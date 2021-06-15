Successfully reported this slideshow.
Conferenza coordinamento MI USR con i Presidenti Esame di stato del II Ciclo EsaBac – EsaBac Techno – opzione internaziona...
2 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana EsaBac normativa di riferimento EsaBac D.M. 95/2013 e allegati EsaBac Tech...
3 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 54/2021 art 6 commi 3/6: è assicurata la presenza di commissari compe...
4 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 19 c.3,4,5. Doppia valutazione percorsi EsaBac/EsaBac tec...
5 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 19 Doppia valutazione percorsi ad opzione internazionale ...
6 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 19 comma 9 Tempo aggiuntivo «ogni sottocommissione assegn...
7 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana Griglie di valutazione Per l’assegnazione del voto per le prove orali dell...
8 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 24 commi 10-11 • Per i candidati che hanno superato l’esa...
9 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 25 comma 3 Pubblicazione esito della parte specifica dell...
10 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 25 comma 3 Pubblicazione esito della parte specifica del...
11 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana Liceo Musicale e Coreutico
12 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art.18 comma 1 let.a Per gli studenti dei licei musicali la ...
13 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art.18 comma 1 let.a Per i licei coreutici il consiglio di c...
Jun. 15, 2021

incontro presidenti commissione Esami di Stato II ciclo

presentazione su EsaBac – EsaBac Techno – opzione internazionale cinese, spagnola, tedesca, licei musicali e coreutici, Anna Pezzati

  1. 1. Conferenza coordinamento MI USR con i Presidenti Esame di stato del II Ciclo EsaBac – EsaBac Techno – opzione internazionale cinese, spagnola, tedesca, licei musicali e coreutici 15 giugno 2021 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana Ministero dell’Istruzione Ufficio Scolastico Regionale per la Toscana Direzione Generale
  2. 2. 2 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana EsaBac normativa di riferimento EsaBac D.M. 95/2013 e allegati EsaBac Techno D.M. 614/2016 e allegati Percorso di studi e esame
  3. 3. 3 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 54/2021 art 6 commi 3/6: è assicurata la presenza di commissari competenti EsaBac Lingua e letteratura francese storia EsaBac Techno Lingua cultura e comunicazione francese storia Opzione internazionale cinese, spagnola, tedesca Lingua e letteratura cinese, spagnola, tedesca Disciplina veicolata in cinese, spagnolo, tedesco
  4. 4. 4 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 19 c.3,4,5. Doppia valutazione percorsi EsaBac/EsaBac techno • della valutazione delle due prove orali (lingua e disciplina veicolata in lingua straniera) si tiene conto nell’ambito della valutazione del colloquio • Ai soli fini del Baccalaureat/ del rilascio dell’Attestato da parte dei Paesi partner, la commissione esprime in ventesimi il punteggio per ciascuna delle due predette prove orali. Il punteggio globale dell’esame risulta dalla media aritmetica dei voti ottenuti nelle specifiche prove orali. • Per il rilascio dei relativi diplomi/attestati, il candidato deve aver avuto nei relativi esami un punteggio complessivo almeno pari a 12/20, che costituisce la soglia della sufficienza.
  5. 5. 5 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 19 Doppia valutazione percorsi ad opzione internazionale cinese, spagnola, tedesca vedasi art.19 c.6,7,8.
  6. 6. 6 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 19 comma 9 Tempo aggiuntivo «ogni sottocommissione assegna ai candidati un tempo aggiuntivo rispetto a quanto previsto all’articolo 18, comma 3». L’assegnazione di un tempo aggiuntivo, la cui entità è a discrezione delle commissioni, è dunque obbligatoria.
  7. 7. 7 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana Griglie di valutazione Per l’assegnazione del voto per le prove orali delle sezioni EsaBac e EsaBac Techno, ai soli fini del Baccalauréat, le commissioni possono utilizzare apposite griglie di valutazione in ventesimi elaborate e approvate dalle Commissioni stesse.
  8. 8. 8 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 24 commi 10-11 • Per i candidati che hanno superato l’esame EsaBac ed EsaBac techno, le istituzioni scolastiche producono il certificato provvisorio attraverso il sistema SIDI. • Il diploma di Baccalauréat è consegnato in tempi successivi.
  9. 9. 9 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 25 comma 3 Pubblicazione esito della parte specifica dell’esame EsaBac e EsaBac Techno L’esito della parte specifica dell’esame EsaBac ed EsaBac techno, con l’indicazione del punteggio finale, è pubblicato per tutti i candidati, con la formula: «Esito EsaBac/EsaBac techno: punti …» in caso di risultato positivo
  10. 10. 10 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art 25 comma 3 Pubblicazione esito della parte specifica dell’esame EsaBac e EsaBac Techno Nel caso di mancato superamento di questa parte specifica dell’Esame con la sola indicazione: «Esito EsaBac/EsaBac techno: esito negativo»
  11. 11. 11 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana Liceo Musicale e Coreutico
  12. 12. 12 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art.18 comma 1 let.a Per gli studenti dei licei musicali la discussione è integrata da una parte performativa individuale, a scelta del candidato, anche con l’accompagnamento di altro strumento musicale per una durata massima di esecuzione del brano di 10 minuti.
  13. 13. 13 Coordinamento Ispettivo MI USR per la Toscana O.M. 53/2021 art.18 comma 1 let.a Per i licei coreutici il consiglio di classe, sentito lo studente, valuta l’opportunità di far svolgere la prova performativa individuale, ove ricorrano le condizioni di sicurezza e di forma fisica dei candidati.

