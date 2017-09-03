procedimientos de soldadura

INTRODUCCION
• Se vive en un mundo internacionalizado, de globalización de la economía y de libre comercio, donde existe una elevada co...
• En la actualidad, uno de los métodos más importantes para la unión de piezas y conjuntos metálicos en general en las ind...
• La especialidad de Soldadura hoy en día es una actividad que requiere de Profesionales altamente calificados
• Cada vez es más frecuente que las empresas contratistas y de fabricación metal mecánica requieran soldadores homologados...
• El problema radica en que no muchos tienen la idea clara de lo que significa la calificación u homologación de soldadore...
OBJETIVO
• Es objetivo de esta inducción es clarificar algunos conceptos y absolver algunas preguntas que ayudarán tanto a los sold...
ORGANIZACIONES PRODUCTORAS DE CODIGOS,ESTANDARES Y ESPECIFICACIONES PARA LA SOLDADURA
“AWS” American Welding Society • Sociedad Americana de Soldadura
“API” American Petroleum Institute • Instituto Americano del Petróleo
“ASME” American Society of Mechanical Enginners • Sociedad Americana de Ingenieros Mecánicos
¿Que es un Código para Soldadura? • Documento producido por una Organización para Soldadura ,que contiene un conjunto de r...
• Son la documentación básica que rige y guía la práctica de soldadura aplicables para: 1) Fabricar productos soldados que...
¿Cuáles son los Procesos de Soldadura de mayor aplicación? • Soldadura por Arco de Metal Protegido (S.M.A.W / Electrodo Re...
¿Cuáles son los Códigos de Soldadura de uso masivo? • Si bien cada empresa puede tener un Código u referencia de soldadura...
(AWS D1.1) Structural Welding Code-Steel • Conjunto de códigos de la Sociedad Americana de Soldadura (AWS) que regulan las...
API 1104 • Organización que regula los estándares industriales para la industria de petróleo y gas natural. Aplicable para...
ASME SECCIÓN IX • Código para la calificación de procedimientos y soldadores de Construcción de Calderas y Recipientes de ...
CALIFICACION DE UN PROCEDIMIENTO SOLDADURA
¿Que es la Calificación de un Procedimiento de Soldadura? • Es la Declaración de las empresas de que los procedimientos de...
¿Quiénes son los responsables de las calificaciones? • La mayoría de los códigos y especificaciones delegan la responsabil...
¿Por qué es importante las calificaciones de soldadura? • Porque genera ahorros, cuando los soldadores y métodos de fabric...
¿Cuáles son las partes de un Procedimiento de Soldadura? 1. WPS: (WELDING PROCEDURE SPECIFICATION) ESPECIFICACIÓN DEL PROC...
ESPECIFICACIÓN DEL PROCEDIMIENTO DE SOLDADURA (WPS) (WELDING PROCEDURE SPECIFICATION) Documento escrito preparado por un d...
¿Cuál es propósito del (WPS)? El propósito de una WPS es definir y documentar todos los detalles que se deben tener en cue...
¿Que contiene el (WPS)? • Su contenido debe estar de acuerdo con los requerimientos aplicables de los códigos, de las exig...
Contenido del WPS 1. Identificación de la WPS, de la empresa y del responsable de la WPS. 2. Identificación de los metales...
Contenido del WPS 5. Tipo, clasificación y composición de los metales de aporte y otros materiales de soldadura. También s...
Contenido del WPS 8. Tipo y composición de los gases de protección, cuando sea aplicable. 9. Tipo de corriente eléctrica, ...
Contenido del WPS 13. Otras características eléctricas (modo de transferencia, velocidad de alimentación del alambre, etc....
Contenido del WPS 16. Preparación de la raíz de la soldadura antes de soldar por el otro lado. 17. Entrada de calor a la j...
REGISTRO DE LA CALIFICACION DEL PROCEDIMIENTO (PQR) (PROCEDURE QUALIFICATION RECORD) Documento que valida y respalda una W...
¿Para que sirve es el (PQR)? - Sirve para demostrar la compatibilidad existente de los metales base, los materiales de apo...
CALIFICACION DE LA PERFORMANCE DEL SOLDADOR (WPQ) (WELDER PERFORMANCE QUALIFICATION) • El WPQ mide la habilidad de los Sol...
¿Finalmente que es una Calificación de un procedimiento para Soldadura? • Es la verificación y certificación de un “Código...
¿Cuáles son los pasos para una Calificación para Soldadura? • 1).- Tomar en cuenta los requisitos y las características de...
• 2).- Preparar un WPS u hoja de procedimientos de soldadura, de acuerdo a lo establecido en las referencias y calificar e...
• 3).-Una vez realizado el WPS y PQR, se procede a hacer la convocatoria de los soldadores y se prepara un ambiente adecua...
• IMPORTANTE: Comunicarle claramente los criterios de inspección visual: - Máquinas en buen estado, con kits de medición d...
• 4).- El inspector revisa las probetas y las demás variables como materiales, espesores, consumibles y su estado de conse...
• 5).-Una vez terminada la probeta, el inspector realiza la inspección visual, y sólo si la probeta cumple con los requisi...
Ensayos Destructivos • Tensión • Doblamiento Guiado • Rotura Nick • Macroataque • Rotura del Filete • Impacto
Probeta de Doblez ASME Y AWS D1.1
Ensayos no Destructivos (END) • Inspección visual (VT) • Radiografía (RT) • Ultrasonido (UT) • Partículas Magnéticas (MT) ...
Probeta de Radiografía API 1104
• 6).-Luego de ensayarse las probetas por medio de ensayos destructivos u no destructivos el inspector realizará la inspec...
• 7). -La empresa elabora los certificados de calificación de soldadores siguiendo las pautas de las referencias y envía é...
¿Entonces que es un Soldador Calificado u homologado? • Es aquel soldador que es capaz de producir Uniones Soldadas de Cal...
• Las características y requisitos de calidad que estas uniones debe estar determinadas de acuerdo a un Código u referenci...
¿Que es una Unión Soldada de Calidad? • Se considera como unión soldada de calidad, si solo si , se ha verificado mediante...
¿Que factores influyen en la calidad de una unión soldada? 1).- Diseño de la unión soldada. 2).- Los Materiales de Constru...
¿Cuáles son los elementos fundamentales en la calidad de una unión soldada? • Son tres elementos fundamentales: 1).- Perso...
¿Que es tiempo dura la validez de los certificados? • Dada a que la habilidad para soldar puede ser perdida cuando el sold...
CONCLUSIONES
• La calificación de soldadores es obligación de los contratistas o fabricantes metal mecánicos, quienes deben conocer las...
• Asimismo se hará la convocatoria tanto de los soldadores como del inspector , se transmitirá los requerimientos del WPS ...
• Si la probeta aprueba los requerimientos de Inspección Visual VT, se procederá a preparar las probetas y a realizar los ...
• La calificación de soldadores es muy específica para cada aplicación en soldadura, no existen calificaciones globales y ...
FIN
