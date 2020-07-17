Fagor Ederlan EINF y Memoria de Sostenibilidad 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTADO DE INFORMACIÓN NO FINANCIERA Y MEMORIA DE SOSTENIBILIDAD DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA 2019 JUNIO, 2020 fagorederlantaldea
ÍNDICE MENSAJES DEL DIRECTOR GENERAL Y DEL PRESIDENTE [102-14] 5 1. INTRODUCCIÓN AL ESTADO DE INFORMACIÓN NO FINANCIERA Y ...
6. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN [103] 64 6.1 Empleo [102-7] [102-8] [401-1] 65 6.2 ...
MENSAJE DEL DIRECTOR GENERAL [102-14] 2019 ha sido un año exigente en el que la actividad económica mundial ha sufrido una...
MENSAJE DEL PRESIDENTE [102-14] En un entorno macroeconómico complejo, en 2019 hemos sido capaces de construir la base nec...
INTRODUCCIÓN fagorederlantaldea
Informe de estado de información no financiera y Memoria de sostenibilidad 2019 de Fagor Ederlan Taldea

  1. 1. ESTADO DE INFORMACIÓN NO FINANCIERA Y MEMORIA DE SOSTENIBILIDAD DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA 2019 JUNIO, 2020 fagorederlantaldea
  2. 2. ÍNDICE MENSAJES DEL DIRECTOR GENERAL Y DEL PRESIDENTE [102-14] 5 1. INTRODUCCIÓN AL ESTADO DE INFORMACIÓN NO FINANCIERA Y MEMORIA DE SOSTENIBILIDAD DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA [102-32] [102-46] [102-48] [102-49] [102-50] [102-51] [102-52] [102-54] 10 2. FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA 14 2.1 Nuestra identidad [103] [102-16] 14 Nuestra Misión 14 Nuestra Visión 15 Nuestros Valores 15 Conformamos junto con otras cooperativas Mondragon Corporación 15 2.2 Nuestro Modelo de Negocio 17 Nuestra actividad [102-2] 17 Nuestra presencia en el mundo [102-4] 18 Nuestras personas [102-8] 20 Nuestros clientes [102-6] 20 Nuestra cadena de suministro [102-9] 21 Fagor Ederlan Taldea en cifras [102-7] [102-10] [201-1] [201-4] 21 2.3 Relación con Nuestros Grupos de Interés y Temas Materiales 24 Nuestros grupos de interés [102-40] [102-42] [102-43] 24 Temas Materiales de Fagor Ederlan Taldea [102-44] [102-46] [102-47] [102-21] [102-31] 26 3. FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE [102-15] 30 3.1 Tendencias del Sector de Automoción 30 Factores de evolución 31 Oportunidades 32 3.2 Plan Estratégico de Fagor Ederlan Taldea [103] 33 3.3 Detección y Gestión del Riesgo [103] [102-15] [102-29] [102-30] [102-31] 34 3.4 Modelo de Gestión: Políticas y Procedimientos de Diligencia Debida [103] [102-15] 35 4. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA [103] 40 4.1 Innovación Tecnológica 40 4.2 Innovación y Eficiencia de Procesos: Calidad y Excelencia Operacional 44 4.3 Orientación al Cliente [102-10] 45 5. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA [102-16] [103] 50 5.1 Gobierno Corporativo [102-13] [102-18] [102-19] [102-23] [102-24] [102-26] 50 Estructura organizativa y Órganos 50 Relaciones con entidades de interés social, económico y medioambiental – Afiliación a asociaciones [102-13] 53 5.2 Transparencia 54 5.3 Ética y Cumplimiento: Compliance [102-17] [102-25] [102-33] [102-34] [307-1] [419-1] 55 Compromiso con los Derechos Humanos [407-1] [408-1] [409-1] [412-2] 57 Lucha Contra la Corrupción y el Soborno [205-2] 58
  3. 3. 6. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN [103] 64 6.1 Empleo [102-7] [102-8] [401-1] 65 6.2 Remuneración [102-35] [102-36] [102-37] 71 6.3 Organización del Trabajo [401-3] 73 6.4 Salud y Seguridad [403-2] 74 Siniestralidad 74 6.5 Relaciones Socio-laborales [407-1] [102-41] 78 6.6 Formación y Desarrollo Profesional [404-1] 80 6.7 Diversidad e Igualdad [406-1] 82 6.8 Atracción y Retención del Talento 84 6.9 Participación y Compromiso de las Personas 85 7. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO [103] 88 7.1 Intercooperación con el Entorno: Solidaridad y Cooperación [102-12] [413-1] 88 Contribución para la Educación y la Promoción Cooperativa y Otros Fines de Interés Público 89 Intercooperación con el entorno por regiones 93 7.2 Gestión Responsable de la Cadena de Suministro [102-9] [102-10] [308-1] [414-1] [407-1] [408-1] [409-1] 94 Gestión de riesgos de compra 95 Plataforma de compras corporativa y canales de comunicación con los proveedores 95 Calidad de proveedores y fiabilidad de suministro 96 Valores sociales y ambientales de la cadena de suministro 96 8. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO [103] [102-11] 100 8.1 Uso Sostenible de Materiales [301-1] [301-2] 101 8.2 Uso Sostenible del Agua [303-1] 102 8.3 Uso Sostenible de la Energía [302-1] [302-3] 103 8.4 Economía Circular y Gestión de Residuos [102-12] [306-2] 106 Economía circular 106 Gestión de residuos 106 Sobre el desperdicio de alimentos 107 8.5 Cambio Climático y Contaminación Atmosférica [305-1] [305-2] 107 anexo 1 Datos de Contacto [102-1] [102-3] [102-5] [102-53] 112 anexo 2 Sociedades del Grupo [102-2] [102-4] [102-45] 113 anexo 3 Tabla de Trazabilidad de Cumplimiento de la Ley 11/2018 115 anexo 4 Índice de Contenidos Gri [102-55] 123
  4. 4. MENSAJE DEL DIRECTOR GENERAL [102-14] 2019 ha sido un año exigente en el que la actividad económica mundial ha sufrido una leve desacele- ración. Por su parte, el mercado de automoción ha mantenimiento esta misma tendencia en todas las regiones del mundo. Fagor Ederlan Taldea ha demostrado su habilidad para adaptarse a este contexto complejo y ha cerrado el año con un incremento del 7% en ventas sobre el ejercicio anterior, resulta- dos superiores a lo previsto y un nivel de captaciones que nos permite mantener nuestro posiciona- miento en el mercado en el próximo periodo estratégico. El sector continúa su proceso de transformación, la lucha contra el cambio climático ha reducido las ventas de vehículos diésel a la cifra más baja de los últimos 25 años, mientras que las propulsiones alternativas ganan cuota de mercado. El sector cambia y nosotros tenemos que aprender a cambiar a su mismo ritmo, tenemos que lograr convertir en oportunidad lo que hoy parece una amenaza. Es por ello que a lo largo de 2019 hemos empezado a redefinir nuestro modelo de diversificación, cuyo objetivo es mantener una cartera dinámica de negocios a través de la diversificación relacionada y no relacionada. Además, hemos continuado desarrollando las estrategias definidas en el Plan Estratégico 2017-2020, apostando por la eficiencia en todo lo que hacemos, la calidad en la que tenemos que continuar trabajando para ser referentes, la innovación abierta como motor de futuro y el compromiso con las personas y el entorno. Continuamos trabajando para ofrecer a nuestros clientes nuevos productos a partir del dominio de nuestras tecnologías. En 2019 hemos desarrollado una solución propia de disco bimetal y prototipos de discos de aluminio en colaboración con diferentes clientes. Además hemos evolucionado en el Roadmap de Vehículo Eléctrico identificando sistemas y componentes y puesto en marcha pilotos y demostradores industriales, que guiarán nuestra estrategia de futuro. Todo esto no sería posible sin las personas que formamos Fagor Ederlan Taldea; la capacitación, im- plicación y motivación son claves para la consecución de los objetivos y debemos continuar trabajando en la misma línea, apoyándonos en una estructura organizativa más flexible y autónoma. Me gusta recordar que las habilidades y aptitudes son muy importantes, pero la actitud tiene que ser lo que nos diferencie. Ante las incertidumbres del futuro, tenemos la certidumbre de nuestro trabajo. Gracias a todos los que formáis parte de este proyecto cooperativo. Juan María Palencia CEO FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA fagorederlantaldea
  5. 5. MENSAJE DEL PRESIDENTE [102-14] En un entorno macroeconómico complejo, en 2019 hemos sido capaces de construir la base necesaria para reconducir la situación de 2018 y poder afrontar los retos del futuro con garantías. Siguiendo lo definido en nuestro plan estratégico, hemos trabajado en la incorporación de personas/ talento a nuestro proyecto, consolidando 200 nuevos socios/as, de los cuales 40 han sido personas reubicadas de otras cooperativas que se encontraban en situación de desempleo en Lagun Aro. Ade- más, hemos incrementado de forma muy importante nuestro esfuerzo en formación de todas las personas de Fagor Ederlan Taldea, alcanzando alrededor de 275.000 horas de formación en 2019 y ejecutando así una gran parte de lo requerido por el convenio del metal en cuanto a formación de los trabajadores en materia de Prevención de Riesgos Laborales, programa que se completara al 100% para el año 2021. Dos ámbitos muy importantes a analizar son el absentismo y la accidentalidad. En el caso del absen- tismo, hemos sido capaces de mantener el nivel de 2018. No así en accidentalidad, pese a haber rea- lizado un gran esfuerzo formativo el resultado ha estado lejos de lo esperado, siendo este un apartado en el que deberemos incrementar nuestro esfuerzo en el futuro. En el ámbito de la responsabilidad social corporativa, en 2019 hemos comenzado un proceso de inte- gración de diferentes proyectos relacionados con los Objetivos de Desarrollo sostenibles definidos en la Agenda 2030 de Naciones Unidas, con el fin de poder ofrecer a la sociedad un proyecto con la reper- cusión que le corresponde a una cooperativa de nuestro tamaño. Además, durante este año, hemos seguido fortaleciendo los ámbitos marcados en el plan estratégico, Medio Ambiente, Inclusión Social y Consumo Responsable a través del proyecto transformación social, el cual no hubiera sido posible sin la participación de un equipo de voluntarios/as que trabajan de forma constante, a los cuales quiero agradecer de forma especial todo su esfuerzo. No quisiera finalizar sin agradecer el esfuerzo realizado a todas las personas que han estado con no- sotros/as en cualquiera de las actividades que tenemos en el mundo, transmitiéndoles la importancia de que cada uno de nosotros/as pongamos lo mejor que tenemos cada día para que este proyecto evolucione en el sentido definido, siendo esto totalmente necesario para el futuro de la Cooperativa. Agur bero bat, Aitor Aspe Aspe PRESIDENTE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA fagorederlantaldea
  6. 6. INTRODUCCIÓN fagorederlantaldea
  7. 7. 1 42 53 10 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 1. INTRODUCCIÓN AL ESTADO DE INFORMACIÓN NO FINANCIERA Y MEMORIA DE SOSTENIBILIDAD DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA [102-32] [102-46] [102-48] [102-49] [102-50] [102-51] [102-52] [102-54] Este Informe presenta el Estado de Información No Financiera de Fagor Ederlan Taldea, de acuerdo a los requerimientos de la Ley 11/2018, de 28 de diciembre, por la que se modifica el Código de Co- mercio, el texto refundido de la Ley de Sociedades de Capital aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 1/2010, de 2 de julio, y la Ley 22/2015, de 20 de julio, de Auditoría de Cuentas, en materia de informa- ción no financiera y diversidad. Asimismo, se presenta como la segunda Memoria de Sostenibilidad del Grupo, dando continuidad así al trabajo ya iniciado en 2018 con la publicación de su primera Memoria. El Informe, que recoge la información necesaria para comprender la evolución, los resultados y la situación del Grupo Fagor Ederlan Taldea y el impacto de su actividad respecto a cuestiones medioam- bientales, sociales y económicas desde el 1 de Enero de 2019 al 31 de Diciembre de 2019, ha sido elaborado bajo la metodología Estándares GRI, de conformidad con la opción Esencial, y es un reflejo de la importancia que Fagor Ederlan Taldea da a sus grupos de interés y de su apuesta por la sos- tenibilidad, en aras de garantizar que la actividad económica del Grupo se encuentre alineada con los principios básicos que posibiliten un desarrollo, social y medioambientalmente sostenibles en el tiempo, contribuyendo así a su vez a los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible de las Naciones Unidas. La elaboración de este Informe no solo es un claro ejercicio de transparencia y rendición de cuentas, sino que además contribuye a la mejora de los propios procesos de gestión y a la estrategia del Grupo, a través de la identificación de nuevas oportunidades de mejora que podrán materializarse en el corto y medio plazo. El proceso de elaboración del Informe ha contado con la participación directa de la Gerencia y de las personas responsables de las principales áreas de Fagor Ederlan Taldea, además de por la presidencia del Consejo Rector del Grupo, como representante de las personas socias. Asimismo, tal y como se requiere en la Ley 11/2018, y sobre la base de metodología Estándares GRI, este Informe cumple con los principios relativos a la definición del contenido del Informe – principios de inclusión de los grupos de interés, de contexto de sostenibilidad, de materialidad y de exhausti- vidad –, además de con los principios relativos a la definición de la calidad – principios de precisión, equilibrio, claridad, comparabilidad, fiabilidad y puntualidad.
