28 2 19_manejo_sustanciasq

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COUNTRY MANEJO DE PRODUCTOS QUIMICOS
COUNTRY SALUD Y SEGURIDAD EN EL TRABAJO 2019
COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 3Información suministrada por ARL Colmena
COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 4Información suministrada por ARL Colmena 1. Introducción 2. Definiciones Claves 3. ...
COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 5Información suministrada por ARL Colmena INTRODUCCION El conocimiento del correcto ...
COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 6Información suministrada por ARL Colmena INTRODUCCION Por lo tanto, es necesario co...
COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 7Información suministrada por ARL Colmena DEFINICIONES ¿Qué son Productos Químicos? ...
COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 8Información suministrada por ARL Colmena DEFINICIONES Y ¿cuáles son materiales peli...
COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 9Información suministrada por ARL Colmena DEFINICIONES ¿Qué son las Etiquetas de los...
COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 10Información suministrada por ARL Colmena DEFINICIONES ... y ¿Qué son los Rótulos d...
COUNTRY 11Información suministrada por ARL Colmena Sistema Globalmente Armonizado
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 12 1 2 4 3 Unificar internacionalmente un sistema de comunicación de peligros que perm...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 13 2 Alcance Elementos armonizados de comunicación de peligros, con requisitos sobre E...
COUNTRY01/03/2019 14 3. Aplicación Las autoridades competentes de cada país definen cómo aplicar los diferentes elementos ...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 15 4. Clasificación de sustancias y mezclas peligrosas 02 03 PELIGROS FÍSICOS - Se apl...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 16 Específicamente para el SGA los símbolos son negros, el fondo es blanco y el marco ...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 17 Los elementos obligatorios para la etiqueta son: • Palabras de advertencia. • Indic...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 18 1. Palabra de Aviso: la palabra de aviso indica el nivel de peligro. Es como el enc...
COUNTRY 6. Hojas de seguridad ó Fichas de Seguridad 19 Información suministrada por ARL Colmena Es una Hoja de Datos de Se...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 20 Identificación del Producto • Identificación del producto de acuerdo con el SGA • O...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 21 Primeros Auxilios •Descripción de las medidas necesarias, incluyendo las diferentes...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 22 Manipulación y almacenamiento •Precauciones para una manipulación segura. •Condicio...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 23 Propiedades Físicas y químicas • Apariencia (Estado físico, color, etc), Olor • Umb...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 24 Estabilidad y reactividad • Reactividad • Estabilidad química • Posibilidad de reac...
COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 25 Información eliminación de productos • Descripción de los residuos e información so...
COUNTRY 26Información suministrada por ARL Colmena 7. Control de derrames
COUNTRY 27Información suministrada por ARL Colmena 7. Control de derrames
COUNTRY Muchas Gracias 01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 28
COUNTRYCOUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 29
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

