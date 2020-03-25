Personal brandcanvas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Fadima Tall Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 March 22, 2020
IDENTITY Fadima was born in Manhattan, New York to a Cameroonian mother and Malian father but she was raised in Addis Abab...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Marketing Coordinator • A&R representative • Music Publisher Entertainer Archetype –Use...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: 70% Female, 25-45 years old, All ethnicities, Mostly single, College Educated, Located in metropolitan cit...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2021) • Get an entry-level marketing job at Fueled by Ramen. ‣ Contact, a...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Grassroo...
"Through my passion for music and knowledge of business and marketing, I am able to develop and promote upcoming artists a...
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 3 months as an event organizer and fundraiser. • 3 months as a mobile advertiser and sales ...
COMPETITION Ashley Lillig Industry Experience: • Does not include work experience on profile; assumed to still be in schoo...
COMPETITION Keith Stancil Industry Experience: • ~31 years of music industry marketing experience, 11 years as Vice Presid...
BRAND POSITION FADIMA TALL Uplifting talented artists and songwriters through a passion for music, love for entertaining a...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • Music Biz Conference ‣ August 19 2020 | Nashville, TN • Music Pub...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • High-level music marketer or music publisher at rock/alternative record label. Intellige...
FADIMA TALL You know how rock and alternative music has become less and less mainstream over the last decade? Well, I crea...
REFERENCES Warner Music Group Services. (n.d.). Retrieved March 23, 2020, from https://www.wmg.com/services
