TV tie-in cookbook for beginners from a much-loved author and presenterThe silent millions of reluctant home chefs have been waiting for decades for Oh Cook! the cookbook that, finally, drives a blunt meat skewer through the burgeoning pseudo-intellectualism of foodie media. James May Oh Cook! is a fool-proof manual packed with more than 60 delicious recipes for even the most basic of home cooks.In this TV tie-in, James May, star of Amazon Prime?s The Grand Tour and Our Man in Japan, seeks to unpack the mysteries of cooking, unearthing the secrets behind the perfect poached egg, smooth custard and how to impress your friends and family with a Sunday roast and all the trimmings. Taking readers on a culinary tour (around his kitchen), James builds upon his cookery skills, recreating dishes from his travels as well as rediscovering some nostalgic childhood favourites along the way. Chapters include: Brunch, Pasta, Pub Grub, Roasts, Curry Night, Asian Fusion, The Great Outdoors, Spongey .

