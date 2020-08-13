Actividad aprendizaje faddir felizzola

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-SA 4. Estándar ISTE de ciudadanía digital: Estándar ISTE • Se involucran en un comportamiento positivo, seguro, legal y ético al usar la tecnología, incluyendo interacciones sociales en línea o cuando usan dispositivos conectados en red. • Administran sus datos personales para mantener la privacidad y la seguridad digitales y son conscientes de la tecnología de recolección de datos utilizada para rastrear su navegación en línea. Experiencias de aprendizaje de referencia dónde se promueve la ciudadanía digital: Texto en español y sitio de publicación • https://repository.upb.edu.co/ Trabajo de grado de maestría, Ciudadanía Digital y Cibercultura competencias ciudadanas en la interacción de jóvenes en las redes sociales: Facebook y twitter, Maribel Ramírez Betancur, Carolina Galeano Betancur, Lina María
  2. 2. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Osorio Arias, UNIVERSIDAD PONTIFICIA BOLIVARIANA, páginas 40 -65, (2014) En el trabajo de grado de Ramírez, Galeano y Osorio, - Cibercultura competencias ciudadanas en la interacción de jóvenes en las redes sociales: Facebook y twitter, (2014), vemos como ellas abordan toda la evolución de la redes sociales desde su aparición en la web 2.0, y de su impacto en los jóvenes desde entonces hasta nuestros días, y que se han convertido en una cotidianidad, pero que necesita cierta regulación, no solo de la cantidad de tiempo que se esté inmerso dentro de ellas, sino el comportamiento que se debe tener en cada una de ellas, remarcando a Facebook, Instagram y twitter como las más populares por uso y cantidad de usuarios, obviamente si actualizamos, ahora existe otra red social de mayor interacción que es Tik Tok, lo que va de la mano con uno de nuestros estándares ISTE que habla de involucrarse en comportamiento positivo en lo digital, - literal (b) estándares ISTE para estudiantes eduteka.edu.co (2016), pero además ellas abordan temas como no dejar pasar por alto eventos como cyberbullying, e intimidación, difamación en las redes sociales especialmente. Resaltan como se pueden usar estas redes sociales pata impulsar comentarios positivos y participación incluso de los padres, interactuando en twitter y Facebook, así como también invitan a la resolución de conflictos de los jóvenes en redes sociales. Texto en inglés y sitio de publicación • https://www.digitalcitizenship.nsw.edu.au/articles/controlling-your-privacy- settings-in-social-media , Controlling your privacy settings in social media, -Office
  3. 3. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC of the eSafety Commissioner, accessed February 5th (2019) In this article, we can find a list of recommendations from the Australian´s office of the eSafety commissioner, it is a guide, how to make some settings in everybody social media profile, especially in young people. First, it begins with an explanation about what post on Facebook, photos, locations, friends tagged, or else. It explain in a brief paragraph, a method to do privacy settings in post in that social media, such as, what information share or whom, and also let a link to the eSafety commissioner games, apps, social media list, about control of privacy for users.
  4. 4. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Nombre de la experiencia: Grupos de trabajo online usando redes sociales en clases de inglés. Grado: Octavo Duración: Dos sesiones de 55 minutos Descripción de la experiencia: Debido al confinamiento decretado por las autoridades por la pandemia del covid-19 en el mundo, es necesario crear grupos de trabajos en varias plataformas digitales para poder continuar con las clases de alguna manera, por lo que se ha puesto en la mesa la coyuntura de las redes sociales y apps de videoconferencia, así como plataformas de entrega de trabajos, tareas, etc. Por lo que en el área de inglés al igual que en otras decidimos implementar varias plataformas y redes sociales como herramientas para las clases de inglés de este periodo. En estas dos sesiones estaremos instruyendo a los jóvenes del grado noveno de la I.E. San Pedro de la sierra, estudiantes adolescentes de edades promedio de 13 a 17 años, y con
  5. 5. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC un numero de 16, 7 niñas y 9 niños, la mayoría con acceso a un celular y muy pocos a computadores por la ubicación rural de sus viviendas (fincas cafeteras en la montaña). Con todo lo anterior y teniendo en cuenta las condiciones socio-económicas de los estudiantes, diseñamos grupos de WhatsApp, Facebook, y clases en Google Classroom como plataforma de entrega de trabajos y de realización de exámenes, ejercicios, etc. y por ultimo Zoom como app de interacción, socialización y retroalimentación. Según lo visto en los estándares ISTE para estudiantes 2016.-edutekaicesi.edu.co, enseñar a nuestros estudiantes a adaptarse primero que todo a las circunstancias que vivimos, pero también a tener un comportamiento ejemplar en los medios que se le presentan, redes sociales, ahora convertidas en redes de estudio y trabajo, por hemos considerado dedicarle tiempo no solo a la instrucción de como ingresar sino a como desempeñarse en dichas redes. - Literal (b) estándares ISTE para estudiantes 2016: “se involucran en un comportamiento positivo, seguro, legal y ético al usar la tecnología, incluyendo interacciones sociales en línea o cuando usan dispositivos conectados en red”. Objetivos de aprendizaje:  Organizar a los estudiantes en grupos de trabajo online  Explicar al estudiante las reglas de los grupos y el comportamiento.
