Gui pei g3

GUÍA METODOLÓGICA PEI PARTE 3 DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA EXPOSICIÓN DEL GRUPO 3
INICIO DE LA EXPOSICIÓN • EL TEMA QUE NUESTROS COMPAÑEROS NOS EXPLICARON FUE LA TERCERA PARTE DE LA GUÍA METODOLÓGICA DEL ...
EL PLAN DE MEJORAS: QUE ES? Y SU IMPORTANCIA • DETERMINA LAS ACCIONES A REALIZAR PARA SOLUCIONAR FALLAS Y CORREGIR PROBLEM...
• ES UN INSTRUMENTO PARA IDENTIFICAR Y ORGANIZAR LAS RESPUESTAS DE CAMBIO ANTE LAS DEBILIDADES ENCONTRADAS EN LA AUTOEVALU...
DURANTE LA EXPOSICIÓN NOS HABLARON DE LOS COMPONENTES DE ESTE PLAN
NOS HABLARON SOBRE Y MONITOREO Y EVALUACIÓN DEL PEI
  1. 1. GUÍA METODOLÓGICA PEI PARTE 3 DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA EXPOSICIÓN DEL GRUPO 3
  2. 2. INICIO DE LA EXPOSICIÓN • EL TEMA QUE NUESTROS COMPAÑEROS NOS EXPLICARON FUE LA TERCERA PARTE DE LA GUÍA METODOLÓGICA DEL PEI • ANTES DE INICIAR NOS MOSTRARON UN VIDEO MOTIVACIONAL QUE TRANSMITÍA POSITIVISMO
  3. 3. EL PLAN DE MEJORAS: QUE ES? Y SU IMPORTANCIA • DETERMINA LAS ACCIONES A REALIZAR PARA SOLUCIONAR FALLAS Y CORREGIR PROBLEMAS. • TIENE QUE VER CON LA REALIDAD INSTITUCIONAL
  4. 4. • ES UN INSTRUMENTO PARA IDENTIFICAR Y ORGANIZAR LAS RESPUESTAS DE CAMBIO ANTE LAS DEBILIDADES ENCONTRADAS EN LA AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL • PRIORIZA LOS CONFLICTOS ENCONTRADOS PARA SOLUCIONARLOS
  5. 5. DURANTE LA EXPOSICIÓN NOS HABLARON DE LOS COMPONENTES DE ESTE PLAN
  6. 6. NOS HABLARON SOBRE Y MONITOREO Y EVALUACIÓN DEL PEI