28 2 19_manejo_sustanciasq

10 views

Published on

productos quimicos

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

28 2 19_manejo_sustanciasq

  1. 1. COUNTRY MANEJO DE PRODUCTOS QUIMICOS
  2. 2. COUNTRY SALUD Y SEGURIDAD EN EL TRABAJO 2019
  3. 3. COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 3Información suministrada por ARL Colmena
  4. 4. COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 4Información suministrada por ARL Colmena 1. Introducción 2. Definiciones Claves 3. Sistema de Clasificación 4. Sistema Globalmente Armonizado SGA 5. Hojas de seguridad 6. Uso de E.P.P 7. Control de Derrames
  5. 5. COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 5Información suministrada por ARL Colmena INTRODUCCION El conocimiento del correcto manejo de cualquier PQ es indispensable para nuestras labores, ya que estaremos en capacidad de: 1. Reconocer el PQ, su característica de peligrosidad, su riesgo ocupacional y ambiental. 2. Tomar todas las acciones preventivas y correctivas en caso de emergencias. El manejo de los productos químicos es una tarea de alto riesgo.
  6. 6. COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 6Información suministrada por ARL Colmena INTRODUCCION Por lo tanto, es necesario conocer y comprender los beneficios de: Identificar, rotular, etiquetar, clasificar usar los e.p.p. y las fichas de seguridad de los productos químicos. De no ser así, podríamos presentar accidentes laborales que nos causarían lesiones irreversibles en la salud (enfermedad y/o la muerte) y en el medio ambiente (contaminación, pérdida de recursos, entre otros).
  7. 7. COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 7Información suministrada por ARL Colmena DEFINICIONES ¿Qué son Productos Químicos? Son todo tipo de material de naturaleza orgánica o inorgánica, que puede estar presente como elemento o compuesto puro, ó como la mezcla o combinación de los anteriores. Se pueden encontrar en estado sólido, líquido, gaseoso o plasma atómico.
  8. 8. COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 8Información suministrada por ARL Colmena DEFINICIONES Y ¿cuáles son materiales peligrosos? Materiales perjudiciales que durante la fabricación, manejo, transporte, almacenamiento o uso, pueden generar o desprender polvos, humos, gases, líquidos, asfixiantes, tóxicos o de otra naturaleza peligrosa, o radiaciones ionizantes en cantidades que puedan afectar la salud de las personas que entran en contacto con éstas, o que causen daño material (Decreto 1609 de 2002).
  9. 9. COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 9Información suministrada por ARL Colmena DEFINICIONES ¿Qué son las Etiquetas de los Productos Químicos? Son aquellas que se encuentran en el envase, empaque y/o embalaje del PQ y proporcionan la información necesaria sobre el manejo seguro y almacenamiento, colores o símbolos de peligrosidad (rótulos), indicaciones sobre riesgos y consejos de seguridad,
  10. 10. COUNTRY MANEJO DE PERODUCTOS QUIMICOS 10Información suministrada por ARL Colmena DEFINICIONES ... y ¿Qué son los Rótulos de los Productos Químicos? Son aquellos que se ubican sobre las unidades de transporte (contenedores, carro tanques, entre otros) y en las etiquetas de los PQ y, proporcionan la información necesaria sobre la advertencia del riesgo del Producto Químico.
  11. 11. COUNTRY 11Información suministrada por ARL Colmena Sistema Globalmente Armonizado
  12. 12. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 12 1 2 4 3 Unificar internacionalmente un sistema de comunicación de peligros que permita dar a conocer los peligros de los productos químicos para la salud humana y el medio ambiente. Establecer las bases para generar programas en cada país que garanticen la utilización, transporte y eliminación de productos químicos con total seguridad. Facilitar el comercio internacional de los productos químicos clasificados bajo este sistema. Reducir la necesidad de efectuar ensayos y evaluaciones a los productos químicos. 1 Propósito
  13. 13. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 13 2 Alcance Elementos armonizados de comunicación de peligros, con requisitos sobre Etiquetas y Fichas de Datos de Seguridad. Criterios armonizados para clasificar sustancias y mezclas de acuerdo a sus peligros físicos, para la salud humana y para el medio ambiente. El alcance está basado en el Mandato de la Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas sobre el Medio Ambiente y el Desarrollo de 1.992. El SGA comprende los siguientes elementos:
