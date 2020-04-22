Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lënda : Biologji IX TEMA: 1) Zbulimi i trashëgimisë 2) Ushtrime, Ligjet e Mendelit UNË DI ! UNË PRAKTIKOJ ! 4/20/2020 1Shk...
4/20/2020 2Shkolla “ Riza Spahiu “ Kukës , F. Toçilla
4/20/2020 3Shkolla “ Riza Spahiu “ Kukës , F. Toçilla GREGOR MENDEL Lindi më 22 korrik 1822 në Heizendorf Prifti austriak ...
• Shkenca që studion mënyrën dhe mekanizmat e transmetimit dhe të ndryshimit të tipareve nga prindërit tek pasardhësit. Ko...
Ligjet e Mendelit • Gregor Mendeli gjatë studimit të bizleve në kopshtin e tij u përqëndrua në shtatë tipare të veçanta: 4...
Ngjyrë e lules së bizeles : e bardhë ,e pupurt Pozicioni i luleve (në majë ,anash kërcellit) , Ngjyra e kokrrës së bizeles...
4/20/2020 7 Lartësia Ngjyra e lëvores Forma e lëvores Forma e farës Ngjyra e farës Lule e purpurt Ngjyre e verdhë Jeshile ...
Linjat e pastra Quhen të gjitha bimët që sa herë riprodhohen me vetëpjalmim përsëritin tek pasardhësit të njëjtat tipare. ...
Ligji I-rë i Mendelit (Njëtrajtshmëria e tipareve ) Shembull: Kryqëzoi linja të pastra të bizeleve me lule të bardha me at...
P. AA x aa F1. 4/20/2020 Shkolla “ Riza Spahiu “ Kukës , F. Toçilla 10 x A A a Aa Aa a Aa Aa Prindërit Filius (fëmijët) , ...
Sqarime AA -> gjenotip dominant ,homozigotë (ngjyrë të purpurt ) aa -> gjenotip reçensiv , i fshehtë ( ngjyrë e bardhë ) A...
4/20/2020 Shkolla “ Riza Spahiu “ Kukës , F. Toçilla 12 Gjenotip Fenotip Shprehja me gjene , (alele) e tiparit . Psh. [AA,...
Ligji II-të i Mendelit ( Ligji i zbërthimit të tipareve ) Tek breznia e dytë shfaqet tipari recesiv (ngjyrë e bardhë). She...
P. Aa x Aa F1. 4/20/2020 Shkolla “ Riza Spahiu “ Kukës , F. Toçilla 14 x A a A AA Aa a Aa aa Prindërit Filius (fëmijët) , ...
Sqarime Aa -> gjenotip heterozigotë (ngjyrë e purpurt ) AA -> gjenotip homozigotë dominant , (ngjyrë e purpurt) aa -> gjen...
Ligji i III-të i Mendelit Pavarësia e tipareve • ( Trashëgimia e dy ose më shumë tipareve, zbërthimi i tipareve ) Raporti;...
P. AaBb x AaBb Shkruajmë gametët B B A a b b Gametët (AB,Ab,aB,ab) 4/20/2020 Shkolla “ Riza Spahiu “ Kukës , F. Toçilla 17...
* 9 kokrra me ngjyrë të verdhë dhe formë e lëmuar 3 kokrra me ngjyrë të verdhë dhe formë e rrudhosur 3 kokrra me ngjyrë të...
Detyrë për shtëpi: • Ushrimi 6 fq.77 në tekstin e Biologjisë 9 • Ushrimi 3 fq. 41 tek fletorja e punës 4/20/2020 Shkolla “...
FALEMINDERIT PËR VËMENDJEN !!! 4/20/2020 Shkolla “ Riza Spahiu “ Kukës , F. Toçilla 20
