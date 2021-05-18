Successfully reported this slideshow.
TÁCTICA DEL PORTERO
En la sección anterior tratamos el apartado técnico del portero el cuál podemos definir el modo de hacer las cosas (el “qu...
TÁCTICA DEFENSIVA
1. EVITAR PROGRESIÓN DEL RIVAL (MEDIANTE ÓRDENES y CORRECTA LECTURA DE JUEGO) 2. TRATAR DE RECUPERAR (MEDIANTE ÓRDENES y C...
La base de casi todo el posicionamiento defensivo del portero radica en el conocimiento y aplicación de lo que llamamos bi...
Por consecuencia, y como es lógico, podemos deducir que los goles más difíciles de evitar suelen ser los remates cercanos ...
Posicionamiento en profundidad POSICIONAMIENTO (VERTICAL)
• CONCENTRACIÓN • LEER CORRECTAMENTE EL JUEGO: evaluar si el poseedor rematará o pasará mediante el análisis de su postura...
Según la interpretación que haga en el juego es la respuesta que el portero dará. A continuación, el videoanálisis de algu...
Cuando las posibilidades de éxito del rematador son muy amplias (en el 1vs1 lo son) se opta por reducir; no obstante, no e...
Nuestra mayor ventaja (la utilización de las manos) puede ser aprovechada en el área grande e incluso es recomendable esta...
ACCIONES DE REMATES CERCANOS/MEDIOS
BUENA LECTURA DE JUEGO
ACCIONES DE 1VS1 DIVIDIDO
POSICIONAMIENTO EN CENTROS LATERALES Zona de centro largo y su respectivo posicionamiento (por detrás del punto penal); pe...
POSICIONAMIENTO EN CENTROS LATERALES *En situaciones de balón parado tomamos la misma referencia lateral pero cambia la pr...
POSTURA EN CENTROS LATERALES La postura en centros laterales también es un punto importante, siempre debe ser en ¾ respect...
POSICIONAMIENTO Y POSTURA EN CENTROS FRONTALES La postura en centros frontales (donde también es zona de remate) se mantie...
ACCIÓN DE CENTRO LARGO
ACCIONES DE CENTRO LARGO
ACCIONES DE CENTRO MIXTO
ACCIÓN DE CENTRO MIXTO
ACCIONES DE CENTRO MIXTO
POSICIONAMIENTO Y SELECCIÓN DE LA BARRERA POSICIONAMIENTO DEL PORTERO El posicionamiento inicial del portero debe de ser: ...
POSICIONAMIENTO Y SELECCIÓN DE LA BARRERA CANTIDAD DE HOMBRES *Características de los hombres de la barrera: valientes y, ...
POSICIONAMIENTO Y SELECCIÓN DE LA BARRERA Tendencia de un pateador diestro, tendencia de un pateador zurdo. En el otro per...
TÁCTICA OFENSIVA
En el juego ofensivo del fútbol moderno el portero es un apoyo más, casi como un jugador de campo. Haciendo lo que comúnme...
Hay dos principios básicos del arquero en el juego ofensivo: *Tratar de recibir fuera del arco para que en caso de error e...
Unidad 3
May. 18, 2021

Unidad 3

prueba

Unidad 3

  1. 1. TÁCTICA DEL PORTERO
  2. 2. En la sección anterior tratamos el apartado técnico del portero el cuál podemos definir el modo de hacer las cosas (el “qué” y el “cómo”), mientras que el próximo apartado es el “cuándo”, “dónde” y “por qué”. Lo cierto es que las acciones técnicas pueden ser correctas o incorrectas, tener sentido o no según la situación global, por lo cual la táctica toma vital importancia. Décadas atrás no se le prestaba especial atención, mucho menos en el rol del arquero sin embargo, con la evolución del deporte y por consiguiente, del puesto; hoy es imprescindible referirnos a ella. Con conocimientos de este tipo podemos igualar o sacar ventajas cada vez más difíciles de encontrar en el fútbol. Con la ayuda del videoanálisis identificaremos las claves. Al igual que la técnica, la táctica la podemos dividir en táctica ofensiva (equipo con balón) y táctica defensiva (equipo sin balón). En la figura del portero identificamos: LA TÁCTICA EN EL PORTERO TÁCTICA OFENSIVA TÁCTICA DEFENSIVA *Interpretación de los espacios, conociendo las características propias, del rival y de nuestro equipo para tomar decisiones acertadas. *Posicionamiento (biscectriz, profundidad) *Colocación y selección de la barrera *Interpretación de la relación yo-balón- compañeros-rival
  3. 3. TÁCTICA DEFENSIVA
  4. 4. 1. EVITAR PROGRESIÓN DEL RIVAL (MEDIANTE ÓRDENES y CORRECTA LECTURA DE JUEGO) 2. TRATAR DE RECUPERAR (MEDIANTE ÓRDENES y CORRECTA LECTURA DE JUEGO) 2. PREVENIR SITUACIONES DE PELIGRO (MEDIANTE ÓRDENES y CORRECTA LECTURA DE JUEGO, POSICIONAMIENTO y POSTURA ACORDE) 3. RESPONDER EN CASO DE SER NECESARIO (ACCIÓN DIRECTA TÉCNICA) Es decir, la labor del arquero no solo es atajar, eso sería lo último sino desde su lugar de último hombre prevenir las situaciones de gol, son principios básicos intrínsecos del juego. PRINICIPIOS BÁSICOS DEL PORTERO
  5. 5. La base de casi todo el posicionamiento defensivo del portero radica en el conocimiento y aplicación de lo que llamamos biscectriz: “semirrecta que parte del vértice (balón) de un ángulo y lo divide en dos partes iguales”, la amplitud del ángulo es determinada por los postes laterales del arco. A continuación, una imagen para dejar más en claro el concepto: POSICIONAMIENTO (LATERAL) *En posiciones de remate rival: el portero deberá situarse siempre en referencia de la línea amarilla. • A menor distancia de remate, mayor amplitud de ángulo. Lo que significa más posibilidades de anotar para el pateador. A mayor distancia, lo contrario. • Cuanto más centrada sea la posición del tiro, mayor amplitud de ángulo. Lo que significa más posibilidades de anotar para el pateador. Cuanto más escorado, lo contrario.
