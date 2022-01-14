Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fabrizio Della Polla - Los frutos secos no engordan

Jan. 14, 2022
Por su parte, un trabajo publicado recientemente en la revista científica Obesity Reviews asegura que los frutos secos no engordan, siempre y cuando su consumo no exceda un puñado diario y que sean naturales, sin azúcar, grasas u otros ingredientes.

Fabrizio Della Polla - Los frutos secos no engordan

  1. 1. Fabrizio Della Polla LOS FRUTOS SECOS NO ENGORDAN
  2. 2. Fabrizio Della Polla De acuerdo a los resultados de un reciente estudio internacional, los frutos secos no engordan e, incluso, consumir entre 30 y 45 gramos de estos al día puede ayudar a disminuir las medidas de adiposidad. Esta es la conclusión de una investigación realizada por el grupo del Ciberobn de la Unidad de Nutrición Humana de la Universidad Rovira y Virgili, en colaboración con la Universidad de Medicina de Toronto, en Canadá. Los datos revelan que, a pesar de su alta densidad energética y contenido de grasa, los frutos secos no engordan.
  3. 3. Fabrizio Della Polla Sin embargo, el investigador del Ciberobn Jordi Salas indicó que, a pesar de que estos son ampliamente recomendados, «se mantiene la preocupación entre los consumidores de que los frutos secos pueden contribuir al aumento de peso debido a su alta densidad energética y contenido en grasa, registrándose en todo el mundo un consumo de frutos secos por debajo de las cantidades que se recomiendan para obtener beneficios para la salud». Lo cierto es que este estudio y otras evidencias científicas aseguran que los frutos secos son beneficiosos para nuestra salud y ayudan a prevenir la diabetes, mejorar la salud cardiovascular y asegurar un envejecimiento saludable.
  4. 4. Fabrizio Della Polla El problema es que su alta densidad energética y contenido de grasa causan reservas sobre su consumo entre la gente y algunos de los profesionales de la salud, sobre todo por el aumento de la obesidad en los últimos años. «Los frutos secos se pueden recomendar libremente sin que exista la preocupación de que puedan contribuir al aumento de peso, al igual que se hace con otros alimentos saludables para el corazón, como es el caso de las frutas y verduras», dijo la autora del estudio de del Ciberobn , Stephanie Nishi.
  5. 5. Fabrizio Della Polla Los datos demuestran que los frutos secos en las cantidades recomendadas no ocasionan aumento de peso y hasta pueden ayudar contra la adiposidad. Además, aportan nutrientes y compuestos bioactivos con propiedades antioxidantes y antiinflamatorias. Algunos estudios han demostrado, igualmente, que la ingesta de nueces protege del riesgo de cáncer y de mortalidad por cáncer. También se proponen como alimentos útiles para prevenir la demencia.
  6. 6. Referencias: Fabrizio Della Polla https://fabriziodellapolla.wordpress.co m/2021/11/05/segun-estudios-los-frutos- secos-no-engordan/

