floor then flying dust particles may come in contact with the dissolved dyestuffs. •If dyeing floor is too dirty. Remedies •Dyes should be dissolved in separate drum and in separate room. •Dyeing floor must be neat and clean. Fly dye stains
  9. 9. Causes •Different types of yarns used in fabric and trims. •Dye lot is different for trims and body. •Improper recipe setting for trims and fabric. Remedies • Same type of yarn, dye lot, recipe, nozzle pressure ,uniform distribution to each nozzle etc. should be used for both fabric and trims. Trims shade not match with the body
  10. 10. Causes •If pH is not maintained •Poor emulsification of softener applied •Inferior quality of softener Remedies •Ensure that the softener is uniformly dissolved in the water. •Use the right softener and the correct procedure for the application. •Maintain the correct pH. Softener Marks
  11. 11. Causes •High yarn tension •Count variation •Mixing of the yarn lots Remedies •Ensure uniform yarn tension to all the feeders. •Ensure that the yarn being used for knitting is from the same lot. Barrie Mark:
  12. 12. Causes • This is because, dye class is not same for all ropes in a batch or when collar/cuff is dyed using dyes from one lot and body fabric is dyed using dyes from different lot. Remedies • To overcome this, one has to choose same dye class which will give same shade at least under primary and secondary light source. Metamerism:
  13. 13. Causes •Use of harsh metal chemicals for processing. •Insufficient softeners application in dyeing machine. Remedies • It can be easily reduced by demineralization and can be improved by the addition of softener. Hand feel problem:

×