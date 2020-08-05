Thinking social 101

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Having a clear unidirectional objective will help in planning campaigns, media spends & make your social media activity measurable.

  1. 1. Thinking Social Media 101 - FYA Media Group
  2. 2. Deﬁning an Objective ◉ It is extremely important to deﬁne what you wish to achieve from social media activations. ◉ Likes, followers, grids, posts but what is the purpose? ◉ Having a clear unidirectional objective will help in planning campaigns, media spends & make your social media activity measurable. If you don’t know where you want to go, how can anyone take you there? 2
  3. 3. Planning Content ◉ Content is usually focused on communicating the what, how & why but from the audience perspective it needs to pass the ‘So What’ test. ◉ Your post has reached them, it even made them pause & see it, but once the information is consumed, it must go beyond just being more content in their feed. Your posts may look great to you & your known circle, but does the audience care? 3
  4. 4. Deﬁning an Audience ◉ An audience may interact with multiple brands online but never become paying customers & vice versa. ◉ So who do you want to engage? ◉ Are they decision makers? ◉ And if you even reach the decision makers are they the ones that will take the communication further? Planning the user journey is critical to achieving success on social. 4
  5. 5. Choosing kinds of Posts Informative It’s easy to assume basics about your brand, but a good digital strategy assumes nothing. So never ignore stating the basics & having a long term consumer education strategy. Engaging Not all posts will or need to go viral, but having one such activation every so often can boost brand awareness tremendously. Conversion based When you know you want to sell, be honest. Users are a lot more likely to convert when they are clear on what journey they are stepping into. This will also result in better quality leads. 5
  6. 6. Knowing the Basics The Requirements A brand brief, a photoshoot, logo open ﬁles are just basic requirements to kick off the activities. A Website A website adds validation to your brand. Most users would like to see a website before actually converting. SEO Your creatives lead to engagement & curiosity around your brand,, but when they search for you on Google will your site show up? Organic Growth Organic reach & growth is dead. If you have 100 followers & you post something it will barely be seen by 12-15 people. Using your Team They are your ﬁrst audience & endorsers. They need to engage, share & be the voice of your brand, while maintaining basic post hygiene. Social Media Ads These are key to build a following & engagement for your brand, These can’t be skipped or avoided. 6
  7. 7. Kinds of Social Media Ads Reach & Engagement Followers & Proﬁle Push Lead Generation 7
  8. 8. Lead Generation - The Funnel Create Interest Convert the Engaged Engage the Interested 8
  9. 9. Going Beyond Social Content Marketing A thought leader is always looked at with industry authority or a future ready brand & content marketing is the way to achieve this position. Google Search SEO while effective takes a long time, so for immediate or seasonal keywords Google Search can help boost results. Google Display Banner ads have extremely low CTR but have probably some of the highest possible digital reach, so use them tactfully. Remarketing Remarketing is simple, it tracks users engaging with the brand & goes back to them with contextual ads to push them to the conversion point. Thinking Regional In the next 3 years close to 200 million users will come online from Tier 2 -3 cities, english isn’t going to be the language to interact with them. Thinking Audio Podcasts are an excellent way to reach a completely new audience, building a unique positioning for your brand & that content has to be repurposed across your social proﬁles. 9
  10. 10. “ “Posts are not seen by users daily or chronologically. So good designs may be attractive but post speciﬁc micro storytelling will always work better to establish a longer term connection between the brand & the audience.” - Yash Sanghvi 10
  11. 11. Any questions ? You can ﬁnd me at ◉ yash@fyagroup.com ◉ www.fyagroup.com Thanks! 11