  14. 14. COUNTRY01/03/2019 14 3. Aplicación Las autoridades competentes de cada país definen cómo aplicar los diferentes elementos del SGA, basándose en las necesidades propias del país y en las personas a quienes va dirigido. 01 02 Para el transporte los recipientes se deben marcar con los pictogramas que den la información sobre los peligros físicos, para la salud humana y para el medio ambiente. 03 04 En el lugar de trabajo se deben adoptar todos los elementos del SGA, etiquetas, fichas de datos de seguridad, palabras de advertencia e indicaciones de peligro. Para los consumidores la aplicación del SGA tiene como elemento fundamental la etiqueta.
  15. 15. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 15 4. Clasificación de sustancias y mezclas peligrosas 02 03 PELIGROS FÍSICOS - Se aplica de acuerdo con el estado físico en el que se encuentren los productos. - El Libro Naranja de Naciones Unidas es la base para la clasificación de peligros físicos en el SGA. PELIGROS PARA LA SALUD - Los criterios de clasificación en el SGA están basados en los sistemas de clasificación ya existentes. - Se requiere disponer de datos toxicológicos, de carcinogenicidad y mutagenicidad, corrosión, entre otros. PELIGROS PARA EL MEDIO AMBIENTE - Contempla tanto los peligros para el medio ambiente acuático, como los peligros para la capa de ozono. - Se requiere disponer de datos de toxicidad acuática aguda y crónica, potencial de bio-acumulación, degradación. - El peligro para la capa de ozono se basa en lo establecido en el Protocolo de Montreal. 80% 01
  16. 16. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 16 Específicamente para el SGA los símbolos son negros, el fondo es blanco y el marco es rojo. La autoridad de cada país puede realizar pequeños cambios de forma, como por ejemplo cambiar el marco rojo por marco negro, sin que se afecte la esencia del SGA. Son expresiones gráficas que incluyen: un símbolo, un marco, un color de fondo que se relacionan con una información específica. 5 Sistema de Clasificación y rotulado de productos químicos PICTOGRAMAS
  17. 17. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 17 Los elementos obligatorios para la etiqueta son: • Palabras de advertencia. • Indicación de peligro. • Consejos de prudencia y pictogramas de precaución. • Identificación del producto e identidad química. • Identificación del proveedor. • Contenido. Un conjunto de elementos de información escritos, impresos o gráficos, relativos a un producto peligroso, elegidos en razón de su pertenencia para el sector o los sectores de que se trate, que se adhieren o se imprimen en el recipiente que contiene el producto peligroso, o en su embalaje/envase exterior, o que se fijan en ellos. ETIQUETA 5 Sistema de Clasificación y rotulado de productos químicos
  18. 18. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 18 1. Palabra de Aviso: la palabra de aviso indica el nivel de peligro. Es como el encabezado de la señal de peligro para un producto químico. PELIGRO es el más severo y ADVERTENCIA el menos severo. 2. Símbolos y pictogramas de peligro: se utilizan para identificar los productos peligrosos y normalmente se agrupan de acuerdo al riesgo físico, para la salud y para el medio ambiente. 3. Información del Fabricante: debe contener como mínimo, dirección y teléfono de la empresa fabricante. 4. Indicaciones de Precaución/Primeros Auxilios: son frases que corresponden a cada indicación de peligro, describen precauciones generales para prevención, respuesta, almacenamiento o eliminación. Estas indicaciones se identifican con la letra P. 5. Indicaciones de peligro: son frases que describen la naturaleza de los productos peligrosos y su grado de peligro. Se identifican con la letra H. 6. Nombre del producto o identificadores: identifica el producto o sustancia química. 5 Sistema de Clasificación y rotulado de productos químicos
  19. 19. COUNTRY 6. Hojas de seguridad ó Fichas de Seguridad 19 Información suministrada por ARL Colmena Es una Hoja de Datos de Seguridad de Materiales que permite comunicar, en forma muy completa y clara, los peligros que ofrecen los productos químicos tanto para el ser humano como para la infraestructura y los ecosistemas (salud, ambiente y seguridad). También informa acerca de las precauciones requeridas y las medidas a tomar en casos de emergencia. La información contenida en las FDS debe presentarse en los 16 puntos estandarizados por las normas nacionales e internacionales, para Colombia en la NTC 4435, aunque algunos de los puntos tienen pequeñas variaciones en la denominación o incluyen mayor información que la solicitada en la NTC 4435.
