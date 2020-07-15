Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
State of Emoji Report 2020
As people around the world sheltered at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, emoji usage was impacted, particularly in late ...
— Despite the tough year, the top 5 most popular emoji globally are positive — Globally, only 2 of the top 10 are sad — Ho...
Top Emoji by App 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Instagram 😂 🤣 😭 😍 😘 😅 🥺 😁 😔 Twitter 😭 😂 ❤ 🥺 💜 🤣 😔 😍 💖 💕 Bumble 😂...
Top Emoji by Country ❤ 😂 😍 🤣 😘 🥰 😭 👏 💕 😹 B razil 😂 ❤ 🤣 😭 😍 😘 😅 😊 😁 💕 C anada 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 😂 ❤ ...
Top Emoji Requests 4th 5th3rd1st 6th2nd 9th 10th8th7th 11th 12th When asked what emoji they want to see created, Facemoji ...
Methodology The data in this report covers emoji usage habits of Facemoji Keyboard’s Android and iOS users between June 1,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Facemoji State of Emoji Report 2020

51 views

Published on

Facemoji Keyboard released its 2020 State of Emoji report outlining the most popular emoji used globally ahead of World Emoji Day.

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Facemoji State of Emoji Report 2020

  1. 1. State of Emoji Report 2020
  2. 2. As people around the world sheltered at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, emoji usage was impacted, particularly in late March: — On March 26th, more emoji were sent than any other day of the year! This was also the same day that the U.S. began leading the world in confirmed COVID-19 cases. — 😷 saw an 8,822% increase in usage since last summer, reaching its highest usage on March 25 — Usage of 🦠 increased 69,354% over the last year, spiking in usage on March 24 COVID-19’s Impact on Emoji Global Microbe Emoji usage May 31, 2019 to June 1, 2020 🦠 DATE USAGE Global Face Mask Emoji usage May 31, 2019 to June 1, 2020 😷 DATE USAGE JUNE 1, 2019 AUGUST 1, 2019 OCTOBER 1, 2019 DECEMBER 1, 2019 FEBRUARY 1, 2020 APRIL 1, 2020 JUNE 1, 2020 JUNE 1, 2019 AUGUST 1, 2019 OCTOBER 1, 2019 DECEMBER 1, 2019 FEBRUARY 1, 2020 APRIL 1, 2020 JUNE 1, 2020
  3. 3. — Despite the tough year, the top 5 most popular emoji globally are positive — Globally, only 2 of the top 10 are sad — However, people have definitely felt the stress; 😅 ranked 7th this year, but was not even in the top 10 in 2019 Top Emoji of 2020 4th 😍 5th3rd 🤣1st 😂 2nd ❤ 😘 😊9th 😔10th 😁8th 😭6th 7th 😅
  4. 4. Top Emoji by App 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Instagram 😂 🤣 😭 😍 😘 😅 🥺 😁 😔 Twitter 😭 😂 ❤ 🥺 💜 🤣 😔 😍 💖 💕 Bumble 😂 🤣 😅 ☺ 🙄 😊 😁 ❤ ✨ 😳 Tinder 😂 🤣 😊 😅 ☺ 😁 🥰 😉 😍 🤔 Hinge 😂 😅 🤣 😊 😁 😉 👌 😍 😆 😭 TikTok 😭 🤣 😂 ❤ 🙏 😍 😘 😊 😁 🥺 Facebook 😂 🤣 ❤ 😍 😘 😁 😅 🙏 🥰 😭 Snapchat 😂 ❤ 🤣 😭 🥺 😘 😍 🥰 😅 😁 WhatsApp 😂 🤣 😘 😭 😍 😅 😁 🥺 🥰 ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ — Facebook and TikTok are holding out hope for positive times ahead, keeping 🙏 in their top 10 — Hinge and Tinder are feeling ﬂirtatious, these were the only apps to count 😉 amongst their most popular emoji — Tinder users might be getting skeptical. This was the only app to feature 🤔 in its top 10 — Bumble users also aren’t afraid to let people know when they’ve hit a nerve 🙄 😳 — Everything is A-OK on Hinge; this was the only app to feature 👌 in its top 10 — Twitter is feeling the love with four different kinds of hearts in their top emoji ❤ 💜 💖 💕 — TikTok and Twitter aren’t afraid to cry it out, these were the only two emoji to feature 😭 as their top emoji ❤