  8. 8. 6 7 8 11 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea El Informe es el resultado de la realización de un análisis documental, dinámicas de grupo con perso- nas responsables de las áreas funcionales y entrevistas individuales, tanto para la recogida y análisis de información, como para la identificación de temas materiales. Toda la información que se incluye hace referencia a la empresa matriz y a todas las filiales que inte- gran el Grupo Fagor Ederlan Taldea consideradas en las Cuentas Consolidadas (ver detalle en el Anexo 2). Mencionar que en 2019 dejan de ser parte del Grupo Edermobility Services y Recieder SL. Asimismo, en el caso de que Fagor Ederlan Taldea no aplique ninguna política en alguna de las cuestio- nes previstas en el apartado 6 de la Ley 11/2018, el Estado de Información No Financiera consolidado ofrece una explicación clara y motivada al respecto. El Consejo Rector de Fagor Ederlan Taldea ha optado por formular el Estado de Información No Finan- ciera, en un documento separado, si bien el contenido del Estado de Información No Financiera forma parte del Informe de Gestión Consolidado. Es el segundo Informe que elabora el Grupo, tras su primera versión publicada en marzo de 2018 (periodicidad anual).
  9. 9. FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA fagorederlantaldea
  10. 10. 1 42 53 14 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 2. FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA 2.1 Nuestra identidad [103] [102-16] Somos una cooperativa industrial de trabajo asociado, y como tal nuestro modelo impulsa la partici- pación de las personas en la empresa: _ En la propiedad, 2.435 personas trabajadoras son socias de alguna de las empresas del Gru- po. En la matriz Fagor Ederlan S. Coop, a diciembre 1926 son socias, en Edertek 39 personas y en Fagor Ederlan Tafalla S. Coop 470 personas. _ En la gestión: a través de sus aportaciones para mejorar los productos, procesos y servicios. _ En los resultados: en función del trabajo aportado. Fundada en 1963 de la unión de tres empresas de capital transformadas en cooperativa, considerando esta vía como el mecanismo para la transformación social hacia una sociedad más justa, equitativa y solidaria. El poder de la cooperativa reside en la Asamblea General, en la que están representadas todas sus personas socias y el ejercicio de los derechos sociales está vinculado a la persona y no a la posesión de capital (una persona-un voto). Los mecanismos de solidaridad se concretan en una escala salarial de 1 a 4,5 aplicada a todas las personas que trabajan en la cooperativa y en unos mecanismos de solidaridad entre cooperativas a través de la reconversión de resultados a nivel de Grupo Fagor y Mondragon Coporación (en la división en la que está adscrita la cooperativa). Construida desde nuestros principios cooperativos y nuestros valores, Fagor Ederlan Taldea atiende las expectativas de sus grupos de interés. El modelo de negocio de nuestra actividad ofrece al mercado una propuesta de valor de soluciones completas para el sector de la automoción, siendo el compromiso nuestro valor fundamental; compromiso sustentado en las personas que conforman nuestro proyecto. Nuestra Misión Somos la cooperativa que lidera el proyecto de Fagor Ederlan Taldea. Con personas comprometidas que diseñan y desarrollan soluciones novedosas y de valor para nuestros clientes, vamos a crear un proyecto socio-empresarial, solidario, sostenible y transformador. Revitalizaremos nuestra experiencia cooperativa promoviendo: _ El desarrollo permanente de todas las personas _ La mejora de todos nuestros procesos _ La innovación en todo lo que hacemos _ La promoción de nuevas actividades _ La intercooperación, para alcanzar metas colectivas más ambiciosas
  11. 11. 6 7 8 15 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Nuestra Visión Seremos personas comprometidas que crecen y cooperan en libertad para crear un proyecto so- cio-empresarial solidario, sostenible, transformador, que apoyándose en la intercooperación, genere productos nuevos y de valor en un contexto global con una posición de liderazgo en el mercado. Nuestros Valores _ Participación con (Auto)exigencia y (Co)responsabilidad. Somos propietarios de nuestro pro- yecto, un proyecto que se sitúa en una realidad global y en el que la competitividad empre- sarial crece sin pausa. Para responder a ese contexto cada vez más exigente, necesitamos continuar incrementando la implicación y el compromiso de las personas con la sostenibili- dad a largo plazo de nuestro proyecto. _ Solidaridad responsable. Priorizar el bien colectivo (la cooperativa) por encima de los inte- reses personales y locales. Una solidaridad que contribuya a superar dificultades puntuales y a desarrollar proyectos valiosos que no serían posibles de otro modo. Promoviendo una solidaridad que no exima de altas cuotas de autoexigencia y responsabilidad _ Innovación. Apertura al cambio entendido como cambio hacia una actitud inconformista, creativa, abierta a la colaboración con otros en la búsqueda de nuevos conceptos, ideas y soluciones. _ Emprendizaje. Ser pioneros y ejercer el liderazgo en la búsqueda de nuevos negocios y ac- tividades, fomentando la colaboración y alianzas con otros. _ Intercooperación. Solo si somos capaces de intercooperar lograremos metas colectivas más ambiciosas. Queremos seguir promoviendo actitudes abiertas y ambiciosas hacia la inter- cooperación en nuestras cooperativas. _ Transformación social. Tenemos una vocación transformadora, aspiramos a construir una sociedad mejor, más justa, equitativa y solidaria. Nos proponemos dar un nuevo impulso a este reto y avanzar hacia la vivencia de este valor con líneas de trabajo actualizadas. Conformamos junto con otras cooperativas Mondragon Corporación Tras la constitución de la cooperativa Fagor Ederlan, en 1964 se pusieron en marcha mecanismos para el desarrollo intercooperativo, a través de la creación de la Asociación Intercooperativa denominada Grupo Ularco (hoy Grupo Fagor), que agrupaba a las cooperativas del entorno de Arrasate-Mondragon. En la actualidad esta asociación de cooperativas tiene como objetivo el desarrollo de un modelo de gestión de personas común y un proyecto de intercooperación con el entorno en el que desarrollan su actividad. En los años 90 se creó Mondragon (MCC), organización que integra hoy en día más de 264 entidades y más de 82.000 personas que trabajan en cooperación, como respuesta a los retos a los que las cooperativas debían enfrentarse, aglutinando las experiencias de cada una de ellas. Un proyecto socio empresarial que sigue más vivo que nunca, y que persigue la generación de riqueza para la sociedad a través de la creación de empleo. Se construye desde la asociación de cooperativas autónomas y
  12. 12. 1 42 53 16 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA ­soberanas, en una envolvente de solidaridad institucional, que se dota de mecanismos de intercoope- ración compartidos, y que cede de forma libre y voluntaria facultades a instancias corporativas. Tiene como objetivo cooperativo las siguientes aspiraciones: a. La creación de riqueza, el desarrollo económico y las bases materiales del bienestar de la sociedad. b. El reto cooperativo: la viabilidad de un modelo de empresa participativo con pleno prota- gonismo del factor humano. c. Una sociedad justa y equitativa. d. El ideal de una sociedad más solidaria, libre, autogestionada y cooperadora. De esta forma, Fagor Ederlan Taldea cuenta con el apoyo del primer grupo mundial cooperativo y com- parte y hace suyos los Principios Básicos de la Experiencia Cooperativa de MONDRAGON, aprobados en el primer Congreso Cooperativo celebrado en octubre de 1987. Estos principios dan muestra del carácter y de la responsabilidad con la que se compromete Fagor Ederlan Taldea: _ Libre adhesión _ Organización democrática _ Soberanía del trabajo _ Carácter instrumental y subordinado del capital _ Participación en la gestión _ Solidaridad retributiva _ Intercooperación _ Transformación social _ Carácter universal _ Educación
  13. 13. 6 7 8 17 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea 2.2 Nuestro Modelo de Negocio Nuestra actividad [102-2] Fagor Ederlan Taldea es referente mundial en la fabricación de componentes de automoción desde su fundación en 1963 en Eskoriatza (Gipuzkoa), siendo en la actualidad un proveedor líder de soluciones completas para el sector, a través de la oferta de un extenso rango de producto en aplicaciones de Chassis y Powertrain. Así, Fagor Ederlan Taldea es un Grupo experto en toda la cadena de valor; no se trata únicamente de una empresa de fundición o mecanizado, sino que desarrolla íntegramente todos sus productos, ofreciendo así una solución completa. Fagor Ederlan Taldea, que está presente en 6 países y cuenta con 18 plantas productivas y una plan- tilla de 4.744 personas, se caracteriza por ser un Grupo: _ Multi producto _ Multi material _ Multi tecnología _ Multi innovación _ Multi localización Soluciones de chassis ofrecidas:
  14. 14. 1 42 53 18 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA Soluciones de powertrain ofrecidas: Nuestra presencia en el mundo [102-4] Fagor Ederlan Taldea tiene implantadas 18 plantas productivas en España, Eslovaquia, China, México, Brasil y Corea1 , lo que le permite tener una clara presencia global y garantizar así la oferta de soluciones de suministro globales requerida por el mercado de automoción, sin perjuicio de mantener a su vez una relación de cercanía con el cliente. Fagor Ederlan Taldea busca y aplica las fórmulas más adecuadas de implantación productiva para ofrecer los mejores componentes y crear riqueza y puestos de trabajo allí donde está. 1 A través de una alianza tecnológica.
