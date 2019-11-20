Successfully reported this slideshow.
Informe grupo 3

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación, Humanas y Tecnologías Carrera de Psicopedagogía Desarrollo Curricular Dr. Patricio Tobar Tema: Fundamentos Curriculares Integrantes: Solange Mancheno Camila Chiluiza María Zumba Yulissa Llamuca Nicolás Arrieta Alexis Ramos Curso: Tercero de Psicopedagogía Fecha: 5 de noviembre del 2019 Periodo académico Octubre 2019 – Marzo 2020
  2. 2. Introducción El currículo es una herramienta de trabajo muy importante dentro del ámbito académico, ya que mediante este se puede realizar planificaciones de los contenidos que se pueden compartir a los estudiantes, tomando en cuenta que existen diferentes tipos de currículo los cuales cumplen diferentes funciones. Objetivo General Transmitir nuevos conocimientos sobre los fundamentos del currículo para introducirlos a profundidad Concepto Se conoce como fundamentos del currículo a las teorías que se consideran en el momento de realizar un diseño curricular, toda construcción de un diseño, tiene como bases, ideas, teorías y enfoques que constituyen la fundamentación del mismo En el marco de una concepción de la Educación, se considera como un factor decisivo en la formación integral de la persona el proceso de educación que conducirá a que el alumno aprenda a vivir y en consecuencia aprenda a aprender, teniendo como base los principios rectores siguientes: * Educar para el desarrollo personal. * Educar para la actuación social y moral. Educar para el trabajo. * Educar para la excelencia. * Educar para el desarrollo personal Tenemos 4 fundamentos principales y son: 1.-Fundamento Científico Tecnológico: Corresponde a la aplicación de los conocimientos tecnológicos al ámbito productivo, es un contexto del conocimiento científico y tecnológico, donde los avances de la ciencia y tecnología transforman las costumbres y producen cambios en la vida cotidiana. La creencia permite profundizar sobre los campos fáctico y formal que permiten la construcción de conocimiento y la producción de nuevo saberes. Fomentar los procesos tecnológicos para las diferentes profesiones con proyección educativo que permita desarrollar los procesos de comunicación, el uso de los instrumentos de unión de la ciencia que faciliten la formación adecuada y la adquisición del saber.
  3. 3. 2.-Fundamento epistemológico: Es aquello que permite transformar las ideas y preconceptos producidos por el conocimiento cotidiano en conceptos, proposiciones, leyes, principios y teorías. Se basa en los conocimientos científicos que integran las áreas o materias curriculares, aportan a la configuración y contenidos del currículo que permite la separación de los conocimientos secundarios. 3.-Fundamento axiológico: Será aquel contexto del currículo que permite al ser humano, orientar sus actitudes y definir sus comportamientos, de forma ética y moral. Deben estar presentes en el currículo, para que le permita negociar, tomar partido, mejorar sus posiciones políticas o religiosas sin afectar la sociedad y la organización a la que pertenece. 4.-Fundamento antropológico: La antropología del currículo, tendrá una base filosófica los cuales, manifiestan que la pregunta inicial sobre las cosas, será el objetivo del saber del hombre, además ve a la escuela como una agencia social que posibilita la transmisión, y perpetración de la cultura, la cual es parte esencial para darle sentido a la enseñanza en un contexto especifico. Conclusión Podemos deducir que los fundamentos son la clave para que se el currículo pueda desarrollarse de manera satisfactoria basándose y respetando todos los parámetros para el bienestar de la sociedad. Bibliografía Carvajal, Lizardo. Fundamentos de Tecnología. FAID. Cali, 1995 Álvarez de Zoryas Carlos, El diseño curricular,2001 LIZCANO, Carmen. Plan curricular,1997 Torres,J.(2007). El currículo oculto. Sexta Edición.España:Morata. GEHLEN.A.(1993).Antropologia filosófica. Del encuentro y descubrimiento del hombre por sí mismo. Paidos.Barcelona