  20. 20. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 20 Identificación del Producto • Identificación del producto de acuerdo con el SGA • Otros medios de identificación • Uso recomendado del producto químico y restricciones de uso. • Datos del proveedor (nombre, domicilio, teléfono, etc) • Número del teléfono en caso de emergencia. Identificación del Peligro • Clasificación de la sustancia/mezcla y cualquier información nacional o regional acorde con el SGA. • Elementos de la etiqueta SGA, incluidos los consejos de prudencia (los símbolos de peligro pueden presentarse en forma gráfica, en blanco y negro ó mediante su descripción por escrito). • Otros peligros que no figuren en la clasificación. Composición Química • Sustancia: Identidad química, Nombre común, sinónimos, Número CAS y otros identificadores únicos, impurezas y aditivos estabilizadores que estén clasificados y que contribuyen la clasificación de la sustancia. • Mezclas: Identidad química, la concentración y rangos de la concentración de cada uno de los componentes que sean peligrosos, según criterios del SGA.
  21. 21. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 21 Primeros Auxilios •Descripción de las medidas necesarias, incluyendo las diferentes vías de exposición: Inhalación, contacto cutáneo y ocular e ingestión. •Síntomas/efectos más importantes, agudos y retardados •Indicación de la necesidad de recibir atención médica inmediata y tratamiento especial requerido en caso necesario. Medidas contraincendios •Medios adecuados (y/o no adecuados) de extinción •Peligros específicos de los productos químicos. •Equipo de protección especial y precauciones para los equipos contraincendios Medidas en caso de vertido accidental •Precauciones individuales, equipos de protección y procedimientos de emergencias. •Precauciones medioambientales •Métodos y materiales de aislamiento y limpieza.
  22. 22. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 22 Manipulación y almacenamiento •Precauciones para una manipulación segura. •Condiciones de almacenamiento seguro, incluida cualquier incompatibilidad Controles de exposición/Protección Personal • Parámetros de control : Límites de exposición ocupacionales ó biológicos. • Controles de ingeniería adecuados • Medidas de protección individual, como equipos de protección personal recomendados.
  23. 23. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 23 Propiedades Físicas y químicas • Apariencia (Estado físico, color, etc), Olor • Umbral Olfativo • PH • Punto de fusión/Punto de Congelación • Punto inicial e intervalo de ebullición • Punto de inflamación, Tasa de evaporación • Inflamabilidad (sólido/gas) • Límite superior/inferior de inflamabilidad ó de posible explosión. • Presión de vapor • Densidad de vapor • Solubilidad • Temperatura de ignición espontánea • Viscosidad
  24. 24. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 24 Estabilidad y reactividad • Reactividad • Estabilidad química • Posibilidad de reacciones peligrosas • Materiales incompatibles • Productos en descomposición peligrosos Información Toxicológica • Descripción concisa, completa y comprensible de los diversos efectos toxicológicos para la salud y los datos disponibles usados para identificar esos efectos, como : información sobre vías de exposición probables, medidas numéricas de toxicidad, síntomas y efectos. Información ecotoxicológica • Ecotoxicidad (acuática y terrestre, cuando se disponga de información) • Persistencia y degradabilidad • Movilidad en el suelo • Otros efectos adversos
  25. 25. COUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 25 Información eliminación de productos • Descripción de los residuos e información sobre la manera de manipularlos sin peligro, así como sus métodos de eliminación. Información relativa al transporte • Número ONU • Designación oficial de transporte de Naciones Unidas • Clase de peligro en el transporte • Grupo de embalaje/envase, cuando aplique. • Peligros en el medio ambiente • Transporte a granel • Precauciones especiales que ha de conocer o adoptar el usuario durante el transporte o traslado dentro o fuera de sus locales.
  26. 26. COUNTRY 26Información suministrada por ARL Colmena 7. Control de derrames
  27. 27. COUNTRY 27Información suministrada por ARL Colmena 7. Control de derrames
  28. 28. COUNTRY Muchas Gracias 01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 28
  29. 29. COUNTRYCOUNTRY01/03/2019TITLE PRESENTATION 29

×