  15. 15. 6 7 8 19 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Las 14 plantas de producción dedicadas a la fabricación de chassis, integran las siguientes tecnologías y capacidades: En cuanto a las 4 plantas de fabricación para la producción de powertrains: El Grupo se estructura de la siguiente manera: FAGOR EDERLAN S. COOP FE MÉXICO (100%) GISEDERLAN (50%) FE BORJA S.A. (100%) INFUNEDERLAN WUHU (100%) INDER PROJECT S.L. (50%) FE BRASILEIRA (100%) (c) FE SLOVENSKO (100%) EDERLAN SUBSIDIARIES S.A. (100%) FE TAFALLA S. COOP. (52,5%) EDERTEK S. COOP. (52,61%) FE KUNSHAN (75,51%) EDERLAN DO BRASIL (100%) Fagor Ederlan Taldea cuenta con 4 delegaciones comerciales propias en Reino Unido, Alemania, Fran- cia y EEUU, además de contar con el apoyo de las 9 delegaciones corporativas que MONDRAGON dispone en Brasil, Rusia, India, China, Taiwán, Vietnam, México y EEUU. Se incluye el detalle de todas las sociedades incluidas en el Grupo en el Anexo 2.
  16. 16. 1 42 53 20 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA Nuestras personas [102-8] En 2019 Fagor Ederlan Taldea cuenta con 4.744 personas empleadas distribuidas regionalmente de la siguiente forma: NAFTA BRASIL EUROPA CHINA 7% 12% 5% 77% Nuestros clientes [102-6] Los clientes de Fagor Ederlan Taldea incluyen tanto de los principales fabricantes de automóviles (OEM) así como a las industrias de componentes de primer nivel (Tier1), en los diferentes mercados en los que está presente. Clientes en 2019 De manera generalizada, los productos que Fagor Ederlan Taldea fabrica en cada región se consumen en esa misma región; no obstante, cada cliente consume también los productos comprados en otras regiones.
  17. 17. 6 7 8 21 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Nuestra cadena de suministro [102-9] Fagor Ederlan Taldea continúa colaborando con sus proveedores para la generación de una oferta de alto valor añadido, a través de una cadena de suministro global y diversificada. El volumen de compra realizado por el Grupo en 2019 asciende a 460 millones de euros, siguiendo la línea de 2018, además de la realización de 49 millones de euros en inversiones en medios productivos (principalmente ma- quinaria, utillajes y herramientas). La cadena de suministro se estructura en base a las siguientes familias de compras: Familia materias primas hierro; acero, lingote, arena, bentonita, ferroaleaciones, coque, productos machería, etc. Familia materias primas aluminio; aluminio primario, aluminio secundario, aleantes. _ Familia maquinaria y herramental; maquinaria, obras, herramienta de corte. _ Familia utillajes; moldes, utillajes de mecanizado. _ Familia componentes y subcontratación de operaciones. _ Familia de compras generales; energía, transporte, embalaje, etc. Fagor Ederlan Taldea en cifras [102-7] [102-10] [201-1] [201-4] A continuación se incluyen los resultados relativos a los ejercicios 2018 y 2019, además de la informa- ción relativa a la capitalización de Fagor Ederlan Taldea. 2018 2019 Importe neto cifra de negocios (miles de euros) 658.012 698.239 EBITDA 47.620 85.109 % EBITDA s/ cifra de negocios 7,2 12,2 EBIT (miles de euros) 5.396 36.327 % EBIT s/ cifra de negocios 0,8 5,2 Resultados consolidado del ejercicio (miles de euros) (1.749) 25.173 El Grupo ha recuperado la rentabilidad de años anteriores al 2018, debido a la mayor generación de resultados y EBITDA. Mencionar asimismo que Fagor Ederlan Borja ha cesado su actividad a lo largo del 2019.
  18. 18. 1 42 53 22 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 2018 2019 Activos no corrientes 335.678 356.084 Activos corrientes 238.623 237.160 Total Activo – Pasivo 574.301 593.244 Total patrimonio neto 189.811 210.520 Total pasivos no corrientes 225.382 207.634 Total pasivos corrientes 159.108 175.091 Por la naturaleza cooperativa de la matriz y de Fagor Ederlan Tafalla, están reguladas por un régimen jurídico propio, tanto en la CAV como en Navarra, lo que determina un régimen fiscal específico en relación al impuesto de sociedades y a otros conceptos como el COFIP (desarrollado en el apartado 7) que son recursos que gestiona la cooperativa pero que no son propiedad de las personas socias, ya que son inembargables e irrepartibles incluso en caso de liquidación y tienen unos destinos y usos obligados por ley. Además, el FRO (Fondo de Reserva Obligatorio) constituye otra diferencia en las cooperativas respecto a las sociedades de capital. Las cooperativas deben de dotar anualmente al FRO un 20% de los excedentes disponibles de forma ilimitada en el tiempo y es irrepartible entre los socios incluso en caso de liquidación. De acuerdo a la información fiscal de 2019, Fagor Ederlan Taldea pagó un total de 4.794 m€ en forma de impuestos, en los diferentes países en los que está presente. PAÍSES Beneficios (miles de euros) Impuestos locales y de sociedades (en miles de euros) España 24.696 1.161 Eslovaquia 2.248 713 Mexico (6.745) — Brasil 4.639 2.450 China 525 470 TOTAL 25.363 4.794 Asimismo, el Grupo ha recibido en 2019 2.615 m€ en forma de subvenciones públicas, de explotación, todas ellas en España.
  19. 19. 6 7 8 23 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Por último, se presenta el valor económico generado y el valor distribuido de Fagor Ederlan Taldea en el último ejercicio. VALOR ECONÓMICO DIRECTO GENERADO (en miles de euros) 2018 2019 Importe neto cifra de negocios 658.012 698.235 VALOR ECONÓMICO GENERADO (en miles de euros) 2018 2019 Socios (pago de intereses + dividendos) 6.465 3.233 Empleados (gasto de personal) 154.954 162.295 Proveedores (gastos de aprovisionamiento y otros gastos de explotación) 461.934 467.387 Sociedad (impuesto de sociedades pagado) 676 3.263 Estas cifras equivalen a 823 de referencias de producto fabricado (11 más que en 2018), con las co- rrespondientes cuantías de piezas vendidas Nº DE PIEZAS VENDIDAS 2019 Fundición de Fe 32.318.201 Fundición de Al alta presión 4.417.299 Fundición de Al baja presión 4.444.488 Estas cifras suponen un incremento del 9% respecto al total de unidades vendidas en 2018.
  20. 20. 1 42 53 24 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 2.3 Relación con Nuestros Grupos de Interés y Temas Materiales Fagor Ederlan Taldea prioriza el establecimiento de relaciones duraderas basadas en los principios de transparencia y confianza con sus grupos de interés, tanto internos como externos, en aras de de- sarrollar su proyecto socio-empresarial desde un enfoque económico, social y medioambientalmente sostenible. Nuestros grupos de interés [102-40] [102-42] [102-43] Fagor Ederlan Taldea muestra su compromiso con los siguientes grupos de interés: Grupos de Interés ¿Por qué son importantes? Clientes “Compran nuestros productos, haciendo así viable nuestro proyecto socio-empresarial” Personas Socias “Son las personas propietarias de nuestro proyecto socio- empresarial, y por lo tanto, quienes determinan qué hacer y cómo hacerlo realidad” Personas Trabajadoras “Son quienes desarrollan toda la actividad dentro de nuestro proyecto socio-empresarial, por lo que corresponde a Fagor Ederlan Taldea corresponder propiciando condiciones dignas y oportunidades de desarrollo individual y colectivo” Socios de Negocio y Empresas proveedoras “Son quienes nos acompañan y apoyan en nuestro proyecto socio- empresarial, y con los que compartimos objetivos e intereses comunes de negocio” Comunidades locales y entorno “Nuestro proyecto socio-empresarial declara explícitamente su compromiso de aportar desarrollo al entorno en el que se ubica” Grupo Fagor y Mondragon Corporación “Nuestros proyectos socio-empresariales coinciden y nos hemos asociado para inter-cooperar en su desarrollo” Inversores / Entidades Financieras “Lograr acuerdos de financiación con estas entidades nos permite desarrollar nuestro proyecto socio-empresarial” Administraciones públicas “Forman parte del entorno con el que estamos comprometidos y cooperamos” Con todos ellos tiene establecidos diversos canales de comunicación, para garantizar en todo mo- mento una comunicación continua, fluida y multidireccional que le permita conocer sus necesidades y expectativas.
  21. 21. 6 7 8 25 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Grupos de Interés Canales de Comunicación Clientes Departamento Comercial: contacto operativo diario y visitas periódicas Firma de documento de compromisos Personas Socias Reuniones con: Consejo Rector/Social/Asamblea Intranet Sesiones informativas mensuales (1 hora) Buzón de sugerencias, Paneles y pantallas, Ederapp Personas Trabajadoras Reuniones con: Línea de Mando/Gestión Social Intranet Sesiones informativas mensuales (1 hora) Buzón de sugerencias, Paneles y pantallas Socios de Negocio Consejo administración / Gerencia Contacto operativo y reuniones periódicas Empresas proveedoras Departamento de Compras: contacto operativo diario y visitas periódicas Portal de proveedores Comunidades locales y entorno Departamento de Medio Ambiente: contacto operativo Participación en proyectos de colaboración Reuniones con Grupo comarcal de cooperativas (Grupo Fagor) Órganos sociales y Comisión ad hoc para distribución comunitaria de fondos. Relación directa con fundaciones y otras entidades (Gizabidea, Mundukide, Fundación Fagor Ederlan Slovensko, Asociaciones, ONGs, Plataforma abierta de Innovación de Debagoiena) Grupo Fagor y Mondragon Corporación Grupo comarcal de cooperativas (Grupo Fagor) Órganos sociales y ejecutivos Reuniones y foros mensuales Inversores / Entidades Financieras Departamento Financiero: contacto operativo Publicación de informes económicos anuales Administraciones públicas Comunicación a nivel regional y estatal; reuniones periódicas y visitas a los centros productivos… (Plataforma abierta de Innovación de Debagoiena) En todos los casos, se facilita una comunicación directa a través de los siguientes medios: _ Canal Ético _ Web corporativa: www.fagorederlan.com _ Medios de comunicaciones y redes sociales _ Correo postal
  22. 22. 1 42 53 26 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA Temas Materiales de Fagor Ederlan Taldea [102-44] [102-46] [102-47] [102-21] [102-31] Los temas materiales identificados por Fagor Ederlan Taldea en 2019 siguen la línea del ejercicio de reporte y rendición de cuentas realizado en 2018. Estos temas o asuntos identificados se conside- ran clave y altamente relevantes tanto por el impacto generado en los ámbitos económico, social y medioambiental, como por la importancia asignada tanto por los grupos de interés, como por la propia organización de Fagor Ederlan Taldea La identificación de estos temas materiales es el resultado del análisis de materialidad desarrollado en 2019, a través de: Î La elaboración de un primer listado de potenciales temas materiales, a partir de la reali- zación de una reflexión interna sobre la base de un análisis documental tanto de fuentes internas como externas: { Análisis interno considerando la siguiente documentación: . Líneas del Plan Estratégico 2017-2020 . Código de Conducta . Análisis de Riesgos . Manual de Gestión – Responsabilidad de la Dirección . Reglamento Interno . Estatutos Sociales . Información y sugerencias de los agentes de interés recogidas a través de los ca- nales de comunicación existentes { Análisis externo, teniendo en cuenta la siguiente documentación: . Benchmarking de prácticas desarrolladas por empresas competidoras del sector . 10 Principios del Pacto Mundial y Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible (ODSs) . Las propias exigencias de la Ley 11/2018 . Otras tendencias del sector Î La priorización de dicho listado a través de una dinámica grupal celebrada con personas responsables de las diversas áreas de trabajo del Grupo, que queda reflejada gráficamente en la siguiente matriz. Esta priorización es la misma que la presentada en el Informe de 2018 ya que no se identifican cam- bios significativos en tan corto periodo de tiempo.