  6. 6. Por consecuencia, y como es lógico, podemos deducir que los goles más difíciles de evitar suelen ser los remates cercanos y/o desde posiciones centradas, mientras que los escorados y/o lejanos suelen ser más fáciles de evitar. La biscectriz es una herramienta que aumenta nuestras probabilidades de éxito notablemente. . MAYOR ÁNGULO (- PROBABILIDAD DE ÉXITO) MENOR ÁNGULO (+ PROBABILIDAD DE ÉXITO) *Remate cercano *Remate en posición centrada *Remate escorado *Remate lejano
  7. 7. Posicionamiento en profundidad POSICIONAMIENTO (VERTICAL)
  8. 8. • CONCENTRACIÓN • LEER CORRECTAMENTE EL JUEGO: evaluar si el poseedor rematará o pasará mediante el análisis de su postura corporal (y qué opciones tiene), posicionamiento respecto a la última línea defensiva y biscectriz. Siempre teniendo en cuenta que: se debe defender la portería, no el balón. Estar demasiado adelantado o atrasado es un problema que puede generar goles, tanto en primeras como en segundas jugadas. Además, debemos tener en cuenta qué es un REMATE CERCANO y qué un 1VS1. • REMATE CERCANO: El delantero no disputa el balón frente a frente al arquero sino que remata a unos metros. El arquero ajusta a su posición a la portería, dándose ESPACIO/TIEMPO para reaccionar. • 1VS1: acción en la cual el delantero y el arquero se baten a duelo MANO A MANO, en un máximo de un metro, el ARQUERO DEBE REDUCIR AL MÁXIMO EL ÁNGULO DE TIRO. Siendo una acción sobre el BALÓN. Según la procedencia podemos definir si es: *CONTROLADO (el rival tiene el balón) *DIVIDIDO (tras pase filtrado o balón suelto) . Para estar siempre BIEN POSICIONADOS necesitamos…
  9. 9. Según la interpretación que haga en el juego es la respuesta que el portero dará. A continuación, el videoanálisis de algunas jugadas… .
  10. 10. Cuando las posibilidades de éxito del rematador son muy amplias (en el 1vs1 lo son) se opta por reducir; no obstante, no es una maniobra tan efectiva cuando se hace en zonas escoradas, donde es preferible “aguantar” y jugarse un remate cercano dándose espacio/tiempo para reaccionar; no dejando la portería descuidada. ¿DÓNDE BUSCAR EL 1VS 1 CONTROLADO?
  11. 11. Nuestra mayor ventaja (la utilización de las manos) puede ser aprovechada en el área grande e incluso es recomendable estar atentos para buscar interceptar pases a espalda de los defensas centrales, en la zona más allá de la medialuna. No obstante, no es para nada recomendable salir a zonas laterales del campo a interceptar dejándonos fuera de acción totalmente en caso de fallo. *El rango de acción también viene determinado por la altura de la línea defensiva (cuanto más alta, mayor espacio a cubrir y viceversa). ¿DÓNDE BUSCAR EL 1VS 1 DIVIDIDO?