  6. 6. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC  Enseñar el uso de Google Classroom y Zoom como aula virtual. Actividades de aprendizaje: La clase se dividirá en tres fases: instrucción, preparación y ejecución. NOTA: el docente como director de curso tiene la lista de contactos de los estudiantes, así como de los padres de familia que administran las redes sociales de los estudiantes menores de 14.  Instrucción: los estudiantes recibirán del docente el tutorial de como ingresar a los grupos de WhatsApp, Facebook y Google Classroom. Mediante un e-mail, preferiblemente de google que tiene más capacidad almacenamiento, y sus números de celular (WhatsApp) los estudiantes entraran a dichas aplicaciones, después a sus correos se les enviará el link con el código de entrada al aula virtual de Classroom previamente creada por el docente, y por medio del grupo de WhatsApp los links de Zoom para las videoconferencias, previamente explicado en el tutorial. Duración 30 minutos  Preparación: luego de haber hecho los sign in en las apps y WhatsApp, se procederá a explicar el funcionamiento del aula virtual en Classroom, lo cual incluye un formulario de asistencia el cual registra quien, y a qué hora entró a clases, así como también la entrega de tareas trabajos que aparecen publicados y que les llegara como notificación a sus correos y celulares. La sesión de comentarios es abierta como un Facebook Wall, así que se pedirá, no usar
  7. 7. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC vocabulario vulgar, insultos, y reclamos pues para eso se habilitará los conductos privados, correo o numero privado. Y por último las actividades programadas con los tiempos y horarios de entrega (se les explica como subir los documentos, videos, audios, etc. sobre los temas vistos)  Ejecución: los estudiantes después de haber practicado una entrega y haber interactuado en los grupos y aceptar los mecanismos de interacción, podrán hacer uso de las apps y empezar a realizar los trabajos posteados en Classroom, Facebook y notificados vía WhatsApp y Gmail. NOTA: Debido al limitado acceso a internet en la zona de la sierra nevada de Santa Marta, los tiempos de duración podría ser más de dos sesiones de clase pues la lluvia y la falta de fluído eléctrico podrían atrasar el proceso. Estrategias de evaluación: - La app de google Classroom no permite realizar quizes, exámenes, mediante el enlace a google forms, por lo que los formularios serán tomados como evaluaciones publicados en su planilla de calificaciones. - Facebook nos servirá como medio de comunicación de actividades, también como foro en donde la coevaluación será tenida en cuenta en este apartado. - En esta ocasión evaluaremos la rapidez de los estudiantes en entender e interactuar en las apps antes mencionadas.
  8. 8. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Recursos: - Como entrar a una reunión en zoom tutorial de YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4PKR83OPEI - Como ingresar a una clase de Google Classroom https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRO6cdDN9Ts - https://co.pinterest.com/pin/4925880826961205/ - - https://prezi.com/pqlscvb7z_ak/reglas-basicas-de-un-buen-comportamiento-en- redes-sociales/ - Referencias: - Literal (b) estándares ISTE para estudiantes 2016, edutekaicesi.edu.co
  9. 9. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC - Trabajo de grado de maestría, Ciudadanía Digital y Cibercultura competencias ciudadanas en la interacción de jóvenes en las redes sociales: Facebook y twitter, Maribel Ramírez Betancur, Carolina Galeano Betancur, Lina María Osorio Arias, UNIVERSIDAD PONTIFICIA BOLIVARIANA, páginas 40 -65, (2014) - Controlling your privacy settings in social media, -Office of the eSafety Commissioner, accessed February 5th (2019)