  23. 23. 6 7 8 27 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea MATRIZ DE MATERIALIDAD 4,0 3,2 3,6 2,8 2,2 3,8 3,0 2,4 3,4 2,6 2,0 2,0 3,02,5 3,5 4,0 Importancia para Fagor Ederlan Taldea- + Importanciaparalosgruposdeinterés - + Gestión responsable de la cadena de suministro Reducción de emisiones Transparencia Intercooperación: Solidaridad y cooperación Compromiso con el entorno Gestión de residuos Orientación al cliente: identificación y satisfacción de necesidades DCHH Innovación y Eficiencia de procesos: Calidad y Excelencia operacional Ética y cumplimiento: Compliance Innovación tecnológica Formación y Desarrollo profesional Gestión de riesgos Participación y compromiso de las personas Seguridad y Salud laboral Uso sostenible de los recursos: consumo de aguas y materias primas Atracción y retención del talento Eficiencia energética Gobierno corporativo Para cada tema material se define a vez su cobertura. Temas materiales Cobertura Orientación al cliente: Identificación y satisfacción de necesidades I y E Seguridad y Salud laboral I Ética y cumplimiento: Compliance I y E DDHH I y E Innovación y eficiencia de procesos: Calidad y Excelencia operacional I Innovación tecnológica I Formación y desarrollo profesional I Gestión de riesgos I y E Compromiso con el entorno I y E Reducción de emisiones I y E Participación y compromiso de las personas I Transparencia I y E Intercooperación: Solidaridad y cooperación I y E Atracción y Retención del talento I Gestión de residuos I y E Eficiencia energética I y E Gobierno corporativo I Gestión responsable de la cadena de suministro I y E Uso sostenible de los recursos: consumo de agua y materias primas I y E I: Interna / E: Externa El Estado de Información No Financiera que aquí se presenta se estructura de acuerdo a estos temas materiales identificados, incluyendo todos aquellos contenidos requeridos por la Ley 11/2018.
  24. 24. FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE fagorederlantaldea
  25. 25. 1 42 53 30 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 3. FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE [102-15] La situación cambiante del mundo de la automoción necesita de empresas flexibles y agiles que puedan adaptarse de manera rápida a estos cambios. Para ello Fagor Ederlan Taldea monitoriza de manera constante las tendencias de la automoción e intenta predecir la dirección futura de los clientes. 3.1 Tendencias del Sector de Automoción El sector se encuentra en un momento clave de cambio de paradigma, enfrentando importantes retos estratégicos, tales como la lucha contra el cambio climático o la digitalización, y de comercio inter- nacional que están forzando una profunda transformación. Las grandes corporaciones replantean sus estrategias y esto supone cierto impass en la producción: plantas, modelos y mercados se hallan en un momento de cambio. Retos estratégicos del sector de la automoción CAMBIO DE PARADIGMA movilidad eléctrica industria 4.0 conectividad conducción automática flotas y carsharing restricciones a los motores de combustión en algunas ciudades digitalización movilidad sostenible. Transporte público, bicicletas, patines El sector vive un momento de TRANSICIÓN, caracterizado por un elevado nivel de INCERTIDUMBRE y cambios de las fuerzas competitivas. limitación a la conducción en espacios protegidos innovación y tecnología cambio climático nuevas preferencias de movilidad A nivel empresarial el sector asiste a un intenso proceso de concentración y reestructuración, con cambios clave en el entorno competitivo, en el que aparecen nuevos líderes de mercado.
  26. 26. 6 7 8 31 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Factores de evolución Principales factores que están afectando en la actualidad al mercado de automoción a nivel global: _ Incertidumbre de mercado: { Superar la guerra arancelaria de la guerra comercial de EE.UU y un Brexit sin acuerdo son las grandes preocupaciones del sector PREDOMINAN LOS RIESGOS A LA BAJA Guerra arancelaria con EEUU Brexit Acuerdo comercial UE-Mercosur la implantación por la administración Trump de un arancel del 25% a los coches importados y sus componentes supondría un importante salto cuantitativo, y cualitativo, en la escalada proteccionista mayor riesgo de una posible salida sin acuerdo se abren para Europa nuevas oportunidades en el sector { Se prevé un leve aumento de las producciones a nivel global, de aproximadamente un 1,5%, respecto al año anterior. No obstante, en un escenario negativo podría producirse una caída del 0,6%. 92,5 91,5 90,0 92,0 90,5 93,0 91,0 89,5 millones 2020 Global LV Production Scenarios 2020 Base Us Tariff on Eu China Tariff on US Hard Brexit Eurozone slowdown China downturn 2020 Synth +1,5% -0,6%
  27. 27. 1 42 53 32 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA _ Restricción de motores de combustión: La preocupación de la sociedad por el cambio climático ha hecho que los gobiernos desarrollen nuevas normativas para restringir el uso de motores de combustión por lo que los OEMs están teniendo que dar el salto a la electrificación. { Caída del diésel en el mercado: La pérdida de cuota del diésel es imparable, tanto por razones técnicas como de mercado, destacando especialmente el incremento de los impuestos asociados al diésel, las nuevas normativas (RDE u EURO7) o la prohibición de circulación en algunas ciudades. Se prevé una caída de la cuota del 13% para 2025, situándose en una cuota del 23% en ese año). { Electrificación en el mercado: Nuevos tipos de propulsión electrificados se asoman tímidamente al mercado. Si bien esta irrupción es imparable, su evolución en ventas ha tenido un crecimiento lento (2015-2018: de un 4,3% a un 7,4%). Se estima que en 2030 el 35% de los vehículos sean híbridos y el 25% totalmente eléctricos. _ Desarrollo para la conectividad y la conducción autónoma: Se produce un cambio de percep- ción, de manera que Los OEMs ya no son solo fabricantes de productos sino proveedores de servicios de movilidad. Así, el car-sharing irrumpe como nuevo modelo de negocio. Oportunidades Asimismo, se identifican las siguientes principales oportunidades: _ Crecimiento del mercado potencial en países emergentes. La industria automovilística prosigue su expansión regional en busca de un mercado en crecimiento. Tras la desaceleración en el crecimiento de China y el estancamiento de los mercados de América, se mira al continente africano con el nuevo territorio para la expansión, especialmente el norte de África. _ Electromovilidad. Se prevé que para el año 2050 el 80% de todas las ventas de automóviles nuevos sean eléctricas. La evolución en la electrificación estará también segmentada por las infraestructuras en los diferen- tes países, y no será homogénea en los diferentes continentes. Las soluciones más convencionales podrán permanecer más tiempo en los países menos desarrollados en cuanto a infraestructuras de vehículo eléctrico. El coste de los sistemas de almacenamiento marcará la curva de evolución hacia la electrificación. A su vez, en la irrupción de la movilidad eléctrica aparecerán nuevos players cada vez más representativos que sustituirán parcialmente a los OEMs en la comercialización de soluciones de motor eléctrico. _ Connected car. La evolución en la conducción autónoma generará nuevas oportunidades de negocio en el mundo de la automoción, aunque se espera que su evolución sea gradual, empezando por los vehículos de alta gama y los orientados al mercado del car-sharing. _ Servitización de los OEMs. Nuestros clientes pasan de ser fabricantes de coches a proveedores de servicios de movilidad, lo que abre oportunidades para explorar nuevos tipos de negocio dentro de la servitización que desean ofre- cer a sus usuarios finales. Surgen nuevas oportunidades para la diversificación en relación al software, hardware, apps, servicios de car-sharing…
  28. 28. 6 7 8 33 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea 3.2 Plan Estratégico de Fagor Ederlan Taldea [103] En este marco de actuación, el Plan Estratégico 2017-2020 de Fagor Ederlan Taldea abarca los siguien- tes retos principales: _ RETO 1: MERCADO Ofrecer al mercado una propuesta de valor atractiva a partir del dominio de las 4 tecnologías básicas, que nos permita desarrollar las líneas de productos actuales y nuevas. _ RETO 2: INNOVACIÓN En producto, proceso y materiales para ser reconocidos como proveedor especialista en las funciones de freno y suspensión. _ RETO 3: EFICIENCIA A través de la mejora de los procesos productivos. Eficiencia en costes que junto a la cualificación de las ventas genere unos márgenes superiores/ rentabilidad sostenible que nos permita una estructura financiera sólida. _ RETO 4: CALIDAD Desarrollar una cultura de “Calidad en Toda la Gestión” implementando el Sistema de Gestión Inte- grado en todos los procesos. _ RETO 5: PERSONAS Atraer el talento y desarrollar el equipo actual para contar con personas más capacitadas y motivadas en una estructura organizativa más autónoma. _ RETO 6: NUEVAS ACTIVIDADES Continuar explorando y desarrollando nuevos productos en el sector automoción. _ RETO 7: COMPROMISO CON LAS PERSONAS Y EL ENTORNO RSC Mejorando las condiciones de trabajo, haciéndolas más seguras, saludables y respetuosas con el medioambiente, y fomentando la cultura preventiva. Colaborando con los agentes locales que trabajan la Inclusión Social. Para alcanzar estos objetivos el Grupo tiene identificadas las siguientes áreas estratégicas: _ Diversificación _ Innovación tecnológica _ Rentabilidad _ Logística integral _ Sistema de gestión integral _ Plan estratégico de personas _ Transformación digital _ Intercooperación con el entorno
  29. 29. 1 42 53 34 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 3.3 Detección y Gestión del Riesgo [103] [102-15] [102-29] [102-30] [102-31] La detección y gestión de riesgos en Fagor Ederlan Taldea se hace tanto a nivel estratégico, como a nivel de procesos de la organización. Es en el Consejo de Dirección donde se realiza el análisis de riesgos, tras la realización de un análisis interno y un análisis externo, y de sus implicaciones: _ Análisis interno: Posicionamiento actual y capacidades de la organización, incluyendo la revisión de procesos y la revisión del sistema. En el análisis interno de la organización se incorpora el análisis de riesgos realizado por los propietarios de los procesos y sus equipos. _ Análisis externo: Tendencias sociales, medioambientales, del mercado, de los clientes, de la competencia y tecnológicas. El análisis de riesgos por procesos permite identificar impactos más significativos en el corto y medio plazo, y en consecuencia, permite definir e implantar las medidas de mitigación oportunas. Asimismo, los propietarios de los “sistemas de gestión” que dan soporte al funcionamiento de los procesos en materias de garantías de calidad, respeto ambiental, Seguridad y Salud Laboral y Com- pliance, realizan al igual que los procesos, su análisis específico de riesgos. De esta manera, el Grupo tiene identificados 25 riesgos específicos, incluyendo riesgos económicos y de mercado, tecnológicos, ambientales y otros riesgos internos.
