Analysing Genre A2 Media

Genre Theory FABIO CHIARIZIA
What Is Genre?
Genre – Definition  “Genre” is a French word, which is derived from Greek and Latin, meaning kind, class and sort.
Genre Theorists
Daniel Chandler  Daniel Chandler is a British born visual semiotician. Chandler believes that genre is defined by the com...
John Fiske  John Fiske is a media scholar who has taught all over the world. He believes genre is a method of categorizin...
Barry Keith Grant Barry Keith Grant, a professor in the Department of Communications, Popular Culture, and Film at Brock U...
Trailer Analysis – I.T (Clown)  Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAUTdjf9rko  Daniel Chandlers genre theory woul...
Trailer Analysis – The Women In Black  Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXXRS3Kghh4  The strong presence of spoo...
Trailer Analysis – SAW  Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-1QgOMQ-ls  The use of props such as lethal weapons (k...
×