  5. 5. Top Emoji by Country ❤ 😂 😍 🤣 😘 🥰 😭 👏 💕 😹 B razil 😂 ❤ 🤣 😭 😍 😘 😅 😊 😁 💕 C anada 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 😂 ❤ 😹 ♥ 😍 💔 🙂 💙 🤣 😘 Egypt 😂 ❤ 😍 🤣 😘 💕 😭 😅 😻 😔 Argentina 😂 ❤ 😭 😍 💍 😘 🤣 🥰 😅 😊 France 😂 😘 🤣 ❤ 😍 😭 😁 😅 💋 🙏 India 🤣 😂 😘 😁 😅 😭 ❤ 🙏 😆 😍 Indonesia 😂 ❤ 😍 😭 😘 🤣 💔 😹 😒 😁 Iraq 😂 ❤ 🤣 😍 😘 😭 😅 🥰 🥺 💕 Italy 😂 ❤ 😘 🤣 😍 😅 😁 😊 😭 🥰 Turkey 😂 😭 ❤ 😁 😘 🤣 😅 😊 😑 😍 Thailand 😂 ❤ 🤣 😍 😘 🤤 😭 😅 🥺 🥰 Spain ❤ 😂 🤣 😹 😘 😭 😍 💕 💋 😅 R ussia ❤ 😂 😍 🤣 🥺 😘 😅 😭 💔 😔 M exico 😂 ❤ 🤣 😘 😍 😭 😁 🥰 💕 😅 U K 😂 🤣 ❤ 😆 🙂 😑 😁 😅 😌 😭 Vietnam 😂 ❤ 🤣 😭 😘 😍 😁 💕 😊 💀 U SA ❤❤❤❤ ❤ ❤❤ ❤❤❤❤ ❤❤ ❤❤ ❤ ❤ — Keeping the conversation light, 😂 ❤ 🤣 made it into the top 10 in all countries. Good to see that people are ﬁnding ways to stay happy in 2020 — For the second year in a row, 💍 broke the top 10 in France, proving that Paris truly is the city of love — The U.S. continued to have a ﬂair for the dramatic, with the “I’m dead” 💀 ranking in the top 10 for the second year in a row — While ❤ is popular in every country, Egypt, Iraq, and Mexico were the only countries to feature 💔 in their top 10 — Spain must be eating well; this was the only country with 🤤 in the top 10 — Pucker up, India and Russia were the only two countries to feature 💋 as one of their top emoji — Vietnam is apparently not a fan of PDA; this was the only country to not feature 😘 or 😍 in its top 10 ❤ ❤
  6. 6. Top Emoji Requests 4th 5th3rd1st 6th2nd 9th 10th8th7th 11th 12th When asked what emoji they want to see created, Facemoji Keyboard users came up with the following designs:
  7. 7. Methodology The data in this report covers emoji usage habits of Facemoji Keyboard’s Android and iOS users between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 in 17 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. Emoji rankings in this report are a reﬂection of overall emoji usage frequency by emoji category and/or by country. The data herein represents emoji usage on Facemoji Keyboard only, and does not include any emoji usage on any other built-in or third-party keyboard apps. This report was aggregated from data agnostic to the end user. Facemoji Keyboard never collects any personally identiﬁable information from users and is fully compliant with both the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). About Facemoji Keyboard Facemoji Keyboard is an emoji-centric keyboard app that offers speech recognition and emoji prediction features, as well as a wide variety of stickers, GIFs and customizable keyboards. Facemoji supports over 120 languages and is available on Android and iOS in over 200 countries. Facemoji Keyboard’s goal is to help people around the world express themselves in new ways with fun, creative emoji.

×