  30. 30. 6 7 8 35 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea 3.4 Modelo de Gestión: Políticas y Procedimientos de Diligencia Debida [103] [102-15] El modelo de gestión de Fagor Ederlan Taldea promueve una gestión sistémica y sostenible en el tiem- po, que se revisa y se mejora de forma continua. Esta estrategia de gestión se basa en aportar valor al cliente, a través de una gestión excelente de los procesos mediante la participación de personas capacitadas y comprometidas con la mejora continua. VISIÓN MISIÓN VALORES cuadro de mando POLÍTICAS BÁSICAS grupos de interés estrategia de gestión estrategia de negocio procesos Cada cuatro años el Grupo elabora su planificación estratégica, donde se definen los retos estratégicos y los proyectos de cambio y mejora para alcanzarlos, considerándose los siguientes elementos: _ cuantificación de recursos necesarios y priorización de proyectos _ definición de la organización más adecuada para la estrategia diseñada _ cuadro de mando estratégico que permitirá seguir el avance en cada uno de los retos defi- nidos El despliegue del Plan Estratégico se realiza anualmente a través de un Plan de Gestión, cuyo avance se evalúa mensualmente. Asimismo, cada año se realiza un análisis interno y externo y de los retos, para ajustar y adaptar los planes de acción futuros.
  31. 31. 1 42 53 36 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA Por otro lado, a nivel de procesos, se recogen anualmente las directrices derivadas tanto del Plan Estratégico y del Plan de Gestión y la información derivada del cumplimiento de objetivos, planes de acción y el análisis de riesgos, con objeto de ajustar los objetivos del siguiente ciclo de gestión, identificar los elementos del proceso que deban ser modificados y desplegar las directrices oportunas a equipos, departamentos y personas. Se incluyen a continuación los enfoques de gestión de Fagor Ederlan Taldea para cada una de las cuestiones no financieras relevantes: CUESTIÓN ENFOQUE DE GESTIÓN Cuestiones Medioambientales Sistema integrado de gestión (Certificación ISO 14.001) Cuestiones Sociales y Personal Estatutos Sociales EESS Reglamento Interno Cooperativo (RIC) Proceso “Desarrollo de las Personas” Sistema integrado de gestión (Norma OHSAS 18001) Respeto de los Derechos Humanos Compliance Lucha contra la corrupción y el soborno Compliance Sociedad Proceso “Gestión de Compras” Solidaridad Grupo FAGOR Solidaridad MONDRAGON
  32. 32. 6 7 8 37 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea
  33. 33. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA fagorederlantaldea
  34. 34. 1 42 53 40 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 4. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA [103] 4.1 Innovación Tecnológica Fagor Ederlan Taldea realiza una apuesta clara por la innovación tecnológica, el diseño y desarrollo de productos, materiales, procesos y tecnologías, a través de Edertek, unidad empresarial de I+D+i perteneciente a la Red Vasca de Ciencia Tecnología e Innovación (RVCTI) y elemento fundamental del programa de I+D+i del Grupo. Así, en sus más de 50 años de experiencia industrial, Fagor Ederlan Taldea ha desarrollado e indus- trializado con éxito diferentes tecnologías y procesos, para ofrecer soluciones innovadoras de alto valor añadido, en clave de productos avanzados, procesos robustos y costes competitivos. Edertek es el centro tecnológico de Fagor Ederlan Taldea en el que el Grupo tiene una participación del 52,68% (con un presupuesto de 5,1 M€ dedicados a diferentes proyectos). Su actividad se desarrolla en clave de anticipación con el fin de responder a los grandes retos del sector de automoción.
  35. 35. 6 7 8 41 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Esta apuesta por la investigación y desarrollo permite a Fagor Ederlan Taldea posicionarse como líder tecnológico del sector en base a sus tecnologías fundamentales: _ la fundición de hierro en arena por gravedad, _ la fundición de aluminio en alta y baja presión, _ el mecanizado _ y el montaje. Su programa de investigación se centra en el diseño de componentes aligerados y tecnológicamente avanzados, mediante el desarrollo constante de nuevos materiales, aplicaciones y procesos, acordes a los requerimientos de sus clientes, consiguiendo ofrecer al mercado componentes de altas presta- ciones funcionales. En 2019 Edertek, siguiendo la línea de 2018, cuenta con una plantilla media de 55 personas compues- ta por técnicos, diseñadores, investigadores y doctores que desarrollan su actividad en las diferentes áreas del centro. Desde el punto de vista de medios materiales, Edertek dispone de: _ Un Área de Fabricación Avanzada (IMA) con instalaciones dedicadas exclusivamente a la innovación y transferencia entre las que destacan: una célula de alta presión (HPDC) y una célula de baja presión (LPDC), ambas con sus medios fusores y periféricos correspondientes.
  36. 36. 1 42 53 42 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA _ Un completo laboratorio de última generación que permite la caracterización de los diferen- tes materiales utilizados. _ Un Área de Ensayos Funcionales con actuadores hidráulicos que permiten la realización de ensayos de fatiga y estáticos, cerrando así, el círculo de diseño y desarrollo de los compo- nentes. Destaca la incorporación en 2019 de una prensa para el montaje de componentes, así como la incor- poración de un moderno banco de inercia dinamométrico que constituye una herramienta fundamental para soportar el desarrollo de discos freno, evaluando; prestaciones, desgaste, durabilidad y NVH. Así, el equipo humano y medios materiales de Edertek, garantizan la transferencia directa de los de- sarrollos al ámbito industrial. Edertek, a partir de la reflexión estratégica de Fagor Ederlan Taldea y teniendo en cuenta tanto las oportunidades de mercado como la información derivada de su vigilancia tecnológica, identifica las líneas de actuación que dan respuesta a los retos estratégicos, con el fin de desarrollar un proceso de innovación exitoso. Para ello, utiliza metodologías de roadmapping, generando carteras de proyectos y actividades que promueven la anticipación tecnológica y responden a los citados retos. Destacan las siguientes líneas de trabajo ejecutadas: _ El desarrollo de discos de freno de aluminio así como el desarrollo de discos bi-metálicos, en la función freno y el desarrollo de portamaguetas híbridos y con integración de funciones en el ámbito de la suspensión. _ La evaluación del impacto de la electrificación del vehículo sobre la actividad de Fagor Eder- lan Taldea y la identificación de oportunidades en base a nuevos componentes, subsistemas y sistemas de estos vehículos.
  37. 37. 6 7 8 43 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea _ El diagnóstico 4.0, con posterior definición del modelo de referencia, enunciado las líneas estratégicas al tiempo que se han comenzado desplegando proyectos con aplicación inteli- gencia artificial a los procesos. La colaboración tecnológica con agentes externos es una aspecto clave para Edertek y muestra de ello es el hecho de que actualmente más del 75% de los proyectos de I+D+i desarrollados por el Centro cuentan con la participación de agentes externos. Asimismo, Edertek mantiene acuerdos estratégicos de colaboración tecnológica con Tecnalia, Ikerlan y MGEP (Universidad de Mondragon) con un presu- puesto anual superior a 0,5 millones de euros. Destaca en relación a la Universidad de Mondragon: _ La constitución de un equipo de investigación que aglutina investigadores y técnicos de ambas partes, con una estrategia definida y compartida, con espacios específicos y espacios compartidos en el campus de la universidad, con el fin de: mejorar el acercamiento univer- sidad-empresa, capacitar a los futuros tecnólogos de Edertek, desarrollar una investigación excelente, y transferir conocimientos y personas formadas a Edertek y a Fagor Ederlan Taldea. _ 10 estudiantes realizan prácticas, trabajos fin de grado y fin de máster junto con investiga- dores de Edertek. Asimismo, en 2019 se ha obtenido la certificación del sistema de gestión de la innovación conforme a la norma UNE 166002:2014.
  38. 38. 1 42 53 44 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 4.2 Innovación y Eficiencia de Procesos: Calidad y Excelencia Operacional El compromiso de Fagor Ederlan Taldea con la innovación, la eficiencia y la excelencia tiene su reflejo en todos los ámbitos de su modelo de gestión, tanto en su estrategia de negocio (“qué queremos hacer”) como en su estrategia de gestión (“como lo queremos hacer”). Este compromiso es el que impulsa al Grupo a apostar de forma clara por la calidad y excelencia operacional, a través de la idea compartida de que la estrategia de gestión es equivalente a hacer una “Gestión de Calidad Total”, lo que equivale a su vez, a garantizar la “Calidad de Toda la Gestión”. En este marco básico, Fagor Ederlan Taldea busca impulsar la mejora continua y la innovación en todo lo que hace; todo ello basándose en el “Liderazgo para el Cambio” para el crecimiento del negocio hacia el logro de la misión. Sobre la base de una mejora continua entendida como motor de cambio principal, Fagor Ederlan Tal- dea revisa permanentemente todo lo que hace, manteniendo y mejorando sus procesos aplicando los ciclos de SDCA (estandarizar, aplicar, comprobar, adaptar) y PDCA (planificar la corrección o mejora, aplicar, comprobar, ajustar) rigurosa y sistemáticamente. Esta mejora continua se sustenta sobre tres ejes estratégicos, base del modelo de gestión de Fagor Ederlan Taldea: MEJORA CONTÍNUA Satisfacción del cliente Eficiencia económica Implicación personas
  39. 39. 6 7 8 45 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea _ Satisfacción del cliente: introduciendo la voz del cliente en toda la organización, atendiendo a sus necesidades más allá de sus deseos, adaptando flexiblemente los procesos y sistemas para dar respuesta a sus problemas y demandas, y adelantándose a sus requerimientos. _ Eficiencia económica: utilizando el mínimo de recursos necesarios para cada proceso, elimi- nando el desperdicio y minimizando las pérdidas que reducen su efectividad. _ Implicación social: promoviendo el compromiso y participación de todas las personas en la consecución de los logros y alineando todo el potencial de las personas con los objetivos de la organización. 4.3 Orientación al Cliente [102-10] En este marco en el que la orientación al cliente y la satisfacción de este es uno de los tres pilares estratégicos sobre el que se sustenta la mejora continua de Fagor Ederlan Taldea, la colaboración y el trabajo conjunto entre la organización y sus clientes se convierte en un elemento fundamental, con objeto de alcanzar y hacer frente a los retos más relevantes del sector. De esta manera, Fagor Ederlan Taldea se posiciona como entidad referente en la oferta de una pro- puesta de valor integral, sobre la base del dominio de tecnologías clave en el sector, como son la fundición de hierro, inyección de aluminio, fundición de aluminio baja presión, mecanizado y montaje, e introduciendo en todo momento la voz del cliente a lo largo de toda la cadena de valor. DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO INGENIERÍA FUNDICIÓN MECANIZADO MONTAJE En 2019 han sido 49 millones los componentes suministrados a través de las 18 plantas del Grupo, lo que supone un incremento del 17% respecto a 2018, consolidando así su presencia global con las nuevas plantas iniciadas en 2016 en México y Bergara. En cuanto a las inversiones se refiere, Fagor Ederlan Taldea ha dedicado en 2019 más del 8% de sus ventas a la inversión en equipamiento de última tecnología para atender las necesidades de fabrican- tes de automóvil generalistas, premium y Tier 1 en Norteamérica, China y Europa.