  12. 12. ACCIONES DE REMATES CERCANOS/MEDIOS
  13. 13. BUENA LECTURA DE JUEGO
  14. 14. ACCIONES DE 1VS1 DIVIDIDO
  15. 15. POSICIONAMIENTO EN CENTROS LATERALES Zona de centro largo y su respectivo posicionamiento (por detrás del punto penal); permite una visualización más amplia del entorno y descolgar posibles centros de una forma más fácil (el balón usualmente no supera la línea corporal en el eje horizontal, por lo que generalmente se corre hacia adelante) Zona de centro mixto y su respectivo posicionamiento (por delante del punto penal); es un intermedio entre ambos tipos de posicionamiento Zona de centro corto y su respectivo posicionamiento; la referencia es el primer palo ya que también existe el riesgo de gol directo. Tratar de no superar la línea del primer palo ya que con un pase al medio queda toda la portería a descubierto
  16. 16. POSICIONAMIENTO EN CENTROS LATERALES *En situaciones de balón parado tomamos la misma referencia lateral pero cambia la profundidad, ya que dependiendo del perfil del pateador (y previendo la tendencia del balón a abrirse o cerrarse) variará un paso, paso y medio el posicionamiento respecto a la línea de fondo. *Tendencia de un pateador zurdo, tendencia de un pateador diestro. En el otro perfil es al contrario
  17. 17. POSTURA EN CENTROS LATERALES La postura en centros laterales también es un punto importante, siempre debe ser en ¾ respecto al balón, lo que otorga más facilidad para percibir el entorno y pivotear hacia el centro una vez el centro haya salido. Siempre manteniendo una tensión corporal en posición básica adecuada. ---El “punto ciego” es el arco Tendencia de un pateador zurdo, tendencia de un pateador diestro. En el otro perfil es al contrario
  18. 18. POSICIONAMIENTO Y POSTURA EN CENTROS FRONTALES La postura en centros frontales (donde también es zona de remate) se mantiene la postura y el posicionamiento de base (biscectriz, principio de profundidad).
  19. 19. ACCIÓN DE CENTRO LARGO
  20. 20. ACCIONES DE CENTRO LARGO
  21. 21. ACCIONES DE CENTRO MIXTO
  22. 22. ACCIÓN DE CENTRO MIXTO
  23. 23. ACCIONES DE CENTRO MIXTO
  24. 24. POSICIONAMIENTO Y SELECCIÓN DE LA BARRERA POSICIONAMIENTO DEL PORTERO El posicionamiento inicial del portero debe de ser: un paso hacia un lado de la barrera –con referencia del palo largo-
  25. 25. POSICIONAMIENTO Y SELECCIÓN DE LA BARRERA CANTIDAD DE HOMBRES *Características de los hombres de la barrera: valientes y, a poder ser, altos *El que da la orden de ubicación siempre es el portero, el que la ejecuta debe de ser el segundo hombre de la barrera; ya que si el primero la realiza pueden darse jugadas rápidas en corto del rival y el primer sujeto de la barrera queda de espalda al juego imposibilitando cortar la misma
  26. 26. POSICIONAMIENTO Y SELECCIÓN DE LA BARRERA Tendencia de un pateador diestro, tendencia de un pateador zurdo. En el otro perfil es al contrario. *La referencia de la barrera siempre es el palo corto. Si hay posibilidad de remate por fuera de la barrera (mirar tendencia del perfil del pateador), debe salir medio cuerpo por fuera del palo. *Los jugadores más altos deberán estar donde se presume que hay más posibilidades que patee el lanzador *En caso de falta centrada el portero podrá elegir colocar la barrera al perfil que más cómodo le quede a él o incomode al rival.
  27. 27. TÁCTICA OFENSIVA
  28. 28. En el juego ofensivo del fútbol moderno el portero es un apoyo más, casi como un jugador de campo. Haciendo lo que comúnmente solía hacer el líbero clásico, estableciéndose por detrás o en ocasiones, por la misma línea que los defensores centrales. Hoy día con la evolución del deporte y la propia táctica, es un apoyo súper importante para salir desde el fondo, dando claridad al juego para poder progresar de mejor manera a campo contrario. No obstante, aunque en la mayoría de casos es un apoyo también puede ser provocador de jugadas de gol en ataque. En caso de errores, el riesgo es muy grande, es algo a tener en cuenta. Por eso, la importancia de entrenar la toma de decisiones, la serenidad y la técnica ofensiva en servicio, en conjunto con el equipo, respetando el modelo de juego. TÁCTICA OFENSIVA
  29. 29. Hay dos principios básicos del arquero en el juego ofensivo: *Tratar de recibir fuera del arco para que en caso de error el balón no termine dentro de portería. *Siempre estar de espalda al arco y no perder referencia; el punto ciego tiene que ser la línea de fondo. Algunos principios a tener en cuenta: En caso de presión alta, se puede conducir y fijar rivales para liberar espacios más adelantados. Aunque se debe de tratar de jugar sencillo, máximo dos toques para no apretarse el portero ni su equipo. Los controles orientado son clave para darse tiempo/espacio. Si se recibe desde determinado perfil, usualmente se debe buscar orientar el juego hacia el otro lado, ya que generalmente es donde se encuentra el espacio libre. Se debe tratar de jugar pases planos y firmes con el empeine para facilitar la progresión. A continuación, algunas jugadas donde se ven claramente esos principios… TÁCTICA OFENSIVA