  40. 40. 1 42 53 46 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA Los ejes del desarrollo de la orientación al mercado del Grupo se fundamentan en dos estrategias principales: _ Seguir manteniendo una presencia global, para atender a los clientes en las regiones en que operan. _ Continuar desarrollando productos innovadores que aumenten prestaciones y aligeren los vehículos. Fagor Ederlan Taldea ofrece atención al mercado a través de gestores globales de grandes cuentas, apoyados por 8 oficinas de representación comercial y el centro tecnológico propio del Grupo, Edertek. Hitos más destacados del desarrollo comercial en 2019: ALBP Mondragon / Bergara _ Inicio en serie y consolidación de las diferentes plataformas de BMW y Daimler en los pro- yectos G2x y MFA2. ALBP Mexico _ Consolidación de la capacidad instalada en NAFTA ALBP China _ Inicio en serie y consolidación de las diferentes plataformas de BMW y Daimler en los pro- yectos G2x y MFA2. Discos de Freno - Mondragon _ Aumento de la capacidad para poder atender las extensiones en proyectos FCA, PSA y CBI-Toyota Powertrain Europa - Eskoriatza / Aretxabaleta _ Captación extensión cárteres DCT300 de Magna Carcasas de Freno - Usurbil _ Captación de varios proyectos para CONTI Bloques de motor - Tafalla _ Captación de varios proyectos para Deutz
  41. 41. 6 7 8 47 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea
  42. 42. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA fagorederlantaldea
  43. 43. 1 42 53 50 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 5. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA [102-16] [103] Fagor Ederlan Taldea se encuentra comprometido con el Buen Gobierno y la Ética, tal y como queda fundamentado en los Principios y Valores (capítulo 2.1) y el Compliance Program del Grupo, basados todos ellos en un modelo cooperativo que promueve un proyecto socio-empresarial solidario, soste- nible y transformador. 5.1 Gobierno Corporativo [102-13] [102-18] [102-19] [102-23] [102-24] [102-26] El modelo de gobierno corporativo de Fagor Ederlan Taldea se rige por sus propios Estatutos Sociales y por el Reglamento Interno Cooperativo (RIC) que regulan su funcionamiento, como parte del eco- sistema de Mondragon Corporación. El Compliance Program define el marco ético a seguir a la hora de desplegar las políticas, estrategias y acciones que derivan del modelo corporativo, incluyendo la gestión de los conflictos de interés que se puedan suscitar. Estructura organizativa y Órganos Se definen a continuación los órganos sobre los que se fundamenta el modelo corporativo cooperativo de Fagor Ederlan Taldea: Asamblea General El órgano social constituido por los socios para deliberar y tomar acuerdos en las materias propias de su competencia, tales como; examinar y censurar la gestión social, aprobar las cuentas y balance, acordar la distribución de los excedentes y establecer los criterios de aplicación de la Contribución para Educación y Promoción Cooperativa y otros fines de interés público, entre otras. Consejo Rector El órgano colegiado al que corresponde, en exclusiva, la gestión y representación de la Cooperativa, ejerciendo además todas las facultades que no están expresamente reservadas por la ley o estos Estatutos a la Asamblea General u otros órganos sociales. El Consejo Rector es el responsable de entre otros, de nombrar al Gerente y a propuesta de este, nombrar a las direcciones departamentales y fijar sus facultades, deberes y retribuciones. En 2019 el Consejo Rector de la Matriz ha estado compuesto por 12 personas; 5 hombres y 7 mujeres. Gerencia y Consejo de Dirección La Gerencia está asistida y asesorada por un Consejo de Dirección, constituido por altos directivos de la Cooperativa, bajo la presidencia del Gerente. El Consejo de Dirección se define como órgano de coordinación de las funciones del equipo directivo y de asesoramiento del Consejo Rector, y tiene como principal función la de prever, planificar y promover el desarrollo empresarial de la Cooperativa, así como el perfeccionamiento de su gestión empresarial.
  44. 44. 6 7 86 7 51 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea GERENCIA D. COMPRAS D.CALIDAD Y SISTEMAS DE GESTIÓN D. FINANCIERO D. INNOVACIÓN D. PREVENCIÓN MEDIO AMBIENTE D. PROMOCIÓN E INNOVACIÓN GESTIÓN D. GESTIÓN SOCIAL G. NEGOCIO COMPONENTES D. MERCADO G. NEGOCIO COMPONENTES EXTERIOR Comisión de Vigilancia Compuesta por tres miembros titulares y tres suplentes, su mandato es de tres años, pudiendo ser reelegidos. Entre sus facultades se encuentran las de revisar las cuentas anuales, supervisar e impugnar acuerdos sociales, entre otras. Esta comisión no tiene capacidad para intervenir directamente en la gestión de la Cooperativa, ni representarla ante terceros. Consejo Social El órgano de participación permanente de la comunidad de trabajo en la administración de la Cooperativa, sin perjuicio de las funciones que al respecto competen a la Asamblea General y al Consejo Rector. Representa a las personas socias trabajadoras ante los órganos de régimen interno y es el órgano asesor y consultivo del Consejo Rector y Gerencia, y de la representación de la Cooperativa ante otras entidades. Las funciones básicas del Consejo Social son las de información, asesoramiento y consulta, además de negociación y control social.
  45. 45. 1 42 53 52 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA DIRECTORES DE PLANTA J. LOGÍSTICA PLANIFICACIÓN RESP. ÁREA ECONÓMICA (ESTUDIOS Y OFERTAS) J. INGENIERÍA PRODUCTO MOTOR TRANSMISIÓN RESP. ÁREA ECONÓMICA (CONTROL DE GESTIÓN) J. INGENIERÍA PRODUCTO DISCOS RESP: DESARROLLO COMERCIAL DIRECTOR INDUSTRIAL J. LOGÍSTICA PLANTA UTILLAJES RESP. MODELO INDUSTRIAL J. INGENIERÍA PRODUCTO HIERRO DIR. UNIDAD DE NEGOCIO GERENCIA CONSEJO RECTOR CONSEJO SOCIAL CONSEJO DE DIRECCIÓN ASAMBLEA GENERAL J. INGENIERÍA PRODUCTO PORTAMANGUETAS ALUMINIO Las Actas de la Asamblea General definen y registran los procesos de nominación y selección de las personas integrantes de estos órganos y demás puestos ejecutivos. Estas actas se encuentran dispo- nibles en el Registro de Cooperativas de Euskadi.
  46. 46. 6 7 8 53 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Relaciones con entidades de interés social, económico y medioambiental – Afiliación a asociaciones [102-13] El gran número de relaciones establecidas a lo largo de los últimos años por Fagor Ederlan Taldea con entidades externas de defensa de intereses colectivos, da muestra clara de su apuesta por la colabo- ración y la cooperación. Estas entidades se convierten en aliados del Grupo a la hora de desarrollar su proyecto socio-empresarial, especialmente en los ámbitos sociales, sectoriales y la innovación. Asociación/Entidad TEDFUN - Asociación Técnica y Desarrollo de la Fundición a Presión Española OSARTEN - Osarten kooperatiba elkartea ASOCIACION FUNDIDORES PAIS VASCO Y NAVARRA APD - Asociación para el Progreso de la Dirección BDGUSS - Bundesverband der Deutschen Gießerei-Industrie (Asociación Federal de la Industria de Fundición Alemana) ZERO FACTORY-CO-SOCIETY ERKIDE - Federación de Cooperativas de Euskadi EDCA - European Die-Casting Association STA - Sociedad de Técnicos de Automoción AECOC - Asociación Española de Codificación BAGARA - Herrigintzan Kooperatiba Elkartea ATF - American Type Founders ATARI - Asociación para la Promoción de la Cultura Arquitectónica en Euskadi ASOCIACION FUNDIDORES DE GIPUZKOA IKERLAN TECNALIA ELKARGI GALBAIAN – Galbaian Intellectual Property Además, es miembro de las siguientes entidades a través de la División Mondragon Automoción: Asociación/Entidad ACICAE - Cluster de Automoción del País Vasco SERNAUTO - Asociación Española de Proveedores de Automoción CLEPA - European Association of Automotive Suppliers CEMAFON - The European Foundry Equipment Suppliers Association INNOBASQUE - Agencia Vasca de la Innovación
  47. 47. 1 42 53 54 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 5.2 Transparencia El buen gobierno ejercido por parte de Fagor Ederlan Taldea se realiza bajo criterios de cooperación y transparencia. La publicación de esta Memoria es una buena muestra del compromiso de transparen- cia adquirido por el Grupo hacia sus grupos de interés, tanto internos como externos, además de los siguientes elementos a tener en cuenta: _ Tal y como establece el Código de Conducta de Fagor Ederlan Taldea, la organización se compromete a garantizar que la información económica-financiera del Grupo refleje fielmen- te su realidad patrimonial, de forma veraz y exacta, transmitiendo así información fiable que permita formarse una imagen fiel del Grupo. _ Asimismo, el proceso de adjudicación a proveedores se realiza igualmente, cumpliendo con el principio de transparencia. _ Todas las personas trabajadoras de Fagor Ederlan Taldea (tanto personas socias como even- tuales) tienen a su disposición la información relativa a la evolución de la actividad econó- mica, con una periodicidad mensual, a través de la organización de charlas informativas presenciales. Esta información incluye tanto datos económicos como otro tipo de aspectos sociales o laborales, entre otros. De forma adicional, todos los años se organiza una sesión informativa durante el mes de febrero para explicar la valoración del cierre económico del año anterior, además de presentar el Plan de Gestión del año en curso. _ Los Estatutos Sociales de Fagor Ederlan Taldea establecen la obligación de poner a disposi- ción de todas las personas socias las cuentas económicas auditadas, previo a la celebración de la Asamblea General anual. La Comisión de Vigilancia, además del Comité de Cumplimiento son los principales órganos que se encargan de velar por que la actividad se desarrolle en un marco de transparencia y de información fiable.
  48. 48. 6 7 8 55 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea 5.3 Ética y Cumplimiento: Compliance [102-17] [102-25] [102-33] [102-34] [307-1] [419-1] El Compliance Program de Fagor Ederlan Taldea, implantado a principios de 2018, es otro de los pilares que muestran el compromiso de Fagor Ederlan Taldea con el buen gobierno y la ética. Este programa se sustenta en: _ Una evaluación de riesgos a partir de la consideración de delitos potenciales contemplados en la Ley Orgánica 1/2015, de 30 de marzo y la identificación de los riesgos más críticos, en función de su probabilidad de ocurrencia y su impacto potencial, así como los requerimientos de los clientes. _ Un modelo de prevención aprobado en el seno del Consejo Rector cuyos elementos clave son: . El Código de Conducta de obligado cumplimiento para todas las personas que in- tegran Fagor Ederlan Taldea y que pretende consolidar una cultura empresarial ya existente en el Grupo (accesible a través de la web del Grupo). Este Código abarca todos los ámbitos relativos a las personas, la seguridad y salud en el trabajo, la política anticorrupción, el medio ambiente, el trato con los socios comerciales y con terceros, la gestión de la información y la protección y uso de la propiedad intelec- tual e industrial. . El Comité de Cumplimiento encargado de la monitorización del modelo de pre- vención a partir de un sistema (check list) de evaluación del cumplimiento con un calendario de actuaciones. La monitorización se materializa, entre otras cosas, en una Evaluación Anual que junto con lo que deriva del Canal Ético, de las necesidades de la empresa y de las novedades legales sirven de input para conformar un Plan de Acción Anual. . El Manual de Prevención. . El modelo de Gestión de Recursos Financieros. . Un Canal Ético o Canal de denuncias de incumplimiento para las consultas, sugeren- cias, gestión y reparación de abusos cuya regulación está también establecida en el propio Código de Conducta y Manual de Prevención. . La difusión de todo ello al conjunto de la organización. El proceso para comunicar preocupaciones críticas al máximo órgano de gobierno está regulado en el Manual de Prevención de Delitos y en el Reglamento de Organización y Funcionamiento del Comité de Cumplimiento, órgano responsable del impulso y mantenimiento del Compliance Program en Fagor Ederlan Taldea. En dichos documentos se establecen dos cláusulas relativas a la comunicación de dichas preocupaciones, a través del reporte anual de un Informe de Compliance al Consejo Rector, además de definir un proceso para la resolución de las denuncias que llegan al Canal Ético. Las perso- nas receptoras de las denuncias recibidas a través del Canal Ético son el Director de Cumplimiento y Director Gerente y Responsable de Gestión Social. Las comunicaciones y la identidad de las personas denunciantes están sujetas a obligación de confidencialidad; asimismo, se establece la prohibición de represalias.
  49. 49. 1 42 53 56 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 2019 ha sido el segundo año de funcionamiento del Compliance Program en Fagor Ederlan Taldea y también del Canal Ético. Se han recibido 5 denuncias vía Canal Ético y vía mandos funcionales que se han tratado de manera individualiza, conforme al procedimiento aprobado y a las que se ha dado respuesta en tiempo y forma. Por otro lado, el Grupo ha recibido un total de 13 multas por incumplimiento en el ámbito social y económico, con un montante total de 139.373 €, mientras que ha habido una única sanción en el caso del ámbito medioambiental, por un total de 600€. De cara a 2020, se identifican las siguientes propuestas de mejora: _ Completar el proceso de difusión del Compliance en el exterior y en especial, la adaptación del Modelo de Gestión de Recursos Financieros en todas las empresas participadas. _ Abordar los problemas ligados a la declaración de todos los ingresos que perciben las per- sonas expatriadas. _ Realizar acciones divulgativas y formativas. . Realizar una formación complementaria a los Directores de Planta y Responsables de Recursos Humanos de las Sociedades Controladas, a fin de cubrir las carencias de información detectadas en torno al conocimiento sobre el Compliance. . Realizar un recordatorio del uso del Canal Ético y perfeccionar el procedimiento del Canal Ético. . Abordar un plan de formación y sensibilización para colectivos específicos. Por ejem- plo, al Departamento Financiero, Recursos Humanos, Compras o Comercial, para formar y sensibilizar respecto de los riesgos legales que específicamente les afectan a cada uno de los mismos. _ Análisis más detallado de parte de las legislaciones extranjeras. En particular, realizar el análisis sobre las legislaciones china, mexicana y brasileña respecto a distintos aspectos del Compliance (legislación Penal, Protección de Datos, Política anticorrupción, etc.). _ Seguimiento del desarrollo en los siguientes apartados: . Cierre de los distintos expedientes abiertos derivados de las comunicaciones recibi- das en el Canal Ético en 2019. . Asegurar si se está cumpliendo en materia del Reglamento Europeo de Protección de Datos Personales (RGPD), debido a que el Comité de Cumplimiento ha registrado dudas sobre este cumplimiento en la práctica. . Adaptaciones específicas del protocolo corporativo a la realidad mejicana (Fagor Ederlan México). Pendiente realizar adaptaciones del protocolo de acoso así como la constitución y puesta en marcha de su órgano de gestión. Los Derechos Humanos y la Política anticorrupción forman parte esencial de los principios éticos y las normas de comportamiento y actuación contenidos en el Código de Conducta del Grupo.
  50. 50. 6 7 8 57 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Compromiso con los Derechos Humanos [407-1] [408-1] [409-1] [412-2] Los principios fundamentales de la Declaración de los Derechos Humanos definidos por las Naciones Unidas (1948), constituyen un marco de referencia para la forma de actuar de Fagor Ederlan Taldea. En este marco, el Código de Conducta del Grupo se convierte en la guía que explicita los valores a promover por todas las personas, en todos los niveles profesionales y en los que han de basarse las relaciones entre todas las personas vinculadas al Grupo, a fin de propiciar un ambiente laboral respe- tuoso y un clima de trabajo positivo: _ respeto mutuo _ integridad _ cordialidad _ confianza _ colaboración _ esfuerzo _ trabajo en equipo Personas y Derechos Humanos en el Código de Conducta PERSONAS Y DERECHOS HUMANOS Prohibición de trabajos forzosos y penosos Libertad de asociación, negociación colectiva y actividades extranjeras Formación continua Igualdad de oportunidades y no discriminación Salarios y beneficios Prohibición de tráfico de seres humanos y protección de ciudadanos extranjeros Prohibición de trabajo infantil y protección de los menores Condiciones laborales Todos los elementos contenidos en el Código de Conducta se han establecido desde el respeto a las normativas y legislaciones vigentes de cada país, así como la promoción y cumplimiento de convenios
  51. 51. 1 42 53 58 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (edad mínima de trabajo, libertad de asociación, derecho a la negociación colectiva, no discriminación,…). Este Código de Conducta se traslada a su vez a la cadena de suministro. Asimismo, el Código Ético expresamente recoge la realización de formación continua en asuntos re- lativos a Responsabilidad Social Corporativa, Asuntos Sociales y Política Anticorrupción. En este sen- tido, en 2019 se han dedicado 688 horas a la formación en políticas o procedimientos sobre derechos humanos en el conjunto del Grupo. Básicamente ha consistido en completar el proceso de difusión del Compliance Program acometido en 2018 en aquellas plantas aún pendientes, como es el caso de México, y continuar con la formación en este ámbito para las nuevas incorporaciones dentro del pro- ceso de acogida. Al igual que en 2018, en 2019 no se han detectado operaciones y proveedores con riesgo significativo de casos de vulneración de derechos humanos. Lucha Contra la Corrupción y el Soborno [205-2] El Código de Conducta recoge a su vez la política anticorrupción de Fagor Ederlan Taldea. Esta política establece los principios éticos, normas de conducta, instrumentos y medidas para prevenir y combatir, entre otros, los siguientes riesgos: _ La corrupción, el soborno o extorsión, así como el tráfico de influencias de las personas del Grupo en sus relaciones con los Proveedores, Personas Asociadas, Clientes así como con las Administraciones Públicas, tanto nacionales como de países terceros y organizaciones internacionales. _ El blanqueo de capitales y de la financiación del terrorismo mediante el obligado cumplimien- to de las leyes nacionales e internacionales aplicables en torno a estos asuntos. _ Otros riesgos asociados a aportaciones a fundaciones y entidades sin ánimo de lucro, con- flictos de intereses, abuso o restricción ilícita de la competencia, actuaciones desleales ni publicidad engañosa ni denigratoria, etc.
  52. 52. 6 7 8 59 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Política anticorrupción en el Código de Conducta POLÍTICA ANTICORRUPCIÓN DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA Prevención de la corrupción privada y pública Conflictos de interés Protección de la libre competencia, del mercado y de los consumidores Prevención del blanqueo de capitales y de la financiación del terrorismo Tal y como queda establecido en el Código de Conducta del Grupo, las personas directivas y aque- llas que gestionen o dirijan equipos de personas deben velar y asegurarse de que las personas que dependan de ellas reciban la adecuada información y formación que les permita conocer y cumplir la legislación, el propio Código de Conducta, los controles y los contratos vinculados a Fagor Ederlan Taldea que les afecte. A lo largo de 2019 se ha completado el proceso de difusión llevado a cabo en 2018 y se ha continuado con la puesta en marcha de acciones dirigidas a lograr la máxima difusión de estos compromisos y la transmisión de un mensaje único a todas las personas de Fagor Ederlan Taldea: _ Reuniones de personas socias y de tipo operativo para explicar el sistema con convocatoria a todos y todas las trabajadoras _ Edición y publicación del Código de Conducta en todos los idiomas (castellano, euskera, es- lovaco, portugués, inglés y chino) de las ubicaciones geográficas de las plantas y accesible a través de la página web del Grupo. _ Entrega individualizada del Código de Conducta y firma por parte de todos y cada uno de los trabajadores y trabajadoras como prueba. _ Edición de un video explicativo, también en todos los idiomas, que se puede visualizar en los paneles informativos de las primeras plantas de las instalaciones y siendo por tanto accesible a todas las personas empleadas. _ Acceso al video a través de un enlace en la Intranet de la empresa.
  53. 53. 1 42 53 60 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA Empleados que han recibido formación sobre anticorrupción   NAFTA BRASIL CHINA EUROPA TOTAL   Núm % Núm % Núm % Núm % Núm % Mano de Obra DIRECTA 188 100 357 100 114 100 2.266 100 2.925 100 Mano de Obra INDIRECTA 136 100 198 100 107 100 1.378 100 1.819 100 TOTAL 324 100 555 100 221 100 3.644 100 4.744 100 * Esta tabla recoge el dato de personas empleadas registradas a fecha de 31 de diciembre de 2019, que han recibido dicha formación. No contabiliza las personas que hayan recibido esta formación y que no continúen trabajando en el Grupo (no tiene en cuenta las altas y bajas). Miembros del órgano de gobierno que han recibido formación sobre anticorrupción NAFTA BRASIL CHINA EUROPA TOTAL Núm % Núm % Núm % Núm % Núm % Núm. de personas 3 100 4 100 3 100 39 100 49 100 Clientes a quienes se ha comunicado las políticas y procedimientos anticorrupción NAFTA BRASIL CHINA EUROPA TOTAL Núm % Núm % Núm % Núm % Núm % Clientes 3 75 9 90 3 75 20 77 35 80 Socios financieros a quienes se ha comunicado las políticas y procedimientos anticorrupción NAFTA BRASIL CHINA EUROPA TOTAL Núm % Núm % Núm % Núm % Núm % Socios financieros – – – – 1 100 1 100 2 100 Asimismo, tal y como se presenta en el apartado 7.2 sobre la gestión responsable de la cadena de suministro, y continuando con el trabajo ya iniciado en 2018, en 2019 el total de nuevos proveedores de Europa y México han sido informados sobre estos procedimientos a través del envío del Código de Conducta.
  54. 54. 6 7 8 61 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea
  55. 55. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN fagorederlantaldea
  56. 56. 1 42 53 64 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA 6. COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN [103] Las personas son determinantes en el futuro del proyecto socio-empresarial de Fagor Ederlan Taldea, por su capacidad creativa, su iniciativa, su compromiso y su responsabilidad. El modelo corporativo del Grupo impulsa la participación de estas, tanto en la propiedad, como en la gestión y en los resul- tados, buscando así a través de un trabajo participativo, el compromiso de las personas como valor fundamental. Tal y como se expone en los Estatutos Sociales de la cooperativa así como en el Código de Conducta (Compliance) de Fagor Ederlan Taldea, las personas son parte esencial del proyecto socio-empresarial. Aquí se explicitan los valores y comportamientos en los que han de basarse las relaciones entre todas las personas vinculadas al Grupo, así como el compromiso con el respeto de los Derechos Humanos alineado con los criterios internacionales de responsabilidad social en el trabajo. Para garantizar y verificar que la gestión de personas es acorde a este Código de Conducta, Fagor Ederlan Taldea se ha dotado del Comité Ético. De estos documentos de alto nivel, se derivan políticas más concretas que despliegan una remunera- ción y unos beneficios sociales acordes al trabajo y las responsabilidades desempeñadas no realizán- dose diferenciación alguna por razones de raza, religión, edad o sexo. Principales ideas a destacar: _ Fagor Ederlan Taldea ha desarrollado un Modelo para el Desarrollo de la Seguridad Salud y Bienestar que antepone la seguridad y el cuidado de las personas a la consecución de ob- jetivos materiales. _ El respeto del marco de los derechos laborales recogidos en los convenios de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo, como premisa _ El Grupo antepone modelos organizativos participativos en la gestión operativa diaria, en la gestión de la mejora continua y en el desarrollo de la innovación. _ La comunicación como elemento esencial: el sistema de comunicación interna de la matriz/ las plantas cooperativas está estructurado en una doble vertiente. Por un lado, desde un enfoque institucional-social a través de reuniones de socios, charlas informativas, Consejillos de planta, Consejillos de Planta PBS, y por otro lado, desde un enfoque de gestión a través de las reuniones de Colaboradores. _ El modelo cooperativo considera la formación integral como la herramienta para el desarrollo de las personas en el ámbito de sus competencias en el trabajo y empresarial Estos elementos, que se desarrollarán en detalle en las próximas páginas son los generadores del clima de confianza adecuado para que las personas de la organización se comprometan con la visión y misión de Fagor Ederlan Taldea.
  57. 57. 6 7 8 65 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea 6.1 Empleo [102-7] [102-8] [401-1] A 31 de Diciembre de 2019 un total de 4.744 personas de diversas nacionalidades conforman el equipo de Fagor Ederlan Taldea. Distribución de la plantilla por país y género 2019 2018 PAÍSES/ ÁREAS GEOGRÁFICAS Mujer Hombre Total Mujer Hombre Total NAFTA 95 229 324 106 210 316 BRASIL 35 520 555 26 542 568 CHINA 59 162 221 48 131 179 EUROPA 680 2.964 3.644 659 2.853 3.512 TOTAL 869 3.875 4.744 839 3.736 4.575 Distribución de la plantilla por país y categoría 2019 2018 PAÍSES/ ÁREAS GEOGRÁFICAS MOI MOD Total MOI MOD Total NAFTA 136 188 324 59 257 316 BRASIL 198 357 555 183 385 568 CHINA 107 114 221 92 87 179 EUROPA 1.378 2.266 3.644 1.323 2.189 3.512 TOTAL 1.819 2.925 4.744 1.657 2.918 4.575 _ El 38,3% de la plantilla del Grupo (1.819 personas) es mano de obra indirecta. _ El 18,3% de la plantilla son mujeres y el 81,7% hombres. _ El Grupo de edad mayoritario en Fagor Ederlan Taldea es el de las personas entre 30 y 50 años, 3.172 personas que representan el 66.9% de la plantilla. No obstante, la distribución por edades para el conjunto del Grupo muestra diferencias significativas dependiendo de las áreas geográficas.
  58. 58. 1 42 53 66 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA Distribución de la plantilla por edad 17,6% 15,5% 66,9% 30 Entre 30 y 50 50 { Fagor Ederlan Taldea considerado en su conjunto cuenta con 835 personas menores de 30 años, lo que supone el 17,6% de la plantilla total del Grupo. Sin embargo, las diferencias entre áreas geográficas son notables, siendo NAFTA el área que, con gran diferencia sobre el resto, tiene una plantilla más joven con un 56,8% de sus trabaja- doras y trabajadores menores de 30 años. En el lado opuesto está Europa, donde los menores de 30 años no llegan al 12%. Esto se debe en buena medida por la configu- ración de la plantilla de la matriz, Fagor Ederlan S.Coop, donde las y los empleados menores de 30 años representan el 11,4%. { Por último, Fagor Ederlan Taldea cuenta con 737 personas mayores de 50 años (15,5% de la plantilla del grupo), el 90,9% de las cuales son empleadas de las plantas que el grupo tiene en Europa, y especialmente en la matriz. Durante el ejercicio 2019 se han producido en el Grupo un total de 1824 altas o nuevas contrataciones, lo que supone un índice de contratación del 38,8%. El 70,6% de las altas (nuevas contrataciones) del grupo en 2019 se produjeron en Europa y muy especialmente en la matriz, Fagor Ederlan S.Coop., donde en 2019 se dieron de alta un total de 903 personas, fundamentalmente para dar respuesta a las oscilaciones de la demanda. Modalidades de contrato La distribución de modalidades de contrato de la plantilla de Fagor Ederlan Taldea en 2019 ha sido la siguiente:
  59. 59. 6 7 8 67 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Número total y distribución de personas empleadas por modalidades de contrato, género, categoría profesional y edad FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA HombresMujeres Total MOIMODTotalMOIMODTotal Nº%Nº%Nº%Nº%Nº%Nº%Nº% Indefinitos1.27927,01.61834,12.89761,13567,52675,662313,13.52074,2% 301533,22475,24008,4521,1400,8921,949210,4 Entre30y5086018,11.11623,51.97641,72515,31944,14459,42.42151,0 502665,62555,452111,0531,1330,7861,860712,8 Temporales1332,884817,998120,7420,91934,12355,01.21625,6 30691,52375,03066,5150,3190,4340,73407,2 Entre30y50561,251110,856712,0250,51563,31813,874815,8 5080,21002,11082,320,0180,4200,41282,7 Tiempoparcial30,130,160,110,010,020,080,2 3000,030,130,100,000,000,030,1 Entre30y5030,100,030,110,010,020,050,1 5000,000,000,000,000,000,000,0 TOTAL1.41529,82.46952,03.88481,93998,44619,786018,14.744100,0
  60. 60. 1 42 53 68 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA Distribución de la modalidad de contratos por país/área geográfica 2019 PAÍSES/ ÁREAS GEOGRÁFICAS Indefinido Temporal Tiempo parcial Total NAFTA 304 20 0 324 BRASIL 555 0 0 555 CHINA 220 0 1 221 EUROPA 2.441 1.196 7 3.644 TOTAL 3.520 1.216 8 4.744 De las 3.644 personas empleadas europeas, 2.435 son socias de alguna de las cooperativas del Grupo (con participación en el capital de la empresa). Una parte importante de la temporalidad de las plantas europeas se explica por oscilaciones de la demanda y exigencias de clientes (compromisos de oferta ±35%), influyendo también la existencia de procesos de reducción o amortización de algunos puestos de trabajo de bajo valor. Las cifras de China se explican por la particularidad de las condiciones establecidas para el acceso a un contrato de carácter permanente o indefinido. Altas por país y género 2019 2018 PAÍSES/ ÁREAS GEOGRÁFICAS Mujer Hombre Total Mujer Hombre Total NAFTA 110 229 339 112 204 316 BRASIL 15 102 117 4 127 131 CHINA 26 60 86 60 123 183 EUROPA 225 1.076 1.301 191 836 1.027 TOTAL 376 1.467 1.843 367 1.290 1.657 Por edad, las incorporaciones al Grupo se distribuyen en un 40,8% de menores de 30 años, un 51,7% de personas entre 30 y 50 años y un 7,5% de mayores de 50 años.
  61. 61. 6 7 8 69 COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LAS PERSONAS QUE LO COMPONEN COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA COMUNIDAD Y EL ENTORNO COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Y EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO fagorederlantaldea Altas por país y edad 2019 2018 PAÍSES/ ÁREAS GEOGRÁFICAS 30 30-50 50 Total 30 30-50 50 Total NAFTA 198 137 4 339 198 110 8 316 BRASIL 57 59 1 117 62 63 6 131 CHINA 33 53 0 86 112 71 0 183 EUROPA 464 704 133 1.301 337 574 116 1.027 TOTAL 752 953 138 1.843 709 818 130 1.657 A lo largo de 2019 se producen en Fagor Ederlan Taldea un total de 748 bajas voluntarias cuya distri- bución por género y edad se presenta en las siguientes tablas. Bajas voluntarias por país y género 2019 2018 PAÍSES/ ÁREAS GEOGRÁFICAS Mujer Hombre Total Mujer Hombre Total NAFTA 109 219 328 76 118 194 BRASIL 1 24 25 0 22 22 CHINA 28 53 81 32 59 91 EUROPA 54 260 314 14 106 120 TOTAL 192 556 748 122 305 427 Bajas voluntarias por país y edad 2019 2018 PAÍSES/ ÁREAS GEOGRÁFICAS 30 30-50 50 Total 30 30-50 50 Total NAFTA 246 76 6 328 172 19 3 194 BRASIL 5 19 1 25 12 10 0 22 CHINA 33 48 0 81 53 38 0 91 EUROPA 121 180 13 314 46 63 11 120 TOTAL 405 323 20 748 283 130 14 427 La mayoría de las bajas voluntarias registradas durante 2019 en Fagor Ederlan Taldea encuentran su explicación en situaciones de mercado. Así, las cifras de bajas voluntarias de las plantas de NAFTA y China se producen en unas condiciones de amplia demanda y oferta de mano de obra cualificada, mientras que en Europa la demanda sigue siendo importante pero la oferta de mano de obra es esca- sa, planteándose dificultades en ocasiones para ser cubierta.
  62. 62. 1 42 53 70 INTRODUCCIÓN FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA EN UN ENTORNO CAMBIANTE COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON EL BUEN GOBIERNO Y LA ÉTICA FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA COMPROMISO DE FAGOR EDERLAN TALDEA CON LA INNOVACIÓN Y LA EXCELENCIA En este contexto en todas las plantas se aplican medidas específicas orientadas a retener talento y fidelizar a las personas con el Grupo. Estas medidas responden y son acordes a la realidad económica, social, cultural y demográfica de cada país y área geográfica. Por último, siguiendo con los movimientos de plantilla durante 2019, señalar que en Fagor Ederlan Taldea se produjeron un total de 83 despidos, concentrándose el 66% de los mismos en la planta que tiene el Grupo en Brasil. Despidos por país y género 2019 2018 PAÍSES/ ÁREAS GEOGRÁFICAS Mujer Hombre Total Mujer Hombre Total NAFTA 2 1 3 0 4 4 BRASIL 2 53 55 0 77 77 CHINA 0 1 1 0 0 0 EUROPA 5 19 24 4 32 36 TOTAL 9 74 83 4 113 117 Despidos por país y categoría 2019 PAÍSES/ ÁREAS GEOGRÁFICAS MOD MOI Total NAFTA 1 2 3 BRASIL 33 22 55 CHINA 0 1 1 EUROPA 20 4 24 TOTAL 54 29 83 Despidos por país y edad 2019 PAÍSES/ ÁREAS GEOGRÁFICAS 30 30-50 50 Total NAFTA 1 2 0 3 BRASIL 19 29 7 55 CHINA 0 0 1 1 EUROPA 5 15 4 24 TOTAL 25 46 12 83

×